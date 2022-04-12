Finance
Low Cost California Auto Insurance – How Minimum Liability Coverage Could Impact You
Under the California Low Cost Automobile Insurance Program, the state’s minimum liability limits have been decreased for low-income good drivers. Up until 2009, California drivers were required to carry a basic liability policy: in the event that the driver caused an accident, the other parties involved that were not at fault would receive up to $15,000 each for medical bills and other expenses related to their injuries. A total of $30,000 would be available to compensate for all of the injured parties’ losses. The insurance company would pay out up to $5,000 for all property damage resulting from the accident.
The minimum liability the state previously required drivers to be insured for was already insufficient to adequately compensate an accident victim for the medical expenses and property loss or damage associated with an accident. Under the state’s former minimum liability requirements, the lowest liability policy a driver could obtain insurance for covered up to $15,000 in bodily injury liability per a person, $30,000 in bodily injury liability per an accident, and $5,000 for property damage liability per an accident. In 2009, instead of raising the minimum liability requirements, California lowered them: $10,000 for bodily injury liability per a person, $20,000 for bodily injury liability per an accident, and $3,000 for property damage liability per an accident.
In the accident described above, the motorcyclist could only recover $3,000 for his totaled bike, a sum insufficient to either repair or replace the motorcycle. While his medical bills exceeded $100,000, there was only $10,000 available for bodily injury per a person and $20,000 available for bodily injury per an accident, leaving him with over $80,000 in medical expenses in addition to the numerous other bills he was unable to pay while too injured to work.
The low cost California auto insurance program was created to ensure that low-income “good drivers” could afford car insurance. Given the recent recession-driven increase in unemployment, many California drivers have opted for this minimum liability coverage. Moreover, the state’s definition of a “good” driver includes individuals who have caused no more than one accident in the past three years, and, therefore, are quite capable of causing another collision in the years to come. In the event that one of these “good” drivers does cause an accident, his or her policy will fail to provide adequate compensation for the not-at-fault drivers involved-which was the case for the motorcyclist.
As an increasing number of the drivers we share the road with opt for low cost California auto insurance, we must protect ourselves by adding collision and uninsured motorist insurance to our policies, if we haven’t done so already. If the motorcyclist had this additional coverage, the collision insurance would have paid for the motorcycle repair or replacement costs and the uninsured motorist insurance would have covered any medical expenses that exceeded the negligent driver’s policy. Unfortunately, he did not have such coverage and incurred a tremendous amount of debt from the accident–a misfortune any of us could suffer if inadequately insured.
How to Find High Risk Connecticut Car Insurance Rates For Cheap
If you need to know how to find high risk Connecticut car insurance for cheap, you might be feeling a bit desperate. Many people feel helpless once they realize they are considered a high risk driver for car insurance, whether it’s after a DUI or a string of bad accidents. This article will help you understand first if you need a CT high risk car insurance policy, and if you do, it will show you how to find high risk Connecticut car insurance for cheap, without a ton of added stress.
What Defines A High Risk Driver In CT
If you aren’t sure what characterizes a high risk driver, here are the standard aspects that place someone in the “high risk” category:
Young drivers, typically between the ages of 16-21.
License suspensions, SR22’s, and DUI’s on the driving record.
Three or more moving violations/two or more at-fault accidents over a three year period.
Lapses in insurance due to cancellation/non-renewals or non-payment.
Low credit scores.
If you put a “check” next to one or more of these, most likely you have the misfortune of the title of high risk driver.
4 Ways To Find Cheap High Risk CT Auto Insurance
Finding cheap high risk auto insurance in Connecticut includes many of the same techniques that anyone looking for cheap insurance should employ.
1. Consider the vehicle you are insuring. If you know your rates will be more expensive because of your high risk, think about switching to a cheaper vehicle to put insurance on.
2. If you are able to change (or already have) to an older vehicle that would not require comprehensive and collision, get a policy with the state required coverage: bodily injury at $20,000/$40,000, property damage at $10,000 and uninsured motorists coverage at $20,000/$40,000. Do not mistake this for only carrying the required coverage on all vehicles; if you underinsure your vehicles that should have comprehensive and collision, it will only worsen your financial situation should you be involved in an at-fault accident.
3. Research discounts that you may qualify to receive on your insurance policy. If you are a young driver, look into companies to see if they offer a good student discount to lower your premium.
4. Compare, compare, compare! This is the most important aspect to finding cheap high risk CT car insurance rates. Look at the major companies in Connecticut, but more importantly, check out some of your local insurance companies as well. Often times certain insurance companies will cater to high risk drivers, so make sure to compare at least five different companies. Just because you receive an unfavorable rate from one insurance company does not mean that the next insurance company you investigate will react in the same fashion. Underwriting standards differ from one auto insurer to the next so it can pay off to shop around.
Find Cheap High Risk Connecticut Car Insurance Quotes Today!
If you want to know how to find high risk CT car insurance for cheap, start by comparing rates from multiple companies side by side.
Why Are Health Insurance Premiums Still Rising After The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act?
Since no one seems willing to discuss the real reasons that health insurance premiums are increasing dramatically since the passage of the PPACA (Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act). Let me break down the 3 primary reasons. They are as follows:
1.) My Blue Cross Group clients are receiving 35.63% renewal rate increases this year for the first time in 15 years. Their prior premium increases were no where near this amount. This is not isolated to Blue Cross either. These premium increases are happening in many markets across the United States in both the Individual and Group markets. I’m simply using Blue Cross as an example since the name is most widely recognized. These increases are due in large part to the fact that multiple new “Preventative Care” mandates were imposed upon all “non-grandfathered” health insurance plans as of 9/23/2010 under the PPACA. A “Non-grandfathered” plan is a plan that was purchased after the PPACA (a.k.a “Obamacare”) was signed in to law on March 23, 2010. Keep in mind, these were all mandated to be covered no later than 1/1/2011 without a co pay or a deductible required. See list of mandates http://www.healthcare.gov/law/about/provisions/services/lists.html
2.) Multiple new policy design changes have also been mandated. If you have a Group health plan you’ve already received those new mandates.
3.) Now we come to reason number three. The new PPACA mandated Medical Loss Ratios or “MLR’s”. This is why health insurance premiums are increasing on Non-Grand-Fathered plans as well. For more about the new MLR’s visit: http://www.heritage.org/Research/Reports/2010/01/Squeezing-out-Private-Health-Plans Who in their right mind thinks forcing all the following new mandates on to every health insurance policy in the country would actually “bend the cost curve down“?
In fact, mandates are a major reason why health insurance premiums have been increasing exponentially over the last few decades. In 1979 there were 252 mandates in force in health care, by 2007 there were nearly 1900. With the implementation of the PPACA we have tipped the scales at nearly 2000 mandates. Keep piling them on and costs will continue to rise.
Travel Insurance Buying Tips
We are all quite vulnerable when we travel because it usually means venturing out of our comfort-zones, and travel insurance is the only way to shield ourselves against monetary losses when things do go wrong. So here are some very useful tips to ensure you buy the right travel insurance that will protect you against such expected financial losses.
- The most important thing to remember with travel insurance is that you are effectively buying an agreement, so always READ THE FINE PRINT, especially the exclusions at a coverage level and the general exclusions. They are written in legal jargon, so be sure to seek clarification on anything that you don’t understand.
- All Insurance companies are classified as financial institutions and are consequently regulated by the government organizations like the Financial Services Authority in the UK. So be sure to check this.
- One of the major risks is trip cancellation, so ensure you buy the travel insurance as soon as your trip is confirmed, even if you are not traveling for months. It’s not going to cost you anymore and your cover kicks in as soon as you purchase the trip insurance.
- Always check the deductibles! A deductible, also known as excess, is what the insurance company deducts before payout on claims. For e.g. if you put in a travel medical claim of USD300 and the deductible is USD150, you’ll only get USD150.
- Be wary of companies offering cheap travel insurance premiums, more often than not they have very high deductibles.
- Check the payout for children because some insurance companies only pay half the payout for children, which is ridiculous because the trip costs for a child is almost the same as for adults.
- You need to count the start day and the end day of your trip when buying travel insurance. E.g. if you are departing on 05-April and arriving back on 10-April, your need cover for 6 days and not 5 days!
- Don’t get taken in by the high coverages like 10 million medical cover, its highly unlikely that you’ll need that. Stay focused on the actual cover you feel need. For instance, if you are traveling with expensive business equipment, then you need to ensure that is covered adequately.
- Check the payout ceiling because insurance companies tend to have a limitation on the maximum payout. For instance payout for personal belongings could be USD5000, but the maximum payout per item may only be USD1000. So that may not be adequate to cover your expensive golf clubs. Most insurance companies will list the payouts clearly, if they don’t, avoid them.
- If you are are frequent traveler you may want to consider taking an annual multi-trip travel insurance because it can save you time and money. Some insurance companies even throw in free extras like ski cover.
