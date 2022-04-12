News
Prospective buyers interested in Kohn’s Deli in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Brisket, apricot glazed chicken, homemade gefilte fish, and matzah ball soup – all traditional parts of a Seder meal as Jews will celebrate Passover beginning Friday evening. One of the longest-running kosher delis in the St. Louis area may be getting new ownership.
Kohn’s Kosher Meat and Deli Restaurant in Creve Coeur is having one of its busiest weeks preparing fully-cooked Passover meals.
“Probably 3,500 matzah balls to make, soup for maybe 1,600 servings for chicken soup, brisket for maybe a thousand people,” said Lenny Kohn, owner of Kohn’s Deli.
Passover tradition doesn’t just cover the food but the cleanup as well.
“All of the regular cooking items—pots and pans—are put away. We have a different set for Passover. All this equipment has to be cleaned as if new,” Kohn said. “Everything is torn down, power-washed, scrubbed down, and put back together, and then once the rabbi says it’s good do to go, we go.”
Kohn has been keeping a close watch on the Hebrew traditions for 59 years. He’s ready to scale back he officially listed the business for sale a couple of weeks ago.
“We have interest in the business by a couple of different parties,” he said. “It’s just the beginning of the negotiations.”
Kohn said he hopes one of the interested parties will come through as a buyer and they’ll keep the name, as well as the same quality and same customer service. He’ll be around to help make sure that happens.
News
Keegan Thompson and David Ross receive suspensions for the Chicago Cubs pitcher intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen
The bad blood between the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers might not dissipate anytime soon.
Right-hander Keegan Thompson received a three-game suspension from Major League Baseball for intentionally hitting Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen in the eighth inning of the Cubs’ 9-0 win Saturday.
Manager David Ross got a one-game suspension and a fine because MLB deemed Thompson purposefully hit McCutchen with a 2-1 fastball. Ross will serve his suspension Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Thompson, who also was fined, will begin his suspension Tuesday unless he appeals.
The incident caused both benches to clear in response, and plate umpire Lance Barksdale ejected Thompson.
Brewers pitchers hit three Cubs during the game. Starter Brandon Woodruff hit Nick Madrigal and Willson Contreras, the latter frequently on the receiving end of Brewers pitches. In 24 starts against them since 2020, Contreras has been hit 10 times, including twice last weekend.
Ian Happ took a Trevor Gott slider off his left knee in the seventh and exited the game. X-rays were negative, though Happ did not play Sunday.
“I can’t say it’s over,” Contreras said after Saturday’s game. “On my part I hope it dies right there because there is a lot of talent on both teams. … Their coaching staff needs to realize that we’re human beings playing out there, and if you don’t care about other players, we don’t care about yours.”
The teams next meet May 29-June 1 in Milwaukee.
()
News
Standoff continues between lawmakers over Missouri congressional map
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is the last state in the country to not be able to pass a new congressional map and it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon.
Each time the clock ticks without a new map in place, Missouri could face another lawsuit. Already a handful of them has been filed and lawmakers say the deadline isn’t until the session ends in May.
For some members like Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence), they won’t be backing down from this standoff.
“I have no intentions of going to conference,” Rizzo said. “I don’t believe people in my caucus have a different opinion.”
It’s been a work in progress for months inside the Missouri Capitol. At the end of March, the House rejected the Senate’s version of the congressional map and voted to send it to conference.
“It’s never over until you stop working on it, so we’ll continue to work on it,” said Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan).
The most recent version, a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map, similar to what’s already in place. Unlike the House, the Senate put both military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district.
It also puts more of St. Charles County in the same district. In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.
The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.
Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.
The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats. Representatives have stressed their frustration with the Senate saying senators waited until the last minute to get this done.
“It’s an absolute shame that something as important to the State of Missouri as these maps are that people are making it a self-interest to their future,” said Rep. Don Rone (R-Portageville). “It’s an absolute shame. We should be embarrassed for those people down there, and the people of Missouri should know it’s not our body that’s doing this. It’s the body on the other end.”
It’s a topic that has strained emotions and relationships. Rizzo said the maps are the “kryptonite” of the Missouri Senate.
“I had some House members that were a little prickly about when I said if you want the Senate to function, take these maps,” Rizzo said. “It was not a threat, it’s just turned into this issue that we have not been able to resolve over here outside of what we’ve passed.”
The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people. The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.
The House voted 115-19 to reject the map and send it to conference, but it’s now up to the Senate to agree to that motion. “Conference” means a group of bipartisan members from both chambers work together to find a compromise.
“You start to get a lot of chefs in the kitchen when you reopen those maps and I don’t think any good comes from tinkering with it,” Rizzo said.
Senate leaders said they are communicating with the House in favor of going to conference and are optimistic the constitutional duty will get done.
“I don’t presume that the court is going to do any very overarching things until we are out of session,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I still think that’s very much true.”
Rowden and Schatz both said there are other “vehicles” for members to pass maps. There are additional bills in both chambers that members can bring up, debate, and send to the other body if need be.
“We’ll just have to play that out and at the end of the day, until May 13, we’re not done,” Schatz said.
Gov. Mike Parson said previously he’s disappointed in lawmakers for not getting this done before candidate filing closed at the end of March. This means that the 67 candidates who have filed to run for Congress don’t know their district lines.
News
Women’s basketball: Gophers assistant now head coach at Fairfield
Already looking for a large handful of players in the NCAA transfer portal, Lindsay Whalen now must find a new assistant coach.
Carly Thibault-DuDonis, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Minnesota’s women’s basketball team, has been hired as head coach at Fairfield University in Connecticut, the school announced Monday.
Thibault-DuDonis, who is from East Lyme, Conn., has worked with the Gophers’ guards and overseen recruiting efforts and scouting report under Whalen since she was hired in April 2018. She was promoted to associated head coach on May 14, 2020. The Gophers’ incoming freshman class, which includes Minnesota Ms. Basketball Amaya Battle of Hopkins, was ranked as high as No. 10 by ESPN.
When Whalen missed two games after having an emergency appendectomy in January, Thibault-DuDonis served as head coach for a 62-49 victory at Rutgers and 87-73 loss to Maryland.
“I have known Coach Carly for roughly 20 years. In that time, I have seen her grow into an exceptional basketball coach and person,” Whalen said in a release. “Carly’s work ethic, drive and compassion are second to none in this profession. I cannot wait to see all of the success she is going to have at Fairfield.”
Prior to joining the Gophers, Thibault-DuDonis spent two seasons (2016-18) on staff at Mississippi State, where she helped the Bulldogs advance to two NCAA tournament championship games. She played basketball at Monmouth College and her father is Mike Thibault, three-time WNBA coach of the year and currently the head coach of the Washington Mystics.
The Gophers finished this season 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten and won a first-round game in the WNIT.
Prospective buyers interested in Kohn’s Deli in Creve Coeur
Keegan Thompson and David Ross receive suspensions for the Chicago Cubs pitcher intentionally hitting Andrew McCutchen
Standoff continues between lawmakers over Missouri congressional map
Senior Health Insurance Plan – Where to Get the Best Rate
Women’s basketball: Gophers assistant now head coach at Fairfield
‘It’s a holiday’: Orioles fans flock to Camden Yards for Opening Day, filled with cautious optimism
Insurance Agency Lead Scoring
Final Knicks report card, from Obi Toppin’s A to Leon Rose’s F
Ten Good Reasons why you need Car Insurance
Patrick Beverley has been Timberwolves’ most impactful player this season, and he’ll let you know it
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas