New plans to tear down Jamestown Mall
ST. LOUIS – After sitting empty for seven years, St. Louis County Councilwoman Shalonda Webb introduced plans to tear down Jamestown Mall.
Webb wants to spend $6 million to tear down the 145-acre site in her north St. Louis County district. Officials have struggled to redevelop the site since the mall closed in 2014.
Last year, the port authority, which owns the site, reached a deal with a Kansas City developer who wanted to turn it into an industrial park. Those plans were scrapped in June under opposition by Webb and residents who said they preferred a community center or mixed retail site.
At least 5 people shot at New York subway station
By KAREN MATTHEWS and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — Multiple people were shot and injured Tuesday at a subway station in New York City during a morning rush hour attack that left wounded commuters bleeding on a train platform.
Initial reports were that five people had been shot, law enforcement sources said.
Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood at around 8:30 a.m. found at least 13 people were hurt, but — aside from the five shot — there were no details on what those injuries entailed.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that a suspect fled wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Photos and video from the scene showed people tending to bloodied passengers lying on the floor of the station and the air filled with smoke. Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
A bystander video shows people lying on the subway platform amid what appeared to be small puddles of blood, as a loudspeaker announcement told everyone on the smoke-hazy platform to get on a train. Inside a subway car, a person lay on the floor, encircled by others. Outside the station, a police officer yelled, “Let’s go! Get out of the way!”
Trains servicing that station were delayed during the morning rush hour.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ office did not immediately have more details. Adams was at the mayor’s residence Tuesday morning and was being briefed.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he said. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement she had been briefed on the situation and said her office would work with the transit authority and police department as the investigation continued.
Police officers were canvassing 4th Avenue, the station’s cross-street, asking witnesses whether they were on the train. A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
The shootings come as New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz in New York contributed to this report.
J&K Higher Education Department Recruitment 276 Assistant Professor Posts Re-Referred to JKPSC
Pursuant to the Administrative Council Decision No. 1/1/2022, dated 29.01.2022, 311 Gazetted posts pertaining to the Higher Education Department have been returned by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission vide communication No. PSC/DR/Posts/2019 dated 11.02.2022.
Subsequently, General Administration Department vide Government Order No 155-JK(GAD)of 2022 dated 11.02.2022, referred these withdrawn posts to the Committee already constituted vide Government Order No.131-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 06.02.2022, to check/scrutinize the details of posts, designations, numbers, eligibility criteria and creation orders with the Recruitment Rules of the concerned Departments and to ensure that the posts for re-referral are under relevant categories viz 0M, RBA, SC/ST etc.
Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request the Principal Secretary’ to the Government, Higher Education Department to refer these 276 Gazetted posts (details annexed) forthwith to J&K Public Service Commission, through formal indent and furnish the compliance report to the General Administration Department by 02.04.2022.
Further, the Department is also advised that subject to the fulfillment of other conditions of eligibility, “one time age relaxation” shall be granted to the over-aged candidates, who had earlier applied for these posts and were within the age limit, as per the advertisement notification issued at that time, but has in the meantime crossed the upper age limit, if he/she applies for the said post(s) in pursuance to fresh notification and also need not to pay any fee afresh. The same shall also be incorporated in the indent of respective departments while rereferring these vacancies to the recruiting agencies.
Furthermore, the referral shall be made in terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Probationer (Condition of Service, Pay and Allowances) and Fixation of Tenure Rules, 2020 notified vide S.O. 192 of 2020 dated 17.06.2020 and other terms and conditions as made applicable to such referrals from time to time.
Besides, while referring the posts to the recruting agency, the department shall maintain the roster points as per S.0 127 of 2020 and also maintain fresh reservation roster register for reference and referral of vacancies in future.
Home on fire in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A home is on fire in south St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The St. Louis Fire Department said the two-story frame dwelling located in the 400 block of Bates had heavy fire on the first floor. The fire started at about 8:30 a.m. It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured. It is also unknown what caused the fire.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
