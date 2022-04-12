News
Patrick Beverley has been Timberwolves’ most impactful player this season, and he’ll let you know it
Last week, Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was asked what he said to the team following a difficult defensive performance in a loss to Washington.
“I didn’t play,” Beverley said. “So, different game.”
OK, next question. What was the difference between that performance and Minnesota’s win two days later over San Antonio?
“I played,” Beverley said.
And what exactly did Beverley do to change everything?
“Be Mr. 94 Feet every night,” he said.
Alrighty then.
Blunt and almost conceited. It’s the manner in which Beverley carries himself. The latter feels like a compensation, but not for anything Beverley thinks he lacks. Rather, it’s his way of making up for the shortage of belief others possess in him.
Many of his postgame press conference answers feature the veteran guard telling everyone about the massive impact he made. The same is true of his tweets, in which Beverley stumps for himself to win some NBA defensive honor or another.
If you aren’t going to give the 33-year-old his due, he’ll give it to himself, and then tell you why you’re wrong.
Maybe that’s a byproduct of being underestimated for so long. Beverley was a second-round draft pick in 2009 out of the University of Arkansas, who then played overseas before finally getting his NBA shot in 2012 with Houston.
He helped lead the Los Angeles Clippers — Tuesday’s play-in opponent — out of the gutter and into the spotlight. The Clippers reached last year’s Western Conference Finals. Beverley assumed that success would lead to easy extension conversations last offseason. It did not.
“They threw me a number I felt was borderline disrespectful,” he told The Old Man and the Three podcast.
When those talks stalled, Beverley knew a trade was necessary. He arrived in Minnesota via Memphis, and the Wolves haven’t been the same since. He views that as no coincidence.
Asked Monday if he chose his situation this season wisely, Beverley responded, “Y’all chose wisely.” He has framed himself as the primary catalyst for this franchise’s resurgence.
“I do this everywhere I go. I’m not trying to be cocky. I knew this was gonna happen before I got here,” Beverley said. “I told you guys — and everyone was looking at me like I was crazy. Telling y’all I was gonna take this team to the playoffs. We’re here now. I know me, I know my worth, I know what I bring to the table.”
Is that cocky? Probably.
Is it true? Almost certainly.
The arrogance is earned. Because while Beverley credits himself with much of the team’s turnaround, so, too, do those around him.
“Twenty-three wins last year, 46 this year. Impactful. I don’t know what else to say,” all-star center Karl-Anthony Towns said. “I think it’s pretty simple. The numbers speak for themselves.”
That impact has been felt in more ways than one.
LEADERSHIP
Minnesota was struggling to find its way early in the season. The shine of an energetic exhibition season and 3-1 start to the regular season had worn off. The Wolves were in the midst of a six-game losing streak.
It was then that Beverley asked every player, in front of the coaches, what they believed their role was.
“Everybody defines what they can do. If anybody felt as if we didn’t need them to do that with this group, we voiced it,” Taurean Prince said. “But everybody was pretty selfless and right on-point with their roles, so it wasn’t much correcting. It was for everybody to go around, so when those guys don’t do it, or somebody doesn’t do what they claim their role is, then we can hold everybody accountable.”
“It was beautiful,” Anthony Edwards said.
It was the early-season turning point that set the Wolves on the path to a successful season.
“If you got that one kid who’s supposed to take out the garbage who’s actually doing the dishes, it kind of (messes) up the rhythm in the household a little bit,” Beverley said. “Having roles and getting things in order is big in any relationship, any friendship, and you have to just treat your basketball team as such. We don’t want a player who doesn’t score to come in and think he’s going to score the ball. Establishing your roles, knowing your roles early, will help you in the long run.”
It’s one thing to recognize a problem within a team. It’s another to have the tact and standing to address it in the proper manner. Jimmy Butler certainly recognized issues with the Timberwolves during his short stay in Minnesota. Did he handle it in the proper manner? It depends on who you ask.
The support for Beverley has been unanimous.
“He holds his teammates accountable in the two most important ways. And that is, one, he does it himself, which gives him a platform to lead,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said this year. “And two, he’s very pointed in his ability to ask, demand his teammates do things a certain way. And he does it in a very business-like manner. It’s non-threatening, and guys respond to it.”
Towns has referenced multiple occasions this season when Beverley has gotten on the all-star center about a need to take over in a certain situation or dominate a game. And those conversations always seem to bring out the best in Towns.
“You never take anything he says out of disrespect or anything like that because you know it’s coming out of love. I think that’s what’s different,” Towns said. “When he says some things, when he acts a certain way, it’s not because he’s trying to be a (jerk). He’s saying something out of love that he sees that can make us better.”
Jaylen Nowell said Beverley is one of the best leaders he’s ever played with.
Minnesota has endured several “fiery” film sessions this season after losses or stretches of poor play, from which corrections came. Finch has cited Beverley’s involvement in those. Edwards said Beverley has called guys “soft” when appropriate.
Beverley is quick to note his methodology extends far beyond his teammates.
“I’m a winner. I win on and off the court. I impact winning. I help my coaches, I help my teammates try to be the best version of themselves,” Beverley said. “I’m tough as (nails). I require a lot out of everybody — the film guy, the people in the kitchen, trainers, players, coaches, but I understand it takes a lot of that to win basketball games. My method is very unorthodox, but at the end of the day, 46 wins, it works.”
LOCKED IN
Beverley will send messages in a team group text the night before every game, flooding his teammate’s phones with tendencies and statistics regarding the upcoming opponent — info gathered by his trainer, Aaron Miller. Beverley is always looking for an edge for himself and his teammates to utilize.
That’s true even in games he’s not playing.
“He was talking crap in Philly and he wasn’t even playing,” said 76ers coach Doc Rivers, who coached Beverley with the Clippers. “He was pointing at me from down at the other end, trying to call out our plays — which he was wrong about.”
Prince said it was Beverley who got his teammates into the habit of watching games in one another’s hotel rooms on off nights during road trips and often discussing the game. He’s never not locked in.
“The thing about Pat is he brings that same energy on a day off, on a shootaround, treatment room, in the locker room, and I think that rubs off on guys in a huge positive way. I know it has for myself,” Prince said. “Just being able to lock in at a certain level for a certain amount of time is a part of being a pro, and I think he’s brought that to the table.”
HEART
One thing Finch is most proud of is the way the team’s competitiveness has risen on a nightly basis this season. That can also be considered a Beverley Effect.
For one, you know the 6-foot-1 guard is always going to be going at full force.
“They say playing hard is a skill nowadays. I mean, I built my house in this league from that skill of playing hard,” Beverley said. “I go out there and, first, I don’t want to shame my mom. She’s the first one to curse me out, if I go out there and play, not about scoring, not about assists or stats, but about playing hard. And secondly, I don’t want to let my teammates down. It’s just that easy. I don’t want to let my mom and teammates down.”
So, D’Angelo Russell noted, when you don’t give your all to the game, “you almost feel like you’re disrespecting him.”
“He brought a lot to this team, especially with heart. And that’s big,” Naz Reid said. “Having heart on the team, on an NBA (team), is really tough from one to 15.”
SWAG
Playing against the Timberwolves for years, Patrick Beverley identified Minnesota as a “swagless team,” one without an identity.
It has one now. Minnesota enters Tuesday’s play-in hungry and confident. The characteristics that have defined Beverley for years are now tenants that have guided this Timberwolves season.
Minnesota often plays hard, believes it should win and will let its opponent know it.
“PB’s swag, like, he just off the charts,” Edwards said, “so he going to make everybody have swag.”
Beverley is this team’s identity in nearly every sense.
“We know exactly who we are. We’re not backing down from anybody. Humbly though, very humbly. Not arrogant in that sense,” Beverley said. “Very comfortable in our skin. We’re not running away from any type of smoke or ducking any type of action. We want to show the league that this is a team that’s going to be talked about for the next couple of years, for sure.”
THE CHIP
Beverley is appreciative of the one-year, $13 million contract extension he signed in February that will keep him in Minnesota through next season.
Yet, as he told The Old Man and the Three podcast, he wanted more years than that. And he still doesn’t understand how someone who impacts winning to the degree he does cannot earn a $100 million deal.
Finch noted Beverley plays with the same chip on his shoulder now that he carried into the league. It’s not going anywhere. Beverley has said the work he did with the Clippers often went overlooked. Credit generally goes to bigger names, such as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard.
It seems as though Beverley thinks his efforts in Minnesota also have gone mostly unnoticed, at least by those on the national scene. For as loud and boisterous as Beverley can be on the court, he still may not be heard.
So, on Tuesday night, he will continue to try to make everyone see.
Sitting against a side wall of a former West Seventh Street fire station now known as “a livingroom for the homeless,” tow truck driver Robert Pinto shook his head at the news that Freedom House would be closing its doors in less than a month, victim in part to a legal challenge brought by neighborhood bars, businesses and building owners.
“You think the business owners now complain?” said Pinto, 49, moments before helping to break up a heated verbal altercation between two guests. “All you’re doing is pouring gasoline on a fire that doesn’t need to be fanned.”
Since early January 2021, the drop-in day shelter at 296 West Seventh St. has offered guests free showers, television, games, crafts and access to computers and visiting social service partners, as well as three hot meals a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days per week.
That ends May 8, “and not by choice,” quipped Sara Fleetham, development director for Listening House. The nonprofit opened Freedom House as its larger satellite location at the request of city and county officials who approached them in November 2020.
At the time, a homeless crisis had spilled over into sizable clusters of tents parked on public property across from St. Paul City Hall and situated on other empty lots, woods and parkland throughout the city. In response, city and county officials used federal American Rescue Plan funding to relocate everyone they could into rented hotel rooms or new or existing shelters set up seemingly overnight.
PANDEMIC-ERA SHELTERS ARE CLOSING
As federal relief funding runs out, many of the temporary shelters set up in the early days of the pandemic are now closing. On May 31, Ramsey County will wrap up its lease at Bethesda Hospital, which the county rented from Farview Health Services for 100 traditional shelter beds and 32 beds dedicated to respite care for homeless residents with COVID.
That means dozens of residents will need to be relocated from that site alone.
“We are winding down operations at Bethesda and plan to have relocated our guests to other shelter spaces earlier in May,” said John Siqveland, a spokesman for Ramsey County. Fairview is eyeing the former hospital for a possible mental health specialty center.
In June, county beds that opened during the pandemic at downtown Mary Hall and Stub Hall at St. Paul’s Luther Seminary will also lose their county funding. Last November, Ramsey County ended its lease at hotel rooms leased at Best Western and other sites.
The closures have brought a literal chill to St. Paul’s homeless community.
“You leave a dog outside in the winter, you can go to jail for that,” said Dewayne Parker, 58, sitting alongside Assumption Parish outreach volunteer Joe Scanlan. “These are human beings. They’ve lost fingers, toes to frostbite.”
TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER
In late March, a Ramsey County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order against Freedom House following legal action by the owners of Tom Reid’s Hockey Pub, Patrick McGovern’s Pub, Irvine Park Towers, Art Farm Advertising and a handful of other plaintiffs who said they had lost business due to nuisance activity.
In a legal affidavit, Patrick Boemer, owner of McGovern’s, said car break-ins at his parking lot had become a weekly occurrence since the arrival of Freedom House, and panhandlers had begged and harassed customers and used his bar bathroom for “legal and illegal activities.”
Tom Reid’s affidavit spelled out 121 incidents of open drug use, prostitution, loitering and other challenges. Given that various types of crime increased during the pandemic, skeptics have questioned whether all of those problems could be attributed to the drop-in shelter.
While acknowledging the “cumulative impact” of various public safety concerns, Judge Patrick Diamond noted the testimonies are mostly silent on “time, location and how the incident relates to Freedom House,” and some situations appeared to be hearsay reported secondhand by customers and neighboring business owners, or overlapping accounts of the same crime.
Diamond delayed his March 23 restraining order from taking effect for 45 days, granting the city until early May to host a public hearing on the use of the fire station as a homeless facility, which falls outside the zoning code that was in effect at the time it opened.
Among the various issues in the 43-page order, Diamond cited a lack of proper public notification in the St. Paul Legal Ledger, which is published by Minnesota Lawyer and carries the city’s official legal notices.
The next court date in the case is May 9, but instead of amending zoning to allow Freedom House to stay, city officials have shown little interest in fighting to keep the site open. Freedom House plans to shutter the day before.
The St. Paul City Council is scheduled to discuss the temporary restraining order during a private closed-door session on Wednesday, but council members privately acknowledged that by then, the discussion may be moot.
“I think that the council always was looking for a higher and better use of that public facility,” said Council President Amy Brendmoen on Monday. “Obviously, the (homeless) services are needed and appreciated, but perhaps there’s a better location.”
LISTENING HOUSE ISN’T ENOUGH
Listening House has for years maintained a weekday drop-in space in the basement of First Luthern Church on Maria Avenue in Dayton’s Bluff, but patrons on Monday called the church basement smaller and less well-equipped to handle their many needs.
Listening House, which currently opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, will extend service until 5 p.m. Pinto said he’ll soon start a job as a tow truck driver, working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., so he’ll be heading to work well before the doors open and coming back after they close.
“I’m going to lose a lot,” said Pinto, who suffers from bouts of depression. “I won’t be able to wash clothes. I’m going to have to spend my food stamps. It’s nice to have a quality hot meal instead of cold crap. I can get mail here, get all my hygiene stuff. This is going to be a big impact on me.”
Dawone Boclair, 46, was equally skeptical that closing a facility for the homeless would boost foot traffic for business owners.
“Was it really having a financial effect, or was it because of COVID?” said Boclair, while eating a chicken sandwich from the Freedom House lunch line. “They could have helped out. They could have come down here and hired people.”
Based on recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, the St. Paul City Council last year loosened zoning rules to allow drop-in day shelters for the homeless citywide, with certain conditions. Among those conditions, sites larger than 7,000 square feet would need to apply for a conditional use permit. Freedom House spans 17,000 square feet.
It’s unclear what the city will do with the former fire station, which once housed the city’s EMS Academy, a training program geared toward introducing young people to a potential career as an EMT-paramedic or firefighter.
Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents the area, said the St. Paul Fire Department has expressed interest in reclaiming the site for general emergency use, as well as its new CARES mental health and social service response. Looking out longer term, it could go on the market for sale, she said.
