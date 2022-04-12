News
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
IPL 2022: In the Indian Premier League, the camera person never misses an opportunity to focus on the beautiful faces of female fans present at the stadium. Several female fans like SRH CEO Kaviya Maran, Malti Chahar- Deepak Chahar’s sister, and many others, were spotted on camera over the years during the matches and these faces shown on live TV gained immense popularity.
Recently, during the Sunday match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the face of an unknown woman was focused on the camera many times during the crunch moments of the match. The picture of the woman soon went viral on the internet.
The woman was wearing a white-colored top and looked stunning. She was cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders. She was constantly being focused on the camera and shown on the screen.
This new Mystery Girl in the stands took no time to become a sensation on social media. The curious fans on social media started reacting to it until they finally found out who that Mystery Girl was.
Who is this Mystery Girl?
The name of the Mystery Girl who cheered for KKR is Aarti Bedi. She is an actor by profession, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. The actress was also a face of brands like Himalaya Personal Care, Wildstone, Kingfisher, VLCC, ICICI Bank, Ola Cabs, Nestle, Streax, Center Fresh, and Clarke Gable and was seen in a number of ads.
Check out one of her Advertisements:
View this post on Instagram
As per sources, Aarti also loves to travel and is passionate about dance. Some of her Instagram posts and stories from her visits to Eifel Tower, Wat Pa Phu Hai Long, Oxford Street, Lumphini Park, La Sagrada Familia, and Phi Islands reveal the same. She is also an avid animal lover and has a beautiful pet cat named Fudge, whom she calls “the cutest member of the family”.
She also shared three stories on her Instagram from the Sunday match (KKR vs DC) which she attended to show her support for Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Before becoming an overnight sensation, Aarti notably had 30k followers on her official Instagram account which has now increased to 78.7k followers.
Here are some of the stunning pictures of Aarti Bedi:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The post IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match appeared first on MEWS.
News
Home Set: All Things Self-Care
Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From an incredible new face therapy device and glowy highlighter to an all-in-one foundation and reparative moisturizer, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.
Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter
News
Chicago Cubs minor-league notes: Yohendrick Piñango’s swing, a new setup to challenge hitters and 2 pitchers to watch at Triple A
Chicago Cubs manager David Ross is inherently focused on the here and now with his team.
But one perk of the lockout meant Ross spent time on the back fields at the Cubs complex in Mesa, Ariz., and got a glimpse of the future. Some of those players got time in Cactus League games, too, and could help the Cubs soon. Outfielder and top prospect Brennen Davis most notably should arrive for his major-league debut sometime this year.
Toward the end of big-league camp, Ross remarked on the good impression Davis made in six spring training games, moving well in the outfield and hitting two home runs in eight at-bats.
“It’s hard to judge guys off such a short spring training, but you can tell he’s just starting to fill out that body and he looks the part,” Ross said. “He had a great season last year, continues to build on that and hopefully we see him really soon.
“He’s a guy that’s one of those future pieces you see and kind of watched him develop and put in a lot of hard work this offseason.”
Davis wasn’t alone in standing out. Outfielders Pete Crow-Armstrong and Owen Caissie, infielder James Triantos and shortstop Ed Howard had their moments too. Caissie notably went 5-for-9 with two doubles and an RBI in the Cactus League.
With the minor-league season getting underway last week, it’s time to empty the notebook from the complex’s back fields — including a look at two pitchers worth keeping an eye on at Triple A.
Yohendrick Piñango and his ‘God-given’ swing
Yohendrick Piñango always has loved baseball.
Growing up in Venezuela, he was constantly around the sport. Piñango realized he possessed a special talent while attending Future Stars Baseball Academy in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.
“When I was there, I started seeing how it was day to day,” Piñango told the Tribune through an interpreter. “I knew I had the skill, I had the talent, but doing that every day, that grind — that’s when I knew I was passionate about this and that I had the talent to continue to grow.”
Piñango, ranked the Cubs’ No. 10 prospect by Baseball America and No. 20 by MLB.com, is known for his pure hitting ability. Baseball America rated him the Cubs system’s best power hitter and he has elite contact-hitting ability, with the publication noting he’s a “consensus future plus hitter.” The left-handed-hitting outfielder said he always has had a knack for hitting since he was young and first getting into baseball.
“I’ve had that God-given ability to have a good swing, be a good hitter,” Piñango said, “but it’s also something that, even though I do have that ability, I do work on it every day and started since I was young when I was a little kid in the streets of Venezuela playing ball.”
Piñango, 19, didn’t have a typical offseason. He got hit by a baseball in late November and required surgery in December on his left pinky finger, which required three screws to be inserted. The freak injury was the first time Piñango had any health problems in his career, making it tough to deal with at first. But his doctor reassured him after the procedure that it wouldn’t affect his 2022 season.
By early March, he was 100% recovered and full go in camp. The Cubs are loaded with outfield talent in the minor-league system, and Piñango shouldn’t be overlooked. He’s opening the season at High-A South Bend, where he collected three hits in his first seven at-bats.
How pitching machines prepare minor-leaguers
The setup was impossible to ignore.
Two pitching machines had been placed on either side of the mound for minor-league batting practice. One was calibrated to throw left-handed sliders, the other right-handed fastballs. The differing speeds and angles challenged the young hitters’ timing.
And that’s exactly why the Cubs have implemented this BP approach for their minor-leaguers. They want to put them in an awkward situation and let them figure it out.
The message to the players: This is a challenge. Go figure it out and try to beat the challenge.
“A lot of the old-school baseball hasn’t challenged enough in some of our batting practice settings,” minor-league hitting coordinator Dustin Kelly told the Tribune during camp. “So we’re setting up a constraint of a machine doing two different things. And it’s like, you guys, go be athletes and figure it out and let the baseball and the flight of the baseball kind of tell us what we’re doing as opposed to focusing too much on mechanics.”
Kelly said that, as an industry, the emphasis on mechanics can be too much at times. He has noticed with the Cubs’ top hitting prospects that they need to be challenged more. While regular BP still is used, sometimes more constraints need to be introduced. The two-machine setup was incorporated throughout the minor-league minicamp. It challenges each hitter differently.
“That battle of going back and forth creates a little bit of internal competition,” Kelly said. “Some guys are really bad at it and some guys are really good. And then it just organically creates a really fun atmosphere.”
Caissie has a specific plan when he faces those machines. When the left-handed-hitting outfielder faces the left-throwing slider machine, he tries to take it up the middle, while he looks to stay back and drive the pitch off the fastball machine.
“Everything’s direction for me and I just try to keep everything to center field,” Caissie said. “The balls may not go to center field, but my body is moving toward center field. … Doing these drills in the field, it’s good for recognition because we always get looks, looks, looks — it’s just more repetitions.”
Cayne Ueckert is a reliever to watch
Big-league camp was a week from ending in Mesa, and Cayne Ueckert still had a locker in the clubhouse.
Ueckert, a 27th-round pick by the Cubs in 2019, was surprised to have received an invitation to major-league camp let alone still have an opportunity to show the staff what he could do days from the MLB season starting.
The 25-year-old right-hander impressed in four Cactus League appearances — aided by an effective two-seam fastball — striking out five and not walking a batter in 3⅓ innings. Coming off a stellar performance at Double-A Tennessee, where he had a 1.61 ERA in 24 appearances in 2022, Ueckert is opening the season at Triple-A Iowa.
It’s the first time he has pitched at that level and he’s closer than ever to the majors. Getting an opportunity to show what he could do in 3½ weeks in camp put him more on the radar. If the Cubs need relief help during the season, Ueckert could force his way onto the 40-man roster and into the big leagues sooner than later.
“It means a little something, like maybe they have plans (for me),” Ueckert said. “But at the end of the day, if I don’t perform, it’s not going to pan out. So just staying healthy and do what I need to do out there is the biggest thing.”
Caleb Kilian unlocks a key pitch
It’s hard to go into an offseason much better than Caleb Kilian’s ending to 2021.
The right-hander, one of two players the Cubs acquired from the San Francisco Giants for Kris Bryant, tossed six perfect innings in the Arizona Fall League championship game to win the title. It served as a springboard into an important offseason in which pitch development became a focal point.
Unlike his curveball, which he got to spin harder and sharper in five AFL outings, Kilian couldn’t quite get his new changeup grip. That work carried into the offseason, and it finally started to feel good two weeks before he reported to minor-league minicamp in February.
“For me, it’s just finishing the ball, finishing with the wrist at the very end and throwing it like a fastball instead of thinking changeup, which was a hard thing to get out of my head,” Kilian said. “Having a changeup is huge. A lot of hitters think that’s the best pitch in the game, so now that I actually have a decent one, I think it will make all my pitches better.”
Kilian used the Cubs’ pitch lab to determine what grip works best action-wise and then how to throw it well. He said pitch lab data is helpful because he didn’t realize he had a weird changeup grip all last season. It was a very average pitch for him, sometimes helping him induce grounders, but he didn’t incorporate it much. Now Kilian uses a circle change grip.
An improved changeup to pitch off his fastball will help Kilian at Triple A, his first time at that level.
“You’ve got to have fastball command. That goes a really long way,” Kilian said. “When you can command the fastball, you can have success and it makes the other pitches look that much better.”
()
News
Kisan Vikas Patra Latest Interest Rate: Big News! Check latest interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra, Know in how many days now money will be double
Kisan Vikas Patra Latest Interest Rate: Big News! Check latest interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra, Know in how many days now money will be double
Post Office Kisan Vikas Patra Interest Rate: The Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme of the Central Government is being operated by the Post Office in the whole country. The Government of India is operating nine small savings schemes, in which the Kisan Vikas Patra is very much liked by the people. In this scheme, investors get good returns in the long run.
Explain that the Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme can be purchased by an individual or jointly by a maximum of 3 people. Apart from this, a minor above the age of 10 years is also eligible to buy this bond. You can buy Kisan Vikas Bond from any post office across the country.
The post office runs many schemes on which the Government of India provides a lot of interest to the people. If we talk about Kisan Vikas Patra Yojana, then this is the most famous scheme of the post office, which is very much liked by the customers. At present, interest is being provided to the people on KVP at the rate of 6.9 percent. You can deposit Rs 1.5 lakh in this in 1 year. Under this scheme, you are also given all kinds of tax exemptions. Through this plan, your money gets doubled in 124 months.
Interest Information
The interest rate for the Kisan Vikas Patra scheme being run by the Indian Postal Department is decided by the Federal Ministry of Finance on a quarterly basis. At present, interest is given to the customers at the rate of 6.9%. The amount invested by you in this scheme will double in 10 years and 4 months.
Let us tell you that in Kisan Vikas Patra Yojana, you will have to invest at least 1000 rupees. There is no maximum limit given in this. You can invest as much as you want. After two and a half years of buying this bond from the post office, you can withdraw money from it.
Kisan Vikas Patra will be issued to the customers in the form of passbook. You can get its form from any post office. The certificate can also be transferred from one person to another and from one post office branch of the Indian Postal Department to another. Apart from this, you can transfer this bond from one person’s name to another person’s name very easily.
Customer can transfer Kisan Vikas Patra Bond account from one post office to another. Payment can be made after 30 months from the date of issue of the bond. The interest will continue to accrue through maturity till the final payment is made.
Documents Required for Obtaining Kisan Vikas Patra Certificate
To obtain the Kisan Vikas Patra of the Indian Postal Department, the applicant has to keep a copy of the following documents:-
1. Identity Proofs such as Aadhar Card, Voter ID, PAN, Passport and Driving License for the process of KYC.
2. Completely filling up the KVP application form.
3. Date of Birth Certificate
4. Address Proof
How to apply for Kisan Vikas Patra?
If a person wants to invest in the Kisan Vikas Patra Scheme of the Indian Postal Department, then he can start saving by going to his nearest post office and submitting his identity and address documents. The only disadvantage of this scheme is that the income received under Kisan Vikas Patra is taxable. Income earned through this bond will be treated as income earned through other sources and will be taxed. Investors in National Savings Bond Schemes are taxable up to Rs 1.5 lakh per annum under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
The post Kisan Vikas Patra Latest Interest Rate: Big News! Check latest interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra, Know in how many days now money will be double appeared first on JK Breaking News.
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
Home Set: All Things Self-Care
Seychelles Incorporation Benefits
Chicago Cubs minor-league notes: Yohendrick Piñango’s swing, a new setup to challenge hitters and 2 pitchers to watch at Triple A
Kisan Vikas Patra Latest Interest Rate: Big News! Check latest interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra, Know in how many days now money will be double
Insurance For Hedging
Kat Von D sued for thousands as she shuts down famous tattoo parlor
Bitcoin Plunged 10%? Someone Made a Profit of 1000% — Expert Trader Share His Good Strategies
Attorney says structural issues partially caused Amazon facility collapse
Column: Patrick Williams says the Chicago Bulls ‘can play with any team,’ including the Milwaukee Bucks. The season series says otherwise.
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas