McCollum to lead delegation to Germany, Poland about war in Ukraine
U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, a Democrat from St. Paul, is leading a congressional delegation to Germany and Poland this week to get an assessment from military leaders about what Congress can do to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves from Russian military attacks.
“As the chair of the House Appropriations subcommittee on defense, I am leading my colleagues on a trip … to assess the status of Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine,” McCollum said in a news release. “Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine was unprovoked, unjustified and has led to countless horrific scenes of civilian casualties.
“When our delegation is in Poland, we will meet and discuss with Ukrainians about how the U.S. and the European Union can continue to support refugees fleeing the violence. We must remain united with our allies in our commitment to protect our shared democratic values that are under threat from this deadly Russian aggression.”
Dolly Parton spills sleep and skin-care secrets: Rises at 3 a.m., loves discount products
Disney is Betting on Streaming and is Moving ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Prove It
Since its debut in 2019, Disney+ has grown faster than almost all expectations and says it’s on its way to reaching 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024 . Disney is now making a bigger bet on the streaming service, by taking its reality TV hit Dancing with the Stars to the platform from its ABC broadcast network.
Starting this fall, Dancing with the Stars with debut on Disney+. The series, which has been renewed for two seasons, will be exclusively available on the platform, Variety reported.
“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform’s first-ever live series,” Kareem Daniel the chairman of Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a press release. “The show’s broad appeal…make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”
Disney’s willingness to move a broadcast staple like Dancing with the Stars—the first live TV series on the service—is only the latest signal that Disney believes streaming is a major part of its future. The company has already debuting a number of movies on the service, including Black Widow, Soul and Hamilton. Initially a response to pandemic-driven theater closures, Disney is increasingly comfortable releasing movies in theaters and Disney simultaneously, or skipping theaters altogether to drive more viewers to Disney+.
“We recognize that the single, most effective way to grow our streaming platforms worldwide is with great content,” Disney CEO Bob Chapek said last year on a conference call with analysts and investors.
The success of Pixar film Turning Red, which debuted on Disney+ March 11, suggests the strategy may be working. The film surpassed many of Netflix’s popular shows and movies in viewing time including The Adam Project and Inventing Anna the week of March 7-13, according to data from Nielsen. The film was watched for a whopping 1,701 million minutes, compared to The Adam Project‘s 1,360, the second-most watched show during the period.
Disney+’s growth tactics have introduced new headaches for the company, though. Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson sued Disney because the company released the film on Disney+ while it was still in theaters, claiming it was a breach of her contract that robbed her of potential earnings derived from box-office receipts. The suit was settled in September.
Joey Gallo is off to a good start ‘at-bat wise’: Aaron Boone
Jake Diekman needed just four pitches to finish off the Yankees Sunday night.
The Red Sox lefty faced Joey Gallo and got the Bombers left fielder to strike out on just four pitches to cap Boston’s 4-3 win at the Stadium. It was the fourth time in 10 at-bats he struck out this season. He has one hit in the first three games.
Despite Gallo’s rough start to his time in pinstripes after coming over to the Yankees last July at the trade deadline, Aaron Boone isn’t worried about him not finding any results.
“I would suggest he’s off to, at-bat-wise, a good start,” Boone told reporters after the game. “Controlling the zone. Getting on base. Smoked a couple of balls. Tonight, I thought, he had really good at-bats where he just missed the ball.
“He’s getting to pitches that he wasn’t getting to last year,” the Yankees manager said, pushing back against a question that suggested Gallo was struggling. “Just missed a ball to center. Hit a ball the other way hard to left. Smoked a ball to right. Another walk. Look at what he’s doing and I think we’re seeing a lot of good at-bats in a guy that, for me, has a lot more coverage right now.”
Gallo did hit some strikes hard Sunday, recording exit velocities of 113 and 110 miles per hour on outs.
The issue is that Gallo did struggle once he came to the Yankees last year. Gallo slashed .160/.303/.404 with a .707 OPS but did have 13 home runs in a Yankees uniform. He struck out 88 times in his 188 at-bats as a Yankee.
That is who the 28-year-old outfielder is as a hitter. In the past, his walk rate and power numbers made his high strikeout rate tolerable.
Boone, however, sees improvement from last year.
“I just feel like he’s putting good swings and good at-bats together right now,” Boone said.
Like Sunday night, Gallo was certainly not the only offensive issue last season. That resulted in the Yankees shaking up Boone’s staff and promoting Dillon Lawson from minor league hitting coordinator to big league hitting coach.
So far, the Yankees offense has not looked drastically different. They are in the middle of the pack with 13 runs scored through three games with the majority of that coming on home runs. The Bombers have hit seven homers this season.
Boone saw a lot of encouraging signs though.
“Just looking at the at-bats as a whole in the series,” Boone said, “I feel like we put a lot of good at-bats up. Even hit some balls on the screws today for outs. We want to create those opportunities. We couldn’t get that big one to really break anything open today. That’s part of it. But overall I like the way we’re swinging the bats and the at-bats the guys are having.
“We just keep giving ourselves that opportunity.”
