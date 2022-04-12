News
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota judge heard arguments Monday on whether he has the authority to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd, while prosecutors revealed that the three rejected a plea deal in March.
Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill took the rare step of allowing live audiovisual coverage of ex-Officer Derek Chauvin’s murder trial last year, making an exception to the normal rules of Minnesota courts. He cited the extenuating circumstance of the need to balance protecting participants from COVID-19 against the constitutional requirement for a public trial.
Now that the U.S. has entered a new phase of living with the coronavirus, Cahill must decide whether to allow the same sort of access for the trial set to begin in June for former Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng. He did not rule during their pretrial hearing, and said he won’t until after the Minnesota Judicial Council — a panel of leading judges and court administrators — meets Thursday to discuss the issue, according to pool reports from the courtroom.
Prosecutor Matthew Frank did not disclose details of the plea offers but said they were identical and were made after their convictions in February on federal civil rights charges stemming from Floyd’s death.
Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray, said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three still don’t know what their federal sentences will be. The judge in that case has not set a sentencing date, and all three remain free on bail.
Attorney Leita Walker, who represents a coalition of media organizations, including The Associated Press, urged Cahill to allow video coverage again, saying it’s the most reasonable way to ensure public and media access to the trial. She said the public got to watch Chauvin’s trial, and that interest remains high because both involve Floyd’s death.
Thao, Lane and Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both manslaughter and murder when Chauvin used his knee to pin Floyd, a Black man, to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020. Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back. The killing, which was recorded on video, sparked protests around the world and a national reckoning on race.
“The public is just not going to understand why they got to watch that one gavel to gavel and they won’t be able to watch this one,” Walker said.
But Cahill questioned Walker’s assertions that he has the authority to make another exception and that the pandemic is still an extenuating circumstance.
“COVID-19 is less of a pandemic and more of an endemic issue now,” Cahill said.
Cahill noted that while he has publicly said he now believes the legal presumption should be to allow televised trials, he pointed out that that’s not the rule yet. “I’m still sworn to uphold the law,” he said.
Defense attorneys said they still oppose audiovisual coverage of the upcoming trial, and renewed concerns about the willingness of witnesses to testify.
Minnesota court rules generally require the consent of all parties for audiovisual coverage of trials, with fewer restrictions for sentencings. Chauvin’s trial was the first in Minnesota to be entirely televised, from jury selection to his murder conviction to his sentencing to 22 1/2 years in prison. People worldwide tuned into the livestreams.
“I think livestreaming that trial enabled people here and around the world to see the inner workings of a system that was handling one of the most important trials of our time,” Suki Dardarian, senior managing editor and vice president of the Star Tribune of Minneapolis, which is part of the media coalition, said before the hearing.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office initially opposed having cameras in the court for Chauvin’s trial, but now supports them for the other officers’ upcoming trial.
“The Chauvin trial demonstrated the benefits of robust public access to this important case and proved that the Court could successfully navigate the concerns animating the State’s initial opposition to audio and video coverage,” prosecutors wrote last week. “The Court’s commendable transparency inspired public confidence in the proceedings and helped ensure calm in Minneapolis and across the country.”
Due to federal court rules, live video coverage was not allowed for the first trial of Thao, Lane and Kueng this year, when all three were convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Nor was it allowed for Chauvin’s federal case in which he pleaded guilty to civil rights violations. But it was allowed in the December state court trial of former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter in the death of Daunte Wright, who was killed one year ago Monday.
An advisory committee to the Minnesota Supreme Court is considering whether to allow more video coverage of criminal proceedings. It’s due to release its report by July 1.
Cahill, in a letter to the committee, said he had opposed cameras in criminal cases before, but that his experience in Chauvin’s case changed his opinion, and he now believes they should be presumptively allowed, subject to the trial judge’s discretion.
Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu, who presided over Potter’s trial, told the Star Tribune in an interview that both the Potter and Chauvin trials convinced her that cameras can be present without being disruptive.
“I forgot they were even there,” Chu told the newspaper.
News
Nets say first play-in is a Game 7: ‘It’s a must-win’
Whether or not players enjoy the play-in tournament, now in Year 2, the Nets finished the regular season in seventh. That means they are not a lock for the postseason just yet.
Instead, they will have to defend their playoff positioning in a showdown against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday.
“I think somebody’s in the back room, hip-hip-hooraying, whoever created the tournament,” Nets star Kyrie Irving said after Sunday’s regular-season finale against the Pacers. “I guess somebody’s in the back room saying that this works, but as a competitor, it feels like one of those Game 6s, Game 5s, Game 7s where it’s a must-win.”
The winner will take the seventh seed for a date with the Celtics in the first round. The loser will have to play the winner of the nine-ten game, with the winner of that securing the eighth seed and the loser securing a trip to Cancun.
If it’s giving Game 7 vibes, that’s because it feels like one. The Nets, in theory, can afford to lose a game before facing elimination, but losing on Tuesday is not the plan for a team with its sights set on a championship.
“Absolutely,” Steve Nash said Monday when asked if it felt like a Game 7.“We’re only focusing on tomorrow. If we happen to lose and have to play a subsequent game, we’ll focus on that game. But right now we’ll play this like it’s our opportunity to get in and give the requisite focus and energy.”
The Nets must first handle the task at hand: a young and fun Cavaliers team with an All-Star guard in Darius Garland and two ghosts from Brooklyn’s past in Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert.
Allen’s availability for Tuesday has yet to be determined. He fractured his left ring finger on March 6 and has not played since, but went through a heavy pregame warmup with tape on his left finger while the Cavaliers were in Brooklyn for their matchup last Friday. LeVert is still seeking to find his rhythm on the Cavaliers after a midseason trade from the Indiana Pacers, but he is still a talented scorer and playmaker who posted 16 points and four assists against the Nets in their last matchup.
Garland, however, is the head of the Cavs’ snake. He is a first-time All-Star, a candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player, and one of the more crafty point guards in all of basketball, averaging just under 22 points and nine assists per game.
“He’s cold,” said backup center Nic Claxton, calling guarding him a “team effort.”
“All five guys, we’ve gotta be locked in.”
The Nets, though, are not the Cavs. Where the Cavs have Garland, Allen and LeVert, the Nets raise them an Irving, a Durant, and possibly a Ben Simmons, the 25-year-old All-Star point forward who has yet to make his Nets debut since arriving in Brooklyn but has increased his workload and is striving to play his first game in either the first or second round of the playoffs.
Simmons is not going to be available Tuesday, but the Nets have been a difficult team to defend with their five active starters of Durant, Irving, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown and Andre Drummond. Curry and Drummond are relatively new, arriving with Simmons as part of the Harden deal. Drummond once categorized this upcoming playoff push as similar to “playing pickup,” in that the players are relatively unfamiliar with each other, so they’re learning each other’s game on the fly.
“We’re all excited. We’re still getting to know this group,” Nash said on Monday. “There’s confidence in there, but there’s excitement to continue to grow and build and compete. We don’t really know a ton about our group relatively to the other teams who have been together for longer periods of time or had longer continuity this season. … We should be excited about what we could build, what we can accomplish in a short period of time here and how difficult we could be to beat in a playoff situation.”
As much of a challenge as the Nets pose on paper, they have shown a propensity to play beneath the championship standard, especially against lesser opponents, which the Cavs, as good as they are, qualify as. For example, the Nets surrendered a 18-point lead to the Pacers in the season finale. They let the Knicks run up a 21-point lead before coming back to win in the second half, and in last Friday’s matchup against the Cavaliers, they blew a 17-point lead before opening the game back up in the fourth quarter.
“It’s risky,” Durant said after the Nets came back to beat the Knicks at Madison Square Garden last week. “I hate being down. I hate even being that team. Get down and fight back. Like I don’t like that s—. I don’t want that to be a part of who we are.”
History, however, should be on the Nets’ side. They have won the season series against the Cavs, 3-1, have the better and more experienced roster on paper and have their sights set on far more than just a playoff appearance.
()
News
For Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann and his family, a start on Opening Day is a dream come true: ‘Indescribable’
Bruce Zimmermann allowed the emotions to wash over him Sunday night. He snuck onto the darkened field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, soaking in the silence — a silence far from anything he’d experience the next afternoon.
When he grew up in Ellicott City, the Loyola Blakefield graduate had dreamt of moments such as these. And because of those dreams, Zimmermann hoped taking some time in the pitch-dark quiet would make Monday easier.
There was no avoiding the magnitude: The 27-year-old left-hander was the starting pitcher for his childhood ballclub on Opening Day. But there was a chance to dull it just enough, to allow himself to experience the awe by himself rather than with 44,461 onlookers shouting his name.
“Walking out on that field and seeing the ‘Opening Day’ spray-painted on the grass and the new left field wall and the warehouse lit up, it was kind of storybook in a way,” said Zimmermann, the first Maryland-born pitcher to start a home opener in 30 years at Oriole Park.
And as is the case in any good story, there was a happy ending. Zimmermann pitched four scoreless innings, holding the Milwaukee Brewers largely in check before handing the ball over to the bullpen to secure a 2-0 win in the home opener.
“The way today went was kind of the cherry on top,” Zimmermann said.
When Zimmermann sat in his childhood bedroom not far from Camden Yards all those years ago, his dreams had included him running out on the orange carpet from center field. He didn’t have that distinction Monday, warming in the bullpen during those pregame introductions.
But that amendment to his dream was minute considering the overall nature of his outing, as he struck out four Brewers while allowing three hits. He worked out of danger in the third inning, when he loaded the bases with two walks before forcing an inning-ending fielder’s choice. He showed emotion throughout, earning choruses of an elongated “Bruce” from a hometown crowd lauding one of their own.
All that made missing the orange carpet introduction worthwhile.
“I think he’d much rather be pitching,” Zimmermann’s father, Bruce Sr., said.
“We’d much rather have him pitching,” his mother, Marcie, added.
His parents were in the crowd, as well as several of his aunts and uncles and siblings. His college coach at Mount Olive, Carl Lancaster, invited himself, texting Zimmermann for tickets as soon as he heard the young pitcher would start.
It was Lancaster’s first time seeing Zimmermann in person at the major league level, and given how well his former pupil pitched Monday, it probably won’t be the last. Zimmermann mixed his changeup in with his fastball heavily, but his slider — used sparingly — also kept the Brewers off balance.
“His changeup has always been really good, all the way through,” Lancaster said. “And it looks like his slider is much better than it was back in the day. Velo’s up and he’s very composed out there. We’re all excited for him, very proud of him, and he’s very deserving. He’s worked hard. He’s a hard worker.”
To be here, on the bump for Opening Day at Camden Yards, it took more than a solid spring training. Zimmermann dealt with a disjointed 2021, hampered with bicep tendonitis and a severely sprained right ankle. But despite a stint on the 60-day injured list, he returned in six weeks from that ankle injury, determined to make a good impression to position himself to be in the starting rotation this season.
The results were a mixed bag. He allowed one run across four innings in his first start back, a 4-2 win over the Boston Red Sox, before recording just two outs and allowing three runs in a 12-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Still, being on the mound showed his perseverance — an aim for bigger moments in the future.
“He was driven to make those starts at the end of last season thinking about that for this year,” his father said. “He wanted to leave an impression before this season started.”
Usually, Zimmermann will take a peek into the stands to see his parents, a quick acknowledgment before he refocuses on his next pitch. But Zimmermann didn’t so much as glance into section 38 on Monday, not even as he departed the mound after the fourth inning.
But if Zimmermann didn’t look at his parents, they could hardly look anywhere else.
As they watched their son on the mound for Opening Day, at the ballpark they had routinely attended through the years, there were shakes of the head, smiles and laughs, and shouts whenever Zimmermann retired another batter. Expressing that emotion in other ways, though, was more arduous.
“No words,” Bruce Sr. said.
“Indescribable,” Marcie said.
“Pretty awesome, man,” Lancaster said. “I think everyone in the ballpark is very proud of him.”
()
News
Gov. Walz releases family tax return showing $159,696 in income
Gov. Tim Walz voluntarily released his family’s 2021 income tax returns on Monday, showing he and his wife, Gwen, a teacher, earned a combined $159,696 last year.
According to the returns, the Walzes paid $22,111 in federal taxes and $7,885 in state taxes. That means the couple paid an effective tax rate of about 19 percent.
“Minnesotans need to be able to trust their leaders, and that starts with transparency and accountability,” Gov. Walz said in a statement. “Candidates from both parties have committed to releasing their returns in previous elections, and I am releasing mine today to maintain that commitment to transparent elections. I encourage all candidates running for governor to release their tax returns so Minnesotans can make informed choices in this election.”
Walz previously has released more than 10 years of tax returns, dating back to his time in Congress.
Plea deal rejected by 3 ex-officers in George Floyd’s death
Tenants Insurance
Nets say first play-in is a Game 7: ‘It’s a must-win’
For Orioles’ Bruce Zimmermann and his family, a start on Opening Day is a dream come true: ‘Indescribable’
New Surety Bond Requirements
Gov. Walz releases family tax return showing $159,696 in income
Brian Cashman confirms he never made an offer to Carlos Correa or Freddie Freeman
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Boost Your Closing Sales
Cedric Mullins’ big hit enough to back Bruce Zimmermann as Orioles shut out Brewers, 2-0, in home opener
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig announces fundraising total as GOP endorses Kistner in rematch
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas