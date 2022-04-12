Finance
Purchasing a Car and Auto Insurance
When it was time for me to buy a car I sat down with my parent to see what I could afford. We also looked at the type of cars that would be good on gas and the make and model of various cars that were lower on rates for auto insurance. Then once we found what we felt to be a safe car for a young driver. I also had to find auto insurance that I could afford and one that would give me auto insurance since I never had it before.
I was able to find an inexpensive reliable sedan on the internet for sale. My parents helped me purchase the car. They actually took it one step further and paid for a pre-inspection for me so we would be aware of any major repairs that were needed before I decided to buy the car. The car was inspected and it was determined with very minor repairs and a new set of tires the car would be reliable for driving back and forth to school and it would be able to take me back and forth to work.
After researching various websites on the internet I was able to find auto insurance that I could afford and was ready to purchase my car and put it on the road. My parents helped me out with the auto insurance and paid the premiums in one lump sum so I could get the onetime payment discount for paying it upfront. Then I made an agreement with my parents to make payments to them monthly until the bill was paid off.
I went to the DMV and registered my first car and it was one of the happiest days of my life. To me it was a dream. I drove to school on the very first day back from summer vacation. The car lasted six great years for me. It got me through the rest of high school and college. When it is time for you to purchase a car check the internet for auto insurance to see where you can get the best rates for you and the car you are going to purchase. It never hurts to do some price shopping.
Finance
Flood Insurance: The Basics Everyone Should Know
In the world of home insurance, floods are quite the contentious issue. A home is not protected from a flood, even with a home insurance policy. Flood insurance does exist, but it operates completely separately from home insurance.
As flood insurance protects primarily the home from the damage that occurs as a result of a flood, it would seem natural for floods to be covered under a standard home insurance policy, but they are not.
Another problem with this division in insurance is that it is not common knowledge. Because the combination of the two types of insurance seems so expected, many people do not know that their home insurance does not, in fact, cover flood damage. They only find out when they file a claim for flood damage and it is denied because their policy does not cover such claims.
From of perspective of insurance companies, floods can be extremely costly and the damage is often extensive and difficult to repair. Obviously, this is also a problem for the customer who has to pay for these damages out of pocket.
Another issue for insurance companies is that floods are both seasonal and regional but to a greater extent than other natural disasters. Some regions flood annually while others flood sporadically. But almost all regions have the opportunity to receive the full force of a powerful flood.
Only some regions are prepared for these dramatic events in terms of the structural integrity of the home and the preparedness of the residents for such a disaster.
Different regions in the United States have their rainy seasons at different times, and even parts of the country that are known for their good weather have bouts of extreme rain which they are completely unprepared for.
However, there is a government program called the National Flood Insurance Program that works as a part of FEMA. The NFIP provides a basic but fairly comprehensive form of flood insurance. And for certain regions where floods are particularly prevalent and especially potent, flood insurance is required.
After Hurricane Katrina truly devastated parts of the South, namely Louisiana, flood insurance became more paramount but also more expensive because of all of the damage that was done.
But in the end of May of 2012, the authorization for the National Flood Insurance Program expires and is up for renewal in Congress. Unfortunately because of current political tensions, this program may not be renewed. To some people it is considered an additional ancillary and superfluous cost.
In 2005, the NFIP accrued massive costs because of the wreckage caused by Katrina, and its after effects. And now that every part of the country’s budget and every expense is being scrutinized, every government program is being put under a microscope and their necessity is being questions.
But when floods are a constant problem and have the potential to cause horrible damage, a government program that helps clean up the wreckage and helps people recover seems to be a fairly necessary concept.
Finance
The Growing Private Investigations Market in Colorado
I love being a private investigator. It is a progressive career and always captures my attention. That is why I am still doing it and plan to make a long career out of investigating. I get bored very easy and this always has something new and interesting to teach me. I started doing insurance investigations. Mostly liability claims and workers compensation surveillance. I did the majority of my investigating in Colorado Springs. Once I learned the ropes of the trade I expanded my field and area of coverage. I now own my own firm in Colorado Springs and Denver. I conduct surveillance, cheating spouse cases, skip tracing, background checks, child custody cases, corporate investigations and more. I investigate in Denver and Investigate in Colorado Springs, Mostly. But I do cover the entire state of Colorado. I use all types of investigative tools in my trade. I have a 4k hand held camera, various hidden and covert cameras from, key fob cameras to pen cameras to blue tooth cameras. I also have a dash camera and stationary cameras.
I have my criminal justice degree from UCCS. I have been growing in investigating business slowly over the past 9 years and it progresses each year. I have seen my fair share of interesting cases. People claiming to be hurt with a broken ankle when I catch them skiing. My favorite types of investigating cases are child custody cases. I am blessed to help children get out of an abusive home or reunite children with their parents. Cheating spouse cases can be interesting but it does put our society in perspective on how hurtful we can be towards each other.
One of my most interesting cases was locating a homeless person in a large city. This was a large task as most homeless people are completely off the grid. Most people you can locate easily through social media or looking through our databases. Not the case trying to find a homeless person. It takes hours of leg work, talking with people doing private investigating the old school way. I thought it would take me 100 hours to locate this homeless person. However within 24 hrs I had him reunited with his mother. This business of people watching really opens your eyes to a different part of the world, one that is both cursed and blessed. I love helping people and hope to be investigating for years to come.
Investigators are used in a variety of situations. My company has a policy that we only take cases that have a legal stance. Are we going to provide a service that will determine which direction that case goes. Can we help bring new information to the case?Vetting clients is a part of the investigation process. There are people out there that want information for not all the right reasons. I have heard of past investigators taking on cases where they could have been held liable for giving out sensitive information. A great example would be a potential client wanted to know where his ex wife was to serve her papers for child custody reasons. After the investigations company did their due diligence they learned the ex husband and potential client had a restraining order for domestic violence. They declined to take the case, avoiding what could have been very bad for all parties involved.
The private investigator industry is a large part of our history. One of the first investigations company was the Pinkerton company in the late 1800’s. The company helped solve cases for top government officials and large corporations. They did take some controversial cases as well. One of the most notorious cases was the homestead strike. Pinkerton was hired for security at the factories where the strike took place. Shots were fired killing 7 Pinkerton workers and 9 people participating in the strike.
I believe the investigations field is only going to grow and be a more productive industry as our population grows. It helps hold people accountable and resolve issues of conflict. The investigation field has evolved with new technologies available making it easier and more time efficient to conduct certain types of investigations such as missing person investigations or background checks.
Finance
Tenants Insurance
Protection of your assets and the risks of third-party liability should be a primary concern to all renters simply because accidents do happen and we seldom have visibility to them until after the fact. An unwatched pot or overflowing bathtub can cause a great deal of damage to your unit and contents. Tenants insurance covers your contents against losses caused by fire, smoke damage, water damage, vandalism, theft, and many additional perils.
What is the specific protection that tenants insurance can provide?
- Contents – Protection for contents in the policyholder’s unit and other personal belongings worn or used by the resident on- and off-premises. If you were able to turn your unit upside down and shake it, whatever falls would generally be considered “contents” whereas whatever doesn’t is part of the building and is not covered. Contents can include, but are not limited to furniture, clothes, televisions, bedding, and dishes. Some restrictions may of course apply.
- Personal Liability – If a resident is found to be responsible for causing damage to the building or another person’s property (for example, if a resident accidentally started a fire in their room) or caused bodily injury to another person on the premises, coverage under the policy will respond up to the insured limit to pay legal expenses and compensatory damages subject to the Policy Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy.
- Additional Living Expenses – If as a consequence of an insured loss the tenant’s unit is unfit for occupancy or a resident has to move out their unit while repairs are being made, coverage under the policy will pay the increased expenses up to insured limit incurred by the resident to obtain temporary housing subject to the Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy. If a resident has to move to a hotel for a few days while their unit is being repaired, these additional costs and increased food costs for restaurant meals may be covered under the Policy subject to the Policy Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy.
- Other Coverages – Additional coverages may be available for earthquake, jewellery, and fine arts. Please check with your insurance broker as required.
Coverages may be subject to a deductible. Please check with your insurance broker for policy specifics.
Additional Benefits
Some tenants insurance policies offer access to value-added services, direct from the insurer, as an additional benefit of the coverage. Novex Insurance Company, for example, offers Novex Assistance – a program designed to provide tenants with services including:
- An unlimited legal information telephone help line for advice about property, landlord/tenant relations, employment, contracts, social benefits, licences and permits, inheritances, and family law.
- Home care services including housekeeping when property is damaged; babysitting for sick children or grandchildren; babysitting in case of hospitalization; homemaking on return from hospitalization; and visiting nurse.
Please note that home care services are subject to certain limits and conditions. Please ask for details.
Tenants Insurance Programs
Tenants insurance programs exist for a number of different types of tenants that may offer tailored coverage and pre-negotiated preferred rates for insurance. These preferred rates may offer cost savings over retail market tenants insurance offerings.
- Building Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of tenants living in certain buildings.
- Seniors Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of senior tenants living in certain retirement homes. May specifically include coverages for hearing aids, wheelchairs, or scooters.
- University/College Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of their students while living in residence at certain colleges or universities.
In most cases, tenants insurance programs may be supplied without cost to the building owner, retirement home owner, or college/university. Improved property and general liability loss experience may result for the building owners due to the insurer’s ability to subrogate. This may in turn lead to lower commercial insurance rates in future.
Conclusion
Protecting your contents and yourself against liability risk is a prudent step to take regardless of whether you own your home or not. Tenants insurance is a risk coverage often overlooked by renters that can, in many cases, provide significant risk protection at reasonable rates. Ask your insurance broker about the benefits of tenants insurance and learn how little it can cost to cover your belongings and third-party liability risk.
