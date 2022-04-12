Finance
Personal Finance Wealth Creation Strategies
Saving is starting to become something many more of us think about. To make sure you are financially secure for your future, there are many wealth creation strategies you can use.
Ideally, combining several wealth creation strategies will offer you the best opportunity to putting your money to work for you. If you combine several strategies you can maximize your return while minimizing your risk.
Here is a list of some of the most commonly used methods to save for retirement and for overall wealth building:
IRA’s and 401k’s are two very common ways to put money away for retirement. When you put money into these two vehicles it is put away pre-tax. You don’t have to include the money you put into these accounts when figuring out your taxable income. The money you place in these funds will then be invested in stocks and mutual fund. Hopefully, by investing in these underlying investments your retirement account will continue to grow tax free. You will have to pay taxes on the money when you use it during retirement. For a full description of how this works, talk with your accountant or investment professional.
Investing directly in stocks and mutual funds. This is one of the most common ways of getting more savings for your retirement. Many people think that investing in the stock market is like gambling and that it is very risky. The truth is, if you are willing to take some time to learn a little bit about the process (no one is expecting you to become an expert, just know enough to ask questions and be informed) you will greatly eliminate much of the risk. Risk comes from making poor choices and making poor choices usually comes from lack of knowledge and just following along and taking advice from someone who often knows little more than you do. Mutual funds are professionally manged and you can find various funds to invest in. Again, knowledge is power. Even if you work with a financial consultant, having some knowledge of how your money is being invested is just a smart thing to do… after all, it is your money. No one is going to care about your money as much as you do!
Real estate. Again, many people will think investing in real estate is risky, but if you know what you are doing you will greatly reduce the risk. There are a few ways to invest in real estate one of the most common is to buy rental properties and rent them out. This provides you with an ongoing cash flow. That cash flow than can be invested in still other ways to ensure it’s continual growth. I personally feel it is a mistake to just turn your money over to some “professional” and hope for the best. I think it makes more sense to learn a few basic skills so you can be a partner in all wealth creation strategies. This is the best way to ensure your money grows the way you want it to.
Finance
Investment Strategies – Top Secrets Revealed
Investment strategies need not be complicated. More often than not, the more simple your approach is to wealth creation schemes, the better the outcome will be. Although mathematical equations are helpful in projecting how much money will you earn over time, these equations are not the only things that you need to equip yourself when it comes to stock market strategies and decisions. Sometimes attitude and common sense are more important guides that lead you to the path of wealth building and personal development. Below are some of the things that you need to follow if getting rich is your ultimate goal.
The first step to wealth creation success is to have a set of objectives for your investment. Before you embark on whatever investment strategies you are planning to use, you first need to look inside yourself and determine your reasons for investing, say, in the stock market. You need to know how much profit is needed to keep you satisfied and what your plans are for the money that you will earn. Also, you must ascertain whether you plan to be a long-term or a short-term investor. Believe it or not, your stock market strategies and decisions will be affected by how long you plan to put your money in the market.
One of the most important investment strategies that you need to remember is to constantly seek knowledge about investing, particularly if you are planning to dip your hands in the stock market. You need to keep abreast with the investment vocabulary and concepts. Even if you are going to hire a broker or you will have someone to do the investing for you, it is still crucial that you know and understand what you are getting into so that you will not be tricked or defrauded easily. It also pays to read business news and listen to stock market reviews given by reputable television programs and institutions. These things may even help you decide where to put your money next.
A lot of people look at the stock market, options, or other investment vehicles as a means to getting rich quick. There is really nothing wrong with aspiring for the sun and the moon when you invest your money, but you should also know how to limit your exposure to a level that you are comfortable with. Do not be tempted to invest your whole life’s savings on moneymaking schemes, no matter how attractive they are. Make sure that the money you invest comes from your excess funds and not your retirement fund or the money intended for your kid’s college education. If your exposure is only limited to your excess money, then you will not end up having nothing even if your investment strategies failed. Besides, with this move, you still have room to try other things and invest in other stuff in the future. Lastly, you have to remember not to put all your eggs in one basket. Try to diversify your investment portfolio so that if you encounter a problem in one investment, you have other means to help you recoup what you have lost.
Finance
Top 10 Biggest / Worst Personal Finance / Money Mistakes Young People Make in India
What are the Biggest and Worst Finance or Money mistakes:
I have observed many young people who are graduated recently or just getting into career started, are least bother about their savings and commit serious finance mistakes. They will realize in later stage, but results of these mistakes cost them seriously and heavily.
1. Not having Contingency / Emergency fund:
Personal+Budget-2
Many young people, whenever they receive their salary / income, they spend immediately and nothing will be in hand during month-ends. Just imagine if any Medical emergency or any other critical cash pressure occurs by the time!? You will borrow money from outside sources. Borrow money is the worst and top most financial mistake in your life.
How to prevent this mistake? Very simple, just maintain a Contingency or and Emergency fund which is equal to 6 months of your net monthly salary / income. One important tip here is, you keep this amount in any good Liquid fund, which will earn some interest on it as well and is readily available whenever you want.
2. Insufficient Life Insurance:
Health-2
Most young people in India are easily lured when an agent tells about the returns from an Insurance policy. They end up in investing expensive Endowment Policies / Money back policies, resulting with insufficient Life insurance for them. For instance, a 25 year young person takes an Endowment policy for a sum of 1 Lakh, he needs to pay premium Rs. 10,000 approximately for a period of 12 years and at the end of 15 years, and he will just get around 2 Lakhs after maturity. During this insurance period if any thing happens to him, his family just receives 2 Lakhs only. Making Insurance is an Investment product is a second worst mistake in your life and because of this mistake, your family will hit very badly.
How to prevent this mistake? Just take a Term policy for the sum amount which is equal to 8 – 10 times of your Annual Gross salary. For instance, a 25 year young person, can take a term policy for 50 Lakhs for a mere annual premium of Rs. 5000. If he takes this policy from online, he may get 15% – 20% discount on the premiums. If any un-even event happens to him, his family receives Rs. 50 Lakhs which is very comfortable amount for them to live after then.
3. Insufficient Health Insurance:
Health-1
Many young employees, particularly working in Private firms, think that their company is providing Group Health Insurance and that is enough for their medical needs. This is the next biggest mistake which causes dent to their pocket heavily during needy times. The current job market is very volatile and you cannot rest assure about your current job. You may change your job / or may loose your current job. During this transition period, if any medical emergency happens, your existing Group Health insurance will not protect you and need to pay the medical bills by your pocket.
How to overcome this mistake? You should have another Medical Insurance policy from the market for you and your family. Don’t bother about additional premiums you have to pay and it is worth paying. One more important tip here is, if your parents are there, you should not club into your Mediclaim policy, need to take Individual health policies for them. This will reduce your premium burdens.
4. Not defining financial goals:
Investment+Tips+-+9
Not defining your Long-term as well as Short-term financial goals is another biggest and worst mistake that generally young people do. They just invest into different products with out any financial goal. This will lead to choosing a wrong product for the goals and results insufficient funds for those targets.
How to mitigate this problem? Define your Long-term goals like your Kids’ education and Marriage, your retirement life etc. and attach with a good investment product for this goal. Like wise, you need to define your Short-term financial goals like Buying House / Car, Vacation etc. and to attach with a right investment product. Defining Investment product depends on the time frame and the financial target.
5. Investing in Debt Investments heavily:
Mistake-4
Most of the young generation investing in Gold, Insurance policies, Bank FDs or Postal insurance products. All these are safest products, no doubt in that. However, these products will not yield inflation-beat returns also not that much tax efficient investment products. Finally, you will end up insufficient returns for your targets.
How to handle this mistake? You need to invest in Stock market directly or indirectly. If you have sufficient knowledge on stocks or if you have any financial adviser, you can directly invest into good stocks for long term. Otherwise, you can go for Mutual funds and invest through SIP approach for a long period. This will surely returns Inflation-beat returns in a tax efficient manner.
6. Maintaining many Credit cards and Over spending:
Mistake-5
Now-a-days, young generation feel great to maintain more Credit cards and swipe them left-and-right. This is one of the Biggest financial mistake which leads to your financial journey in a bad condition. I know many people (especially Young software engineers) are using major portion of their earnings towards paying credit card dues and heavy interests.
How to overcome this mistake? You should keep only 1 or 2 Credit cards. Use them prudently and better pay cash payments that will reduce your unnecessary spending s.
7. Investing at Later stage:
Mistake-2
Many youngsters feel investing is a senior people’s concept and do not think about investments or savings at their early stage. Suppose a 25 year person keep investing Rs. 100 per month in a good Mutual funds, can you imagine how much he can have by his retirement age? Just
1 CRORE!!!!!! That is the power of investing at early stage. Investing at early stage will have Power of Compounding and would lead to higher returns.
8. Investments are not Diversified:
Personal+Budget-4
You should not put all your eggs in one bucket. Many people investing their entire savings into one savings products like FDs, Gold, Real estate etc. This is not at all a wise idea and will not yield good returns over a period of time. During 2007 – 2008 times, many young people invested heavily in Real estate or Stock market. Post to 2008, the real-estate boom and stock market busted, and all these people lost their entire savings.
How to overcome this? Investment Diversification is the best medicine for this. You allocate your investment amounts into different Investment products. This would not only average your losses but also maximize your returns over a long period.
9. Financial Illiterate / Not having knowledge on Taxes:
Budget2
How many of you know that Section 80C limit is increased to 1.5 lakhs? How many of you know the Section 24B (Home loan) limit increased to 2 Lakhs? I bet, only few people know these amendments in the recent Budget-2014. Saving Tax is equal to saving your money. Hence, every young person should be well aware of the current financial situation and the knowledge on the Taxes imposing on their income. Then only then can manage their taxes efficiently.
10. No revision on Financial planning:
Buying+A+Property+-+3
This is last but not least Biggest mistake by young people. Many of you are just invest into one product and will not look back about the progress of the returns from this investment product. That is not at all advisable. Every person should review their investment portfolio at least twice in a year and should do modifications accordingly. It is better to take advises from an experience financial advisers.
Finance
The Many Names of Cash Loans
Cash advance loans have many names. I have heard them called “cash advance loans” obviously, “payday loans”, “quick cash loans”, “faxless loans”, and “wire transfer loans.” I am sure there are more names for them, but you get the point.
Loans like this have become ever popular as they are quick and easy and it fills a need that banks cannot provide. When used appropriately, payday loans can be such a valuable resource!
The key phrase is “when used appropriately.” Let us see first, how one would obtain a payday loan.
If you are not familiar with these loans at all, then read on. A person needs money for whatever reason; it might be to fix her car, pay for medical expenses or a bill that is due before payday. Payday loans are great when there are urgent things that come up, but they also can be great when you know you have money coming but are too impatient to wait, or you don’t want to pass up an opportunity while you wait for it.
So then this person finds a lender after some research and deliberation. Do you need to do research before getting a payday loan? No.
If you don’t want this loan to come back and bite you, it is a good idea to practice a bit of research. You may want to look into what the laws are for your state regarding payday loans so you know that you aren’t being charged too much for it, or that it isn’t exceeding the maximum guidelines set for loan amounts.
The lender is chosen, hooray! Our borrower then applies with said lender and starts the application process. First our gal opens the door to her lender (or picks up the phone, or fills in the application online) and tells them how much she wants. They go over the cost of obtaining such a loan and then she fills out the actual application. It is good to talk to your lender and ask what they are offering right now.
If you make it look like you are just shopping, you may get a better rate. And if you remain a loyal customer, some lenders reward with good rates on future loans. The application simply needs our applicants name and personal identification information. The lender will ask to see proof of employment and proof of bank account.
Every lender is different but most as for proof of employment for at least three months. You must be a citizen of the United States and be 18 years of age or older to apply. You and your lender will decide how long your term is. Most terms, and the smartest ones, are only a couple of weeks. Because after all, what is this loan? A payday loan. Pay it off by your next paycheck or find yourself paying a lot more in fees and compounding interest.
Next you go over your contract, which you should have read and noted the fees for late payments, extension of loan policies and your interest rate that was discussed with your lender. Make sure you play close attention to those details because it is the small things that come back to haunt you if you are unprepared for them. Once this is done, sign your contract.
The next to last thing a person would do is to authorized a bank draft, or hand over a post-dated check, for the lender to debit your account to repay your loan. The very last thing is to simply enjoy the money when it comes in!
Remember, just as with any loan, these are taken very seriously and you are still obligated to pay it back plus any fees and interest. The best way to ensure that you can pay off your loan is to have a plan of how you are going to pay it off, before you even apply.
