Connect with us

News

McBride gets final approval for 100+ new homes in Jefferson County

Published

44 seconds ago

on

McBride gets final approval for 100+ new homes in Jefferson County
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — In a 4-3 vote, the Jefferson County Council voted to approve a new McBride Homes Development. 

The development would include about 100 new homes in the area of Highway FF and Highway W in northern Jefferson County.

“We appreciate the decision of the County Council this evening.  We worked hard with and listened to the adjoining subdivisions to create a great community. This is a fantastic project and we are excited to bring new luxury housing to the area,” McBride Homes spokesperson Jeannie Aumiller said in a statement after Monday’s vote.

Concerned neighbors who attended the meeting said they are concerned the development is not “responsible.”

A group of about 300 residents had banned together to try to put a stop to the development. Their concerns were environmental harm, overcrowding on the roads, a lack of infrastructure to support the new development, and the possibility of worsening flooding.

Paul Bonacker lives off Highway W and said the flooding issues have drastically changed in the area since the addition of Windswept Farms and Marisol developments in the area.

“You had to have 5 inches for it to flood. Now, an inch and a half there’s water out there,” Bonacker said. “There’s so much concrete and asphalt, water goes straight to the river because it doesn’t have time to go into the ground.” 

Elizabeth Sergel is now running for the first district seat.

“They may have won the battle, but they’re not going to win the war. We’re going to continue to keep pressure on the county council, and hopefully we’ll have different representation at the next meeting,” Sergel said.

Samantha Hoene and her family own a farm across from the new development. She said they had to stop farming some land the five generations had farmed for years because it was too saturated after new developments. She said she is concerned she will not be able to pass on the farm to the family’s sixth generation.

“We don’t want more subdivisions down the street just because people are willing to sell large plots of land. So our response is to keep going with the evidence we already found to get an attorney,” Hoene said.

Some residents said they plan to sue to stop future developments in the area.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

How did St. Louis pick residents for $500 cash assistance program?

Published

7 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

How did St. Louis pick residents for $500 cash assistance program?
google news

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis is wrapping up a controversial cash assistance program with money from pandemic funds. While thousands benefited from the program, others are questioning how applicants were selected.

The city gave $500 to residents with funds from the American Rescue Fund Act. It’s already paid out about $4 million of the $5 million allotted for the program by Mayor Tishaura Jones.

City Treasurer Adam Layne told FOX 2’s Elliot Davis that 12,000 applied for the money, but 9,300 of them were approved. The Treasurer’s Office is overseeing the program that’s being administered by the United Way.

When asked how applicants were chosen, Layne responded: “There was no first come first serve, no one who has a higher need than someone else. It was just we were taking in applications. We actually had no idea about the volume of applications that we would get.”

“If you had a stack of applications, we went to the first one and said, ‘Okay this is the application. If all the requirements are met, you are approved for it.’ But applications came in at all different times,” he continued.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro said it’s a lot like picking winners and losers because not everyone who wanted the money got it. He just wasn’t sure who did the picking and who got left out.

“Three thousand didn’t get it, yes,” said Layne. “It’s math. So 300,000 people in the city, like I said. You’re able to serve 9,300. So there again, there will be people who go without.”

One woman who didn’t get chosen for the $500 reached out to Davis, who informed Layne. After reviewing her application, she was later given the money.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Twins ride five strong innings from Dylan Bundy to shutout win

Published

13 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Twins ride five strong innings from Dylan Bundy to shutout win
google news

The Twins entered the season with six starters — Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray, Bailey Ober, Dylan Bundy, Chris Archer and Chris Paddack — and a whole lot of rotation question marks.

Among them, will Bundy bounce back after a difficult 2021 season? Will Archer stay healthy? Can the Twins Paddack around? How will Ober and Ryan’s sophomore seasons go?

Many of those answers are likely to take months to figure out — and the answers are likely to determine how the 2022 season turns out. But on Monday, the Twins got their first look at Bundy in game action, and had to have liked what they saw. Bundy’s five scoreless innings led Minnesota to its second victory, a 4-0 win over the Mariners in the series finale at Target Field.

Bundy gave up just one hit in his outing, a double in the second inning that stayed just fair. In the third, he worked out of really the only challenge he faced, stranding Julio Rodríguez, who reached on a walk, stole second and advanced when catcher Gary Sanchez threw the ball into the outfield, on third.

Bundy needed just 67 pitches to get through those five innings, getting six whiffs in his outing and striking out a pair of batters. He pitched with the lead for nearly the entire game, after Jorge Polanco’s double brought home Byron Buxton in the first inning. Polanco and Buxton would be at the center of the Twins’ scoring again in the fifth inning, too.

Buxton, who finished the day with a pair of doubles, came around to score on the first of three RBI singles for the Twins. Luis Arraez, Polanco and Gio Urshela, in succession, helped pad the Twins’ lead after two Twins runners — including one earlier in the inning — had been thrown out trying to score.

The other such instance happened in the second inning when Miguel Sanó was sent home by third base coach Tommy Watkins on Buxton’s first double of the day and was thrown out easily at the plate. But despite the two mishaps — and a trio of errors in the field — the Twins received enough offense and a strong enough pitching performance to overcome it.

Bundy’s start was followed by scoreless innings from Caleb Thielbar, Tyler Duffey, Joe Smith and Jhoan Duran as the Twins limited the Mariners to just two hits and sealed the series split against Seattle.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Parents charged after 4-month-old dies in Warren County

Published

22 mins ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Parents charged after 4-month-old dies in Warren County
google news

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. — Criminal charges have been filed in the death of an infant in Warren County. A family relative, who asked to remain anonymous, said the child, Mason Harlan, was four months old.

Both parents, Tyler Herndon and Ryan Harlan, were charged with neglect of a child, resulting in death. They’re accused of smoking meth and sleeping as their child died on March 30.

The family was living at the Anchor House in Pendleton. The former hotel has been converted into apartment units where housing vouchers are accepted.

“You would have thought people would have heard that baby crying,” said Sarah Lloyd, a former high school classmate of Herndon and Harlan.

Another minor was also unsupervised and in the presence of drugs and firearms, according to the allegations that have led to an additional child neglect charge against the couple.

A relative of the baby believes someone at Anchor House should have stepped in before it was too late. One of the building owners said she was unaware of any complaints from other residents and said the couple kept to themselves.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.