Maryland Gov. Hogan signs dozens of just-passed bills, including $1.2 billion for Orioles, Ravens stadium improvements
Gov. Larry Hogan signed legislation Tuesday to invest substantial public dollars into professional sports facilities in Maryland, including allowing the Maryland Stadium Authority to borrow up to $1.2 billion for upgrades to the Baltimore stadiums of the Orioles and Ravens.
Officials sought the funding for as-yet-unspecified improvements to Camden Yards and neighboring M&T Bank Stadium as part of an effort to keep the teams in the facilities well into the future. The Orioles have two years remaining on their lease at Camden Yards, which opened to great fanfare in 1992, while the Ravens have five years remaining on their lease.
Another piece of legislation signed Tuesday by Hogan and top Democratic leaders of the General Assembly will create a $200 million fund to improve minor-league parks and other sports facilities around the state as well as invest $400 million in development around FedEx Field, the current Prince George’s County home of the NFL’s Washington Commanders, though none of that money will go toward improvements to the stadium itself.
The Commanders are contractually obligated to remain at FedEx Field in Landover through 2027 although the team’s owners have discussed possible moves to the District of Columbia or Northern Virginia.
John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Orioles, hailed the public investment on Monday in a lengthy statement released by the team, calling the “second-largest public commitment of funding to a Major League Baseball public-private sports partnership, second only to the 2009 construction of the new Yankee Stadium.”
Another $10 million in public funding would be available to pursue large-scale sports or entertainment events such as Major League Baseball’s All-Star game or World Cup soccer games as well as fund studies on efforts to redevelop two horse-racing venues: Baltimore’s Pimlico Race Course, which hosts the annual Preakness Stakes, and Laurel Park.
The bill signing ceremony on Tuesday at the State House in Annapolis came hours after the General Assembly wrapped up its 90-day legislative session at midnight Monday.
Other bills included in the stack Hogan signed are a measure to make Juneteenth a permanent state holiday in Maryland, obviating the need for the governor to declare it as such each year, and another marking the fourth Thursday in March as Tuskegee Airmen Commemoration Day in honor of the country’s first Black military aviators who fought with distinction in World War Two.
Hogan likewise signed a measure to create a public investment board aimed at attracting jobs to Western Maryland and bolstering the economy there and another to make Peace Corps volunteers eligible for in-state tuition at the state’s public colleges and universities.
Miami Dolphins’ top five position needs heading into NFL draft
Chris Grier and his staff deserve a round of applause for how they built the Miami Dolphins roster this offseason.
It’s been a while since the team’s depth chart hasn’t had multiple needs heading into the NFL draft.
But Grier, the Dolphins’ general manager and top football executive, seemingly assembled a versatile, and deep roster courtesy of the offseason moves, which included trading for Pro Bowl talents Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, and re-signing just about everyone who contributed to last year’s defense, with two exceptions (cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Vince Biegel).
Here’s a look at the top five positions of need heading into this months’ draft, and the reasons why it would be ideal to address each position.
Inside linebacker – Elandon Roberts’ career history hints he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker for Miami last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has run game instincts, and pass coverage skills.
Edge rusher – Emmanuel Ogbah’s Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker, and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.
Center – Michael Deiter started eight games at center last season, but hasn’t proven he’s an NFL starter in three seasons. While General Manager Chris Grier seems committed to seeing this former third-round pick remain a starter, competition never killed anyone. And seeing that Deiter, who missed half of the 2021 season with a foot injury, is entering the final season of his rookie deal it would benefit the Dolphins to be forward thinking by adding a young, developmental center unless the plan is to train Robert Jones or Solomon Kindley how to snap.
Cornerback – Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal.
Nose tackle – Who remembers how much the Dolphins struggled in the four games Raekwon Davis missed, and during the handful of games he played while still recovering from his early season knee injury? It’s clear that Miami needs to add a better nose tackle than John Jenkins, someone who can be developed into a rotational player, and potential starter since five defensive linemen have contracts that expire in the next two seasons.
Chicago White Sox place Lucas Giolito and AJ Pollock on the injured list
The Chicago White Sox placed starter Lucas Giolito and right fielder AJ Pollock on the injured list, part of four roster moves announced Tuesday.
Giolito went on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday, with an abdominal strain. The injury occurred in Friday’s season opener at Detroit.
Pollock is on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Sunday, with a strained right hamstring that occurred Saturday.
The Sox recalled pitchers Jimmy Lambert and Anderson Severino from Triple-A Charlotte.
Kevin Durant, Nets ‘devastated for the community’ after learning about subway shooting near team’s practice facility
It was a surreal scene outside of the Nets practice facility Tuesday morning, just a half-mile from where a gunman opened fire on a crowded N train in Brooklyn.
Helicopters buzzed around Sunset Park, searching for the runaway gunman who tossed smoke bombs, leaving behind several undetonated, and left at least 13 people injured.
An employee in the lobby of the HSS Training Center was quizzing the guard about the building’s security measures, asking why the front door wasn’t locked and saying she needs to relay information to anxious co-workers.
“Is this glass bullet-proof,” the woman asked.
The proximity wasn’t lost on the members of the Nets, who were preparing for Tuesday night’s play-in game against the Cavaliers. The train the attack occurred on stopped at the 36th street station in Sunset Park, and when the doors opened, wounded passengers collapsed onto the platform, others ran from the train car. That subway station is the closest to the Nets’ training facility.
Most of the players heard about the attack while commuting to the morning shootaround or after arriving.
“It’s really close,” guard Goran Dragic said. “It’s kind of scary of how close. I’ve already been in the subway a couple times, but now I have my doubts.”
Coach Steve Nash said there was no consideration to cancel the shootaround because the team had already gathered.
“We didn’t know any details, really,” Nash said. “They were just like, ‘There’s something going on out there.’ That’s all we knew. I’m still not even sure exactly what’s happened. When we got some information, we were kind of already underway.”
The gunman, who was wearing a gas mask and construction vest, opened fire on unsuspecting N train straphangers at about 8:30 a.m., shooting as few as five or as many as 10 people, Daily News law enforcement sources said. He was still at large as the Nets held their shootaround, which started at 10 a.m.
Kevin Durant’s first clue of a commotion was a text alert that there was traffic.
“I just found out that there was gonna be some traffic,” the former MVP said. “But they always text us when there’s traffic and get there a little early. But I didn’t know the specific reason until I got into the building. You see the helicopters out front. You just want everything to work out and figure it out.”
“Just, it’s devastating to hear about,” Durant added. “I don’t know too many details, but to hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved.”
The Nets can clinch the seventh-seed and a playoff spot with a victory Tuesday night.
“It’s obviously a very tragic morning,” Nash said. “We’re devastated for the community and those directly involved. I don’t know all of the details so I don’t want to get too far into it. But we’re just all concerned for everyone involved try to prepare for the task at hand the best we can.”
