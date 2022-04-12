News
Kirk Cousins has made his intentions clear: ‘I would like to retire as a Viking’
Kirk Cousins always wanted to stay with the Vikings this offseason. He wasn’t concerned that other quarterbacks were switching teams left and right during a seismic shift of roster moves that defined the past couple of months in the NFL.
Never mind that Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos, that Deshaun Watson got traded to the Cleveland Browns and that Matt Ryan got traded to the Indianapolis Colts, to name a few.
As far as Cousins was concerned, he wasn’t going anywhere. He made that clear on Monday afternoon at TCO Performance Center in Eagan while speaking to reporters for the first time since signing his 1-year, $35 million contract extension last month.
“My mindset was really to be a Viking,” said Cousins, who is now under contract through the 2023 season. “I would like to retire as a Viking.”
In that same breath, Cousins acknowledged that he has to earn the right to do so. He hasn’t so far, producing an underwhelming 33-29-1 record since signing his initial massive deal with the Vikings during the 2018 offseason. He also has guided the Vikings to the playoffs only once since arriving in Minnesota.
How does he earn that right?
“You earn it every day,” Cousins said. “It’s coming in now in OTAs and picking up the system quickly, learning the things we’re taught today quickly, so that we can build the next brick. Just keep stacking them up and be consistent so that year after year we’re doing the things that it takes to be successful.”
It helps that Cousins has a familiarity with new head coach Kevin O’Connell dating back to their time together with the since renamed Washington Commanders. In those days, Cousins was the quarterback and O’Connell was the quarterbacks coach.
“I’ve always been fortunate in my 10 years in the league, I’ve been around some really great football minds,” Cousins said. “And I think our current staff is a continuation of that for me. I continue to be fortunate to have great coaches around me.”
Asked point blank why he signed the extension, Cousins noted how he wanted to create some additional salary cap space so the Vikings could fill out the rest of their roster. He added that he felt very good about the moves new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has made this offseason.
“It was a way to create a win-win,” Cousins said of his extension. “Hopefully that leads to a lot of wins this fall.”
More wins over the next couple of seasons would be a good way for Cousins to accomplish his goal of retiring with the Vikings.
“If I could draw it up, it would be, play well enough that (I) never have to (wear) another jersey anywhere else,” Cousins said. “I’m going to work really hard to try to make that possible.”
Omar Kelly: Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle ready to race new teammate Tyreek Hill — and hopefully, learn from him
Dominance must be established when you’re an elite-level athlete.
Whether it’s strength or speed, there can only be one man on the mountain top per team, so challenges occur often.
That’s why Miami Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle expected Tyreek Hill to challenge him to a race before the six-time Pro Bowl player, who is nicknamed The Cheetah, actually did so at his introductory news conference last month.
“Wherever I go, The Cheetah has always got to prove he’s the fastest on the team,” Hill said. “I mean that.”
It’s not surprising to Waddle, who’s accustomed to racing his teammates, going back to his days at the University of Alabama, where he was a teammate to four receivers who will be first-round picks if/when John Metchie III is among this draft’s top 32 selections.
“I already knew this was coming,” Waddle told me during a sit down with the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “I was literally in the middle of a workout when my trainer said, ‘Ya’ll just got Tyreek Hill.’”
What was Waddle’s reaction to the transaction that stripped Miami of five draft picks over the next two years, but landed the Dolphins a superstar, a talent who is arguably the NFL’s biggest playmaking receiver for the past six seasons?
“I’m running around the gym, ‘OK then!’” Waddle said explaining his celebration, which he admitted was somewhat self-serving.
Waddle’s smart enough to know that Hill’s presence on the football field, his reputation as a playmaker who can take quick hitch and turn it into a length of the field touchdown, will feed him a steady diet of one-on-one coverage each game.
“The next day I said [to myself], ‘I know he’s going to try to race. Let me get on these legs real quick,’” Waddle said, referring to a leg workout. “I already know a race is going to come.”
But Waddle, who set an NFL record as a rookie receiver by catching 104 passes and turning them into 1,015 receiving yards and six touchdowns, doesn’t just want to race Hill.
He’s interested in learning from the run-after-catch specialist, who has carved out a potential Hall of Fame career in his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Waddle is hoping that Hill takes him under his wing.
“Being my size, we’re not necessarily the same size, but we’re the same type of player. Same caliber of player,” Waddle said, referring to his run-after-catch skills he showcased at Alabama, which motivated the Dolphins to select him at No. 6 in the 2022 NFL draft.
Last year’s coaching staff turned Waddle into a slot receiver, primarily using him to move the chains, converting first downs by running quarterback-friendly option routes.
But the Dolphins have a new set of offensive coaches, led by first-year head coach Mike McDaniel, who view him differently. And with Hill and fellow newcomer Cedrick Wilson, who was used primarily as a slot receiver in Dallas, added to the team Waddle expects his role to change.
He hopes Hill can teach him some of the tricks of their trade, like how to read a cornerback’s stance and footwork and how to set up his routes.
“He’s going on his seventh year. He’s had tremendous success. I can learn a lot from him if he’s willing to teach it,” Waddle said of Hill, who has scored 67 NFL touchdowns. “I’m going to soak up all the game.”
And possibly snatch the reputation as the NFL’s fastest man.
Waddle said they’ll work on the particulars out of the race, including the distance and who all is participating. Waddle doesn’t want new tailback Raheem Mostert excluded, considering he’s been clocked at 23 mph in a game.
Maybe the race will conclude the Dolphins’ offseason program, which is beginning its second week, or open up training camp in August?
Maybe it’ll be for charity.
All of that is yet to be determined, and there’s time to work it out.
Waddle is game for whatever and excited to have a new running mate.
“He’s a furious competitor just like I am,” Hill said about Waddle, who was clocked running a 4.37 time on a 40-year-dash on a surgically repaired right ankle before last year’s draft. “Young guy who wants to compete, who loves the game, who just wants to get better. I’m excited to be part of that, and that’s going to fuel me to be better.”
Dave Hyde: Pairing Tom Brady and Sean Payton was the Dolphins’ big plan — until Flores’ lawsuit ruined it
In late January, as the Miami Dolphin slow-cooked their coaching hire, a team source was asked about the strangely sluggish pace.
“Just wait, this will be big,’ the source said.
The Dolphins hoped to land Super Bowl winners Tom Brady as quarterback and Sean Payton as coach, the South Florida Sun Sentinel confirmed. Their yearlong plans were undone in part by former coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the NFL that involves Dolphins owner Steve Ross.
All of which puts the Dolphins’ offseason spending splurge and perhaps their future in a different context. The hope was to marry Super Bowl winners like Payton and Brady with big-name free agents like receiver Tyreek Hill and tackle Terron Armstead and — voila! — become instant contenders.
Instant box-office hits, too. Brady? Payton? Their young players and free-agent buys? As one source said: “You’d have needed to add security at the ticket window.”
Instead, the Dolphins hired a first-time coach Mike McDaniel and endorsed Tua Tagovailoa as quarterback. But their what-might-have-been file over the past two decades of missed players and mistimed decisions adds perhaps its most seductive chapter of all.
Their chase of Brady and Payton, as first reported by Pro Football Talk and The Boston Globe, was real and would have been spectacular. All the timelines confirm the source and national reports. Payton resigned as New Orleans Saints coach on Jan. 25 but said he planned to coach again.
Brady stepped away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Feb. 1, but didn’t say he was retired or file retirement paperwork with the NFL. The Dolphins planned to introduce Brady in team management before the Feb. 13 Super Bowl, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported.
He’d initially be given an executive/ownership role similar to Derek Jeter had with the Marlins, Ben Volin of The Boston Globe reported, before deciding to play quarterback.
The role involved the specter of ownership, the Sun Sentinel confirmed, and grew out of Ross and owner-in-waiting Bruce Beal’s relationship with Brady. It also involved two deteriorating relationships: Ross with Flores, and Brady with Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians.
Brady, as in New England, showed up each Tuesday morning with a game plan for the following Sunday, a source said. He expected coaches to do the same. Arians, busy with other work, wasn’t ready at that early point in a work week to complete a full game plan. It became representative of small-ish but significant problems between them.
Meanwhile, the Dolphins’ recruitment of Brady was supposed to be a three-pronged effort: Ross, who is the biggest donor to the University of Michigan, Brady’s alma mater; Beal, who is social friends with Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen; and Flores, who was a New England Patriots defensive assistant for 15 years when Brady was there.
The big picture could have included former Vic Fangio, considered to be one of the league’s top defensive coordinators, and Mike Westhoff, who was a legendary special teams coach with the Dolphins and New York Jets before working for Payton in New Orleans.
Ross and Beal did their part. Flores, though, wanted to trade for Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson, who remains involved in a civil suit for sexual misconduct allegations and has since been traded to Cleveland.
As Flores wrote in his lawsuit, Ross “began to pressure,” Flores to recruit “a prominent quarterback in violation of league tampering rules.”
The quarterback, who sources identified as Brady, arrived at a marina where Ross invited Flores to lunch Super Bowl Week in 2020 in Miami. It was the same week Brady attended a Beal party on Star Island. Ross and Dolphins legend Dan Marino also attended the party.
Flores said that marina incident and, more significantly, his refusal to lose games in 2019 were reasons that led to his ouster on Jan. 10, the first day after the season.
On Feb. 1, the same day Brady retired, Flores announced his lawsuit against the NFL. The Dolphins’ coaching interviews had noticeably stopped in days leading to that. They announced they would have second interviews the following week with two coaches no other teams were chasing in McDaniel and Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
“A little bit of a hiatus,’ NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport said of the Dolphins’ interviews when they interviewed Moore again on Feb. 4.
The reason for the delay is clear: The plan was for Payton to provide a winning partnership with Brady. Payton was still under contract with New Orleans. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said New Orleans was asked for permission to talk to Payton but was denied.
Payton’s coming was contingent on Brady.
“Flores’ lawsuit stopped it all,’ a source said.
Why? Well, one allegation is Ross offered $100,000 to Flores to lose games. If that game-fixing charge is proven true, Ross could be forced to sell the team by the league. That would put all ownership in question — including Brady’s stake.
All of which leaves us where? Well, if that marina visit involved tampering charges, as Flores suggested in his lawsuit, this big plan to get Brady and Payton raises more issues. The question is how much Payton and Brady knew about being pursued. It’s hard to imagine these plans went anywhere without Brady’s approval.
The Dolphins hired McDaniel on Feb. 7, endorsed Tua and … well, there’s a new angle of pressure on each to perform with the big pieces once considered for Brady and Payton.
If the Dolphins don’t win this year, will Ross turn attention again to Payton and Brady? Brady turns 45 in August. He’s building a lavish home on Indian Creek in Miami Beach. His contract hasn’t been re-done yet in Tampa.
Until it is — if it is — the question will be out there around the Dolphins like some political ticket: Brady and Payton in 2023?
Before and after: See the transformation of Camden Yards’ left field wall
The seats a record Cal Ripken homer reached and Mike Devereaux reached into are now as bygone as those magic Orioles moments. Designed to make the home run haven fairer and, perhaps, more appealing to free agent pitchers, Camden Yards’ new left field wall is taller, farther from home plate, and, near the foul pole, and, especially, the bullpens, more sharply angled. To get a feel for how it will play, drag the before-and-after slider above and dig into some essential stats below.
Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ new left field fence: By the numbers
2: Until now, number of times Oriole Park at Camden Yards’ dimensions had changed. (Home plate was moved back to create a larger playing field in 2001, then returned to its original location the next season.)
4: Number of names, and counting, suggested for the new right angle in left-center, including Adley’s Angle and Elrod’s Corner.
7: Height, in feet, of the old left field wall.
12: Approximate height, in feet, of most of the new left field wall, tied for the 6th tallest in the majors.
14: Percent of Camden Yards home runs the last seven seasons that would have stayed in play under the new layout, according to a Sun analysis.
30: Feet farther the new wall, approximately, is from home plate, than the old one.
82: Days between the announcement of the new wall on Jan. 14 and its unveiling on April 6.
333, 376: Feet from home plate to the left field foul pole and to the bullpens, each unchanged from the original distances.
384, 398: Feet from home plate to the left field corner and left-center field, each new, longer distances.
1,000: Number of seats removed to make room for the new wall, including the orange seat commemorating Cal Ripken’s 278th home run, which set a record for shortstops.
