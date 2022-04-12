News
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare ›
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17. While the exam date announcement has come as a relief, not everyone is happy with the timing of the exam. With a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, a large section of students is demanding postponement.
Students claim that they will not get adequate time to prepare. Some students also took to social media blogging site to demand change in NEET 2022 exam dates. Candidates claim that as NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, then NTA should also postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.
A large section of NEET aspirants are trending #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 on Twitter demanding a new exam date.
Stating the same a candidate said,
Some candidates also highlighted that several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam
The schedule of the exam is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam till last date of NEET 2022 registration, May 6, 2022. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes and has allowed students irrespective if age to apply for medical entrance.
Attention: Ration Card Alert! Govt To Implement New Rules – Know More
Attention: Ration Card Alert! Govt To Implement New Rules – Know More
Now, there are standard rules set for the ration cardholders regarding the eligibility but the government is now changing it.
As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, at present 80 crore people across the country are taking advantage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). There are many people among them who are financially prosperous. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Public Distribution is going to make changes in the standards.
In this regard, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said that a meeting is being held with the states regarding changes in the standards. Incorporating the suggestions given by the states, new standards are being prepared for the characters. After the implementation of the new standard, only eligible persons will get the benefit, ineligible people will not be able to get the benefit. This change is being made keeping the needy in mind.
According to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, till now the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme’ has been implemented in 32 states and UTs. Crores of beneficiaries i.e. 86 per cent of the population coming under NFSA are taking advantage of this scheme. Every month about 1.5 crore people are taking benefit by moving from one place to another.
Girls From Govt. Schools To Get ₹1,000 Per Month, Know Details Here
Girls From Govt. Schools To Get ₹1,000 Per Month, Know Details Here
Recognising that the enrolment ratio of girl students from government schools in higher education was very low, the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Memorial Marriage Assistance Scheme had been transformed as the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme. The students would be eligible for this in addition to other scholarships, he clarified and said: “Through this programme, approximately 6 lakh girl students can potentially benefit each year. For this new scheme, an amount of ₹698 crore has been allotted in this budget.”
To motivate government school students to aspire to join premier to 12 will be eligible to avail this assistance,” Mr. Rajan said. r education institutions, the government would bear the full cost of their undergraduate education. “The students who have studied in government schools from Classes 6 to 12 will be eligible to avail this assistance,” Mr. Rajan said.
Under a new scheme titled ‘Perasiriyar Anbazhagan School Development Scheme’ (named after former Education Minister and DMK stalwart K.
Anbazhagan) to modernise government schools over the next five years, 18,000 new classrooms would be constructed. A sum of ₹7,000 crore would be allocated for the phased implementation of this scheme over the next five years and a sum of ₹1,300 crore would be allocated for coming financial year. Model schools would also be established in 15 more districts in the coming financial year and a sum of ₹125 crore had been allocated for the purpose.
Illam Thedi Kalvi, the flagship remedial education programme to bridge the learning losses among children due to closure of schools during the pandemic, would be continued in the next year with a budgetary allocation of ₹200 crore.
Knowledge City
The Tamil Nadu government would develop a ‘Knowledge City’ through international collaboration, which would have branches of world-renowned universities with research and development hubs, skill training centres and knowledge-based enterprises. Over the next five years, a special scheme would be implemented by the Higher Education Department to create new classrooms, hostels, laboratories and smart classrooms at a total cost of ₹1,000 crore.
An amount of ₹204 crore had been allocated towards the reimbursement of fees for the government school students who joined professional courses under 7.5% preferential allotment. An allocation of ₹5,668 crore had been made to the Higher Education Department in the budget, said Mr. Rajan.
Petrol- Diesel Price Today :Petrol and diesel prices increased again today, after the hike these are the new prices
Petrol- Diesel Price Today :Petrol and diesel prices increased again today, after the hike these are the new prices
Petrol Price Today: Relief on the price of petrol and diesel again today! Quickly check latest rate
Petrol-Diesle Price on 12 April 2022: The rising inflation of petrol and diesel has broken the back of the general public. Meanwhile, today i.e. on April 12, 2022, oil companies have released the latest rates of petrol and diesel. Let’s know the latest rates.
Petrol-Diesle Price on 12 April 2022: The price of petrol and diesel was increasing continuously for the last few days. But the rates of petrol and diesel are stable for the last 6 days.
There has been no change in the price of oil in the four metros of the country since the last 6 days. Earlier, on April 6, the rate of petrol and diesel was increased by 80 paise per liter for the last time.
Prices increased by more than 10 percent
Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) has released today’s rates. According to the rate released, petrol is being sold at Rs 105.41 per liter and diesel at Rs 96.67 per liter on 12 April 2022 in Delhi, the capital of the country. Let us tell you that since March 22, within just 15 days, the rate of petrol and diesel has increased by more than 10 percent.
Petrol-Diesel Rate in Metros of the Country (Petrol-Diesel Price on 12th April)
Mahanagar Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre)
- Delhi Rs 105.41 Rs 96.67
- Mumbai Rs 120.51 Rs 104.77
- Chennai Rs 110.85 Rs 100.94
Kolkata Rs 115.12 Rs 96.83
