Payday Loans: No Credit Check No Fuss Loans

Share Pin 0 Shares

Payday loans are the fastest and most convenient option for getting a cash advance for emergencies before your next payday. However getting payday loans and their repayments involve certain important aspects. Herein we are attempting to answer all your general queries related to Payday loans and we hope it will serve as a tool to open up any mystery surrounding payday loans or cash advance.

What Is A Payday Loan Or Cash Advance Loan?

We daily come across many loan types like housing loan, personal loan, and education loan. However, the payday loans are a new buzz in the market, and it is very popular. This loan is known by many names like “Cash Advance”, “Paycheck loan”, “Check loans”, and “Payday advance loans”. Let us understand what is a payday loan or cash advance loan and how and when it should be used for your maximum advantage. Payday loans are unsecured loans, which can be used for meeting your emergency financial needs and is paid back out of your next paycheck on your payday. Thus, payday loans are the shortest tenure loans among the other loans available in the market.

Are there any limitations on payday loan or cash advance loan usage?

Many a times we face a situation when we need money badly but feel like our hands are tied as our payday is still several days away. In such a scenario, we either have to shelve or defer our plan of purchasing something or go for a heavy interest credit card loan to meet the obligation. The requirement could be to pay up unexpected medical bills, your kid’s school fee, to avoid bouncing of your issued checks or any other financial obligation. In such trying times, payday loans or a cash advance comes in handy. Thus, you can use this cash advance for whatever purpose. There is no restriction on the usage of payday loans.

Am I eligible to receive a payday loan or cash advance loan?

The best thing about payday loans is that they can be had even if your credit rating is not very good. The second best thing about payday loans is that taking a cash advance does not affect your credit rating. All you need to be eligible to receive the payday loans is to have a running checking account and a regular job.

How should I apply for a payday loan?

To apply for the payday loans, we would say it is easier to do than to say. You can apply for payday loans online using Internet. You may be required to supply some basic information such as your Name, Address, and your employer details. Some companies offering payday loans may ask for your Bank Statement or pay stub over fax. The documents required by these companies for payday loans are minimum in comparison to other types of loans.

What is the fee charged for payday loans?

Before applying for payday loans, we suggest that you scan 5-6 companies for the fees they are charging. Some companies offer payday loans without any fee for the first week.

How much cash can I get with a payday loan?

The amount of payday loans ranges from $100 to $1000 depending upon the repaying capacity of the borrower.

What is the length of payday loans?

Normally a cash advance is supposed to be paid back on or before your coming payday. Therefore, the maximum length of payday loan could be up to 30 days. However, some companies are flexible with respect to the loan duration as well. Payday loans can be extended until the next payday. This extension of payday loans however comes at a price.

How long does it take to get a payday loan?

Payday loans are much easier to get and in less time than other loans. After applying for a payday loan online, you will get a telephone call from the payday lender. After completing the small formalities, the cash advance will be credited to your checking account the next business day.

Does this mean I can enjoy my pay without waiting for my payday?

Before you jump for a payday loan, please note that the rate of interest charged for these loans are higher than other loans. Extending the duration of payment will only increase the fees charged. The payday loans or cash advance loan should be used very prudently and only for meeting financial exigencies that cannot be avoided. Please remember that getting a payday loan or cash advance loan too frequently could upset your monthly budget and you may find it difficult to get out.