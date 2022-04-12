Finance
Network Marketing – Figure it Out People!
So many millions of people still haven’t figured it out. What is it they don’t get about network marketing? It doesn’t have to be about warm market and bothering family and friends. It doesn’t have to be about bringing people to meetings. It doesn’t have to be about rah-rah conventions and people getting all worked up. True, there are those that do, but there are also those that capitalize on internet marketing and have a good business and compensation model that can be duplicated with consistent teamwork and marketing training. They can be, and are, real entrepreneurial private businesses.
Take a look at your local real estate offices. There is a principal broker, or sometimes several, who has hired agents to go out and obtain property listings, pay for advertising for those listings, and also hopefully to sell those properties. When a property sells, the broker who hired the agent gets a percentage of the sale price. If the broker has a large number of agents in their office and those agents are successful, the broker makes a handsome income off the efforts and expenses of their agents. Even if an agent from a competing office sells the property, the broker still gets a percentage of the commission from the sale, all because of the efforts of the agent working in their office. This is network marketing.
Don’t law firms work the same way? Partners own the firm, and they hire junior partners, lawyers fresh out of law school, and paralegals to obtain new clients and also do a great deal of the research and billable hours. They have expanded their income by expanding their force and by using network marketing.
Insurance agencies often work in the same way. They hire agents to market to prospects and sell those prospects insurance policies. The agent gets a commission, and so does the broker or brokers who run the agency. The more agents selling insurance, the more the agency brokers make. And to make it even better, every month when a client pays their premium, brokers makes a residual commission, and continue to do so year after year as long as the client continues to renew their policy.
Some larger national insurance companies take this to an even larger scale of network marketing. Take AFLAC for example, a familiar name in the insurance business. AFLAC has National Managers who hire Regional Managers all over the country, and they get paid on volume levels of sales in each region. In order to be successful, these Regional Managers hire many District Managers to cover the markets in their region, and of course those District Managers get paid on a percentage of the volume as well. How do the District Managers do this? They go out and hire as many insurance agents as they can that will go out and sell large volumes of insurance. The interesting thing about all this is, percentages of the commissions from sales all trickle up the chain. Everyone gets paid on the efforts of those below them in the pyramid. And once again, when a client pays their premium each month, this income becomes residual as well, and continues for as long as the client maintains their policy, which is usually for years. This is a near perfect example of multi-level marketing.
Genworth Financial, one of the nation’s largest companies, operates in much the same way, especially in their Long Term Care Insurance division, as do most of the big life insurance companies. They are MLM models. Managers often aren’t paid salaries, but instead huge commission volume off the labor of those managers and agents below them in what naive people call a “pyramid”.
There are a great many outstanding companies in many fields of business that have chosen to spread the word and sales of their products through the power of multiplying numbers with relationship marketing rather than with millions of dollars of advertising. If you don’t understand how much of big business operates these days, then don’t knock it. Those that do understand the power of numbers in increasing sales and creating wealth. And they are creating long-term residual and passive incomes for themselves.
So find a good network opportunity, and then find network marketing solutions to generating leads online. Good lead generation systems do exist and one in particular is geared for the MLM and network marketer.
Finance
Travel Insurance Doesn’t Always Mean Coverage
It’s that time of year again where the sun smiles upon us, school is out and the wide, wide world of travel is just a flight away.
So you do some research on vacation options. You book a flight. You reserve a hotel room. And last but certainly not least, you call an insurance agent for an appropriate travel policy.
“Ah,” you think to yourself. “I’m covered from all angles.”
Not so fast, sir or ma’am!
While others like yourself may view the insurance they purchased as a ticket to peace of mind, it’s not always so.
Not every loss scenario that you can envision occurring will be covered.
This articles deals with issues that may arise as a result of not planning ahead or educating yourself properly about insurance issues.
Some Instances when Travel Insurance does not Cover Losses
1. If you think you are smart by buying travel insurance when you hear the radio tell you about a future storm, think again. A travel policy will not cover the cancellation of your trip following publicized storm information.
2. If you imagine that travel insurance will provide compensation for ordinary problems, stop dreaming. Your insurance will not compensate you for common inconveniences or lack of enjoyment.
3. Do not plan on getting covered for losses you cannot prove. You will need to show a sales receipt so that your loss can be substantiated.
4. Be aware that your insurance policy will likely not provide coverage for incidents that occurred while you were under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
5. Get your doctor involved before you go on your trip or you may not receive medical coverage under your travel insurance. If you cannot prove you were in good health prior to getting on the plan, you may run into coverage problems if you need medical care while on vacation.
6. Do not assume every activity you participate in is covered under your travel plan. If you get hurt while engaging in something that the insurance company considers dangerous you may not see reimbursement. Review your policy to ascertain which activities your insurance provider includes and which are viewed as perilous.
As in any form of indemnity, travel insurance has limits and deductibles, as well as exclusions. You owe it to yourself and your vacation to do the proper research ahead of the game. Speaking to an experienced independent agent will help you decide what policy is best for you and how to avoid getting denied for a related claim.
Finance
Common Questions About a Home Insurance Claim
For the unfamiliar, the insurance claim process is quite confusing. Here, we bring a scenario involving a homeowner’s wish to have a claim processed along with the most common questions posed to the professionals. It is our hope that through the dissipation of these along with the answers, the topic will become clearer and the process will not be seen as daunting.
How would a leading insurance carrier handle a home claim in regard to payment?
A: We’re providing an example of some of the top companies here. In the event a claim is brought about home damage, the company would seek a repair estimate. Immediately upon receiving the estimate, the company would issue a payment check. In certain instances, where extra living expenses or temporary repair work is necessary for safety purposes, the insurance might even make advance payment of the emergency situation.
It is common to see the claimant’s mortgage company written on the payment check. Why is this so?
A: This practice is mandated by the government in regard to a large loss. The reason behind this is simple enough: due to the insurable interest that the mortgage company has in having the home repaired, payment is issued to them. In order for the insured to receive the funding, he or she must be in contact with the mortgage company.
The estimated cost of repairs were higher than the actual payment, why is this so?
A: In cases like this, the reasoning behind this follows the fact that the homeowner must first pay his or her out-of-pocket deductible before any payment from the insurance company is forthcoming. The deductible is then subtracted from the remaining balance of payment.
What are the variables that the insurance companies use to determine if a house needs repairs over rebuilding?
A: The insurance carrier first consults with a professional engineer or building specialist in regard to the risk factor involved in repair work over building safety. If there is a significant risk to the structure, the insurance company will decide to rebuild the home instead of repairing it.
In the event a home is deemed necessary for rebuilding, does it have to be rebuilt in precisely the same way as it was before incurring damages?
A: If the insured wishes to add any changes to the building, he or she can do so. The insurance company pays for the home to be restored and the policyholder pays for any additional costs for any upgrades.
In the event a home is deemed not inhabitable, what does the insurance company do for the insured homeowner?
A: If the damaged home is classified as uninhabitable, the insurance company will likely assist the homeowner’s family relocate to a comfortable hotel. Should the home repairs become drawn out, the insurance company will help move the family to temporary housing that has similar amenities to the pre-damaged home.
Will the policyholder be denied coverage for temporary living over time?
A: The policyholder can expect to be covered for temporary housing for the full duration of repair work on the damaged home. This applies even if the homeowner’s policy term has expired.
What does an insurance company do in regard to protecting the contents of a home during the duration it takes to repair a home?
A: Transportation, as well as storage costs are taken care of by the insurance company during the repair time frame.
These and any other questions regarding the homeowners claim process should be directed to an experienced independent agency.
Finance
Where to Get Low Cost Home and Auto Insurance Rates
Looking for homeowner and auto insurance? Here’s where to get low cost rates.
Home and Auto Insurance
When you purchase both your home and auto insurance from the same company you can lower your premium by 5% to 15%. Quite a savings.
But where can you get the best rates on them, and how do you know the company you choose is reliable and will give you good service? By comparing rates from different companies and checking out those companies on websites that rate them. Here’s how …
How to Get the Best Rate
The easiest way to get the best rate is to go to an insurance comparison website. There you can get quotes from different companies on one site without having to call different companies, or go from one site to another to get them.
Comparison websites have a number of advantages that can help you in your quest for low cost auto insurance:
1. You only have to fill out one simple online form to get your quotes, instead of filling out a form for every quote.
2. You can compare your quotes in the privacy and comfort of your home.
3. You know the company you choose is reputable because comparison sites only deal with A-rated companies.
4. The best sites have an online chat feature so you can talk with an insurance expert online to get answers to your questions, plus get advice on how to get the best insurance rate without getting a sales pitch. (See link below.)
5. These sites also have an Articles section where you can get tips and advice on home and auto insurance.
How to Check Out a Company
To check out a company’s financial rating go to the A.M. Best website (ambest.com) or the Standard and Poors website (standardandpoors.com). These ratings give you an idea of a company’s ability to pay its claims.
For consumer ratings, go to the Epinions website (epinions.com) or the J.D. Power & Associates website (jdpower.com). These ratings give you an idea of how a company treats its customers and how well it pays its claims.
