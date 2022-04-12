News
Joey Gallo’s hits against Blue Jays were Yankees’ bright spot in shutout loss
Before Monday night’s game, Joey Gallo was answering questions about his struggles at the plate. Three hours later, the left fielder was the only Yankee to get a hit off of Toronto starter Alex Manoah and the only Bomber with two hits in the Blue Jays’ 3-0 shut out.
“I’m seeing a lot of good at-bats, he’s winning a lot of pitches, he’s on a lot of pitches,’ manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “He’s in a position to do what we know he can do.’
Gallo had a double, single and walk Monday night. He’s walked in all four of the Yankees games this season.
It’s a small sample size, but at least it gives Gallo a chance to quiet the talk for at least a day about his terrible start to his Yankees career last season.
Gallo hit .160 with 13 homers and a .707 OPS in 58 games, with 88 strikeouts in 188 at-bats last season after being acquired by the Yankees from the Rangers.
“My swing was a little off,’ said Gallo, adding that he’s had “a chance to regroup and reset’’ this spring. “I can kind of get my swing back to where it was early in the year last year.’
During the first half of 2021, Gallo pounded 24 homers for the Rangers and posted a .923 OPS.
While there was a lot made about Gallo being uncomfortable in the spotlight that shines on the Bronx, Gallo said it was a mechanical issue. His swing was off and he just couldn’t fix it on the fly.
“It’s kind of like golf. If your swing is off, it’s really, really tough to get it back on, and that’s just how I kind of felt,’ Gallo said. “I just didn’t feel comfortable at the plate.
“I kind of look back and think a lot of things were a little off that I usually am not doing.”
The offseason gave him a chance to reset.
“It kind of cleanses yourself (by not having) to swing every day,’ Gallo said.
After taking time to rest (about a month), Gallo just went back to work, letting his swing get back to normal.
Gallo was the only offensive highlight for the Yankees Monday night. They were shut out for the first time this season and the offensive struggles brought back some memories from their inconsistent 2021, which led them to shake up their coaching staff.
The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1,482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach P.J. Pilittere go this winter after those offensive struggles.
They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. They promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.
So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the results the Yankees have wanted.
While offense is down across the board with the batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and the OPS from .714 to .682, the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.
What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
What do we know about “stealth omicron” so far?
It’s an extra-contagious version of the omicron variant, but it doesn’t seem to cause more severe disease.
Since it was first identified in November, BA.2 has been spreading around the globe, driving new surges in parts of Asia and Europe. It’s now the dominant coronavirus version in the U.S. and more than five dozen other countries.
It was given the “stealth” nickname because it looks like the earlier delta variant on certain PCR tests, says Kristen Coleman at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. The original omicron, by contrast, is easy to differentiate from delta because of a genetic quirk.
In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death.
Health officials also are tracking other variants including XE — a combination of BA.2 and BA.1, the original omicron — that was first identified in January in the United Kingdom. The World Health Organization is keeping tabs on XE but has not yet deemed it a variant of concern or interest.
New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall
ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall.
Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014.
Last year, the port authority, which owns the site, reached a deal with a Kansas City developer who wanted to turn it into an industrial park. Those plans were scrapped in June under opposition by Webb and residents who said they preferred a community center or mixed retail site.
At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
By KAREN MATTHEWS and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
Initial reports were that five people had been shot, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m. found at least 13 people were hurt, but — aside from the five shot — there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be small puddles of blood, as a loudspeaker announcement told everyone on the smoke-hazy platform to get on a train. Inside a subway car, a person lay on the floor, encircled by others. Outside the station, a police officer yelled, “Let’s go! Get out of the way!”
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he said. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued.
Police officers were canvassing 4th Avenue, the station’s cross-street, asking witnesses whether they were on the train. A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.
___
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.
