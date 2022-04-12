News
Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Philadelphia became the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on Monday after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, with the city’s top health official saying she wanted to forestall a potential new wave driven by an omicron subvariant.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen more than 50% in 10 days, the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors, said Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, the health commissioner. Health officials believe the recent spike is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.2 subvariant of omicron, which has spread rapidly throughout Europe and Asia, and has become dominant in the U.S. in recent weeks.
“If we fail to act now, knowing that every previous wave of infections has been followed by a wave of hospitalizations, and then a wave of deaths, it will be too late for many of our residents,” said Bettigole, noting about 750 Philadelphia residents died in the wintertime omicron outbreak. “This is our chance to get ahead of the pandemic, to put our masks on until we have more information about the severity of this new variant.”
Health inspectors will begin enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses on April 18.
Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March following new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that put less focus on case counts and more on hospital capacity. The CDC said at that time that with the virus in retreat, most Americans could safely take off their masks.
Philadelphia ended its indoor mask mandate March 2, and Bettigole acknowledged “it was wonderful to feel that sense of normalcy again.”
Confirmed cases have since risen to more than 140 per day — still a fraction of what Philadelphia saw at the height of the omicron surge — while only 46 patients are in the hospital with COVID-19. The CDC says community spread in Philadelphia remains low, a level at which the agency says that masking can be optional.
The restaurant industry pushed back against the city’s reimposed mask mandate, saying workers will bear the brunt of customer anger over the new rules.
“This announcement is a major blow to thousands of small businesses and other operators in the city who were hoping this spring would be the start of recovery,” said Ben Fileccia, senior director of operations at the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association.
PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia said Friday that while it expects some increased transmission in the northern U.S. over the next several weeks, hospital admissions have remained low and “our team advises against required masking given that hospital capacity is good.”
Bettigole said requiring people to mask up will help restaurants and other businesses stay open, while a huge new wave of COVID-19 would keep customers at home. She said hospital capacity was just one factor that went into her decision to reinstate the mandate.
“I sincerely wish we didn’t have to do this again,” Bettigole said. “But I am very worried about our vulnerable neighbors and loved ones.”
In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has paused his push to unwind many of the city’s virus rules as cases have risen, opting for now to keep a mask mandate for 2 to 4-year-olds in city schools and preschools. But Adams, a Democrat who has said New Yorkers should not let the pandemic run their lives, has already lifted most other mask mandates and rules requiring proof of vaccination to dine in restaurants, work out at gyms or attend shows.
Adams was asked at a virtual news conference Monday afternoon if he was considering reimposing the New York City mask mandate in light of Philadelphia’s decision. The mayor said he would listen to his team of medical doctors for their advice on whether to bring back any restrictions. Adams himself tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
New York City is now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day, about three times higher than in early March when New York began easing rules. That does not include the many home tests that go unreported to health officials.
The latest outbreak has struck many high-profile officials in Washington, including Cabinet members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and the governors of New Jersey and Connecticut. Some universities have reinstated mask mandates.
D.C. health officials say they have no immediate plans to change virus protocols, but they reserve the right to change course down the road.
Rubinkam reported from northeastern Pennsylvania. Associated Press reporter Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this story.
Twins turn to PitchCom to combat sign stealing
Twins pitchers are hearing voices now. Literally.
Instead of stepping on the mound and peering intently at the catcher, looking for a set of wiggling fingers, pitchers this year are getting their signs from a system called PitchCom.
Affixed to either Ryan Jeffers’ or Gary Sanchez’s left wrist, you can now find a small device filled with buttons that catchers now use to relay signs. A small receiver placed in the pitcher’s hat then reads out the information in a robotic voice. The Twins first started testing out the new system, which is designed to cut down on sign stealing, during spring training, and now all of their pitchers are using it.
“I really liked it,” starter Sonny Gray said this spring after first using it. “I really, really did. I think the days, for us at least, of catchers putting down signals has come and gone.”
A New York Times story posted shortly before Opening Day suggested only half of the teams were planning on using it to begin the season, though more are expected to as the season wears on.
The Twins were on board from the get-go.
“Everyone’s using it, because everyone sees the benefits in it,” Jeffers said. “I think it can aid in speeding up the tempo of the game in general and avoid obviously sign stealing.”
Getting used to the new system, Jeffers said, didn’t take a terribly long amount of time to get used to. Each pitcher wants his signs delivered slightly differently — some don’t care when they get it, some want it only when they’ve stepped on the mound — but learning that wasn’t too difficult for Jeffers, either.
Though there are still things to be ironed out, reliever Tyler Duffey believes everything will become much more fluid and routine as the season goes on.
“I think it’ll be good on the whole at the end of the year. It’ll be something that is really useful,” Duffey said. “I had runner on second base and didn’t have to worry about trying to remember anything signs wise. It’s just like, ‘Alright, yep, alright, nope,’ and go for it, and so it’s just that part of it is definitely going to be a lot better.”
It could also help speed things along, with pitchers getting signs quicker and thus being ready to deliver their next pitch sooner.
That would be A-OK with Twins manager Rocco Baldelli.
“I like a nice crisp pace. I kind of came up in the game thinking, you get on the mound, you get your pitch, keeps the guys behind you ready to go. I think those things are all positives. But I do think some pitchers have really benefited in their jobs by slowing things down, frankly,” Baldelli said. “I’d say the timing and the pace of the game has a chance to change.”
In addition to the pitcher and the catcher, the Twins can allocate three more PitchCom receivers, which have gone to their players up the middle: Carlos Correa at shortstop, Jorge Polanco at second base and Byron Buxton in center.
The new system has gotten a thumbs up from Twins position players, too. While Buxton says he goes off his instincts more than anything, he called PitchCom a “good help.” Same goes for Correa.
“I always look at the signs. I always know what’s coming. But knowing for sure, hearing it in your ear, it’s pretty cool stuff,” Correa said. “I’m on board.”
Correa was presented with his Gold and Platinum Glove awards on Monday before the game. It’s Correa’s first Gold Glove. The Platinum Glove is awarded to the best defensive player in each league.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears, less than five months after her conservatorship ended, confused some fans Monday when she posted on Instagram that she’s pregnant, and apparently married.
“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back,” the pop star wrote in part Monday, accompanied by a photo of flowers and a cup of coffee. “I thought ”Geez … what happened to my stomach???” My husband said “No you’re food pregnant silly!!!” So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby. …”
Spears — with liberal use of various emojis — didn’t name Asghari as the “husband” and added: “I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have.”
While some, including Paris Hilton, congratulated Spears, others weren’t completely sure.
Monday evening, Asghari added an Instagram post of his own accompanied by a painting of a lion family with three members.
“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect. Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do,” he wrote.
Spears spoke of suffering from perinatal depression in the past, calling it “absolutely horrible” and saying she’s heartened that the condition is spoken of more freely among women now than at the time of her previous go arounds with her sons, ages 15 and 16. She shares the teens with ex Kevin Federline.
She said “some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love!!!”
The 40-year-old Spears has said she longed for a baby with the 28-year-old Asghari, a personal trainer, but she has said the nearly 14-year-long conservatorship forced her to remain on birth control.
The two met on the set of her “Slumber Party” video in 2016.
Multiple email requests for confirmation from Spears’ representative were not immediately returned Monday.
Magic encouraged by foundation they’ve built
As the Orlando Magic walked off the floor and into the hallways of Amway Center after finishing their season Sunday, they did so with an energy that didn’t resemble a team with a 22-60 record.
It helped that the Magic ended the season by tying their single-game 3-point record (23) in a 125-111 win over the Miami Heat in which both teams sat most of their starters.
But the spirit Orlando had as it closed out its season was the embodiment of what first-year Magic coach Jamahl Mosley has spoken about since he was hired in July.
“Our guys understand there’s a bigger picture than just this moment here,” Mosley said Sunday. “Our guys have embraced every single moment; every single day of getting better every game. That’s how you keep that energy, and we have a special group of young men. They care about each other so much, continue to encourage each other and fight for one another.”
That care was shown in the little and big moments throughout the seven-month-long regular season: from the entertaining postgame walk-off interviews and celebrating each other’s personal accolades such as Franz Wagner’s Rookie of the Month award for December to wearing Markelle Fultz t-shirts when he returned from a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in late February.
The Magic ultimately understood the 2021-22 season, their first full season after kick-starting a rebuild at the March 2021 trade deadline, was more about the development of their younger players than their final record.
From a development standpoint, progress was made.
Wendell Carter Jr. came into his own with the Magic a year after being traded to Orlando from the Chicago Bulls by averaging career-highs in points (15), rebounds (10.5) and assists (2.8) and a true-shooting percentage (60.1%), which is a formula that incorporates free throws and higher-value 3-point shots.
Wagner, the No. 8 pick in last year’s draft, played with a steadiness, versatility and efficiency not displayed by most young players, averaging 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games (the most among rookies).
Second-year guard Cole Anthony averaged career-highs in points (16.3), assists (5.7) and rebounds (5.4). Mo Bamba also put up career-highs in points (10.6), rebounds (8.1) and blocks (1.7) in a bigger role.
When available, Jalen Suggs showed the defensive presence and passing vision that made him the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft.
Fultz came back from his injury seemingly not missing a beat, averaging 10.8 points (47.4% shooting), 5.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 20 minutes.
R.J. Hampton and Chuma Okeke also took steps forward in their development, especially defensively.
The Magic’s defensive rating from Jan. 1 to the end of a season — their final 46 games — of 111.3 was the league’s 10th-best mark.
“I know the record doesn’t always show what’s grown and progressed, but this group of young men stayed together. There’s been a spirit on the court every single night and that’s just going to turn up another level as we walk into next year,” Mosley said. “Our guys are excited about it and the fans should be extremely excited about it because they see the way in which these young men play for one another and battle no matter what’s happening.”
There was a common phrase used by multiple players Sunday: “The sky’s the limit.”
“With us being so young, it gives us an opportunity to really mold everyone,” Carter said. “We’re in a perfect opportunity where everybody understands what everyone’s capable of and we all like each other. No one’s hating on each other. None of that’s going on. That’s rare. We got an opportunity to be really special.”
Suggs was one of the players who echoed those words when speaking with the media.
“I mean that wholeheartedly,” Suggs said. “I don’t say that with fake confidence. I say that because I truly believe in it.”
But the Magic also know more steps will need to be taken.
And for as much young talent as they have, with seven lottery picks since 2017 on the roster, leveling up next season will be more difficult than it was this year.
It’ll help that the Magic will have a 52.1% chance of securing a top-four pick in the June 23 draft, giving Orlando even more talent to build with next season.
Orlando’s odds in the draft will be: 14% for the No. 1 pick; 13.4% for No. 2; 12.7% for No. 3; 12% for No. 4; 27.8% for No. 5; 20% for No. 6.
But as Wagner said, “Potential’s just potential at the end of the day. It’s on us to get better and move forward.”
Added Fultz: “It’s not going to be easy at all. We all understand that. We can be something special, but it’s not going to be easy. It’s going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of trust, [and] a lot of learning. We’re all ready for that challenge.”
As the Magic put the final touches on the season, they did so feeling confident that next year and the seasons to follow will bring more success because the foundation they laid during 2021-22 was a strong one to build off.
“The one thing we’ve talked about with these guys is the foundation is set,” Mosley said. “Now it goes into the little things, the tiniest of details that they have to understand of what we’re trying to do. Leveling up one more.”
Or as Carter said, “We’re going to be lit next year.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
