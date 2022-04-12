Kelsea Ballerini co-hosts CMT Awards from home after positive COVID test

News
News
Why Missouri has a target on its back for cyberattacks
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Could Missouri’s electric power grid be at risk of a cyberattack? It’s not commonly discussed inside the Missouri Capitol, but an expert from Washington D.C. is warning lawmakers about the protection the state needs.
Dr. Peter Pry is the executive director of the Task Force on National and Homeland Security. He told members of the House Special Committee on Government Accountability that because of Whiteman Air Force Base near Sedalia, Missouri has a target on its back.
Pry oversees a congressional advisory board to protect the U.S. from cyberattacks and electromagnetic pulse (EMP) attacks.
“Think of EMP as an anti-technology threat,” Pry said. “If you take away the electric grid, that’s the basis for everything.”
His warning: the state needs to come up with a protection plan.
“Missouri needs to worry about this particular one, especially because of the presence of Whiteman Air Force Base here in the state which hosts the B-2 bomber,” Pry said.
The B-2 bomber fleet has been at Whiteman AFB since 1993 and has the ability to deliver both conventional and nuclear munitions.
“The first and most important thing they are going to go after is the one weapon system that can threaten their lives and those are B-2s,” Pry said.
Pry said that it’s not the state’s job to protect the entire nation but to also protect the electric grid in Missouri.
“What we are talking about here are catastrophic black-out scenarios that can basically last not just for ten days, or weeks or months, but forever if the grid is not protected,” Pry said.
His recommendation of a protection plan could cost tens of millions of dollars, and if that’s too much for the state, he says to start with places like hospitals and police stations.
“It has not been mandated to provide for protection again EMP and cyber, it isn’t happening,” Pry said. “Government has got to come in and not make it optional for the utilities. Most of the utilities and most of the corporations, if they are not required by government to do it, they’re not going to do it.”
Rep. Donna Baringer (D-St. Louis) said water and food systems also need to be protected.
“Most of our food comes from farms,” Baringer said. “The state of Missouri is very agriculture centered and they have no protection right now if they were to filtrate our food and processing systems.”
She recommends the country and even the state spend more money on teaching coding in schools.
“Information technology expertise is the number one critical source that we have to come up with within this country,” Baringer said.
Back in October, Auditor Nicole Galloway released the most common cybersecurity risks of local governments. The top issues were former employees didn’t have their access to the computer system removed and passwords weren’t changed enough, they were shared by users, and weren’t complex enough.
News
Piles of trash engulf St. Louis County neighborhood
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County neighborhood is being engulfed by trash.
A focal point is the 10000 block of Stimson Drive, just off of Chambers Road in Riverview in North County. There’s so much trash being dumped at vacant houses, and the problem didn’t start overnight.
There are piles, even miles, of trash along streets and roads in Riverview alongside well-kept homes, vibrant churches, markets, and a community garden.
“I’m tired of it,” one resident said. “Every day, every day, I drive by it. It seems to get worse and worse and worse. You could easily snatch a kid, put them in there, and we wouldn’t know about it. That’s my concern.”
FOX 2’s Andy Banker went to the Village Hall to see if anything was going to be done about it. While the answer is “yes,” it’s going to take time.
The village has been deluged with illegal dumping, according to officials. The small staff can’t keep up. They’re currently focusing on nearby St. Cyr Road, much of which remains lined with heaps of garbage, old furniture, and mattresses.
Village workers continually pull trash by the dumpster full from neighborhood roads. Back on Stimson, they’ve actually used a mini-bulldozer to push piles away from the street until they can clean them up.
The problems on Stimson started with a fire in February of 2019, according to residents.
“You know how they put the fire out and they take everything out? It’s still the same stuff down there (from then),” a resident said. “Then people have just been coming and dumping.”
The dumping has spread to several neighboring vacant houses. The village is pursuing a joint effort with the City of St. Louis to add surveillance cameras to combat illegal dumping.
A bid will go out next month to demolish partially burned derelict property on Stimson, according to a village official.
News
Yankees’ bats underwhelm in four-hit shutout loss to Jays
The boos started early Monday. They were for George Springer, the target of Yankee fans’ vitriol for his part in the 2017 Astros cheating scandal. The Blue Jays’ center fielder, however, quieted the taunts with a home run and RBI double. So, the Bronx faithful’s anger turned on the Bombers and their weak offense.
Alek Manoah and the Blue Jays bullpen held the Yankees to just three hits and shut the Bombers out 3-0 loss in front of 26,211 at the Stadium.
Aaron Judge, who was booed as he walked off the field after striking out for the second time in the eighth inning, said that this Blue Jays team, picked by many to win the division, is going to be a battle for the Yankees all season.
“They’re a great ballclub,” Judge said. “They got a great offense that we saw today. Up and down they got guys and hit the power, got good speed up and down and then a great pitching staff. A good starting rotation and back end of the bullpen. So they’re gonna be tough all year, but we’re looking forward to it.”
The Yankees (2-2) have lost two straight and went down quietly to their American League East rivals Monday night.
Joey Gallo, who had his first multiple-hit game of the season, led off the ninth with a single, but Gleyber Torres then hit into a double play. Aaron HIcks singled and then Kyle Higashioka struck out to end the game.
It pretty much went like that most of the night for the Yankees’ bats.
Manoah flummoxed the supposedly powerful lineup. Joey Gallo’s single in the second was the Bombers’ only hit for the first six innings. The Blue Jays right-hander, who made his major league debut here at Yankee Stadium last season, did put four Yankees on the bases with walks, but also struck out seven.
“He was locating his pitches. We gave him a little pressure and didn’t come through,” Anthony Rizzo said. “He’s got three pitches that he can locate and he was locating them. Tip your hat to him. He played a good game.”
Yes, it’s very, very early in the season. But offense was an issue last season, and the Yankees have yet to show they’ve improved that aspect of their game.
The Yankees were built on power hitters and to overwhelm their opponents with offense, but finished seventh in the American League in OPS (.729), 10th in runs scored (711) and were fourth in strikeouts (1482) last season. The Yankees let long-time hitting coach Marcus Thames and assistant hitting coach PJ Pilittere go this winter after those struggles.
They promoted Dillon Lawson, who had been the team’s minor league hitting coordinator, to the coaching position with the big leaguers. The promoted Triple-A hitting coach Casey Dykes to his assistant and hired Hensley Meulens, who has vast major league coaching experience, as the second assistant.
So far the change in personnel hasn’t netted the desired results.
While offense is down across the board — with league-wide batting average through four games down from .237 last year to .229 now and the OPS from .714 to .682 — the Yankees aren’t exactly dominating on that side of the ball. The Yankees went into Monday night’s game 18th in scoring in the league and 16th in OPS.
Jameson Taillon, who got off to a strong start, was surprised by the lack of offense.
“You gotta be on your game to shut this lineup out,” Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon said. “So it’s not going to happen much this year, I don’t think. Even in the game like tonight they worked a bunch of walks and good counts, there were balls hit hard.
“Hats off to them,” Taillon said of the Blue Jays. “They played some really good defense throughout the game and made the plays when they had to and made the pitches when they had to.”
Taillon, who was a question mark to start the season after having ankle surgery this winter, was the first Yankee pitcher to get through five innings this year. Taillon battled the Blue Jays, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. The only damage the Jays did to the right-hander was George Springer’s third-inning, two-run homer.
Taillon held the rest of the Blue Jays’ explosive lineup, which already had a major league-leading eight homers coming into the game, in check.
Michael King gave up an RBI double to Springer in the seventh.
“They’re super professional,” Taillon said of the Blue Jays’ lineup. “They are going to adjust and we’re going to have to make sure we don’t fall into anything predictable. It’s going to be a fun back and forth.”
