Miami Dolphins’ top five position needs heading into NFL draft

Chris Grier and his staff deserve a round of applause for how they built the Miami Dolphins roster this offseason.

It’s been a while since the team’s depth chart hasn’t had multiple needs heading into the NFL draft.

But Grier, the Dolphins’ general manager and top football executive, seemingly assembled a versatile, and deep roster courtesy of the offseason moves, which included trading for Pro Bowl talents Tyreek Hill and Terron Armstead, and re-signing just about everyone who contributed to last year’s defense, with two exceptions (cornerback Justin Coleman and linebacker Vince Biegel).

Here’s a look at the top five positions of need heading into this months’ draft, and the reasons why it would be ideal to address each position.

Inside linebacker – Elandon Roberts’ career history hints he’s a two-down linebacker considering he’s struggled in pass coverage, and Jerome Baker thrived playing outside linebacker for Miami last season. If Baker remains in the same role he played the second half of last season the Dolphins need to find an inside linebacker who has run game instincts, and pass coverage skills.

Edge rusher – Emmanuel Ogbah’s Miami’s second-best defender, but the Dolphins need to find someone reliable to put opposite him. Jaelan Phillips, Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, thrived when Miami scrapped their plans to make him an outside linebacker, and used the former Hurricanes standout strictly as a pass rusher last season. Behind those two there’s only linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel and two developmental projects in Daeshon Hall and Darius Hodge as edge players.

Center – Michael Deiter started eight games at center last season, but hasn’t proven he’s an NFL starter in three seasons. While General Manager Chris Grier seems committed to seeing this former third-round pick remain a starter, competition never killed anyone. And seeing that Deiter, who missed half of the 2021 season with a foot injury, is entering the final season of his rookie deal it would benefit the Dolphins to be forward thinking by adding a young, developmental center unless the plan is to train Robert Jones or Solomon Kindley how to snap.

Cornerback – Xavien Howard and Byron Jones are one of the best cornerback duos in the NFL, and Nik Needham is a young, developing player. But Needham has struggled at times playing nickel cornerback, which relies heavily on quickness and physicality. It would benefit the Dolphins to find a true nickel to develop, especially since Needham is playing on a one-year deal.

Nose tackle – Who remembers how much the Dolphins struggled in the four games Raekwon Davis missed, and during the handful of games he played while still recovering from his early season knee injury? It’s clear that Miami needs to add a better nose tackle than John Jenkins, someone who can be developed into a rotational player, and potential starter since five defensive linemen have contracts that expire in the next two seasons.

()