Mike Preston: Calais Campbell’s return helps, but the Ravens need another starter on the defensive line | COMMENTARY
The Ravens’ defensive line improved with the recent re-signing of free-agent defensive end Calais Campbell, but not to the point where Baltimore can ignore interior defenders in this month’s NFL draft.
Campbell, 35, agreed to a two-year deal reportedly worth $12.5 million and could earn as much as $16 million with incentives. His addition will improve the Ravens in several ways because he is a quality player and team leader both on and off the field.
But even with Campbell, the Ravens’ defensive line is still a patched-up unit. They’re hoping for the return of a quality starter in end/tackle Derek Wolfe from a hip injury and that recently signed nose tackle Michael Pierce can play at the same top level he did three to four years ago in Baltimore.
As of right now, who is the top performer on this defensive line? Who keeps offensive coordinators up late at night? Who is the top pass-rushing threat in the middle, an area of concern for the past four years?
The same questions can be asked about the Ravens’ front seven. In fact, there should be concern about the run defense because the Ravens have yet to re-sign nose tackle Brandon Williams.
Williams, 33, has angered and disappointed several members of the front office and coaching staff because they didn’t believe he played hard all the time, but Pierce played in only eight games in two years with the Minnesota Vikings. The 6-foot, 340-pound Pierce opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns and missed nine games last year with triceps and elbow injuries.
The Ravens signed Pierce, 29, to a three-year deal worth $16.5 million in mid-March. Now Campbell is back. But they still need more help, and they need it quickly.
“At outside linebacker, defensive linemen, certainly, we’re not done yet, and we have a lot of different opportunities,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said last week. “There are still some good players out there, and as we look at the first round, second round, third round of the draft, we see guys that can come in right away and contribute and be good players.”
The Ravens also recently re-signed inside linebacker Josh Bynes to a one-year contract, but he’s 32. A middle linebacker is usually as good as the nose tackle who protects him. The tackle occupies one or two blockers, allowing a player like Bynes to run free and make plays.
Is Pierce that guy? He was in 2018 and 2019 when he collected a combined 67 tackles and started 28 games.
But 2019-20 was a contract year and Pierce showed up for minicamp and training camp out of shape and overweight. That’s a cause for concern, especially for a player who was set to sign what should have been his biggest payday.
With his recent injury concerns, Pierce seems like a 50-50 proposition to be ready for the start of the 2022 regular season.
Campbell will be ready to play. He is the consummate professional as far as eating and training properly. He can tie up two blockers and hold his ground with that 6-8, 300-pound frame.
The young players respect and admire Campbell and he’s like an extra coach on the field. But at some point, his body is going to break down and he will miss a few games, like he has the past two years. It’s almost as certain as death and taxes.
But when Campbell does sit out, who is going to step up? At this point, it can’t be Williams, and it can’t be 6-2, 350-pound tackle Justin Ellis, who recently signed with the New York Giants.
The Ravens have some options in Broderick Washington, Isaiah Mack and Aaron Crawford, but only Washington appears ready to possibly handle a starting role.
Third-year player Justin Madubuike and Wolfe will battle for the starting end position. Madubuike, 24, is fast and might have the quickest “get off” of any of the linemen. The 2020 third-round pick can be disruptive with his inside penetration but seems lighter than the 293 pounds listed in the team’s media guide. If he is going to establish himself as a starter in the NFL, now is the time.
Wolfe, 32, was an enigma last season after suffering a scary injury in a training camp practice against the Carolina Panthers. In 2020, he played well and stepped in when both Williams and Campbell were out of the lineup.
There was speculation last season that he was going to return from a hip injury in late October, but several weeks later he was put on injured reserve. His status is as uncertain as Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who missed 16 games last season because of an ankle injury suffered in 2020 that required another surgery, and outside linebacker Tyus Bowser, who tore his Achilles tendon late last season.
The Ravens have too many “what ifs” when it comes to players returning from major injuries. New defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald and line coach Anthony Weaver are young, and they’ll come up with some new ideas and schemes to help the Ravens improve. But let’s not expect magic.
The Ravens have said the draft, which starts April 28, is loaded with talent, especially at defensive line and outside linebacker.
Let’s hope they prove it.
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: There is good news for the candidates who wish to have a government job in the bank. State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO).
According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website sbi.co.in/web/career.
The application process for these posts of Specialist Cadre Officers has started from April 8. Candidates can submit online application before 28 April.
important dates
|Online application start date
|8 April 2022
|Last date for online application
|28 April 2022
|Fee payment last date
|28 April 2022
Age Limit –
Candidates applying for the posts of Advisor in State Bank of India should be 63 years of age. At the same time, the age of the candidates applying for the posts of Senior Executive should be 32 years. Age between 25 to 25 years has been sought from the candidates applying for the post of Manager. As per the government rules, relaxation is given for the reserved category.
No. of Vacancies
- Advisor (Fraud Risk): 4 Posts
- Senior Executive: 2 Posts
- Manager (Planning for Performance): 2 Posts

SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here
ADVERTISEMENT NOTIFICATION NO: SKIMS-MC (03) ACAD, OF 2022; DATED: 09-04- 2022
ADVERTISEMENT NOTIFICATION NO: SKIMS-MC (03) ACAD, OF 2022; DATED: 09-04- 2022
SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar invites applications on prescribed format from eligible candidates for Vacant / Likely Vacant
tenure posts as Senior Residents (Registrars / Tutor Demonstrators) in the following disciplines.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – TIMELINE:
The Application forms can be obtained from the Academic Section from 9th April to 23rd April, 2022 till 2 PM against Bank receipt of Rs.500/- paid to CD-10 account at JK Bank,
SKIMS-MCH Branch.
Last date for receipt of applications: 23rd April, 2022 up to 2 PM.
Interview dates shall be notified separately, and same shall be displayed on SKIMS MCH
Notice Board /Website.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – QUALIFICATIONS:
MBBS ith PG Degree/ PG Diploma (Recognized by NMC) in the relevant subject. Valid
resuit notification from the University/DNB exit certificate can be considered.
2. In specialties where MCl permits non-medico candidates possessing Doctorate in relevant
subjects to apply for Tutor-Demonstrator positions, preference would be given to those
candidates who possess basic MBBS degree with Medical PG degree recognized by NMG.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – INSTRUCTIONS:
Prescribed Application form (affixed with recent passport size photograph) duly completed and
accompanied with self-attested copies of following certificates should be deposited in the Academic
Section of SKIMS MCH, Bemina.
1. Date of Birth Certificate (10th/Secondary School Exam.)
2. MBBS Degree Certificate.
3. Internship Completion Certificate.
4. Permanent / Additional Degree Registration Certificate of J&K Medical Council.
5. MBBS Marks Certificates.
Merit Certificate(s) of first three positions in University Prof. MBBS Examinations.
7. PG Degree / PG Diploma (or result notification) or DNB Exit Certificate.
8. Any super-speciality Degree (M. Ch/ DM) Certificate.
9. Reprints of Publications (First three Authorships) in Indexed Journals.
10. Character Certificate from the Institution last attended.
11. Medical Fitness Certificate.
12. NOC from parent department in case of PSC confirmed candidates (See details below).

NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare ›
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17. While the exam date announcement has come as a relief, not everyone is happy with the timing of the exam. With a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, a large section of students is demanding postponement.
Students claim that they will not get adequate time to prepare. Some students also took to social media blogging site to demand change in NEET 2022 exam dates. Candidates claim that as NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, then NTA should also postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.
A large section of NEET aspirants are trending #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 on Twitter demanding a new exam date.
Stating the same a candidate said,
Some candidates also highlighted that several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam
The schedule of the exam is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam till last date of NEET 2022 registration, May 6, 2022. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes and has allowed students irrespective if age to apply for medical entrance.

