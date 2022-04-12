Finance
New Surety Bond Requirements
Upcoming Surety bonding requirements this year. This year we will see a lot more new surety bonding requirements from a variety of obligee’s. The reason why this will occur is because of the influx of claims from business defrauding the public. As businesses are facing closure desperate companies are violating the laws to stay open.
More restrictions as well as new bonds have been on the rise. Not to mention higher bond amounts as well as changing of the bond form languages for certain bonds. This has caused many businesses to close their doors do to bonds that were once considered a soft bond form to a hard to place bond.
New bonds as well as higher bond amounts
California last month tried to increase the bond amount required for car dealers from $50,000 to $100,000 the law was struck down but motion to reevaluate the new bill was granted.
So far this year a $50,000 Medicaid bond has been required for DMEPOS suppliers. The Surety bond is being required to hopefully combat fraud performed by DMEPOS suppliers. Even Suppliers of durable medical equipment such as prosthetics, orthodontist must obtain the bond.
Also this year a $25,000 MVD bond has been required for Indiana dealers. I have not seen a surety bond form as of yet but I will keep you posted. Texas MVD bonds have increased from $25,000 to $50,000 as well; the bond will still remain a two year term. Tennessee has also followed the trend by raising there bonds for auto dealers from $25,000 to $50,000 it is also a two year bond. Currently there are talks of increasing contractor license bonds for California as well.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Boost Your Closing Sales
Life Insurance Closing Techniques
If you were expecting another one line sales pitch to be written here, you definitely will not find it. Life insurance closing techniques have very little to do with sales pitches at all. The whole say this and all of a sudden you will get this kind of reaction from your prospect sounds like a crush sale to me.
If it ever came down to you giving a sales pitch, you are either trying to salvage the sale, or you are not in true communication with your client. Think about it, you are solely relying on some outdated script or pitch that was written who knows how long ago. Wouldn’t you rather know how to not perform a sales pitch and still close a deal?
I am one of those individuals that likes to know how things work. For example, if a doctor just ran some pitch on you, but he really didn’t know the science of his own work would you go with that doctor? I didn’t think so. The same concept goes with life insurance closing techniques, if you do not know the science of truly closing a deal, then why look for the quick way out.
This brings me to my very first point, you are in this business to sell yourself, not your products.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Always Sell Yourself
What exactly do I mean by “sell yourself”. A lot of individuals hear this but very few actually understand the science behind it. I am going to try and put it into the best perspective for you. Think of a time when you wanted to buy something, like a TV or Car. Do you remember the individual that you dealt with during the course of the sale? Maybe you do not remember his or her name, but you can definitely remember if they were knowledgeable, kind, informative, and helpful. Now, do you remember the guy you did not buy from?
What were the reasons you did not buy from that individual? Maybe he did not help out, he might have been rude or even ignored your questions or concerns about the product you were wanting to buy.
The reason why you did not buy from that individual, was because they did not sell themselves. Even though it was the same product, same price, same warranty, you still did not buy from that individual. Life insurance closing techniques are about getting to know your client.
They will not buy from a stranger, so you turn them into a friend. Friends have trust, and trust is what will get you the sale. The client must trust you with their money. If you are just out there doing some sales pitch about some product but have not really gotten to know who you are sitting across from, you are literally hiking up hill to close that deal.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – The Sales Presentation
After you have gotten to know your client, you then get to the product presentation portion of your visit. A majority of life insurance agents tend to have some type of sales presentation . These sales presentations are meant to educate your client on your products, and how they perform.
The biggest mistake that I see out there is that the presentation is incredibly overwhelming in information. Let me take a step back and show you what I mean by this. Life insurance products, and their complexities can really put a human brain to sleep. What I have noticed is some companies jam packing their presentation with so many complicated phrases that the average consumer would just not understand.
Do you know why people choose to read at night? It’s to get tired. Eventually during your reading session you will come across some word that you do not understand, and you will skip over it. Generally about 15-20 minutes later you will start getting drowsy and will fall asleep.
The same concept applies to sales presentations, if your life insurance closing technique heavily relies on your presentation to the client, I strongly recommend you keep it incredibly simple. Simplicity is a major factor in closing ratios in this business. Many individuals do not understand what a Mutual Fund is. I personally do not call it a Mutual Fund, instead I call it a collective pool of money. It is small things that really make a difference in a make or break deal.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Proper Communication
This concept of proper communication, although very simple is a concept that 90% of life insurance agents do not follow. That is why you do not see them making more then 100k+ a year. How exactly do you apply this concept to your life insurance closing techniques? Proper communication is really two way communication. What this means is that during your time of getting to know your client, and even during your sales presentation you must always listen and acknowledge. You must always acknowledge your clients concerns, if you have a solution wonderful, if you do not you must still acknowledge their concerns and take note to see what you can do to help them.
During the presentation, you must make it interactive. Do not by any means just sit there and ramble on and on without even getting an “OK” or “I understand,” from your client. After you explain a portion of your presentation to the client, turn that paper around and make them explain it back to you. They should have no problem doing it if you kept it simple, and if you were in proper communication from the get go of your appointment. Do not be afraid to ask open ended questions, anything that will involve more communication will make your client feel like you are a friend, and not someone just trying to sell them some product.
By applying what you have learned here in your day to day practice you will see great results in your personal production. Remember, keep that presentation as simple as possible, complexity is a deal breaker. Get to know who the person across from you is, they put food on your table for your family and friends. If you are truly providing a service to your prospect, and you utilize proper two way communication to help your client understand that, then you will greatly increase your life insurance closing ratio.
To Your Success,
Muris
Chicago Car Insurance Rates: Lower Auto Insurance Premiums Projected for Illinois in 2011
Despite of the credit mess that is exhausting most businesses, the insurance market is not presenting any sign of intense drawback, similar to some others. The insurance business is a recession proof business, which implies that no matter of what’s happening in the national economy, people still have to buy and spend money on insurance policies. In reality some people argue that, since insurance is a security need, people tend to get more caring about their security concerns during these painful times, therefore demand on insurance coverage goes up.
So while we have elements that are driving the prices up such as the credit crisis, other elements are pulling the prices downward – such as lower rates of interest, deflation, and a long time suffering economy. The total direct result seems to be a lesser demand on automobile insurance. As the demand falls, more insurance carriers realize themselves committed to be little forceful with their insurance premium rates.
Based on the publications of the National Association Of Insurance Commissioners, [naic.org] The Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was $794 per annum per insured vehicle, as opposed to $830 in 2003, nationwide. More recent records, according to the Wall Street Journal [online.wsj.com/article/SB122947388659212351.html] indicate that insurance ‘premiums nationally rose 3.8% in November [2010] from a year ago, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index.’
According to the National Association Of Insurance Commissioner, Illinois Average Premiums and Expenditures in 2007 was set at $723, compared with $1,140 in DC and $1,104 in the State of New Jersey and $1,047 in the State of New York, for the same year of 2007.
The Chicago auto insurance sector is one of unique sectors in the financial service sector in America. Firstly the market is too large, which usually makes it inviting and easy for the auto insurance companies to enter it. Actually, handful of automobile insurers were formed from scratch in the past months to provide Chicago with low automobile insurance rates. Secondly, there is a number of insurance carriers in Chicago that are aggressively competing with each others based on premiums & rates. Finally, the Chicago car insurance rates are among the most reasonable premiums in America because of the fact that the State of Illinois guidelines are not as strict as other states such as New York, for instance.
There are over 2,500 listed insurance agencies with Chicago city address. These agencies are either captive agencies -agent inside the agency belongs only to one company like Allstate Insurance and State=Farm Insurance,- or independent agencies like Insure One or Insurance Navy. The majority of captive agencies are credit driven, which means that the rate quoted is largely decided by the credit of the applicant customer. Independent agency systems have more freedom in their insurers legal representation. As opposed to the captive system, the independent agency system enables agents to quote clients with many companies at the same time, some of these companies may work with credit pricing and others may not, consequently enabling the customers to have numerous quote alternatives.
Some people are assuming that the independent agency arrangement does not offer top insurers. In actual fact the opposite is true. Most of the highly honored insurance companies, such as A.A.A, Travelers, Safeco, and many others are using the independent agency system, and not the captive system. Independent agents, unlike captive agents, provide more options, more prices, and more features.
Humana Insurance – Options for Every Lifestyle
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, or HIPAA, was passed in 1996. It is a series of privacy regulations grouped together and known collectively as HIPAA. The purpose of passing the law was to provide increased privacy protection for each individual’s medical documents, particularly those of a confidential nature. Passing the law required changes from health care providers which would therefore have a positive effect on those seeking HIPAA plans. Since the law was passed in 1996, the distribution and transfer of patient information has been considerably altered along with the way health care records are handled in general.
If you are in need of a private health insurance policy, you will benefit greatly from looking into HIPAA plans to ensure your medical privacy. Such insurance plans are offered by the top insurance companies in the country, including United Health Care, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Aetna, and Assurant. If you meet the six criteria to be eligible for a HIPAA plan, even if you have an existing condition like cancer, diabetes, or arthritis, you are guaranteed for approval.
The necessary qualifications for HIPAA plans begin with the requirement that you not have any other health insurance coverage at the time that you apply or it will be involuntarily terminated shortly. Second, you cannot have let your insurance coverage lapse for more than 63 days. Third, the coverage that you recently lost was a group plan, government-sponsored plan or church plan. If you had an individual plan, it must have been terminated due to a factor outside your control. Fourth, your most recent coverage could not have been terminated because of lack of payment, fraud or misrepresentation. Fifth, you cannot also be eligible for any group plan, Medicare or Medicaid. Sixth and last, you utilized and exhausted group coverage plans that were offered to you, including COBRA.
If you meet these six requirements, you are eligible for HIPAA plans, guaranteed. Almost all health insurance companies, including the ones outlined above, have at least one HIPAA plan to offer their customers. This means you have a lot of choices if you are qualified for such a plan. The best way to get the most comprehensive coverage at the best price is to compare rates from multiple companies that offer coverage in your area. By obtaining free quotes, you have nothing to lose and only a beneficial plan to gain once you choose the right coverage.
If you need assistance in locating particular coverages at a pre-determined price, we can help save 50% on health insurance.
