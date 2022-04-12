Motorcycle Accident Attorneys and the Hats They Wear

So many millions of people still haven’t figured it out. What is it they don’t get about network marketing? It doesn’t have to be about warm market and bothering family and friends. It doesn’t have to be about bringing people to meetings. It doesn’t have to be about rah-rah conventions and people getting all worked up. True, there are those that do, but there are also those that capitalize on internet marketing and have a good business and compensation model that can be duplicated with consistent teamwork and marketing training. They can be, and are, real entrepreneurial private businesses.

Take a look at your local real estate offices. There is a principal broker, or sometimes several, who has hired agents to go out and obtain property listings, pay for advertising for those listings, and also hopefully to sell those properties. When a property sells, the broker who hired the agent gets a percentage of the sale price. If the broker has a large number of agents in their office and those agents are successful, the broker makes a handsome income off the efforts and expenses of their agents. Even if an agent from a competing office sells the property, the broker still gets a percentage of the commission from the sale, all because of the efforts of the agent working in their office. This is network marketing.

Don’t law firms work the same way? Partners own the firm, and they hire junior partners, lawyers fresh out of law school, and paralegals to obtain new clients and also do a great deal of the research and billable hours. They have expanded their income by expanding their force and by using network marketing.

Insurance agencies often work in the same way. They hire agents to market to prospects and sell those prospects insurance policies. The agent gets a commission, and so does the broker or brokers who run the agency. The more agents selling insurance, the more the agency brokers make. And to make it even better, every month when a client pays their premium, brokers makes a residual commission, and continue to do so year after year as long as the client continues to renew their policy.

Some larger national insurance companies take this to an even larger scale of network marketing. Take AFLAC for example, a familiar name in the insurance business. AFLAC has National Managers who hire Regional Managers all over the country, and they get paid on volume levels of sales in each region. In order to be successful, these Regional Managers hire many District Managers to cover the markets in their region, and of course those District Managers get paid on a percentage of the volume as well. How do the District Managers do this? They go out and hire as many insurance agents as they can that will go out and sell large volumes of insurance. The interesting thing about all this is, percentages of the commissions from sales all trickle up the chain. Everyone gets paid on the efforts of those below them in the pyramid. And once again, when a client pays their premium each month, this income becomes residual as well, and continues for as long as the client maintains their policy, which is usually for years. This is a near perfect example of multi-level marketing.

Genworth Financial, one of the nation’s largest companies, operates in much the same way, especially in their Long Term Care Insurance division, as do most of the big life insurance companies. They are MLM models. Managers often aren’t paid salaries, but instead huge commission volume off the labor of those managers and agents below them in what naive people call a “pyramid”.

There are a great many outstanding companies in many fields of business that have chosen to spread the word and sales of their products through the power of multiplying numbers with relationship marketing rather than with millions of dollars of advertising. If you don’t understand how much of big business operates these days, then don’t knock it. Those that do understand the power of numbers in increasing sales and creating wealth. And they are creating long-term residual and passive incomes for themselves.

