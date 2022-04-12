Finance
Insurance For Hedging
Hedging is a process used by investors to protect themselves from any unfavorable events in the future. In general hedging is strategy that is incorporated to protect your investment in the stock market and increase the gains. For hedging, a person or an entity needs another entity to enter into the strategy; these other parties are known as counter parties. There are different ways to hedge an investment, however they all consist of agreements between you and the third party.
Difference between Insurance and Hedging
Insurance is a promise of compensation for specific potential future losses in exchange for a periodic payment. Insurance is designed to protect the financial well-being of an individual, company or other entity in the case of unexpected loss.
Hedging is a bit like insurance. The share buyer takes out the insurance of having a put option. It means he can’t lose more than 20%. The speculator hopes to make profit from the fact the chance of share prices falling is very low.
Hedging can be implemented in a variety of ways including stocks, exchange-traded funds, and insurance, forward contracts, swaps, options, many types of over-the-counter and derivative products, and futures contracts.
Hedging and insurance are risk-reduction strategies. When you buy an insurance policy, you pay a premium to avoid risk while not limiting your potential rewards. Hedging, on the other hand, is a financial strategy that involves giving up potential financial gain to avoid financial risk.
Example of hedging:
Assume you are a farmer and you have a crop of corn that will be ready for harvest in two months. A buyer offers to pay you 5 bucks per bushel when your harvest is ready. If you agree to accept the offer, you lock in the price and you are guaranteed to earn at least 5 bucks per bushel regardless of what the market price is when your harvest is ready. In this case, you are hedged against a future price drop below 5 bucks. However, your hedge also limits your earnings to 5 bucks even if the price of corn is selling for more than this amount when your harvest is ready.
Example of Insurance:
Now assume instead of offering you 5 bucks per bushel of corn today, a buyer offers you a contract that gives you the right, but not the obligation, to sell your corn for 5 bucks a bushel when it is ready for harvest. For this right, the buyer charges you 200 bucks. In this case, you are insured against a future price drop below 5 bucks per bushel. However, if the market price for corn is higher than 5 bucks when your crop is ready for harvest, you can sell it for the higher price; thus, you insured yourself against downside risk without limiting your potential profits.
Owner Operator Insurance – Non-Trucking, Bobtail & Unladen Liability Definitions and Impact
As in any business model, Motor Carriers (MC) utilizing Owner Operators (OO) enjoy certain benefits while also assuming additional risks. One such risk is the potential “uninsured” exposure of the OO while not in a “business use” capacity for the Motor Carrier. The MC’s Trucking or Commercial Auto Liability (AL) insurance policy provides coverage for the motor carriers’ owned units as well as any hired tractors and trailer during their time of hire. Coverage ceases for an Owner Operator once they are no longer in a “business use” capacity for the Motor Carrier. The concern is the OO continues to utilize their vehicle while displaying the MC placard and may not have other insurance available. Many times, the “deep” pocket of the MC is called upon to make the injured 3rd party whole.
Three products have been developed to address the coverage gap for the Owner Operator.
Non-trucking Liability:
Cost: Low
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: Low
Market Availability: High
Non-Trucking Liability provides protection for “personal use” by utilizing a Trucking or Commercial Auto Liability policy form and attaching a “business use” exclusion. The difficulty arises in that the definition of “business use” is not typically defined in the policy rather it is derived directly from various state and federal court decisions interpreting this phrase.
Unfortunately, “business use” has been interpreted very broadly and extends beyond “dispatch”. Following are some typical scenarios that would not be covered by the Non-trucking policy due to the broad interpretation of the “business use” exclusion:
- OO drops load and his heading home to include a trip deviation to the grocery store (courts determine OO is owed a trip home)
- OO takes vehicle to garage on weekend for maintenance (courts determine OO is maintaining unit in accordance with MC lease requirements)
- OO is out of town, between loads. He goes to movie theatre. (courts determine OO is out of town at direction of MC)
Example of Coverage: OO utilizes their truck on personal time to run to grocery store and hits another vehicle.
Bobtail Liability:
Cost: Medium
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: Medium
Market Availability: Low
Many in the transportation industry use the same terminology for Bobtail Liability and Non Trucking Liability, when actually they are quite different. Bobtail defines coverage as “any time the trailer is unattached” whether or not the OO has been dispatched by the motor carrier.
Example of Coverage:
- OO drops load and bobtails to pick up next load.
- OO drops load at end of day and bobtails homes.
- Be aware the Bobtail Policy will not respond anytime a trailer is attached, even if truly in a personal situation, e.g.:
- OO brings homes an empty trailer and runs to the store on the weekend.
- OO uses his tractor to a move a mobile home on weekend.
- OO assists a friend in moving by pulling trailer with household goods
Unladen Liability:
Cost: High
Protection to Motor Carriers Auto Liability: High
Market Availability: Very Low (Per Class Basis)
Unladen Liability provides the least ambiguity in coverage and the broadest level of protection for the MC and OO. This policy provides coverage while bobtailing (no trailer attached) as well as while deadheading (trailer does not contain or carry any cargo – no bill of lading), regardless of dispatch. The difficulty with this coverage line is the low availability (typically not available in a master settlement deduct program; rather the OO’s need to obtain on a direct basis).
There are pros and cons to each of the coverage models which vary depending on the risk tolerance and the operations of the Motor Carrier and Owner Operator. Deciding on the right program can be critical to managing your risk. Enlist the help of a qualified insurance broker to review your current insurance programs and operations and to provide suggestions and options that best fit your needs.
How To Get A Car Insurance Quote Online
When you need a car insurance quote online you need to supply the correct information so that you can receive a quote that comes close to what you need. Some people feel uncomfortable supplying this information, but unless you do, your quote might not be as accurate for you to compare to other car insurance quotes online. The car insurance company attracts your attention by providing this service online to potential customers.
If you receive a car insurance quote online from many different insurance companies, you can compare and find savings that help lower the cost of your insurance premium. The car insurance company offers different coverage plans and discounts. The online websites can explain the different plans and discounts, which allows you to choose the best one to cover your needs. Some things to look at while visiting a car insurance company online would be the liability coverage, bodily injury coverage and the medical, collision and comprehensive coverage.
A car insurance quote online still requires you to talk to an agent in order to verify your information and check your driving record and credit history. If you have forgotten anything, it will turn up and add cost to your car insurance quote. If you have included something that the insurance company does not include this could lower your quote. Most car insurance companies will then offer more discounts after finding out about safety features, driving classes taken and prior insurance coverage you have or had.
If the car insurance quote seems high, you may want to consider a new quote with a different company or prefer to talk to the agent to see what discounts they can offer to reduce the rates. You have many options when getting a car insurance quote online [http://www.autocarinsurancehelp.org/Classic_Car_Insurance/]. You can select the coverage and plans that fit your needs. While you search for the best insurance quote online, you may find some companies requesting your phone and email, you can give your email to receive quotes and your phone number if you do not mind being called.
Get your car insurance quote online from each insurance company directly or use a site that searches for a car insurance quote from many companies at one time. This saves you time and offers you more choices for comparing car insurance. The entire process when done online allows you the ability to reject a quote or consider the quote without any pressure from an agent. You choose the time and place when you want to view your quotes and keep them while you search for more if you have a need to see different types of plans and discounts, along with coverage and rewards plans.
Comprehensive Insurance or Third Party Car Insurance in Dubai
According to a report, there have been more than 3000 accidents reported per year in UAE which is quite terrible. Due to this rate of accidents, UAE RTA laws have become more gripping around to provide more safety to the motorists.
Today, car insurance has become mandatory in UAE. So if you do not want to lose on a large amount of Dirhams, it would be wise to spend a small amount right now in the form of your car insurance policy.
Before going further, you must peek into the scenarios in which you are eligible to claim for your car insurance in UAE
Here we have broken down the categories of vehicle insurance in UAE. We assure you that through this car insurance comparison, you would be able to pick up the most appropriate policy.
Have a look!
What is Third Party Liability (TPL) Insurance?
Starting from the most basic vehicle insurance policy, 3rd party car insurance in Dubai is the cheapest policy that you can opt for. It offers very limited services in case of an accident, this is why it is cheaper than the other one.
Under this policy coverage, your insurance company only pays for the damage that occurs to the other vehicle or property due to your negligence. Keep it in mind that it doesn’t pay for your lose. No medical expenses, no repairs, nothing else.
In case an insured vehicle causes damage to the third person, the driver may contact his insurance provider to remunerate the injury or repair expenses of the other side.
So why does people pick up this policy over the other one? The answer lies in its cost effectiveness.
Also those who are confident on their excellent diving skills mostly go for this type of policy.
Precisely quoting, if you are purchasing this policy from car insurance company in UAE, you have to pay your repair expenses from your own pocket.
If you want to enjoy some extra add-ons like fire or theft coverage, you have to pay some extra amount.
What is Comprehensive Car Insurance?
Simply put, Comprehensive car insurance covers third party car insurance plus the medical and repair expenses which are caused to your belongings as a result of an accident.
Sounds more beneficial? Yes, it is!
As it provides a wide coverage, so this policy is an expensive yet more recommended option. It is better to invest some extra Dirhams now rather than regretting over a larger financial lose later.
It covers a broad spectrum of expenses, from medical to repairs to windshield replacement, every finance comes under comprehensive car insurance in Dubai. This policy is in the driver’s favor whether the driver is at fault or in case of fire or theft, this is a go-to policy.
Fix in mind:
- Comprehensive insurance is a necessity in case of car loan. The bank requires you to purchase it at least for the duration of the loan term in order to make your car protected. You can leverage various other benefits depending upon the bank policies.
- Comprehensive insurance in Dubai does not cover the damages which are caused under Alcohol consumption.
- Make sure to fully understand the clauses, terms and conditions of the policy you intend to purchase.
- Make sure to compare vehicle insurance in UAE.
