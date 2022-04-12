Connect with us

News

Lynx draft two bigs, including Rogers native Hannah Sjerven

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Lynx draft two bigs, including Rogers native Hannah Sjerven
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The Lynx added front court depth to their training camp roster Monday, drafting a pair of bigs with their two draft picks. It’s the second selection that will jump out to local hoop fans, as Minnesota selected Rogers High School product Hannah Sjerven at No. 28.

Sjerven helped South Dakota reach the Sweet 16 this season, while averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals. The 6-foot-2 center scored 16-plus points in each of the Coyotes’ three NCAA tournament games this spring.

“Sooo happy to be coming HOME,” Sjerven tweeted after the selection.

The hometown connection wasn’t the reason for the selection.

“It had everything to do with Hannah’s efficiency, her analytics, positional fit, it was all of those things,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It just makes it fun to obviously have that connection, but nothing to do with it. I hope it’s fun for her.”

With its late second round pick, Minnesota drafted North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones at No. 22 overall. Jones averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in just 21 minutes a game this season for the Wolfpack. Reeve said she watched a lot of North Carolina State recently, and enjoyed Jones and her ability to be a distributor.

“It’s hard to find power forwards with the skillset that she has,” Reeve said.

Reeve said Jones came “highly recommended” by the Hart family — Farmington grad Sophie Hart was a freshman on the Wolfpack roster this season.

Sjerven and Adams — who Reeve called good players and good people — face uphill battles to earn roster spots in Minnesota. The Lynx are short on roster spots and cap space for the upcoming season, given their veteran-stacked roster designed to compete for a title in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell season.

“The road is tough,” Reeve said. “But I think both of these players are going to be very comfortable playing their games in our training camp, and hopefully positioning themselves that, if it’s not on opening day that an opportunity presents itself, then maybe it happens at a different time.”

On Sunday, Minnesota traded picks No. 8 and No. 13 in Monday’s draft to Las Vegas. With those selections, the Aces nabbed Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed and LSU guard Khayla Pointer.

“We were comfortable (with the trade Sunday), but it is interesting to see it play out,” Reeve said. “In order to do that trade prior to the start of the draft, thought should indicate we knew who could be there. We vetted that process, that there were a couple players that we liked, and we weighed the idea of those players being with us in camp, and subsequent decisions that would have to be made against having an opportunity to have another pick in the first round next year, when our roster would be in greater need, and that’s ultimately what we landed on.”

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Published

40 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise
google news

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM

Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city’s top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.

“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Bettigole, noting about 750 Philadelphia residents died in the wintertime omicron outbreak. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.”

Health inspectors will begin enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses on April 18.

Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that put less focus on case counts and more on hospital capacity. The CDC said at that time that with the virus in retreat, most Americans could safely take off their masks.

Philadelphia ended its indoor mask mandate March 2, and Bettigole acknowledged “it was wonderful to feel that sense of normalcy again.”

Confirmed cases have since risen to more than 140 per day — still a fraction of what Philadelphia saw at the height of the omicron surge — while only 46 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19. The CDC says community spread in Philadelphia remains low, a level at which the agency says that masking can be optional.

The restaurant industry pushed back against the city’s reimposed mask mandate, saying workers will bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules.

“This announcement is a major blow to thousands of small businesses and other operators in the city who were hoping this spring would be the start of recovery,” said Ben Fileccia, senior director of operations at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.

PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said Friday that while it expects some increased transmission in the northern U.S. over the next several weeks, hospital admissions have remained low and “our team advises against required masking given that hospital capacity is good.”

Bettigole said requiring people to mask up will help restaurants and other businesses stay open, while a huge new wave of COVID-19 would keep customers at home. She said hospital capacity was just one factor that went into her decision to reinstate the mandate.

“I sincerely wish we didn’t have to do this again,” Bettigole said. “But I am very worried about our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.”

In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has paused his push to unwind many of the city’s virus rules as cases have risen, opting for now to keep a mask mandate for 2 to 4-year-olds in city schools and preschools. But Adams, a Democrat who has said New Yorkers should not let the pandemic run their lives, has already lifted most other mask mandates and rules requiring proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants, work out at gyms or attend shows.

Adams was asked at a virtual news conference Monday afternoon if he was considering reimposing the New York City mask mandate in light of Philadelphia’s decision. The mayor said he would listen to his team of medical doctors for their advice on whether to bring back any restrictions. Adams himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

New York City is now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day, about three times higher than in early March when New York began easing rules. That does not include the many home tests that go unreported to health officials.

The latest outbreak has struck many high-profile officials in Washington, including Cabinet members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut. Some universities have reinstated mask mandates.

D.C. health officials say they have no immediate plans to change virus protocols, but they reserve the right to change course down the road.

___

Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania. Associated Press reporter Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this story.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twins turn to PitchCom to combat sign stealing

Published

46 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Twins turn to PitchCom to combat sign stealing
google news

Twins pitchers are hearing voices now. Literally.

Instead of stepping on the mound and peering intently at the catcher, looking for a set of wiggling fingers, pitchers this year are getting their signs from a system called PitchCom.

Affixed to either Ryan Jeffers’ or Gary Sanchez’s left wrist, you can now find a small device filled with buttons that catchers now use to relay signs. A small receiver placed in the pitcher’s hat then reads out the information in a robotic voice. The Twins first started testing out the new system, which is designed to cut down on sign stealing, during spring training, and now all of their pitchers are using it.

“I really liked it,” starter Sonny Gray said this spring after first using it. “I really, really did. I think the days, for us at least, of catchers putting down signals has come and gone.”

A New York Times story posted shortly before Opening Day suggested only half of the teams were planning on using it to begin the season, though more are expected to as the season wears on.

The Twins were on board from the get-go.

“Everyone’s using it, because everyone sees the benefits in it,” Jeffers said. “I think it can aid in speeding up the tempo of the game in general and avoid obviously sign stealing.”

Getting used to the new system, Jeffers said, didn’t take a terribly long amount of time to get used to. Each pitcher wants his signs delivered slightly differently — some don’t care when they get it, some want it only when they’ve stepped on the mound — but learning that wasn’t too difficult for Jeffers, either.

Though there are still things to be ironed out, reliever Tyler Duffey believes everything will become much more fluid and routine as the season goes on.

“I think it’ll be good on the whole at the end of the year. It’ll be something that is really useful,” Duffey said. “I had runner on second base and didn’t have to worry about trying to remember anything signs wise. It’s just like, ‘Alright, yep, alright, nope,’ and go for it, and so it’s just that part of it is definitely going to be a lot better.”

It could also help speed things along, with pitchers getting signs quicker and thus being ready to deliver their next pitch sooner.

That would be A-OK with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.

“I like a nice crisp pace. I kind of came up in the game thinking, you get on the mound, you get your pitch, keeps the guys behind you ready to go. I think those things are all positives. But I do think some pitchers have really benefited in their jobs by slowing things down, frankly,” Baldelli said. “I’d say the timing and the pace of the game has a chance to change.”

In addition to the pitcher and the catcher, the Twins can allocate three more PitchCom receivers, which have gone to their players up the middle: Carlos Correa at shortstop, Jorge Polanco at second base and Byron Buxton in center.

The new system has gotten a thumbs up from Twins position players, too. While Buxton says he goes off his instincts more than anything, he called PitchCom a “good help.” Same goes for Correa.

“I always look at the signs. I always know what’s coming. But knowing for sure, hearing it in your ear, it’s pretty cool stuff,” Correa said. “I’m on board.”

BRIEFLY

Correa was presented with his Gold and Platinum Glove awards on Monday before the game. It’s Correa’s first Gold Glove. The Platinum Glove is awarded to the best defensive player in each league.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
google news

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ”Geez … what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby. …”

Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”

While some, including Paris Hilton, congratulated Spears, others weren’t completely sure.

Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own accompanied by a painting of a lion family with three members.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.

Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.

She said “some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”

The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.

The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.

Multiple email requests for confirmation from Spears’ representative were not immediately returned Monday.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending