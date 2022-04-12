Finance
Pay day Loans from Loan Companies
If you think you’re the only one experiencing cash emergencies, you’re wrong. People face this situation more frequently than you think. Sometimes, the problem is confounded by the lack of cash options. When funds are exhausted and money sources dry up, people turn to pay day loans, such as those offered by a loan company.
Who are good companies?
Paydayloan companies are financial services providers operating in the United States. Pay day loans are just one of their many financial products. They have branches in five states – California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Washington. Its first branch opened in 1983 in Renton, Washington.
How do I qualify for a pay day loan?
When you apply for a pay day loan with this company, you will be asked to provide certain information regarding your employment details and source(s) of income. You also need to have a checking account in order for your pay day loan to be approved. Pay day loans with laon companies are essentially unsecured and are only backed up by your postdated checks, so you will need to be able to issue those in order to qualify.
How much can I possibly expect to borrow with a pay day loan?
They operate following the strict regulations of the particular state they are in. Since most states regulate how much money you can loan, the loan company will ensure that regulations are followed while giving you the best service they possibly can.
However, you do need to be able to complete the requirements. The loan company will also look at your ability to pay back your loan amount based on your income. The more capable you are of paying back your loan, the higher your loan amount.
How much interest and what type of fees can I expect with a pay day loan?
The interest rates and fees differ, depending on the state you’re living in. Since most state laws regulate these fees, the loan company ensures that they operate within the set limits. However, you can be sure that the loan company will charge a standard rate and offer the best possible rates for your loan.
Will they check my credit history?
the loan company will not review your credit rating because their pay day loans are not dependent on your credit record. They also will not require that you provide a security deposit. They will, however, base their loan approval and your final pay day loan amount on your income and ability to pay back your loan.
Do I need to have a contract with them?
The loan company will ask you to sign the Loan Agreement and Disclosure Statement. This is your contract for the particular business transaction you are about to participate in and will outline the terms of your pay day loan, including the annual percentage rate, fees and the pay day loan amount. This is a very simple document to consider and sign to make sure that you know and understand the loan terms completely.
How do I apply for a pay day loan with the loan company?
Online: Obtain a copy of their pay day loan application form from their website and fill it out. You can either fax this form or scan a copy to send as an e-mail to the loan company. A customer service representative will then review your application. You can expect a call from them within one hour to inform you if your loan has been approved, as long as you submitted the form during business hours. If not, you can expect their customer service representative to get in touch with you within an hour of the next business day.
Through phone: If you prefer to transact on a person-to-person basis, simply call up their customer service representatives and have your loan application processed over the phone. You will need to complete your paperwork and have your documents ready when you go to visit their branch.
I’ve transacted with a loan company before. Can I still do business even if I’m already living in a different state?
Loan companies have branches operate using a centralized client database. Whatever information you provided during your first transaction with them will be easily accessed and used for reference the next time you do business with them. The quality of service is also maintained in all branches.
Where do I find a loan company branch?
If you wish to obtain a pay day loan from a loan company, simply find a branch in your location by doing a Google search for the nearest loan company in your area.
Finance
Paradigms of Working Capital Management
INTRODUCTION
For increasing shareholder’s wealth a firm has to analyze the effect of fixed assets and current assets on its return and risk. Working Capital Management is related with the Management of current assets. The Management of current assets is different from fixed assets on the basis of the following points:
1. Current assets are for short period while fixed assets are for more than one Year.
>2. The large holdings of current assets, especially cash, strengthens Liquidity position but also reduces overall profitability, and to maintain an optimum level of liquidity and profitability, risk return trade off is involved holding Current assets.
3. Only Current Assets can be adjusted with sales fluctuating in the short run. Thus, the firm has greater degree of flexibility in managing current Assets. The management of Current Assets helps affirm in building a good market reputation regarding its business and economic condition.
Now first let us discuss the paradigms of Working Capital Management.
CONCEPT OF WORKING CAPITAL:
The concept of Working Capital includes Current Assets and Current Liabilities both. There are two concepts of Working Capital they are Gross and Net Working Capital.
1. Gross Working Capital: Gross Working Capital refers to the firm’s investment in Current Assets. Current Assets are the assets, which can be converted into cash within an accounting year or operating cycle. It includes cash, short-term securities, debtors (account receivables or book debts), bills receivables and stock (inventory).
2. Net Working Capital: Net Working Capital refers to the difference between Current Assets and Current Liabilities are those claims of outsiders, which are expected to mature for payment within an accounting year. It includes creditors or accounts payables, bills payables and outstanding expenses. Net Working Copulate can be positive or negative. A positive Net Working Capital will arise when Courtney Assets exceed Current Liabilities and vice versa.
Concept of Gross Working Capital
The concept of Gross Working Capital focuses attention on two aspects of Current Assets’ management. They are:
a) Way of optimizing investment in Current Assets.
b) Way of financing current assets.
a. Optimizing investment in Current Assets: Investment in Current Assets should be just adequate i.e., neither in excess nor deficit because excess investment increases liquidity but reduces profitability as idle investment earns nothing and inadequate amount of working capital can threaten the solvency of the firm because of its inability to meet its obligation. It is taken into consideration that the Working Capital needs of the firm may be fluctuating with changing business activities which may cause excess or shortage of Working Capital frequently and prompt management can control the imbalances.
b. Way of financing Current Assets: This aspect points to the need of arranging funds to finance Country Assets. It says whenever a need for working Capital arises; financing arrangement should be made quickly. The financial manager should have the knowledge of sources of the working Capital funds as wheel as investment avenues where idle funds can be temporarily invested.
Concept of Net Working Capital
This is a qualitative concept. It indicates the liquidity position of and suggests the extent to which working Capital needs may be financed by permanent sources of funds. Current Assets should be optimally more than Courtney Liabilities. It also covers the point of right combination of long term and short-term funds for financing court Assents. For every firm a particular amount of net Working Capital in permanent. Therefore it can be financed with long-term funds.
Thus both concepts, Gross and Net Working Capital, are equally important for the efficient management of Working Capital. There are no specific rules to determine a firm’s Gross and Net Working Capital but it depends on the business activity of the firm.
Working capital management is concerned with the problems that arise while managing the current assets the current liabilities and the interrelationship that exits between them. Thus, the WC management refers to all aspects of a administration of both current assets the current liabilities.
Every business concern should not have neither redundant nor cause excess WC nor into should be short of W.C. both condition are harmful and unprofitable for any business. But out of these two the shortage of WC is more dangerous for the well being of the firms.
Impact/Harm of Redundant Or Excessive Working Capital
* Excessive WC means idle funds, which earn no profits for the business, cannot earn proper rate of return on its investment.
* When there is a redundant WC, it may lead to unnecessary purchasing and accumulation of inventories causing more chances if theft, waste and losses.
* Excessive WC implies excessive debtors and defective credit policy, which may cause higher incidences of bad debts.
* It may result into overall inefficiency in the organizations.
* When there is excessive WC relation with banks and other financial institutions may not be maintained.
* The redundant WC gives rise to speculative transaction.
* Due to low rate of return on investments the value of shares may also fall.
* In case of redundant WC there is always a chance of financing long terms assets from short terms funds, which is very harmful in long run for any organization.
Dangers of Short or Inadequate Working CapitalØ A concern, which had adequate WC, cannot pay its short-term liabilities in time. Thus it will lose its reputation and should be not be able to get good credit facilities.
* It cannot by its requirements in bulk and cannot avail of discounts. It stagnates growth.
* It becomes difficult for the firms to exploit favorable market conditions and undertake profitable projects due to non-availability of WC funds.
* The firm cannot pay day-to-day expenses of its operations and its credit inefficiencies, increases cost and reduces the profits of the business.
* It becomes impossible to utilize efficiently the fixed assets due to non-availability of liquid funds thus the firms profitability would deteriorate.
* The rate of return on investments also falls with the shortage of WC.
* Operating inefficiency creeps in and it becomes difficult to implement operating plans and achieve the firms profit targets.
Need for Working CapitalFor earning profit and continue production activity, the firm has to invest enough funds in Current Assets in generating sales. Current Assets are needed because sometimes sales do not convert into cash instantaneously and it includes an operating cycle.
Operating Cycle: Operating cycle is the time duration required to convert sales, after the conversion of resources into inventories, into cash. Investment in current assets such as inventories and debtors is realized during the firm’s operating cycle, which is usually less than a year.
The operating cycle of a manufacturing company involves three phases: –
1. Acquisition of resources such as raw material, labor, power and fuel etc.
2. Manufacture of the product which includes conversion into work-in-progress into finished goods.
3. Sale of the product either for cash or on credit.
These phases affect cash flows because sometimes sale is done on credit and it takes sometimes to realize.
Length or Duration of the Operating Cycle: The length of the operating cycle of a manufacturing firm in the sum of the following:
1.Inventory Conversion period
2. Debtors Conversion periods.
The total of Debtors Conversion Period and Inventory Conversion Period is referred to as Gross Operating Cycle.
1. Inventory Conversions Period: The Inventory Conversion Period is the total time needed for Producing and selling the product. It includes:
a. Raw Material Conversion Period.
b. Work-in-progress Conversion Period.
c. Finished Goods Conversion Period.
2. Debtors Conversion Period: It is the time required to collect the outstanding amount from the customers.
Net Operating Cycle: Generally, a firm may resources (raw materials) on credit and temporarily postpones payment of certain expenses. Payables, which the firm can defer, are spontaneous sources of capital to finance investment in Courtney Assets.
The length of the time in which the firm is able to defer payments on various resource purchases is Payables Deferral period. The deference between Gross Operating Cycle and payables Deferral Period is called Net Operating Cycle. If depreciation is excluded from Net Operating Cycle, the computation repercussion represents Cash Conversion Cycle. It is net time interval between cash outflow.
Operating Cycle also represent the time interval over which additional funds, called Working Capital, should be obtained in order to carry out the firm’s operations. The firm has to negotiate Working Capital from sources such as banks. The negotiated sources of Working Capital financing are called non-spontaneous sources. If net Operating Cycle of a firm increases it means further need for negotiated Working Capital.
Calculation of Operating Cycle: The calculation of operating cycle helps to know the exact period of WC turnover i.e. how long it takes to convert cash again into cash? Through this calculation one can ascertain the WC period.
FORMULA: -Raw Material Holding Period = Avg. Stocks of Raw Material
Avg. cost of consumption per day
Work in progress Conversion Period = Avg. work in progress
Avg. cost of Production per day
Finished goods holding period = Avg. stock of finished goods
Avg. cost of goods sold per day
Receivables & Debtors collections Period = Avg. book debts.
Avg. credit sales per day
Credit period allowed by creditors = Avg. creditors
Avg. credit purchase
DURATION OF OPERATING CYCLE
GOC = RM + WIP + FG + D + R
NOC = GOC-C
Where GOV = Gross operating cycle.
NOC = Net operating cycle
RM = Raw material conversion period.
C = Credit period available
WIP = WIP conversion period
FG = FG holding period
D & R = Detors and receivables collection period.
Note:
- 360 working days in a year are taken to calculate per day average.
- Avg. means opening + closing /2
- Depreciation is excluded while calculating cost of production & sales as it is a non-fund expense and does not require working capital.
Permanent and Variable Working Capital
There is always a minimum level of current Assets, which is continuously required by the firm to carry on its business operations. The minimum level of Current Assets is referred to as permanent of fixed Working Capital. It is permanent in the same way as the firm’s fixed assets are. The extra Working Capital, needed to support the changing production and sales activities is called fluctuating or variable or temporary Working Capital.
Both Kinds of Working Capital, permanent and temporary, are necessary to facilitate production and sale through the operating Cycle.
Estimating Working Capital Needs: Working Capital needs can be estimated by three different methods, which have been successfully applied in practice. They are follows:
1. Current Assets Holding Period: To estimate Working Capital requirements on the basis of average holding period of Current Assets and relating them to costs based on the company’s experience in the previous years. This method is based on the operating cycle concept.
2. Ratio of Sales: To estimate Working Capital requirements as a ratio of sales on assumption that Current Assets change with sales.
3. Ratio of fixed Investment: To estimate Working Capital requirements as a percentage of fixed investment.
The most appropriate method of calculating the Working Capital needs of firm is the concept of operating cycle. There are some limitations with all the three approaches therefore some factors govern the choice of method of Working Capital.
Factors considered are seasonal variations in operations, accuracy sales forecasts, investment cost and variability in sales price would generally be considered. The production cycle and credit and collection policy of the firm would have an impact on Working Capital requirements.
Current Assets Financing
A firm can adopt different financing policies for Current Assets Three types of financing used can be:
1. Long-term financing such as shares, debentures etc.
2. Short-term financing such as public deposits, commercial papers etc.
3. Spontaneous financing refers to the automatic sources of short-term funds arising in the normal course of a business such as trade credit (suppliers) and outstanding expenses etc.
The real choice of financing Current Assets is between the long term and short-term sources of finances. The three approaches based on the mix of long and short-term mix are:
1. Matching Approach: When the firm follows matching approach (also known as hedging approach), long term financing will be used to finance Fixed Assets and permanent Current Assets and short-term financing to finance temporary or variable Current Assets. The justification for the exact matching is that, since the purpose of financing is to pay for assets, the source of financing and the assets should be relinquished simultaneously so that financing becomes less expensive and inconvenient. However, exact matching is not possible because of the uncertainty about the expected lives of assets.
2. Conservative Approach: The financing policy of the firm is said to be a conservative when it depends more on long-term funds for financing needs. Under a conservative plan, the firm finances its permanent assets and also a part of temporary Current Assets with long term financing. In the periods when the firm has no need for temporary Current Assets, the idle long-term funds can be invested in the tradable securities to conserve liquidity. Thus, the firm has less risk of shortage of funds.
3. Aggressive Approach: An aggressive approach is said to be followed by the firm when it uses more short term financing than warranted by the matching approach. Under an aggressive approach, the firm finances a part of its permanent current assets with short term financing. Some firms even finance a part of their fixed assets with short term financing which makes the firm more risky.
Managing Current Assets: Management of Current Assets is done in three parts. They are:
1) Management of cash and cash equivalents.
2) Management of inventory.
3) Management of accounts receivable and factoring.
Thus, the basic goal of WC management is to manage the current assets the current liabilities of the firm in such a way that a satisfactory level of WC is maintained, i.e. it is neither inadequate nor excessive WC management policies of a firms have a great effect on its Profitability, Liquidity and Structural health of the organization.
WC management is an integral part of overall corporate management. For proper WC management the financial manager has to perform the following basic functions:-
· Estimating the WC requirement.
· Determining the optimum level of current assets.
· Financing of WC needs.
· Analysis and control of WC.
WC management decision are three dimensional in nature i.e. these decisions are usually related to these there sphere or fields.
· Profitability, risk and liquidity.
· Composition and level of current assets.
· Composition and level of current liabilities.
PRINCIPLES OF WORKING CAPITAL
There are four principle of working capital management. They are being depicted as below :
(i) Principle of Risk Variation: – The goal of WC management is to establish a suitable trade between profitability and risk. Risk here refers to a firm’s ability to honor its obligation as and when they become due for payments. Larger investment in current assets will lead to dependence. Short term borrowings increases liquidity, reduces risk and thereby decreases the opportunity for gain or loss On the other hand the reserve situation will increase risk and profitability And reduce liquidity thus there is direct relationship between risk and profitability and inverse relationship between liquidity and risk.
(ii) Principle of Cost Capital: – The various sources of raising WC finance have different cost of capital and the degree of risk involved. Generally higher the cost lower the risk, Lower the risk higher the cost. A sound WC management should always try to achieve the balance between these two.
(iii) Principle of Equity Position: – This principle is considered with planning the total investment in current assets. As per this principle the amount of WC investment in each component should be adequately justified by a firms equity position Every rupee contributed current assets should contribute to the net worth of the firm The level of current assets may be measured with the help of two ratios. They are:
· Current assets as a percentage of total assets.
· Current assets as a percentage of total sales.
(iv) Principle of Maturity Payment: – This principle is concerned with planning the source of finance for WC. As per this principle a firm should make every effort to relate maturities of its flow of internally generated funds in other words it should plan its cash inflow in such a way that it could easily cover its cash out flows or else it will fail to meet its obligation in time.
Finance
Real Estate Statistics Explained
Basic Real Estate Statistics Explained
We are going to define some of the basic real estate statistics that get thrown around on a regular basis. To do that, we will use one real estate market, located in Hood County Texas. Even more granular, we will use the single family numbers for homes in Granbury Tx, a small town of approximately 8,000 residents which has seen substantial real estate growth in the past 12 months. It is important when reviewing real estate statistics to use a group of numbers large enough for consistency, but granular enough to tell your story.
The statistics that we will be referencing are true and accurate for the year discussed but are being used to define the real estate statistic itself.
We have chosen Granbury Tx as our example because the growth of the local real estate market there make the statics stand out.
Anytime you are evaluating statistics, especially in real estate, the source of the numbers are extremely important. In most instances, the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) provides the most accurate numbers when referring to real estate. This is because they have all listings by all local real estate brokers in their database. For the sake of explanation of the data, we will be looking at the numbers for home sales in Granbury Tx, directly from the MLS. These numbers are meant to give an example of how to read the statistics themselves. Anytime you evaluate real estate numbers, its important to pay close attention to how the numbers are gathered. In this instance, we will be using ONLY single family properties in the city of Granbury.
Basic Real Estate Statistics
- Number of Sales – This one is pretty self explanatory. It is simply the number of single family homes sold in a particular month. In January of 2015, they had 51 single family homes sold. One thing to pay attention to when looking at this statistic is are they using the Under Contract date or the day the property actually went to closing. These two dates are usually between 30 and 60 days apart, so its critical that you know which one is being referenced. In addition, many of the homes that get calculated, if you are using the “under contract” number may not actually close! In our example, we are using the number of homes that actually closed. In January of 2016 they had an increase of over 49% which brought the total to 77 from 51. Growth of that level is very seldom ever seen.
- Sales Volume – Sales Volume is simply the total amount of dollars spent on single family housing within that month. Once again, when reviewing this statistic, its important to keep the property types consistent. If you are comparing two areas to see which one has grown more and you include vacant land in the number for one area, you must include it in the other too. As previously mentioned, our examples only include single family properties. With Number of Sales looking at the units, you would expect the Sales Volume to go up appropriately, but in this instance, it went up even more than the units (by percentage). The total Sales Volume of single family homes in Granbury in January of 2016 was $15,191,500 as opposed to the January of 2015 number of $9,281,915. That is an increase of over 63%. Because the Sales Volume went up at a larger rate than the number of units, this reflects the average home sale being much larger in 2016 than 2015.
- Months of Inventory – This is a commonly referred to statistic when examining a real estate market. This statistic refers to at the current rate of sales, how long will it take to sell through the existing level of inventory. This reflects the supply and demand for the market. In our example, in January of 2015 the level of inventory was 9 months and in January of 2016 it had dropped to 6 months. That is a 33% drop in available inventory! This means if you are looking to buy a home in Granbury Tx, it will be a little tougher in 2016 as there is less inventory available to buy.
- Median Days To Sell – This stat simply refers to how long it takes for single family properties to be put under contract. Don’t let the “to sell” confuse you. To accurately show the demand for active homes, you really want to track how long it takes to go “under contract”. The process of acquiring final lender approval, insurance and getting to a closing can vary on a variety of factors. In January of 2015, the Median Days to Sell was 88. That number dropped by over 30% to 61. Once again, this tells you if you are looking for homes in Granbury TX, you better get your offers in quickly as the most desirable homes are going fast!
- Average Price – This statistic can be derived in a variety of ways. We are going to use it in its most raw form and simply be the Average Price of Homes Sold within that month. Be careful when looking at this statistic printed anywhere as how the user defines the date sold can vary. Needless to say, Average Price can be used for active homes for sale or for the homes that sold. The Average Price of ACTIVE homes for sale is generally a pretty useless number as you can list a home for any price, without any possibility of it ever selling. Many homes listed for sale are at unrealistic prices thus the Average Price of Active homes for sale can fluctuate dramatically and give little insight into the market. You will want to look at the Average Price of SOLD homes. In January of 2015, the Average Home Sale was $181,998 and it jumped to $199,888 in the same month in 2016. This is an increase of almost 10%. This is not a number that truly tells the increase in home values across the board, but simply of the homes sold in that month, what the average was.
- Median Price – The Average Home Sales Price can be skewed by a variety of factors. All it takes is one 5 million dollar home sale to throw those numbers off. To get a better view of the overall increase in value, it can be better to look at the Median Sales Price. Median Sales Price takes the number that is perfectly in the middle. For instance, if you have 11 homes that you are using in your statistic, you would take the sales price of the 6th one. This leaves 5 homes sold higher and 5 homes sold lower. In this instance, they are pretty close as the Median Sales Price increase from January 2015 to 2016 was 9.69%. This shows that we didn’t have the Average Price skewed too much because of an extremely large or extremely small sale.
There are hundreds of ways to look at the same numbers, when referencing to real estate, so be very careful to read the fine print on exactly what numbers they are using. When making comparisons, you will want to make absolutely sure that both are referencing the same property types, dates etc. It like the old saying says… there are lies, damn lies and statistics.
Finance
What Is Uninsured Motorist (UM) and Underinsured Motorist (UIM) Coverage?
Those of us living in California, face an exposure to possible accidents with uninsured or underinsured motorists every day that we drive. This coverage is therefore important. If you are involved in an auto accident and the accident is the other party’s fault, this coverage on your policy would step up if the other party does not have insurance or the limits on their policy are not adequate to pay for your injuries and damaged vehicle.
There seems to be a lot of confusion regarding what this coverage covers, so here are a few tips to understand why you need to have adequate limits to be properly insured.
– Purchase limits matching the Bodily Injury (BI) limits on your policy. Bodily Injury coverage pays for the injuries to another party when you are at fault in an accident. If the other party is at fault and involved in an accident with you and they have no insurance or inadequate limits, you will need to take care of yourself. This is why you need UM/UIM coverage.
– Purchase the highest limits you can afford. Medical expenses are extremely high. Accidents can easily involve payouts in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and more.
– Medical expenses are only part of the coverage included. Many people think if they have great health insurance, they have no real need for this insurance. Health insurance can have high deductibles and will not alter your home to accommodate if you are now wheelchair bound due to an auto accident. It will not pay for the essential services that you were once able to perform such as putting out the trash, etc. UM/UIM coverage will pay for this up to the limits you purchase.
– Waiver of Collision deductible (WCD) and/ or Uninsured Motorist Property Damage (UMPD) also needs to be purchased. If the vehicle(s) you are insuring are insured with “Collision” coverage, for a very small premium, WCD will waive the deductible on repairs to your vehicle involved in an accident with an uninsured/underinsured driver. That way you will not have any out-of-pocket costs associated with this accident that was not your fault. If your vehicle does not have collision coverage due to older age of the vehicle or lower value, purchasing UMPD allows for up to $3500 to repair or replace that car.
– The state of California only requires minimum limits of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $5,000 property damage liability. If anyone purchases these limits, they can register and drive their car. These are the same requirements that were set more than 40 years ago. $5,000 will not replace many bumpers today. Sadly, many people are not knowledgeable about the need to protect their assets and/ or future wages. The likelihood of being involved an auto accident with someone who is underinsured is very real.
The truth is that purchasing much better coverage can be extremely affordable and cost-effective. Don’t settle for the same coverage you have had for possibly years. Your coverage needs to keep up with the changes in your life. Please get coverage counseling from a knowledgeable insurance agent who is willing to put your needs first and not just sell a policy. Here’s to truly happy motoring!
Paradigms of Working Capital Management
Real Estate Statistics Explained
