Patrick Peterson has always loved Ed Donatell. Now they’re together with the Vikings
Patrick Peterson still remember the first time he met Ed Donatell.
Ahead of the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson was a hotshot prospect destined to be one of the first 10 players picked, while Donatell was starting his first season as defensive backs coach for the San Francisco 49ers. They crossed paths during the predraft process, and while the Arizona Cardinals ultimately selected Peterson with the No. 5 overall pick, he made sure to stay in touch with Donatell as much as he could.
Which makes this offseason the most interesting part of their story.
With the Vikings going through wholesale changes on the coaching staff a couple of months ago, Donatell agreed to become the Vikings’ new defensive coordinator. As fate would have it, a month and a half later, Peterson re-signed with the Vikings.
“I was like, ‘This would be a great opportunity to finally get to play for Coach Ed,’ ” Peterson said. “Now I’m here.”
That mutual respect between Peterson and Donatell should do wonders for the Vikings this season.
As for the new scheme, Peterson emphasized how it does a good job confusing opposing quarterbacks. He referenced how Donatell was an extension of Vic Fangio with the 49ers from 2011-14.
“That three- to four-year span, that defense was unreal,” Peterson said. “They didn’t do anything spectacular. They didn’t blitz a whole lot. They didn’t do a lot of different fire zones. What they did was disguise a lot of their defenses to make the quarterback think a little bit longer.”
More often than not, Peterson said, that confusion translated into either a sack or a turnover.
“Just watching the scheme that he’s always been around, it travels very well,” Peterson said. “No matter where he went, the numbers spoke for themselves.”
After leaving the 49ers, Donatell served as Fangio’s defensive backs coach with the Chicago Bears, then as his defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos. The stint with the Vikings marks the first time in more than a decade that Donatell has not coached under Fangio.
On the bright side, it’s also the first time Donatell gets to coach Peterson. They are finally together more than a decade later.
Asked why he thinks they stayed in touch for so long, Peterson praised Donatell’s demeanor.
“You could just tell he’s a guy that wants to get to know the person,” Peterson said. “He couldn’t care less about the football player. He wanted to get to know Patrick Peterson the person. Just a very genuine person, and it’s hard to not want to be around those kinds of people.”
9 new lawsuits allege abuse, torture at Missouri boarding school
STOCKTON, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri boarding school is facing nine new lawsuits from former students alleging they were abused at the school.
The Kansas City Star reports the lawsuits against Agape Boarding School in Stockton were filed by former students who attended the school from March 2015 to June 2019.
They accuse other students and staff of abuse, battery, and, in some cases, starving and torturing students. Five staff members at Agape face charges of assaulting students.
Fourteen former students have now sued Agape since February 2021. Five similar lawsuits against the now-closed Circle of Hope Girls Ranch, an all-girls boarding school also in Cedar County, have been settled.
EXPLAINER: What are ghost guns? Why is Biden taking action?
By MICHAEL BALSAMO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is unveiling a completed rule aimed at reining in the proliferation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers that have been turning up at crime scenes across the nation in increasing numbers.
The White House and the Justice Department argue that regulating the firearms parts and requiring dealers to stamp serial numbers on ghost guns will help drive down violent crime and aid investigators in solving crimes. Gun groups, however, argue that the government is overreaching and that its rule violates federal law.
Here’s a look at ghost guns and the debate brewing in the U.S.
WHAT ARE GHOST GUNS?
They are privately-made firearms without serial numbers.
Generally, firearms manufactured by licensed companies are required to have serial numbers – usually displayed on the frame of the gun – that allow officials to trace the gun back to the manufacturer, the firearms dealer and original purchaser.
Ghost guns, however, are made of parts and are then assembled together. The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver. Some are sold in do-it-yourself kits and the receivers are typically made from metal or polymer.
An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required. Under the current rules, the federal government does not consider unfinished lower receivers to be firearms.
WHAT DOES THE RULE DO?
It changes the definition of a firearm and will require federal firearms dealers to add serial numbers to ghost guns that come their way.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has, for years, said that unfinished lower receivers don’t meet the legal definition of a firearm. And there is nothing illegal about building your own firearm.
It’s legal to make your own firearm if it’s for your personal use and you don’t intend to sell it. But if you open a business selling guns, you need a federal firearms license.
Under the new rule, the definition of a firearm would change to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun. The rule also would require those parts to be licensed and include serial numbers. Dealers would also need to run background checks before a sale — just like they do with other commercially made firearms.
The requirement applies regardless of how the firearm was made, meaning it includes ghost guns made from individual parts, kits, or by 3D-printers.
It also will compel federally licensed dealers and gunsmiths who take in firearms without serial numbers to add serial numbers. That means, for example, if someone sells a ghost gun to a pawn broker – or other licensed dealer – the dealer must put a serial number on it before selling the gun to someone else.
HOW PREVELANT ARE GHOST GUNS?
Ghost guns aren’t new. But they are becoming a growing problem for law enforcement agencies across the U.S.
Federal officials have been sounding the alarm about the growing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. And guns without serial numbers have been turning up more frequently at crime scenes. They have also been increasingly encountered when federal agents buy guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.
Ghost guns really popped into the public consciousness in 2013 when a gunman, John Zawahri, opened fire on the campus of Santa Monica College in California. Six people were killed, including Zawahri’s father and brother. The suspect had assembled an AR-15 after failing a background check at a gun dealer.
A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.
The sale of ghost guns has exploded since then. It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don’t contact the government about the guns because they can’t be traced.
Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. The New York Police Department said officers found 131 firearms without serial numbers since January.
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
The Justice Department said the rule goes into effect 120 days from the date of publication in the Federal Register. But it’s likely the rule will be be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks. Even reaching the point of introducing a rule has taken more than a year. Biden announced plans to impose tighter regulations on ghost guns in April 2021.
Gun Owners of America vowed that it would immediately fight the rule and that it would sue the ATF “to halt the implementation of this rule.”
Kim Gardner acknowledges misconduct; may get lowest level of discipline
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner admitted misconduct Monday during an ethics hearing that could have cost the prosecutor her law license. Instead, Gardner may only face reprimand for the violations that occurred during her case against Missouri’s former governor.
The ethics hearing that was expected to last up to a week. Instead, it was over in an hour due to an agreement between the city prosecutor and the Missouri Office of Chief Disciplinary Counsel.
Gardner was sworn in before a three-member ethics panel after the announcement that she’d made an agreement that will now be reviewed by the panel.
“What we’re here for is five pages of notes that I took that I did not believe that I, one, had in my possession anymore,” Gardner said. “As well as those were my mental impressions, so throughout the very fast-paced schedule, we made reasonable efforts to turn over everything, but those things were not turned over in this case.”
She’s talking about the 2018 invasion of privacy case involving former Governor Eric Greitens.
Gardner acknowledged she failed to turn over notes from an interview her private investigator conducted with the former governor’s mistress. She also admitted failing to turn over the video from the interview, saying she thought the camera was broken.
Gardner’s office eventually dismissed her criminal case against Greitens, who’s now running for U.S. Senate.
“Today’s groundbreaking decision reaffirms what we have known all along – Soros-funded prosecutor Kim Gardner conducted a political witch hunt,” Greitens said.
Gardner did not talk to reporters after the hearing, but her attorney Michael Downey did.
“That is the lowest form of formal discipline that can be entered,” he said.
Downey added that it doesn’t mean this isn’t serious.
“Any formal discipline of an attorney by the (Missouri) Supreme Court is serious,” he said. “And that should not be taken away. That obviously suggests there were some problems here that I think Ms. Gardner recognized and admitted that things were not done well.”
The agreement, including the exhibits, is nearly 700 pages. It still must be reviewed by the ethics panel. Missouri’s Supreme Court must also sign off on the process, which could take several weeks.
