Optimal Capital Allocation Strategies: CFOs Pondering Business Systems Agility and Resilience
What are the functions of CFOs? How do firms determine the optimal capital allocation strategy- best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing that maximizes the return on invested capital? How do firms choose their capital structure? How do firms align and integrate their business systems and processes to facilitate learning, coordination, collaboration, and innovation? These strategic questions relate to business systems agility and resilience in disruptive, emergent and dynamic circumstances; and the optimal capital allocation strategies and capital structure of a business enterprise-the appropriate mix of debt and equity that maximizes the return on investment and shareholders’ wealth while minimizing the weighted average cost of capital (WACC), simultaneously.
While disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business agility- capacity for rapid change and for flexibility in operations and resilience- ability to anticipate, recover from disruptions, emergencies, withstand or recover quickly from difficult and adverse conditions. Clearly, effective capital allocation strategy is vital to a sound business strategy designed to maximize the wealth producing capacity of the enterprise. In these series on optimal capital allocation strategies, we will focus on business systems and processes agility and resilience and provide some practical guidance. The overriding purpose of this article is to highlight some key portfolio of CFOs as we ponder industry best practices in business systems agility and resilience. For specific financial management strategies please consult a competent professional.
Some Duties of CFOs
CFOs are responsible for firms’ past and present financial health and constitute an integral part of a firm’s senior leadership in charge of financial management-acquisition and allocation of financial resources. CFOs have multiple duties, that include reviewing and presenting financial statements, planning budgets-cash and capital; and deciding where and when to invest firm’s funds. CFOs design, plan and execute the capital structure of the firm-determine the best mix of debt, equity, and internal financing. Addressing the issues surrounding optimal capital structure and allocation is one of the most important duties of CFOs.
Some Practical Guidance
As I have already explained, while disruptions often reveal the potential vulnerabilities of business systems, processes, and procedures, they also provide insights into business systems agility and resilience. The COVID-19 pandemic was not an exception, it tested the effectiveness of firms’ capital allocation strategies, planning and execution. Firms that were able to quickly re-prioritize investments and re-allocate capital have weathered the storm and, in some cases, even improved their competitive position. But a slight majority of CFOs indicate the COVID-19 pandemic had an overall negative effect on their firm’s ability to efficiently and effectively invest capital in 2020. The apparent lack of agility and resilience in so many firms call for culture of assessment and opportunities for continuous improvement.
Most CFOs indicate the pandemic has forced them to completely rethink their capital allocation strategy, business financial systems, processes, and procedures. There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that many firms have embraced remote work based on veritable data on productivity. For example, health care providers have fully embraced telemedicine. Many manufacturers have established new health and safety procedures. The question every firm must now answer is which of the many business model changes are strategic and which are only transactional? Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated some trends that were already in place, such as the push into all things digital. In fact, digital technology, which supports trends such as telemedicine and remote working, is the area were CFOs most frequently indicate investment increased in 2020 vs. 2019.
A significant majority of CFOs indicate accelerated digital transformation will impact capital allocation going forward. With so much uncertainty, firms need to weigh the likelihood of various scenarios to determine what their business may look like in the future, and then align their strategy and capital allocation accordingly. CFOs must carefully determine what assets and capabilities they have and need. Once the future state of the firm is carefully assessed, then CFOs must take inventory of the businesses and assets in their portfolio. Systematic periodic portfolio reviews can help CFOs find assets that no longer align with firm’s long-term strategy but can easily be divested to fund future investments.
There is gathering empirical evidence suggesting that the COVD-19 pandemic has forced closer examination of corporate financial portfolios. Indeed, significant majority of CFOs indicate they plan sustained review and rebalancing of their portfolios to focus on the core businesses. Firms should continuously evaluate which assets and capabilities within their portfolio will help enable their future-state business model. Should these assets and capabilities be owned because they are at the very core of the business? Could they instead be acquired through partnerships or purchased from third parties, with the trade-off of giving up some control? Many companies are considering these “asset-light” business models that look to source non-core capabilities or inputs into the business through strategic alliances, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, or outsourcing agreements.
The goal of evaluating whether your firm is the best owner of each asset is to free up capital to invest in the capabilities that will be core to the business enterprise in the future. Funding future portfolios requires a capital allocation process with governance that instills discipline and enables unbiased decision-making. The process must also be agile enough to adapt to changing business needs. But many CFOs indicate their capital allocation approach is not adequately flexible and regularly updated nor informed with necessary data. Therefore, the business financial systems and processes should be systematic, deployed and integrated to facilitate learning, innovation, and continuous improvement.
There is material empirical evidence suggesting that even when the process is systematic, more than a simple majority of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is not always followed. Consequently, less than half of CFOs indicate they can quickly assess market threats and opportunities and reprioritize planned investments accordingly. This can hinder long-term shareholder returns as only slightly less average number of CFOs indicate their capital allocation process is successfully helping them achieve their Total Share Return (TSR) goals-a measure of financial performance, indicating the total amount an investor reaps from an investment-specifically, equities or shares of stock. In practice, TSR factors in capital gains and dividends when measuring the total return generated by a stock. The formula for calculating TSR is { (current price – purchase price) + dividends } / purchase price. TSR represents an easily understood metric of the overall financial benefits generated for stockholders. Therefore, TSR is a good indicator of an investment’s long-term value, but it is limited to past performance, requires an investment to generate cash flows, and can be sensitive to stock market volatility.
Process Alignment and Integration
Extant academic literature and best industry professional practices suggest that in firms with aligned and integrated business systems and approaches, operations are characterized by repeatable processes that are routinely evaluated for continuous improvement. Learning is shared and there is deliberate coordination among all business units. Further, processes adhere to key strategies and goals and are regularly evaluated for change and continuous improvement in collaboration with various business units. The firm so aligned and integrated seeks to achieve efficiency, quality, innovation, and customer responsiveness across all functional areas of the business enterprise through analysis, innovation, and sharing of information and knowledge management designed to create and maintain competitive advantage in the global marketplace.
Processes and measures track progress in key strategic and operational goals. Aligned and integrated processes require consistency among plans, processes, information, resource decisions, workforce capability and capacity, actions, results, and analyses that support key system-wide goals and strategic priorities. Effective alignment requires a common understanding of shared purposes, critical functions, and goals. It also requires the use of complementary measures and information to drive planning, tracking, analysis, learning, innovation, and continuous improvement at all levels. Effective alignment and integration require harmonization of plans, processes, and knowledge management to support key system-wide goals. Therefore, effective integration goes beyond alignment and is achieved when the individual components of a firm’s performance management system operate as a fully interconnected unit. Functional adaptability is the measure of matured business systems and processes.
Agility and Resilience
Best industry professional practices suggest agility and resilience require business leaders to know, understand and anticipate emergent business challenges, stay flexible to adapt to shifts in the global marketplace and initiate change in their firms. It’s the dynamic business enterprises that have a much better chance to survive – and even to thrive – in the shifting global business environment. Further, agility and resilience relate to the firm’s ability to plan, anticipate, prepare for, and recover from disasters, emergencies, and other disruptions, and protect and enhance workforce and customer engagement, supply-network and financial performance, firm’s productivity, and community well-being when disruptions strike.
Additionally, resilience requires agility throughout the firm and goes beyond the ability to return to status quo ante when disruptions emerge. In practice, resilience means having a plan in place that allows the firm to continue operating as needed during disruptions. To achieve resilience, business leaders must cultivate the agility to respond quickly to both opportunities and threats, adapt strategy to changing circumstances, and have robust governance with a culture of trust. Agile and resilient firms adopt an ecosystem mindset, embrace data-rich thought processes, and equip their workforce with ongoing learning of new skills and align business systems around critical functions.
In sum, changes in customer requirements, uncertainty over the pace of the post-pandemic recovery, challenges in developing accurate forecasts, and the need to decide which changes accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic are strategic and which are transitory all point to the importance of culture of assessment and continuous improvement in the capital allocation systems and processes. While most CFOs indicate they review their capital allocation process annually, only few perform gap analysis and regularly analyze how the process needs to be modified.
Given the speed of market dynamic, firms should be striving for a capital allocation process that is fully aligned, integrated and innovative. The capital allocation process should not end when decisions are made. During implementation, CFOs and their teams should verify that the assumptions made around the investments are proving out or require in-flight adjustments. After implementation, governance should also call for gap analysis to determine the effectiveness of the allocation strategies and then incorporate those learnings into future investment decision-making. A clear majority of CFOs indicate their process framework and governance, and project monitoring and review are only slightly or not at all effective. These challenges can hinder business financial system agility and resilience during disruptions and changing market conditions, leaving firms vulnerable and unable to pivot when needed.
Firms should utilize advanced tools to gather and analyze data. Key performance indicators (KPIs) are being evaluated on more metrics than ever before, both quantitative and qualitative. For example, sustainability metrics are now critical and go beyond revenue and profits but also address the social and environmental impacts of business strategies and decisions. Missing key industry benchmarks on any of these metrics can imperil earnings, firm’s reputation, and long-term value creation. Lack of data and analysis capability are among the most cited barriers to optimal capital allocation. All decisions must be data driven if firms are to create and maintain competitive advantage in the relevant market segments.
Personal Finance Wealth Creation Strategies
Saving is starting to become something many more of us think about. To make sure you are financially secure for your future, there are many wealth creation strategies you can use.
Ideally, combining several wealth creation strategies will offer you the best opportunity to putting your money to work for you. If you combine several strategies you can maximize your return while minimizing your risk.
Here is a list of some of the most commonly used methods to save for retirement and for overall wealth building:
IRA’s and 401k’s are two very common ways to put money away for retirement. When you put money into these two vehicles it is put away pre-tax. You don’t have to include the money you put into these accounts when figuring out your taxable income. The money you place in these funds will then be invested in stocks and mutual fund. Hopefully, by investing in these underlying investments your retirement account will continue to grow tax free. You will have to pay taxes on the money when you use it during retirement. For a full description of how this works, talk with your accountant or investment professional.
Investing directly in stocks and mutual funds. This is one of the most common ways of getting more savings for your retirement. Many people think that investing in the stock market is like gambling and that it is very risky. The truth is, if you are willing to take some time to learn a little bit about the process (no one is expecting you to become an expert, just know enough to ask questions and be informed) you will greatly eliminate much of the risk. Risk comes from making poor choices and making poor choices usually comes from lack of knowledge and just following along and taking advice from someone who often knows little more than you do. Mutual funds are professionally manged and you can find various funds to invest in. Again, knowledge is power. Even if you work with a financial consultant, having some knowledge of how your money is being invested is just a smart thing to do… after all, it is your money. No one is going to care about your money as much as you do!
Real estate. Again, many people will think investing in real estate is risky, but if you know what you are doing you will greatly reduce the risk. There are a few ways to invest in real estate one of the most common is to buy rental properties and rent them out. This provides you with an ongoing cash flow. That cash flow than can be invested in still other ways to ensure it’s continual growth. I personally feel it is a mistake to just turn your money over to some “professional” and hope for the best. I think it makes more sense to learn a few basic skills so you can be a partner in all wealth creation strategies. This is the best way to ensure your money grows the way you want it to.
Investment Strategies – Top Secrets Revealed
Investment strategies need not be complicated. More often than not, the more simple your approach is to wealth creation schemes, the better the outcome will be. Although mathematical equations are helpful in projecting how much money will you earn over time, these equations are not the only things that you need to equip yourself when it comes to stock market strategies and decisions. Sometimes attitude and common sense are more important guides that lead you to the path of wealth building and personal development. Below are some of the things that you need to follow if getting rich is your ultimate goal.
The first step to wealth creation success is to have a set of objectives for your investment. Before you embark on whatever investment strategies you are planning to use, you first need to look inside yourself and determine your reasons for investing, say, in the stock market. You need to know how much profit is needed to keep you satisfied and what your plans are for the money that you will earn. Also, you must ascertain whether you plan to be a long-term or a short-term investor. Believe it or not, your stock market strategies and decisions will be affected by how long you plan to put your money in the market.
One of the most important investment strategies that you need to remember is to constantly seek knowledge about investing, particularly if you are planning to dip your hands in the stock market. You need to keep abreast with the investment vocabulary and concepts. Even if you are going to hire a broker or you will have someone to do the investing for you, it is still crucial that you know and understand what you are getting into so that you will not be tricked or defrauded easily. It also pays to read business news and listen to stock market reviews given by reputable television programs and institutions. These things may even help you decide where to put your money next.
A lot of people look at the stock market, options, or other investment vehicles as a means to getting rich quick. There is really nothing wrong with aspiring for the sun and the moon when you invest your money, but you should also know how to limit your exposure to a level that you are comfortable with. Do not be tempted to invest your whole life’s savings on moneymaking schemes, no matter how attractive they are. Make sure that the money you invest comes from your excess funds and not your retirement fund or the money intended for your kid’s college education. If your exposure is only limited to your excess money, then you will not end up having nothing even if your investment strategies failed. Besides, with this move, you still have room to try other things and invest in other stuff in the future. Lastly, you have to remember not to put all your eggs in one basket. Try to diversify your investment portfolio so that if you encounter a problem in one investment, you have other means to help you recoup what you have lost.
Top 10 Biggest / Worst Personal Finance / Money Mistakes Young People Make in India
What are the Biggest and Worst Finance or Money mistakes:
I have observed many young people who are graduated recently or just getting into career started, are least bother about their savings and commit serious finance mistakes. They will realize in later stage, but results of these mistakes cost them seriously and heavily.
1. Not having Contingency / Emergency fund:
Personal+Budget-2
Many young people, whenever they receive their salary / income, they spend immediately and nothing will be in hand during month-ends. Just imagine if any Medical emergency or any other critical cash pressure occurs by the time!? You will borrow money from outside sources. Borrow money is the worst and top most financial mistake in your life.
How to prevent this mistake? Very simple, just maintain a Contingency or and Emergency fund which is equal to 6 months of your net monthly salary / income. One important tip here is, you keep this amount in any good Liquid fund, which will earn some interest on it as well and is readily available whenever you want.
2. Insufficient Life Insurance:
Health-2
Most young people in India are easily lured when an agent tells about the returns from an Insurance policy. They end up in investing expensive Endowment Policies / Money back policies, resulting with insufficient Life insurance for them. For instance, a 25 year young person takes an Endowment policy for a sum of 1 Lakh, he needs to pay premium Rs. 10,000 approximately for a period of 12 years and at the end of 15 years, and he will just get around 2 Lakhs after maturity. During this insurance period if any thing happens to him, his family just receives 2 Lakhs only. Making Insurance is an Investment product is a second worst mistake in your life and because of this mistake, your family will hit very badly.
How to prevent this mistake? Just take a Term policy for the sum amount which is equal to 8 – 10 times of your Annual Gross salary. For instance, a 25 year young person, can take a term policy for 50 Lakhs for a mere annual premium of Rs. 5000. If he takes this policy from online, he may get 15% – 20% discount on the premiums. If any un-even event happens to him, his family receives Rs. 50 Lakhs which is very comfortable amount for them to live after then.
3. Insufficient Health Insurance:
Health-1
Many young employees, particularly working in Private firms, think that their company is providing Group Health Insurance and that is enough for their medical needs. This is the next biggest mistake which causes dent to their pocket heavily during needy times. The current job market is very volatile and you cannot rest assure about your current job. You may change your job / or may loose your current job. During this transition period, if any medical emergency happens, your existing Group Health insurance will not protect you and need to pay the medical bills by your pocket.
How to overcome this mistake? You should have another Medical Insurance policy from the market for you and your family. Don’t bother about additional premiums you have to pay and it is worth paying. One more important tip here is, if your parents are there, you should not club into your Mediclaim policy, need to take Individual health policies for them. This will reduce your premium burdens.
4. Not defining financial goals:
Investment+Tips+-+9
Not defining your Long-term as well as Short-term financial goals is another biggest and worst mistake that generally young people do. They just invest into different products with out any financial goal. This will lead to choosing a wrong product for the goals and results insufficient funds for those targets.
How to mitigate this problem? Define your Long-term goals like your Kids’ education and Marriage, your retirement life etc. and attach with a good investment product for this goal. Like wise, you need to define your Short-term financial goals like Buying House / Car, Vacation etc. and to attach with a right investment product. Defining Investment product depends on the time frame and the financial target.
5. Investing in Debt Investments heavily:
Mistake-4
Most of the young generation investing in Gold, Insurance policies, Bank FDs or Postal insurance products. All these are safest products, no doubt in that. However, these products will not yield inflation-beat returns also not that much tax efficient investment products. Finally, you will end up insufficient returns for your targets.
How to handle this mistake? You need to invest in Stock market directly or indirectly. If you have sufficient knowledge on stocks or if you have any financial adviser, you can directly invest into good stocks for long term. Otherwise, you can go for Mutual funds and invest through SIP approach for a long period. This will surely returns Inflation-beat returns in a tax efficient manner.
6. Maintaining many Credit cards and Over spending:
Mistake-5
Now-a-days, young generation feel great to maintain more Credit cards and swipe them left-and-right. This is one of the Biggest financial mistake which leads to your financial journey in a bad condition. I know many people (especially Young software engineers) are using major portion of their earnings towards paying credit card dues and heavy interests.
How to overcome this mistake? You should keep only 1 or 2 Credit cards. Use them prudently and better pay cash payments that will reduce your unnecessary spending s.
7. Investing at Later stage:
Mistake-2
Many youngsters feel investing is a senior people’s concept and do not think about investments or savings at their early stage. Suppose a 25 year person keep investing Rs. 100 per month in a good Mutual funds, can you imagine how much he can have by his retirement age? Just
1 CRORE!!!!!! That is the power of investing at early stage. Investing at early stage will have Power of Compounding and would lead to higher returns.
8. Investments are not Diversified:
Personal+Budget-4
You should not put all your eggs in one bucket. Many people investing their entire savings into one savings products like FDs, Gold, Real estate etc. This is not at all a wise idea and will not yield good returns over a period of time. During 2007 – 2008 times, many young people invested heavily in Real estate or Stock market. Post to 2008, the real-estate boom and stock market busted, and all these people lost their entire savings.
How to overcome this? Investment Diversification is the best medicine for this. You allocate your investment amounts into different Investment products. This would not only average your losses but also maximize your returns over a long period.
9. Financial Illiterate / Not having knowledge on Taxes:
Budget2
How many of you know that Section 80C limit is increased to 1.5 lakhs? How many of you know the Section 24B (Home loan) limit increased to 2 Lakhs? I bet, only few people know these amendments in the recent Budget-2014. Saving Tax is equal to saving your money. Hence, every young person should be well aware of the current financial situation and the knowledge on the Taxes imposing on their income. Then only then can manage their taxes efficiently.
10. No revision on Financial planning:
Buying+A+Property+-+3
This is last but not least Biggest mistake by young people. Many of you are just invest into one product and will not look back about the progress of the returns from this investment product. That is not at all advisable. Every person should review their investment portfolio at least twice in a year and should do modifications accordingly. It is better to take advises from an experience financial advisers.
