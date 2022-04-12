News
Putin vows to press invasion until Russia’s goals are met
By YURAS KARMANAU and ADAM SCHRECK
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Vladimir Putin vowed Tuesday that Russia’s bloody offensive in Ukraine would continue until its goals are fulfilled and insisted the campaign was going as planned, despite a major withdrawal in the face of stiff Ukrainian opposition and significant losses.
Russian troops, thwarted in their push toward Ukraine’s capital, are now focusing on the eastern Donbas region, where Ukraine said Tuesday it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops. It was not clear what the substance might be, but Western officials warned that any use of chemical weapons by Russia would be a serious escalation of the already devastating war.
Russia invaded on Feb. 24, with the goal, according to Western officials, of taking Kyiv, toppling the government and installing a Moscow-friendly regime. In the six weeks since, Russia’s ground advance stalled, its forces lost potentially thousands of fighters and the military stands accused of killing civilians and other atrocities.
Putin insisted Tuesday that his invasion aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine controlled by Moscow-backed rebels and to “ensure Russia’s own security.”
He said Russia “had no other choice” but to launch what he calls a “special military operation,” and vowed it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the tasks that have been set.”
For now, Putin’s forces are gearing up for a major offensive in the Donbas, which has been torn by fighting between Russian-allied separatists and Ukrainian forces since 2014, and where Russia has recognized the separatists’ claims of independence. Military strategists say Russian leaders appear to hope local support, logistics and terrain in the region favor Russia’s larger and better-armed military, potentially allowing its troops to finally turn the tide in their favor.
In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill claimed a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. It indicated there were no serious injuries. The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.
It came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” the official, Eduard Basurin, said. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said officials were investigating, and it was possible phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used in Mariupol.
Much of the city has been razed in weeks of pummeling by Russian troops. The mayor said Monday that the siege has left more than 10,000 civilians dead, their corpses “carpeted through the streets.” Mayor Vadym Boychenko said the death toll in Mariupol alone could surpass 20,000 and gave new details of allegations by Ukrainian officials that Russian forces have brought mobile cremation equipment to dispose of the corpses.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, acknowledged the challenges Ukrainian troops face in Mariupol. He said on Twitter that they remain blocked and are having issues with supplies, while Zelenskyy and Ukrainian generals “do everything possible (and impossible) to find a solution and help our guys.”
“For more than 1.5 months our defenders protect the city from (Russian) troops, which are 10+ times larger,” Podolyak said in a tweet. “They’re fighting under the bombs for each meter of the city. They make (Russia) pay an exorbitant price.”
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the use of chemical weapons “would be a callous escalation in this conflict,” while Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said it would be a “wholesale breach of international law.”
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a statement that the U.S. could not confirm the drone report. But he noted the administration’s persistent concerns “about Russia’s potential to use a variety of riot control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents, in Ukraine.”
Britain, meanwhile, has warned that Russia may use phosphorus bombs — whose use in civilian areas is banned under international law — in Mariupol.
In the face of stiff resistance by Ukrainian forces bolstered by Western weapons, Russian forces have increasingly relied on bombarding cities, flattening many urban areas and leaving thousands of people dead. The war has also driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including nearly two-thirds of all children.
Moscow’s retreat from cities and towns around the capital, Kyiv, led to the discovery of large numbers of apparently massacred civilians, prompting widespread condemnation and accusations that Russia is committing war crimes in Ukraine.
Reports have primarily focused on the northwestern suburbs such as Bucha, but Ukraine’s prosecutor-general’s office said Tuesday that it was also looking into events in the Brovary district, which lies to the northeast.
The prosecutor’s office said the bodies of six civilians had been found with gunshot wounds in a basement in the village of Shevchenkove and that Russian forces were believed to be responsible.
Prosecutors are also investigating allegations that Russian forces fired on a convoy of civilians trying to leave by car from the village of Peremoha in the Brovary district, killing four people, including a 13-year-old boy. In another attack near Bucha, five people were killed, including two children, when a car was fired upon, prosecutors said.
Putin falsely claimed Tuesday that Ukraine’s accusation that hundreds of civilians were killed by Russian troops in the town of Bucha were “fake.” Associated Press reporters saw dozens of bodies in and around the town, some with hands bound who appeared to have been shot at close range.
The Russian leader spoke at the Vostochny space launch facility in the country’s Far East, during his first known foray outside Moscow since the war began. He also said that foreign powers wouldn’t succeed in isolating Russia.
He said that Russia’s economy and financial system withstood the blow from what he called the Western sanctions “blitz” and claimed they would backfire by driving up prices for essentials such as fertilizer, leading to food shortages and increase migration flows to the West.
Addressing the pace of the campaign, Putin said Russia was proceeding “calmly and rhythmically” because it wanted to “achieve the planned goals while minimizing the losses.”
While building up forces in the east, Russia continued to strike targets across Ukraine in a bid to wear down the country’s defenses. Russia’s defense ministry said Tuesday that it used used air- and sea-launched missiles to destroy an ammunition depot and airplane hangar at Starokostiantyniv in the western Khmelnytskyi region and an ammunition depot near Kyiv.
Karmanau reported from Lviv, Ukraine. Associated Press writer Robert Burns in Washington, and AP journalists around the world contributed to this report.
Follow the AP's coverage of the war at
Man arrested in 2 St. Paul shootings — one killed 57-year-old and other wounded man driving with family
A man is under arrest in a shooting that killed a 57-year-old in St. Paul and another shooting that injured a man driving with his family, police announced Tuesday.
Officers took Kavion Jayvon Barnett, 27, into custody on Monday and he is being held in the Ramsey County jail
Barnett was booked into the jail on suspicion of murder in the shooting of James Jeffrey King Sr., who was found shot in the head in the North End on Feb. 9. He was located in his pickup truck in the driveway of his residence in the 200 block of Front Avenue. King died in the hospital from his injuries on March 1.
Barnett, of St. Paul, was also arrested in a drive-by shooting on the Earl Street bridge on Feb. 13 that injured a man in his 40s.
TikTok’s Ad Revenue in 2022 is Projected to Top Snapchat’s and Twitter’s, Combined
TikTok, the popular video sharing app, is set to reach $11.6 billion in advertising revenue this year, surpassing that of Snapchat and Twitter combined, according to a new study. The report also projected that TikTok’s ad revenue will reach $23.58 billion in 2024.
TikTok’s ad revenue will triple this year, beating the combined revenue of Twitter ($5.58 billion) and Snapchat ($4.86 billion), according to Insider Intelligence.
Despite TikTok’s rapid growth, it is still far behind Meta, whose advertising revenues across all its platforms—which include Facebook and Instagram—was $115 billion in 2021. If TikTok reaches its forecasted revenues, it will own 1.9 percent of all digital advertising, compared to Meta’s 21.4 percent. Google leads them all with 29 percent.
The revenue total is another sign of TikTok’s rapid success in the social media world. In March it was revealed that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is paying a conservative consulting firm to push an anti-TikTok agenda, a clear signal the tech giant feels threatened by TikTok.
“Advertisers want to reach a passionate, dedicated audience, and TikTok can deliver that,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an Insider Intelligence analyst, in the report. “Another factor that will drive growth in ad spending is TikTok’s unique take on social commerce. It pairs marketers with creators to help content go viral, and that can drive enormous demand for products that advertisers want to promote.”
TikTok is owned by the Chinese parent-company ByteDance, which is also home to the platform’s Chinese equivalent Douyin as well as other apps including Toutiao and Helo.
TikTok’s short-form video content and its algorithm have attracted at least one billion monthly active users to the app as of September. Its success has generated imitators, among them Meta’s Instagrams Reels, which was released in August 2020. Reels revises a successful strategy Meta tried with Stories, which duplicated Snapchat’s most popular features, and suggests Meta is intent on meeting the threat of TikTok head on.
Illinois sex offender sentenced for attempting to meet minors via dating app
URBANA, Ill. – A sex offender from Central Illinois will spend several decades in prison for attempting to lure underage children to meet him via a popular dating app.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois said Christopher Ohm, 35, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a seven-count indictment accusing him of enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, Ohm met with a 13-year-old whom he discovered online in September 2020. Ohm arranged to met the minor at an abandoned railroad track in Janesville, Illinois, and even offered to pay the child money for sex. The 13-year-old escaped Ohm’s vehicle and Ohm was later arrested when he tried to meet the child again at a local cemetery.
When police searched Ohm’s phone, they discovered he’d been trying meet a 15-year-old at a park in Bloomington, Illinois, in July 2020 using the same dating app. Police also discovered a tablet that Ohm had left at the cemetery containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Ohm was previously convicted of transporting child pornography in September 2012 and received a sentence of nearly 10 years. He was released from prison in September 2019 and had been serving a term of supervised release at the time of his arrest.
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Ohm to 458 months in federal prison and will then spend the rest of his life under supervised release.
