Illinois sex offender sentenced for attempting to meet minors via dating app
URBANA, Ill. – A sex offender from Central Illinois will spend several decades in prison for attempting to lure underage children to meet him via a popular dating app.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois said Christopher Ohm, 35, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a seven-count indictment accusing him of enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, Ohm met with a 13-year-old whom he discovered online in September 2020. Ohm arranged to met the minor at an abandoned railroad track in Janesville, Illinois, and even offered to pay the child money for sex. The 13-year-old escaped Ohm’s vehicle and Ohm was later arrested when he tried to meet the child again at a local cemetery.
When police searched Ohm’s phone, they discovered he’d been trying meet a 15-year-old at a park in Bloomington, Illinois, in July 2020 using the same dating app. Police also discovered a tablet that Ohm had left at the cemetery containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Ohm was previously convicted of transporting child pornography in September 2012 and received a sentence of nearly 10 years. He was released from prison in September 2019 and had been serving a term of supervised release at the time of his arrest.
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Ohm to 458 months in federal prison and will then spend the rest of his life under supervised release.
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
By KAREN MATTHEWS, JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the gunman who fled was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Investigators believe the gunman deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether he may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.
Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.
At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals. No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100.
Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood — predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities — about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told The Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block that contains the 36th Street station.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.
___
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements
JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements
Notification 1:
Whereas, the JKSSB conducted Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), (Public Works(R&B) Department), Item No 130 (05 of 2020) and (Jal Shakti Department), Item no 001 (01 of 2021), UT Cadre, respectively w.e.f. 27.10.2021 to 30-10-2021 and;
Whereas, based on the performance of the candidates in Computer Based Written Test (CBT), the JKSSB, notified the Percentile Score of candidates vide Notice Nos. SSB/COE/CBT/2022/350-357, and;
Whereas, the JKSSB vide Notice No. SSB/COE/CBT/2022/1857-66 Dated: 02.02.2022, called the candidates for Counselling cum Document Verification who are falling under consideration zone.
Now, therefore, in order to fill up all requisitioned vacancies, all such candidates who have submitted multiple (two) application forms for aforesaid posts/items and are falling under consideration zone of more than one aforementioned posts/items, are hereby informed to indicate order of preference for all such posts / items, through the link provided on the official website of the Board http://www.jkssb.nic.in
from 15.04.2022 upto 18.04.2022.
Notification 2:
Filling up of various categories of posts of Junior Lab Assistant, (Skill Development), Divisional Cadre, Beekeeper/Field Assistant Grade-III/Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator Various District cadres, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020, seeking of preferences.
Notification 3:
Filling up of various categories of posts of Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor, (Cooperative Department), Various District Cadres of UT of J&K, under Item Nos 498, 499, 500, 501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 507, 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 514, 515, 516 and 517 (02 of 2021), seeking of preferences.
OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION: CLICK HERE
The Candidate(s) who fail(s) to indicate preference fully or partially in response to this notice, will be deemed to have agreed to allocation of Cadre(s), as shall be made by the Board.
The post JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements appeared first on JK Breaking News.
32 Best Bar Soaps for Men in 2022
Paid Advertisement by Blu Atlas
Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer's branded content department. Observer's editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links.
Guys—it’s a brand new year, and we believe that self-care should be high on your agenda. In 2022, it’s out with the old and in with the new when it comes to maximizing your grooming routine. This year, it’s all about maintaining clean and healthy skin, and you can’t do that without a really good bar of soap.
We know enough to know that not all soaps are created equally. So we’ve decided to take matters into our own hands and identify the best soaps, with various fragrances and ingredients, that are available this year. Get ready to explore the 32 best bar soaps for men in 2022!
1. Blu Atlas Body Wash
Want to know what’s considered the most effective and well-balanced soap on the market for men in 2022? Well, look no further! The number one pick on our list is Blu Atlas. This luxurious soap is made with ingredients like green tea, sugar, and aloe vera, which are amazing for achieving moisturized skin.
Want to know what else Blu Atlas body wash is packing? It’s 100% vegan with no artificial ingredients like parabens and sulfates, which means it’s excellent for men with even the most sensitive skin. So, for those on the market looking for a soap that caters to all skin types, and has a charming and delicately masculine fragrance, Blu Atlas is the perfect choice.
2. Marius Fabre Savon de Marseille
We love products that are tried and true, and if you’re like that too, then you’ll love what’s number two on our list. Marius Fabre Savon de Marseille’s invigorating bar soap has been around since 1900. We couldn’t leave out this French masterpiece with more than 100 years of offering extra pure bar soaps.
Outside of its long history, this bar soap boasts more than 70 percent olive oil, which helps the skin keep a more natural moisture balance. So for us fellas dealing with extra dry skin, we’ll benefit a great deal from this bar soap´s deep, penetrating moisturizing abilities. Also, for those with sensitive skin, this soap has absolutely no coloring, no fragrance, and no chemical additives, making it ideal for everyone.
3. Baxter of California Exfoliating Body Bar
The Baxter body bar is rich in olive oil, but it also contains lots of finely ground pumice. This pumice helps exfoliate and can help minimize any skin imperfections. Because the pumice is finely ground, it will not irritate the skin, and there is no gritty feeling to it.
However, the smell is up for debate. Some men love it, and some don’t, but for those who prefer a strong, mossy, and forest-y scent, this is for you. When wearing this, keep in mind that your date might think you’ve spent the afternoon on a long nature hike.
4. Shea Moisture African Black Soap
Do you struggle with skin issues like eczema and psoriasis that leave your skin feeling itchy and inflamed? If the answer is yes, then we get it. We know that dealing with large patches of dry and flaky skin can leave you feeling self-conscious, which is what we don’t want.
Therefore, consider Shea Moisture’s African Black Soap. It includes a wide range of healing ingredients like palm ash and plantain peels that helps soothe irritated skin. The shea butter in this bar soap is especially healing, as is the hefty amount of aloe vera.
5. Naked Bar Soap Company Oatmeal Honey
The Naked Bar Soap Company sells a wide range of all-natural bar soaps that are great for men with sensitive skin. The bar soaps are available in a wide variety of ingredient combinations. But oatmeal and honey are a favorite for a lot of shoppers.
Another plus of buying from Naked Bar Soap Company is that they’ve made a strong commitment to sustainability. This means that the bar will not come with a lot of fancy wrapping and packaging, which is good for the environment.
6. Native Cucumber and Mint Bar Soap by Joywa
With its pleasant aroma, this soap offers a unique feature scent-wise that we won’t find in too many other men’s bar soaps. The Native Cucumber and Mint bar soap gives off a more subtle hint of cucumber, but what really stands out the most in this particular bar of soap is the mint. These bars provide a super soothing wash for men with sensitive skin.
Plus, as an added bonus, they give an excellent lather. Although more lather does not always mean greater cleanliness, we personally like a soap that provides the lathering sensation given by bars like this.
7. Aveeno Moisturizing Bar for Dry Skin
This soap shows that it is not always necessary to splurge to get a superb soap for your daily hygiene needs. Packed full of moisturizing ingredients, like colloidal oatmeal, this soap is an excellent choice for any guy dealing with dry skin. But, of course, we also can’t ignore the fact that it’s fragrance- and dye-free and has been highly recommended by dermatologists for over 60 years.
8. Dove Men + Care Extra Fresh Body and Face Bar
This bar is very similar to the #7 recommendation that we highlighted above. Plus, it packs a significant punch for a very reasonable price tag. The Dove Men+ Care soap bar is suitable for a wide range of skin types but is especially good for those with sensitive skin.
Another great benefit of this bar soap is that, unlike some soaps that are formulated only for the face, this soap can be used on the body too, allowing us to save time in the shower (and maybe even press our snooze button one more time in the morning).
9. Diptyque Philosykos Bar Soap
Unlike some of the bar soaps that were mentioned above that are light on scent, recognizing that some people have very sensitive skin, the Diptyque bar soap is rich in aroma. Diptyque has a long history as a producer of fragrant candles, and this soap certainly evokes this history. Many people describe the bar as reminiscent of fig.
This Mediterranean-rich smell is not for everyone, but those who like it truly love it. This bar soap is also great for guys who need an extra dash of moisturizing ingredients to address dry skin. However, this also means that it might not be the best choice for those who battle oily skin.
10. Caswell-Massey Bar Soap
Guys, especially those with sensitive skin, are eager to find a soap with a long track record of success. This is very true for the Caswell-Massey bars. These bars have been produced for more than 200 years and have always been primarily marketed towards men. The package option that is now available gives new users a chance to try out three bars that all have distinct scent profiles for less than $30.
By sampling a variety of bars, we can find out which one we like and which aroma sends our loved one’s heart pitter-pattering. Given the company’s history of excellence, we couldn’t resist adding this to the list of the best bar soaps for men.
11. The Duke Cannon Big Brick
Initially, this manufacturer started with a unique marketing ploy. Its bars of soap are significantly bigger, up to 3 times larger, than the average bar of soap. This can take some getting used to as you lather up your body or washcloth. But it’s not only the size of these bars that set them apart from their peers.
They also come in a wide range of aroma profiles that trend toward the heavily masculine. For example, one of the Company’s most popular bars for guys is named leaf and leather. Most men that try out this bar comment that it’s heavier on the leather than on the leaf.
12. Harry´s Bar Soap
Generally, when we think about Harry´s, soap is not the first product that pops into our minds. However, Harry´s has made a name for itself among discerning men with its outstanding shaving products, ranging from razors to shaving creams.
In many ways, soap is a natural extension for them with a built-in market of guys who care about their grooming routine. Plus, we can’t ignore the fact that their bar soap product is truly outstanding. These soaps, which have straightforward ingredients, are ideal for men with sensitive skin.
13. Dr. Squatch Bar Soap
The Dr. Squatch Bar Soap is another good choice. Dr. Squatch offers a sampler package that allows us to decide for ourselves what fragrances appeal to us. These soaps are designed to be soothing for even the most sensitive male skin while also providing a hydrating punch that can be so important (especially during the winter months when we may be out on the slopes). The bars have also been shown to work great as exfoliants.
14. Yuzu Soap Shea Butter Bar Soap
As the name suggests, this bar soap tends to have a strong yuzu fragrance. Even though most people like the yuzu aroma, we recognize that it’s an acquired taste. For guys who do not know, yuzu has been described as anything from a tart grapefruit to a bitter orange.
The good news is that this soap manufacturer produces this product in several other fragrances, broadening their market appeal. This soap is also full of several different hydrating agents, making it a great choice for anyone who may be struggling with dry and flaky skin.
15. Le Labo Santal 33 Bar Soap
Le Labo is a market leader in selling fragrances, such as cologne for men. The Company brings this great nose for what scents work for even the most discerning male customers. This particular soap shares the same fragrance profile with the extremely popular Santal 33 cologne by Le Labo.
However, the smell is not the only great thing about this product. It also contains high levels of antioxidants that help maintain a healthy glow for the skin. Glowing skin boosts self-esteem, making you look and feel more attractive.
16. Dapper by Soapy Faith
For years, most soaps were manufactured by large international companies. However, increasingly, small businesses have stepped into the soap game, producing high-quality soaps of their own. One such product is Dapper by Soapy Faith. This bar is geared towards guys who desire a musky, masculine scent profile. Not only does this soap have a great fragrance, but it also looks stylish in any modern bathroom.
17. That Pine Tar
There are many great bars of soap for men that can be found on Etsy. One of our favorites is That Pine Tar. The primary ingredient for this soap is raw milk from free-range goats. In our opinion, you can’t get much more environmentally friendly than that!
Adding extra benefit to this soap is a range of healing essential oils and the pine tar that gives it its unique name. Although many people know pine tar for its use on bats in baseball, the substance has also been shown to pack a colossal antibacterial and antifungal punch.
18. Mistral Bar Soap
Many bar soaps are specifically geared towards men with either dry or oily skin. However, the French company that makes this soap has given so much thought to its ingredient list that it works effectively for all skin types. This is a definite plus, especially since our skin type can change month-to-month. This means that we don’t have to change up our shower supplies.
Another plus of this bar soap is its appealing fragrance. It has a delicate and appealing vanilla and bourbon smell that is not overwhelming but surely has staying power. Many men who use Mistral find that they do not even need a cologne after using it.
19. Jo Malone Lime Basil and Mandarine Bar
Jo Malone has a long history of producing outstanding health and hygiene products for discerning male customers in the United Kingdom. This lime basil and mandarin bar offering is another winner, with its shea butter base and rich, foamy lather. The predominant fragrances in this unisex bar are lime, mandarin, and a hint of thyme. There is also a peppery, spicy scent in this soap.
20. Bravo Sierra The Original Solid Cleanser
This bar takes a slightly different approach to cleaning than some of its competitors. First of all, the manufacturers understand that many guys deal with allergies and other skin sensitivities, even if they don’t always like to talk about these challenges.
Because of this, the company is committed to using all-natural ingredients. The cleansing bar is also highly versatile. While it’s an excellent cleanser for the body, it can also be used as a shampoo, allowing us to save costs (and time) on our grooming regime.
21. Hawthorne Hydrating Bar Soap
Different men have different skin types. Some of us have oily skin, and others battle dry skin. Dry skin can be particularly problematic during the colder winter months, especially in northern climates. The manufacturers of Hawthorne recognize this challenge, and they have responded to it by packing their bar soap full of lots of moisture-rich ingredients.
The mint in the Hawthorne bar also ensures that we will smell great when we step out of the shower. Even though the mint smell is strong, it’s not overpowering, because we all know that we do not want to smell like a tube of toothpaste exploded on us.
22. DHC Mild Soap
Every guy should think about what soap they will use rather than just grabbing the cheapest bar from the local grocery store shelf. But this thought process is even more important for men who have sensitive skin.
Any ingredient could be a potential irritant for those of us with skin sensitivities and allergies, which is what makes DHC mild soap so great. All of its minimal ingredients, like honey and virgin olive oil, have been carefully considered so those of us with sensitivities can confidently use it every day.
23. Dr. Dennis Gross Botanical Cleansing Bar with Tea Tree and Aloe
This bar soap clearly reminds us that not all bar soaps are created equally, and they are definitely not priced the same. A single medium-sized bar of Dr. Dennis Gross clocks in at a wallet-challenging $24.
However, this price is primarily driven by the luxury ingredients, such as plant extracts and the manufacturer’s potent mix of essential oils. These ingredients ensure that the bar will be effective at both cleansing and moisturizing. So splurge once and see if this bar has what you are looking for.
24. Kiehl´s ¨Ultimate Man¨ Body Scrub
Soap is not only about leaving our skin smelling great after our morning shower, even though that is a pleasant perk of lathering up. Soap is also about getting our skin squeaky clean after a long day at work. Kiehl´s body scrub does a great job with the cleansing process, and it’s also packed full of exfoliants, including pumice. This means that when we hop out of the shower, our skin will feel soft and alive. As a bonus, this bar soap has more of a light scent, with hints of citrus and oatmeal.
25. Humanrace´s Reenergizing Whiteclay Body Bar
This unique soap has quickly become a favorite of celebrities. But they are not the only ones who enjoy all of the benefits packed into one bar of soap. Singer Pharell Williams, who founded the company, understood that men wanted to ensure that any of the products they were using on their bodies were safe and ethical. This means that the Whiteclay Body Bar is entirely vegan and fragrance-free.
It also meets the highest European Union standards about what can and cannot be included in the product. Interestingly, this product also consists of some rarely seen ingredients, such as snow mushroom extract, for an added energy punch for our skin.
26. Marlowe No. 102 Body Scrub Soap Bar
This is one of the best bars of soap on the market for guys looking for a product that can do a wide range of things. As a scrub, this bar contains numerous exfoliating agents, such as pumice and apricot seeds. But it does more than just clean our skin. It’s also full of great moisturizing ingredients so that it can be a significant boost for people battling chronically dry skin. One of these moisturizers is the rarely used camellia oleifera leaf extract.
27. Ursa Major Mojo Morning Soap
The name of this soap is a bit of a tongue twister, but what is not twisted is its outstanding results for men. Want a soap that makes you feel a boost of energy when you step out of the shower? The Ursa Major Mojo Morning Soap gives us just that due primarily to its refreshing blend of eucalyptus, rosemary, and peppermint.
The bar soap also includes a healthy dose of honey that is a great moisturizer for most skin types, especially for those with skin sensitivities to artificial ingredients. Another great benefit of choosing this soap is that we can select a subscription service so that it arrives at our doorstep each month. This is a no-fuss-no-muss way of getting great hygienic products.
28. Typology Rebalancing Cleansing Bar with Nettle
Many of us are battling significant amounts of stress at the office and at home. Perhaps not surprisingly, stress can have a negative impact on our skin, leaving it pale and dried out. So, if you notice that your skin has been looking duller than usual lately, this product may be worth a whirl.
Like with many soaps, this bar includes eucalyptus oil. But it also consists of a less common ingredient: nettles. Nettles are a great ingredient for men, especially if we find ourselves fighting our natural inclination toward oily skin.
29. Goldune Sustainable Bar Soap, Yuzu Petitgrain
We believe in doing right by the environment and wouldn’t want our hygienic choices to lead to any damage. Fortunately, Yuzu Petitgrain feels the same way. So, while environmentalism is one of the Goldune Sustainable Bar Soap’s selling points, we can’t neglect the fact that it’s an excellent moisturizer too. With a combination of ingredients like yuzu, grapefruit, and black pepper, any guy using this bar soap will walk away with a refreshing and well-balanced scent that ladies will love.
30. Joanna Vargas Miracle Bar
Often, we tend to think that acne and other skin blemishes end when we exit our teenage years. Unfortunately, however, these assumptions are not always correct. Some men still struggle with skin blemishes long after graduating from college.
This miraculous bar is great at addressing oily skin, as well as a range of skin blemishes in a gentle and non-irritating way. The two key ingredients that make this possible are charcoal and shea butter.
31. Blue Lagoon Lava Soap Bar
This soap is as exotic as the name suggests. The soap includes bioactive lava that comes straight from the stunning Blue Lagoon in Iceland. Not surprisingly, the roughness of this lava makes it a natural exfoliant.
However, lava is not the only ingredient sourced straight from the Icelandic countryside. Biologically active algae also play an essential role in this soap, serving as a key antioxidant. This bar soap also comes in four attractive colors.
32. Cerave Hydrating Cleanser Bar
This popular bar of soap helps us clean our skin while simultaneously hydrating it. CeraVe’s fragrance-free soap minimizes the likelihood that our skin will have any adverse reaction to the soap. It also boasts an impressive array of different moisturizing agents like ceramides that help to restore the skin barrier.
Another plus of this bar is that it’s readily available at affordable prices at local grocery stores and pharmacies. This means that it’s easy for us to sample and check out if it works for us.
Now You Know the Best Bar Soaps for Men in 2022
And there you have it! Now that you know what the best bar soaps for men in 2022 are, which one will you check out first? We had to make sure we equipped you guys with soaps that’ll not only help you become your cleanest self but also your healthiest self. Gone are the days when we just go to the local store and grab whatever is there. Nowadays, we’re going to be more intentional about the bar soaps we choose to use on our bodies.
ETH 2.0 Testing Continues as Ethereum Devs Now Testing Upgrade on ‘Shadow Fork’
Common Challenges Entrepreneurs Encounter and How To Overcome Them
Analyzing a Commercial Mortgage Loan – Debt Service Coverage Ratio
Make the Most of Crypto Trading and the NFT Growth Story With Terraformer
Wednesday’s storm risks include wind, hail & tornadoes
Future of Biometrics in Banking & Financial Services
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
