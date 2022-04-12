News
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins: Radio calls capture emergency response in deadly crash
“We’ve got one person down.” It started with reports of an unconscious person on the highway, not far from the Fort Lauderdale airport as the sun was about to rise. Then came the realization that the man, NFL star Dwayne Haskins, was dead.
Radio transmissions archived by the audio streaming website Broadcastify provide some extra details on how officers and paramedics responded to Haskins’ death on Saturday. The recordings offer a timeline of how the events unfolded after Haskins was struck by a dump truck on Interstate 595.
The sun was just minutes away from rising. Still dark out, Haskins — for reasons that are still unknown — was crossing I-595 in the westbound lanes when a dump truck struck and killed him. About 6:40 a.m., a Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue dispatcher said, “This appears to be a vehicle versus pedestrian.”
A couple minutes later, a dispatcher said, “Caller advising that there was a male hit by a dump truck at this time on 595 westbound at the I-95 off ramp, 6:41.″
By this point, paramedics and firefighters were responding. “Engine 6 arrived,” one firefighter or paramedic said on the dispatch line about 6:45 a.m. “It’s on 595 westbound before the exit. We’ve got one person down.”
Less than three minutes later, a first responder announced on the dispatch line, “Engine 6, signal seven. 6:47.″ On police and fire rescue radio codes, “signal seven” means someone is dead. Haskins died at 24, less than a month before his 25th birthday.
He was in South Florida training for the upcoming NFL season with several Pittsburgh Steelers players.
Neither a full crash report, nor audio from 911 calls, have been released to the public yet.
A driver ‘was already concerned’
One passer-by told NBC 6 he thought he saw Haskins on the highway and that he had called 911. “I was dropping off my daughter to an airline at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in the morning,” the man, identified as Chris Stanley, told the TV station.
“And what I noticed was a Mack truck, or a big tractor-trailer, with also another vehicle that started moving a little bit to the left,” he said.
“I was in the left lane and then there was the right lane. And then I noticed an individual there starting to make their way onto the road,” Stanley continued. “He was about halfway, to a quarter way in the right lane, already onto the highway and I was already concerned that somebody was going to strike him right there at that moment.”
Stanley couldn’t be reached for comment Monday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said Haskins was walking on I-595 “for unknown reasons,” FHP said in a statement. “He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic. Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck.”
The Broward Sheriff’s Office referred questions to the Florida Highway Patrol, which is leading the traffic homicide investigation into the crash. That agency said no more information will be released until they conclude that investigation, which can take approximately 90 days or more.
An outpouring of shock and condolences flooded the sports world from the NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Ohio State University, where he played college ball, and elsewhere.
“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”
News
Prospective buyers interested in Kohn’s Deli in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Brisket, apricot glazed chicken, homemade gefilte fish, and matzah ball soup – all traditional parts of a Seder meal as Jews will celebrate Passover beginning Friday evening. One of the longest-running kosher delis in the St. Louis area may be getting new ownership.
Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli Restaurant in Creve Coeur is having one of its busiest weeks preparing fully-cooked Passover meals.
“Probably 3,500 matzah balls to make, soup for maybe 1,600 servings for chicken soup, brisket for maybe a thousand people,” said Lenny Kohn, owner of Kohn’s Deli.
Passover tradition doesn’t just cover the food but the cleanup as well.
“All of the regular cooking items—pots and pans—are put away. We have a different set for Passover. All this equipment has to be cleaned as if new,” Kohn said. “Everything is torn down, power-washed, scrubbed down, and put back together, and then once the rabbi says it’s good do to go, we go.”
Kohn has been keeping a close watch on the Hebrew traditions for 59 years. He’s ready to scale back he officially listed the business for sale a couple of weeks ago.
“We have interest in the business by a couple of different parties,” he said. “It’s just the beginning of the negotiations.”
Kohn said he hopes one of the interested parties will come through as a buyer and they’ll keep the name, as well as the same quality and same customer service. He’ll be around to help make sure that happens.
News
Keegan Thompson and David Ross receive suspensions for the Chicago Cubs pitcher intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen
The bad blood between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers might not dissipate anytime soon.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson received a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 9-0 win Saturday.
Manager David Ross got a one-game suspension and a fine because MLB deemed Thompson purposefully hit McCutchen with a 2-1 fastball. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thompson, who also was fined, will begin his suspension Tuesday unless he appeals.
The incident caused both benches to clear in response, and plate umpire Lance Barksdale ejected Thompson.
Brewers pitchers hit three Cubs during the game. Starter Brandon Woodruff hit Nick Madrigal and Willson Contreras, the latter frequently on the receiving end of Brewers pitches. In 24 starts against them since 2020, Contreras has been hit 10 times, including twice last weekend.
Ian Happ took a Trevor Gott slider off his left knee in the seventh and exited the game. X-rays were negative, though Happ did not play Sunday.
“I can’t say it’s over,” Contreras said after Saturday’s game. “On my part I hope it dies right there because there is a lot of talent on both teams. … Their coaching staff needs to realize that we’re human beings playing out there, and if you don’t care about other players, we don’t care about yours.”
The teams next meet May 29-June 1 in Milwaukee.
()
News
Standoff continues between lawmakers over Missouri congressional map
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is the last state in the country to not be able to pass a new congressional map and it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon.
Each time the clock ticks without a new map in place, Missouri could face another lawsuit. Already a handful of them has been filed and lawmakers say the deadline isn’t until the session ends in May.
For some members like Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence), they won’t be backing down from this standoff.
“I have no intentions of going to conference,” Rizzo said. “I don’t believe people in my caucus have a different opinion.”
It’s been a work in progress for months inside the Missouri Capitol. At the end of March, the House rejected the Senate’s version of the congressional map and voted to send it to conference.
“It’s never over until you stop working on it, so we’ll continue to work on it,” said Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan).
The most recent version, a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map, similar to what’s already in place. Unlike the House, the Senate put both military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district.
It also puts more of St. Charles County in the same district. In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.
The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.
Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.
The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats. Representatives have stressed their frustration with the Senate saying senators waited until the last minute to get this done.
“It’s an absolute shame that something as important to the State of Missouri as these maps are that people are making it a self-interest to their future,” said Rep. Don Rone (R-Portageville). “It’s an absolute shame. We should be embarrassed for those people down there, and the people of Missouri should know it’s not our body that’s doing this. It’s the body on the other end.”
It’s a topic that has strained emotions and relationships. Rizzo said the maps are the “kryptonite” of the Missouri Senate.
“I had some House members that were a little prickly about when I said if you want the Senate to function, take these maps,” Rizzo said. “It was not a threat, it’s just turned into this issue that we have not been able to resolve over here outside of what we’ve passed.”
The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people. The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.
The House voted 115-19 to reject the map and send it to conference, but it’s now up to the Senate to agree to that motion. “Conference” means a group of bipartisan members from both chambers work together to find a compromise.
“You start to get a lot of chefs in the kitchen when you reopen those maps and I don’t think any good comes from tinkering with it,” Rizzo said.
Senate leaders said they are communicating with the House in favor of going to conference and are optimistic the constitutional duty will get done.
“I don’t presume that the court is going to do any very overarching things until we are out of session,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I still think that’s very much true.”
Rowden and Schatz both said there are other “vehicles” for members to pass maps. There are additional bills in both chambers that members can bring up, debate, and send to the other body if need be.
“We’ll just have to play that out and at the end of the day, until May 13, we’re not done,” Schatz said.
Gov. Mike Parson said previously he’s disappointed in lawmakers for not getting this done before candidate filing closed at the end of March. This means that the 67 candidates who have filed to run for Congress don’t know their district lines.
