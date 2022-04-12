News
Nets say first play-in is a Game 7: ‘It’s a must-win’
Whether or not players enjoy the play-in tournament, now in Year 2, the Nets finished the regular season in seventh. That means they are not a lock for the postseason just yet.
Instead, they will have to defend their playoff positioning in a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
“I think somebody’s in the back room, hip-hip-hooraying, whoever created the tournament,” Nets star Kyrie Irving said after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pacers. “I guess somebody’s in the back room saying that this works, but as a competitor, it feels like one of those Game 6s, Game 5s, Game 7s where it’s a must-win.”
The winner will take the seventh seed for a date with the Celtics in the first round. The loser will have to play the winner of the nine-ten game, with the winner of that securing the eighth seed and the loser securing a trip to Cancun.
If it’s giving Game 7 vibes, that’s because it feels like one. The Nets, in theory, can afford to lose a game before facing elimination, but losing on Tuesday is not the plan for a team with its sights set on a championship.
“Absolutely,” Steve Nash said Monday when asked if it felt like a Game 7.“We’re only focusing on tomorrow. If we happen to lose and have to play a subsequent game, we’ll focus on that game. But right now we’ll play this like it’s our opportunity to get in and give the requisite focus and energy.”
The Nets must first handle the task at hand: a young and fun Cavaliers team with an All-Star guard in Darius Garland and two ghosts from Brooklyn’s past in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
Allen’s availability for Tuesday has yet to be determined. He fractured his left ring finger on March 6 and has not played since, but went through a heavy pregame warmup with tape on his left finger while the Cavaliers were in Brooklyn for their matchup last Friday. LeVert is still seeking to find his rhythm on the Cavaliers after a midseason trade from the Indiana Pacers, but he is still a talented scorer and playmaker who posted 16 points and four assists against the Nets in their last matchup.
Garland, however, is the head of the Cavs’ snake. He is a first-time All-Star, a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player, and one of the more crafty point guards in all of basketball, averaging just under 22 points and nine assists per game.
“He’s cold,” said backup center Nic Claxton, calling guarding him a “team effort.”
“All five guys, we’ve gotta be locked in.”
The Nets, though, are not the Cavs. Where the Cavs have Garland, Allen and LeVert, the Nets raise them an Irving, a Durant, and possibly a Ben Simmons, the 25-year-old All-Star point forward who has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving in Brooklyn but has increased his workload and is striving to play his first game in either the first or second round of the playoffs.
Simmons is not going to be available Tuesday, but the Nets have been a difficult team to defend with their five active starters of Durant, Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond. Curry and Drummond are relatively new, arriving with Simmons as part of the Harden deal. Drummond once categorized this upcoming playoff push as similar to “playing pickup,” in that the players are relatively unfamiliar with each other, so they’re learning each other’s game on the fly.
“We’re all excited. We’re still getting to know this group,” Nash said on Monday. “There’s confidence in there, but there’s excitement to continue to grow and build and compete. We don’t really know a ton about our group relatively to the other teams who have been together for longer periods of time or had longer continuity this season. … We should be excited about what we could build, what we can accomplish in a short period of time here and how difficult we could be to beat in a playoff situation.”
As much of a challenge as the Nets pose on paper, they have shown a propensity to play beneath the championship standard, especially against lesser opponents, which the Cavs, as good as they are, qualify as. For example, the Nets surrendered a 18-point lead to the Pacers in the season finale. They let the Knicks run up a 21-point lead before coming back to win in the second half, and in last Friday’s matchup against the Cavaliers, they blew a 17-point lead before opening the game back up in the fourth quarter.
“It’s risky,” Durant said after the Nets came back to beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last week. “I hate being down. I hate even being that team. Get down and fight back. Like I don’t like that s—. I don’t want that to be a part of who we are.”
History, however, should be on the Nets’ side. They have won the season series against the Cavs, 3-1, have the better and more experienced roster on paper and have their sights set on far more than just a playoff appearance.
For Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann and his family, a start on Opening Day is a dream come true: ‘Indescribable’
Bruce Zimmermann allowed the emotions to wash over him Sunday night. He snuck onto the darkened field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, soaking in the silence — a silence far from anything he’d experience the next afternoon.
When he grew up in Ellicott City, the Loyola Blakefield graduate had dreamt of moments such as these. And because of those dreams, Zimmermann hoped taking some time in the pitch-dark quiet would make Monday easier.
There was no avoiding the magnitude: The 27-year-old left-hander was the starting pitcher for his childhood ballclub on Opening Day. But there was a chance to dull it just enough, to allow himself to experience the awe by himself rather than with 44,461 onlookers shouting his name.
“Walking out on that field and seeing the ‘Opening Day’ spray-painted on the grass and the new left field wall and the warehouse lit up, it was kind of storybook in a way,” said Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener in 30 years at Oriole Park.
And as is the case in any good story, there was a happy ending. Zimmermann pitched four scoreless innings, holding the Milwaukee Brewers largely in check before handing the ball over to the bullpen to secure a 2-0 win in the home opener.
“The way today went was kind of the cherry on top,” Zimmermann said.
When Zimmermann sat in his childhood bedroom not far from Camden Yards all those years ago, his dreams had included him running out on the orange carpet from center field. He didn’t have that distinction Monday, warming in the bullpen during those pregame introductions.
But that amendment to his dream was minute considering the overall nature of his outing, as he struck out four Brewers while allowing three hits. He worked out of danger in the third inning, when he loaded the bases with two walks before forcing an inning-ending fielder’s choice. He showed emotion throughout, earning choruses of an elongated “Bruce” from a hometown crowd lauding one of their own.
All that made missing the orange carpet introduction worthwhile.
“I think he’d much rather be pitching,” Zimmermann’s father, Bruce Sr., said.
“We’d much rather have him pitching,” his mother, Marcie, added.
His parents were in the crowd, as well as several of his aunts and uncles and siblings. His college coach at Mount Olive, Carl Lancaster, invited himself, texting Zimmermann for tickets as soon as he heard the young pitcher would start.
It was Lancaster’s first time seeing Zimmermann in person at the major league level, and given how well his former pupil pitched Monday, it probably won’t be the last. Zimmermann mixed his changeup in with his fastball heavily, but his slider — used sparingly — also kept the Brewers off balance.
“His changeup has always been really good, all the way through,” Lancaster said. “And it looks like his slider is much better than it was back in the day. Velo’s up and he’s very composed out there. We’re all excited for him, very proud of him, and he’s very deserving. He’s worked hard. He’s a hard worker.”
To be here, on the bump for Opening Day at Camden Yards, it took more than a solid spring training. Zimmermann dealt with a disjointed 2021, hampered with bicep tendonitis and a severely sprained right ankle. But despite a stint on the 60-day injured list, he returned in six weeks from that ankle injury, determined to make a good impression to position himself to be in the starting rotation this season.
The results were a mixed bag. He allowed one run across four innings in his first start back, a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, before recording just two outs and allowing three runs in a 12-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, being on the mound showed his perseverance — an aim for bigger moments in the future.
“He was driven to make those starts at the end of last season thinking about that for this year,” his father said. “He wanted to leave an impression before this season started.”
Usually, Zimmermann will take a peek into the stands to see his parents, a quick acknowledgment before he refocuses on his next pitch. But Zimmermann didn’t so much as glance into section 38 on Monday, not even as he departed the mound after the fourth inning.
But if Zimmermann didn’t look at his parents, they could hardly look anywhere else.
As they watched their son on the mound for Opening Day, at the ballpark they had routinely attended through the years, there were shakes of the head, smiles and laughs, and shouts whenever Zimmermann retired another batter. Expressing that emotion in other ways, though, was more arduous.
“No words,” Bruce Sr. said.
“Indescribable,” Marcie said.
“Pretty awesome, man,” Lancaster said. “I think everyone in the ballpark is very proud of him.”
Gov. Walz releases family tax return showing $159,696 in income
Gov. Tim Walz voluntarily released his family’s 2021 income tax returns on Monday, showing he and his wife, Gwen, a teacher, earned a combined $159,696 last year.
According to the returns, the Walzes paid $22,111 in federal taxes and $7,885 in state taxes. That means the couple paid an effective tax rate of about 19 percent.
“Minnesotans need to be able to trust their leaders, and that starts with transparency and accountability,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “Candidates from both parties have committed to releasing their returns in previous elections, and I am releasing mine today to maintain that commitment to transparent elections. I encourage all candidates running for governor to release their tax returns so Minnesotans can make informed choices in this election.”
Walz previously has released more than 10 years of tax returns, dating back to his time in Congress.
Brian Cashman confirms he never made an offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman
The Yankees never went big game hunting this winter. Brian Cashman confirmed that the Bombers never made a formal offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman this offseason.
“I would receive phone calls from Scott Boras, not a lot, but Scott reached out not just to me but all clubs that he thought might be a possibility,” Cashman said on WFAN. “I was aware and sharing with ownership the world that was changing at that time for that particular free agent, along with the other free agents that wound up landing deals elsewhere.
“It just didn’t fit.”
Correa eventually signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins — after they had traded Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Ben Rortvedt to the Yankees. That allowed the Twins to take the $35.1 million on their payroll that the Bombers just weren’t willing to.
“If you’re going to place that type of bet, for that type of number, in this particular calendar year for our payroll, then it would preclude us to having the ability to do the things we were able to do,” Cashman said.
Freeman eventually signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers, which is $27 million AAV towards the competitive balance tax threshold.
Cashman said the that the trade that brought in Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa and Rortvedt came with the $25 million due Donaldson but also addressed multiple needs for the Yankees.
It also allowed them to make an attempt to extend Aaron Judge, though Cashman said their offer to the slugger, which would have been worth at least $230 million over the next eight years, would not prevent them from taking on salary.
“No, because the hope and intent here, which is being very transparent, is to have Aaron Judge, not just part of the present but the future,” Cashman said. “To be able to accomplish that, we have to keep some powder dry. That atmosphere still exists. If we pivoted and went a different direction, that would certainly have ramifications about flexibilities moving forward as he enters the free agent market going into next year.”
Cashman would not go into details of what Judge and his agent asked for, but pointed out that he had told Judge that he would disclose the details of their offer. Judge had said he was disappointed that the details became public, but he did say that morning that Cashman was going to tell reporters about it.
“I can tell you that I did share with Aaron’s representation, probably 72 hours or longer before, that ultimately if we can’t come to an agreement, we’ll be sharing at least our side of the fence. And, they’re certainly free to do the same on their end,” Cashman said. “So I couldn’t tell you, I can’t again, I can’t speak to, you know, there are his feelings on the matter either way, under the fact that I was transparent publicly. But I was transparent privately well in advance of that press conference.”
MONTGOMERY SORE
Jordan Montgomery, who took a comebacker off the side of his left knee Sunday night, was getting treatment on Monday, but the Yankees are hopeful he can make his next scheduled start.
“Obviously he woke up pretty stiff. But I think we’ll see as he starts moving around a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Today’s typically a light day for him. So I feel like structurally everything’s good, just got some swelling that’s kind of moved around the knee. So try and work on just getting that out of there … try to relieve some of that stiffness and see where we’re at in a couple days.”
GLEYBER STICKING AT SECOND
Boone decided to sit Donaldson and Kiner-Falefa Monday and put Marwin Gonzalez at shortstop instead of moving former shortstop Gleyber Torres over.
“I just want to keep Gleyber at second for now. He’s gonna have to play short at some point,” Boone said. “I like what I saw from Marwin physically this spring. That’s one of the things I was most excited about with Marwin is felt like he moved really well. I thought he had a couple of looks. He was a shortstop. I thought he looked good. I thought his range was good.”
