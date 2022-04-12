News
Kim Gardner acknowledges misconduct; may get lowest level of discipline
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner admitted misconduct Monday during an ethics hearing that could have cost the prosecutor her law license. Instead, Gardner may only face reprimand for the violations that occurred during her case against Missouri’s former governor.
The ethics hearing that was expected to last up to a week. Instead, it was over in an hour due to an agreement between the city prosecutor and the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.
Gardner was sworn in before a three-member ethics panel after the announcement that she’d made an agreement that will now be reviewed by the panel.
“What we’re here for is five pages of notes that I took that I did not believe that I, one, had in my possession anymore,” Gardner said. “As well as those were my mental impressions, so throughout the very fast-paced schedule, we made reasonable efforts to turn over everything, but those things were not turned over in this case.”
She’s talking about the 2018 invasion of privacy case involving former Governor Eric Greitens.
Gardner acknowledged she failed to turn over notes from an interview her private investigator conducted with the former governor’s mistress. She also admitted failing to turn over the video from the interview, saying she thought the camera was broken.
Gardner’s office eventually dismissed her criminal case against Greitens, who’s now running for U.S. Senate.
“Today’s groundbreaking decision reaffirms what we have known all along – Soros-funded prosecutor Kim Gardner conducted a political witch hunt,” Greitens said.
Gardner did not talk to reporters after the hearing, but her attorney Michael Downey did.
“That is the lowest form of formal discipline that can be entered,” he said.
Downey added that it doesn’t mean this isn’t serious.
“Any formal discipline of an attorney by the (Missouri) Supreme Court is serious,” he said. “And that should not be taken away. That obviously suggests there were some problems here that I think Ms. Gardner recognized and admitted that things were not done well.”
The agreement, including the exhibits, is nearly 700 pages. It still must be reviewed by the ethics panel. Missouri’s Supreme Court must also sign off on the process, which could take several weeks.
‘It’s a holiday’: Despite early sweep, Orioles fans flock to Camden Yards for Opening Day
Three hours before first pitch and one hour before gates opened, Kristen Swader, her husband, Mike, and their 4-year old son, Michael III stood in line, awaiting entry to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mike, 28, has been to every Orioles Opening Day since he was a newborn, Michael III has yet to miss one, and Kristen’s passion is so permanent that she has a classic Orioles logo tattooed on her side.
“It’s a holiday,” she said of Opening Day, holding Michael III in her arms.
Despite modest at best expectations for the Orioles in 2022 and a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season, fans remained fervent for Opening Day — the first untethered by attendance limitations since 2019.
For the Swaders, the Orioles have been a distinct part of their life. Mike remembers skipping class in high school to go to games, and Kristen used to work as an usher.
“There’s something about it,” Mike said. “It’s an escape.”
As the Swaders awaited the gates opening, Clarence “Fancy Clancy” Haskett was inside the stadium, icing hundreds of beers. Haskett has been working Orioles games for 48 years, and the animated salesman greeted everyone — people in the stadium, people on the phone — with the same exclamation: “Happy New Year!”
He began Monday the same way he often does, with 50 push-ups in the vendors’ room, partially for exercise and partially to energize himself for the game. He’s known for his enthusiasm and for his sales pitches, which include remarks such as: “Hey folks, did you know it’s OK to drink a cold beer at a baseball game?”
The Orioles have seen attendance dwindle each year since 2014, including to just over 10,000 fans a game last year during a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance this season could be hurt by the ongoing pandemic, as well this offseason’s bitter 99-day lockout of the players by the teams’ owners, which potentially eroded baseball’s general popularity.
The last time there was an extended MLB work stoppage, from 1994 to 1995, attendance dipped 20% around the majors the following season. There is less animosity from fans this time, but even still, a recent AP-NORC survey found that 47% of baseball fans said the lockout had at least some impact on their view of MLB.
Recent lack of success — Baltimore has lost 108 or more games three of the past four seasons — has also caused disinterest from some fans.
“If they want me to spend my money, they need to spend some of their money,” Daniel Contesti, who used to attend Orioles games but hasn’t in several years, wrote in an email, referencing the Orioles’ small 2022 payroll.
Of course, that sentiment was not felt around Camden Yards ahead of Monday’s opener.
Some fans, like Kevin Gracie, are optimistic about the team’s future. Gracie, who was honored by the Orioles as the 50 millionth fan to ever attend a game at Camden Yards, back in 2008, planned to attend Monday’s Opening Day. He received five years of free season tickets and $50,000 when he was the lucky fan to walk into Oriole Park, and he hasn’t missed an Opening Day since 2005.
“I’m really excited about where they’re going,” he said of the Orioles. “Obviously, I don’t expect them to be very good this year, again, but I think the process that they’re doing seems to be going in the right direction, and I’ll go [to games] either way.”
Eric Stout and Noah Kness, wearing Jim Palmer and John Means jerseys, respectively, are childhood friends who attended Loyola Blakefield — the same school Bruce Zimmermann, the starter for the Orioles’ home opener, attended. They noted their excitement for Zimmermann, and to simply enjoy some day baseball.
“More wins than last year,” Stout said of his season expectations. “I’d just like to see some improvement. I’m not expecting a World Series, but improvement.”
Kirk Cousins has made his intentions clear: ‘I would like to retire as a Viking’
Kirk Cousins always wanted to stay with the Vikings this offseason. He wasn’t concerned that other quarterbacks were switching teams left and right during a seismic shift of roster moves that defined the past couple of months in the NFL.
Never mind that Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos, that Deshaun Watson got traded to the Cleveland Browns and that Matt Ryan got traded to the Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.
As far as Cousins was concerned, he wasn’t going anywhere. He made that clear on Monday afternoon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan while speaking to reporters for the first time since signing his 1-year, $35 million contract extension last month.
“My mindset was really to be a Viking,” said Cousins, who is now under contract through the 2023 season. “I would like to retire as a Viking.”
In that same breath, Cousins acknowledged that he has to earn the right to do so. He hasn’t so far, producing an underwhelming 33-29-1 record since signing his initial massive deal with the Vikings during the 2018 offseason. He also has guided the Vikings to the playoffs only once since arriving in Minnesota.
How does he earn that right?
“You earn it every day,” Cousins said. “It’s coming in now in OTAs and picking up the system quickly, learning the things we’re taught today quickly, so that we can build the next brick. Just keep stacking them up and be consistent so that year after year we’re doing the things that it takes to be successful.”
It helps that Cousins has a familiarity with new head coach Kevin O’Connell dating back to their time together with the since renamed Washington Commanders. In those days, Cousins was the quarterback and O’Connell was the quarterbacks coach.
“I’ve always been fortunate in my 10 years in the league, I’ve been around some really great football minds,” Cousins said. “And I think our current staff is a continuation of that for me. I continue to be fortunate to have great coaches around me.”
Asked point blank why he signed the extension, Cousins noted how he wanted to create some additional salary cap space so the Vikings could fill out the rest of their roster. He added that he felt very good about the moves new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made this offseason.
“It was a way to create a win-win,” Cousins said of his extension. “Hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.”
More wins over the next couple of seasons would be a good way for Cousins to accomplish his goal of retiring with the Vikings.
“If I could draw it up, it would be, play well enough that (I) never have to (wear) another jersey anywhere else,” Cousins said. “I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle ready to race new teammate Tyreek Hill — and hopefully, learn from him
Dominance must be established when you’re an elite-level athlete.
Whether it’s strength or speed, there can only be one man on the mountain top per team, so challenges occur often.
That’s why Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle expected Tyreek Hill to challenge him to a race before the six-time Pro Bowl player, who is nicknamed The Cheetah, actually did so at his introductory news conference last month.
“Wherever I go, The Cheetah has always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team,” Hill said. “I mean that.”
It’s not surprising to Waddle, who’s accustomed to racing his teammates, going back to his days at the University of Alabama, where he was a teammate to four receivers who will be first-round picks if/when John Metchie III is among this draft’s top 32 selections.
“I already knew this was coming,” Waddle told me during a sit down with the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “I was literally in the middle of a workout when my trainer said, ‘Ya’ll just got Tyreek Hill.’”
What was Waddle’s reaction to the transaction that stripped Miami of five draft picks over the next two years, but landed the Dolphins a superstar, a talent who is arguably the NFL’s biggest playmaking receiver for the past six seasons?
“I’m running around the gym, ‘OK then!’” Waddle said explaining his celebration, which he admitted was somewhat self-serving.
Waddle’s smart enough to know that Hill’s presence on the football field, his reputation as a playmaker who can take quick hitch and turn it into a length of the field touchdown, will feed him a steady diet of one-on-one coverage each game.
“The next day I said [to myself], ‘I know he’s going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick,’” Waddle said, referring to a leg workout. “I already know a race is going to come.”
But Waddle, who set an NFL record as a rookie receiver by catching 104 passes and turning them into 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns, doesn’t just want to race Hill.
He’s interested in learning from the run-after-catch specialist, who has carved out a potential Hall of Fame career in his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Waddle is hoping that Hill takes him under his wing.
“Being my size, we’re not necessarily the same size, but we’re the same type of player. Same caliber of player,” Waddle said, referring to his run-after-catch skills he showcased at Alabama, which motivated the Dolphins to select him at No. 6 in the 2022 NFL draft.
Last year’s coaching staff turned Waddle into a slot receiver, primarily using him to move the chains, converting first downs by running quarterback-friendly option routes.
But the Dolphins have a new set of offensive coaches, led by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who view him differently. And with Hill and fellow newcomer Cedrick Wilson, who was used primarily as a slot receiver in Dallas, added to the team Waddle expects his role to change.
He hopes Hill can teach him some of the tricks of their trade, like how to read a cornerback’s stance and footwork and how to set up his routes.
“He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it,” Waddle said of Hill, who has scored 67 NFL touchdowns. “I’m going to soak up all the game.”
And possibly snatch the reputation as the NFL’s fastest man.
Waddle said they’ll work on the particulars out of the race, including the distance and who all is participating. Waddle doesn’t want new tailback Raheem Mostert excluded, considering he’s been clocked at 23 mph in a game.
Maybe the race will conclude the Dolphins’ offseason program, which is beginning its second week, or open up training camp in August?
Maybe it’ll be for charity.
All of that is yet to be determined, and there’s time to work it out.
Waddle is game for whatever and excited to have a new running mate.
“He’s a furious competitor just like I am,” Hill said about Waddle, who was clocked running a 4.37 time on a 40-year-dash on a surgically repaired right ankle before last year’s draft. “Young guy who wants to compete, who loves the game, who just wants to get better. I’m excited to be part of that, and that’s going to fuel me to be better.”
