Q&A: New Stillwater superintendent talks equity work, National Guard, Augustus Caesar
When Mike Funk was named superintendent of schools in Albert Lea in 2009, the school district was about 78 percent white and 22 percent students of color.
Today, the district is 42 percent students of color.
Funk’s experience leading a diverse school district was a key reason the Stillwater Area school board last week selected Funk to be its next superintendent.
Stillwater’s nonwhite enrollment — now at 23 percent – is projected to grow at a rate similar to Albert Lea’s.
Leading a rapidly changing school district requires being “purposeful about working with your staff on cultural competencies and poverty and all the external factors that impact our students’ lives,” Funk told the board during his final interview last week.
“It’s important that we learn perspective, and that we teach perspective, and we teach our teachers how to teach perspective,” he said. “If we’re doing it under the auspices of perspective, we’re not blaming others. It’s ‘Here’s how this person perceives the world,’ and you can have that discussion on perception as opposed to, ‘Here’s what these people did,’ and putting a value judgment on what they did or didn’t do.”
In an interview on Monday, Funk, 56, expanded on his equity work.
“I think a lot of what is happening in the world right now is the left is saying ‘OK, well, these bad things happened,’ and the right is saying, ‘Well, quit blaming us for these bad things that happened,’ ” he said. “I’m trying to keep the blame out of it. The key to all of this is how we’re educating our staff to work with our students and to do so in a respectful manner.”
Funk’s equity work and his “mastery of finance” stood out among the candidates, said Alison Sherman, board chairwoman.
Albert Lea’s demographics have changed dramatically since Funk became superintendent, so “he has been through some of that, and that’s an advantage,” Sherman said.
In addition, his knowledge of finance, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, will benefit the Stillwater district, she said. “He’s grown Albert Lea’s fund balance and stabilized it, and I know that that resonated with the board directors,” she said.
Funk was named 2022 Minnesota Superintendent of the Year by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators. Prior to that, he was superintendent at the Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian (BOLD) School District for four years, worked as a high school principal in Pepin, Wis., and taught high school social studies at Dover-Eyota in Minnesota.
Funk served for 30 years in the Minnesota Army National Guard, retiring in 2018 at the rank of colonel. He was the infantry battalion commander in Kosovo in 2007-08 and chief of the joint staff in 2018, when he oversaw security operations for members of the Minnesota National Guard during Super Bowl LII.
Funk grew up in Rochester, earned a bachelor’s degree in government from St. John’s University in 1988 and a master’s in education from the University of St. Thomas in 1994. He earned a doctorate in educational policy and administration in 2004 from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in strategic studies at the U.S. Army War College in July 2011.
The Stillwater school board expects to approve a contract in mid-April, with Funk starting July 1. He takes over for Malinda Lansfeldt, who became interim superintendent after Denise Pontrelli was ousted in June 2020.
Funk and his wife, Anne, have been married for 26 years. They have three daughters: Maddy, who works at the University of Minnesota Medical School; Katie, a junior at Macalester College; and Alex, a sophomore at Albert Lea High School.
The family will be moving to Stillwater with their two Australian shepherds, Jack and Sydney.
In a phone interview with the Pioneer Press on Monday, Funk talked about joining a school district in turmoil, his paternal grandfather’s work ethic and lessons learned from Augustus Caesar. The transcript is edited for clarity and conciseness.
Q: The Stillwater school district has been going through a time of great turmoil. A former superintendent was ousted in June 2020, the school district is involved in a contentious legal battle with its bus contractor, and there has been a major turnover of the board. Why do you want the job?
A: I’ve been in my district for 13 years, and I’ve done a lot of really good things here. I’ve been watching Stillwater for the last decade or more. I’ve always been intrigued by the district, and I’m going into this with my eyes wide open. Part of the appeal is, I think the students, the staff and the community deserve stable leadership. Whether it’s my 30 years in the Guard or my 20-some years as an administrator now, I’ve seen a lot and I understand how school districts operate. I’m just really looking forward to the challenge. I’ve done my homework on a lot of what has transpired here. We’re not going to rush to failure on anything. We’re going to come in, and we’re going to study things. and we’re going to listen, and we’re going to come up with “the why” and then explain “the why” to the community and become a better district for it.
Q: How do you think Stillwater got to the position it did?
A: I think a number of mistakes were made historically. Structurally, I think that there were some decisions made that were not beneficial to the district — I’m not saying who or what, but they just weren’t. I think if you take a look at the last few superintendents that Stillwater has had, none of them were superintendents before they got into the chair.
Q: What do you plan to do first?
A: I will hit the ground running, but at the same time, I’m going to be doing a lot of learning. Every single principal I hire, I say, ‘You come in and what’s the first thing you’re going to do? You’re going to do nothing. You’re going to sit and listen and learn for six months.’ People are going to come in to see you and say, ‘You’ve got to do this, or you’ve got to do that.’ You need to sit back and learn the perspective, learn where people are coming from.
Q. Under your leadership, Albert Lea’s graduation rates increased from 68 percent to 81 percent from 2012-2021. How did that happen?
A: One of the things that school districts are held accountable for in the public’s eye is proficiency — proficiency in a district that is 50 percent free or reduced (price) lunch or more is not necessarily a friendly word for staff because our kids come from tough backgrounds, and they may not be as proficient as some of their peers. We really shifted the focus. We still said we want 80 percent of our students to be proficient, which is a pretty high number for our district, but our other target was we want 90 percent of students to meet their individual growth goals. If a student is in fourth grade and comes in reading at a first-grade level, at the end of fourth grade, they probably aren’t going to be reading at a proficiency of fourth grade. But you know what? They are probably reading a proficiency of third grade, and we have met their individual student growth goals. It’s really focusing the shift to the education of each student — as opposed to systemwide. We’re going to work on meeting kids’ needs on where they are at.
Q. Some people in their mid-50s might decide to stay in their current position for a few more years and then start thinking about retirement. Did you ever consider staying in Albert Lea?
A: That’s not my personality. It’s not who I am. I’m an energetic person. My grandfather, Arthur Funk, worked at Security State Bank in Hammond until he was 90 — from 1919 to 1992. I’m just go, go, go, and this is what I do. Part of what I had to do for the interview process was write a 10-year strategic plan. Absolutely, I’d love to be here in 10 years and really have just stabilized things and improved on the great tradition that Stillwater has had, and let’s just get over some of this recent history here.
Q: I understand you’re a voracious reader. What are you reading now?
A: I’m reading “Augustus: First Emperor of Rome” (by Adrian Goldsworthy); “Coherence,” a book on strategic planning, and just a fun book called “LLRP,” about the Long Range Reconnaissance Patrol, a group of soldiers in Vietnam.
Q: What lessons have you learned from Augustus Caesar?
A: I never knew anything about Augustus Caesar. I think he’s fascinating. Even as a young man, he was very strategic. He changed his name to Caesar when Julius Caesar was killed — his mother was a cousin to Julius Caesar. … He really was a benevolent dictator. I think his wisdom and his ability to lead Rome for a long period of time is something that one can appreciate.
Mets bullpen melts down against Phillies after Taijuan Walker, Trevor May leave with injuries
PHILADELPHIA — The Mets were without their starting pitcher after just two innings against the Phillies, spelling disaster for the bullpen to cover the remaining seven frames. Despite David Peterson carrying the load, his strong effort in relief went from a turning point to a spoiled performance.
Taijuan Walker exited his first start of the year after two perfect innings with what the Mets are calling right shoulder irritation. Then Peterson, who entered in the third, ate the middle innings and dominated the Phillies lineup. But it wasn’t enough. For the second-straight day, an ugly eighth inning and a late rally sealed a Mets loss.
Once Trevor May became the second Mets pitcher on Monday night to leave his outing with a physical issue, the bullpen could not stop the bleeding. J.T. Realmuto cranked a two-run home run off left-hander Joely Rodriguez. Then Rhys Hoskins and Didi Gregorius collected back-to-back RBI doubles to complete a five-run rally and hand the Mets a 5-4 loss in the series opener at Citizens Bank Park.
Peterson’s four scoreless innings were, at least, one bright spot of Monday’s bullpen meltdown. The left-hander threw four scoreless innings and allowed just three hits against a tough Philly lineup. Peterson struck out leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber both times he faced him, stifling one of the biggest threats in the Phillies order. The southpaw escaped a jam in the fourth, with runners on first and second, thanks to a key double play and impressive defense from second baseman Luis Guillorme.
It was all coming up roses for Peterson, who looked like a different pitcher than the Mets saw last year.
But the same could not be said for May, who took the ball from Peterson in the seventh. He kept the Phillies off the scoreboard in one inning of work, but Mets manager Buck Showalter asked May to pitch one more, something the right-hander never did in 2021. After walking his first batter of the eighth, May left the game with an apparent injury.
The sudden bout of shoulder irritation is a troubling development for Walker, who also had an early exit from his last start of spring with right knee soreness. It’s possible Walker, while trying not to put weight on his knee, wound up putting too much pressure on his arm, leading to that pain popping up in his pitching shoulder. But shoulder and arm injuries are never a good sign.
Shoulder issues aside, Walker’s stuff looked terrific on Monday as he retired all six batters he faced, including strikeouts to Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos and Didi Gregorius. Walker went to his splitter almost just as much as he used his fastball and slider. It worked, as Phillies hitters swung and whiffed at all seven splitters Walker offered on Monday.
()
9-1-1: Lone Star’s Rafael Silva on Tarlos’ Breakup, Makeup, and Future
This article contains spoilers for Monday’s “Riddle of the Sphynx” episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star.
After he and his boyfriend Carlos (Rafael Silva) were drugged by Sadie (Julie Benz)—the deranged former neighbor of his father, Owen (Rob Lowe)—T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) found this his two years of sobriety had been taken away from him. So he took it upon himself to ensure that he would not suffer a relapse, going 90 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings in as many days. And he took a special liking to Cooper, a former addict who is committed to helping others in the community stay sober—so much so that T.K. asked him to be his first sponsor since moving from New York to Austin.
But after waking up one night to the sound of T.K. chatting away on the phone with Cooper, Carlos—who has consistently reiterated his desire to support T.K.’s sobriety—can’t shake the feeling that T.K. has chosen to exclude him from an important part of his life, which is exacerbated when he unexpectedly meets his boyfriend’s sponsor before one of their AA meetings. When Carlos lashes out later that night, explaining that he “feels like [Cooper]’s getting parts of you that I don’t,” T.K. responds without missing a beat: “Because you haven’t been there—and thank God you haven’t. I need people in my life that have, and if that means that sometimes I’m late getting home, just know it’s only so I will get home, Carlos.”
“This is the first time that we address Carlos’ relationship with not only T.K. but [also] T.K.’s sobriety,” Silva told Observer. “Carlos can choose to be there for T.K., but it has to be of T.K.’s own accord. He doesn’t know what it means to be addicted to certain substances, to go through withdrawal, so this is a world that Carlos has no idea how to maneuver through. And that confuses him and probably pisses him off, and he feels isolated, because Carlos likes to control, he likes to maintain order, and that’s where he gains a sense of self as well. So what happens when he can’t do any of those things? That’s the story that we were telling in this episode.”
In a recent Zoom interview, Silva spoke about the continued evolution of the “Tarlos” relationship that has become a cornerstone of the 9-1-1 franchise, his reaction to the couple’s initial break-up (and emotional reunion) earlier this season, and the importance of telling a queer love story at a time when anti-LGBTQ+ legislation continues to be passed around the country in states like Florida and Texas.
Carlos’ love language seems to be acts of service, like making dinner, and at the end of the episode, he recognizes that T.K. really needs to talk to Cooper, so he invites Cooper over for dinner and leaves the loft to give them privacy. Why was it important to show that Carlos was still willing to be there for T.K., even if it was in a more emotional than physical capacity this time around?
Rafael Silva: Well, first, I think that’s correct. Carlos’ love language is acts of service. He’s a first responder, [so] the way that he lives his life is by putting his own life at risk or putting himself on the line for the safety of the community. I think that acts of service are more or less in line with how Carlos expresses himself. There is that scene when T.K. is looking through the albums and Carlos is left by himself when T.K. gets up, and I think that moment is [when] Carlos realizes, “Oh, it doesn’t matter how much I want to help T.K. This is not about me; this is about T.K.”
I think that realization brings Carlos to this moment of [realizing] love is also selflessness. Love, at its core, is to love someone not the way that you see it best, but the way that they need it best. So in that moment, Carlos couldn’t be the voice to assist T.K. Only Cooper could, because there is that unspoken bond of going through something that another person has as well and that someone who has never been in that position will never know. So it’s [an] act of service, it’s selflessness, it’s love, and Carlos is learning what those love languages are as well.
At the start of the season, T.K. and Carlos got back together after breaking up over a disagreement about the loft that they now share. What did you make of that storyline, and what was it like for you to shoot the fourth episode, in which Carlos delivers a monologue while T.K. is in a coma?
That’s a great question. I think I was informed that we were gonna be broken up before we started shooting. And then, as the scripts started coming in—and we’re shooting everything at the same time so we were going back and forth between the timelines—I just got so fucking angry. I got so angry at, first of all, the break up and then how [the break-up] started to reveal itself. So I called [co-showrunner] Tim Minear, and I was like, “Can I talk to you for a hot second?” [Laughs.] And he was like, “Yeah, absolutely.” I was like, “Tim . . . I’m angry. I’m very angry for Carlos. I’m not angry as an actor, but I’m just angry as a character [about] the reason [for the break-up] and the storyline of Carlos buying the loft and T.K. just walking out.” So when I found that out, Tim had not yet written that monologue in the hospital, or all of those scenes in the hospital where Carlos is like, “I don’t understand. I’m so angry, but I love him so much.”
I think we were shooting episode 1 or episode 2, and I told him, “Tim, we cannot let Carlos’ anger go unnoticed. We cannot, because then we’re diminishing all of it, we’re creating a one-dimensional character. No, this is a man [who] has feelings, and there is only a certain point where he’s going to put himself on the line.” He’s been shut down over and over again by T.K., and he keeps going back, because he believes in T.K.—or whatever Carlos’ reason is. But I was like, “You cannot let this anger go because, first of all, it’s very important to show anger. Anger is just pain that came from a love that was lost, so we need to feel that loss, we need to see Carlos’ pain.” It wasn’t necessarily about anger [or] pain. Once again, it was just [due to the] love that Carlos feels for T.K.
There’s a lot of freedom in the solitude of this vulnerability [in that moment], because it’s just him looking at T.K. with no one else in the room, and this is the moment where Carlos can shed everything and just be real. He was cold with T.K. in the field, he was awkward, but [in that scene], he’s like, “I love you, but you fucked up. And yet I’m here, God damn it. That’s how much I love you.” And actually, part of the monologue was cut off at the end. I think he says, “I forgive you for leaving. But if you leave me, I will never forgive you.” That was cut out because that last part wouldn’t really make sense with the rest of the story, but it was a beautiful line that I think spoke truly to Carlos’ heart: “I forgive you for leaving—that’s why I’m here—but if you leave me right now, then I’m definitely not enough for you.”
Carlos has always been quick to put the blame on himself when something goes wrong, even in situations that are out of his control, such as the house fire last season and the ill-fated plane ride earlier this season. Why do you think he has this tendency to blame himself, and how do you think that might be tied to his upbringing or who he is as a person?
As Rafael, I just want to raise the stakes of whatever story that we’re telling, just so that it’s interesting but also just trying to do justice to Tim’s writing. But for Carlos, I can’t really answer that. I can justify it as an actor, but what I would be interested in seeing is where that character trait comes from [in] almost like a “Carlos Begins” episode. I’m not saying I want that episode but . . . I want that episode. [Laughs.] But when we eventually get to the storyline where we might explain Carlos’ story to a fuller extent, we can see where those traits were birthed. It could have been through a situation, a relationship with somebody.
It also just makes that story more interesting. Everything can happen in an instant as a police officer, and especially over the past two years, we’ve been laser focused on police enforcement here in the United States, and it’s a profession that deals with high stakes all the time. So even as a character wanting to keep things together or just trying to de-escalate the situation all the time, I think that it’s almost like Carlos’ nature—it’s not [even] second nature. It could be explained with this job, but I think it would also be fun to see moments in his life where that kind of incessant insecurity just comes in and tries to control and make sense of everything.
How much do you actually know about Carlos’ backstory? Is that something that you have discussed with Tim, or do you just learn little details as you go that inform your choices as an actor?
That’s a great question. This is a conversation that one needs to have with the showrunner, the head writer, so you can also express yourself and be like, “Hey, why is my character doing this?” So then you can align with the things that you have in your head, but you also learn about the character, especially with this episode. Here’s Carlos who is so ready to love and be there for T.K., and at the same time, he’s—through no fault of his own—making T.K.’s sobriety about him. He’s like, “How come you don’t love me?” T.K. is like, “Well, it’s not about me not loving you—you’re not the right person.” And Carlos says, “Oh, you mean I’m not enough?” Like, Carlos, dude, come on . . . [Sighs.]
But it’s beautiful because the character needs to go through these things, so we can see the growth. Carlos is great, he’s lovable, but he’s gonna make mistakes—and he should make mistakes. I see people on Twitter talk about, like, “Why can’t these characters just go through one day without suffering or without any struggles?” And I’m like, “Well, if they don’t struggle, then you don’t have a show. How about that?” Life is not dandy. Life is hard, but it can be fun as well. But you need those moments of struggle, so you can have [the resolution] really feel like a moment of joy, love and success.
Throughout the season, there have been numerous allusions to Carlos’ potential feature as a detective—even Sgt. Athena Grant-Nash (Angela Bassett) felt he would be a natural fit in the recent crossover. How do you feel about Carlos potentially becoming a detective or a Texas Ranger one day? Is he ready to go down that path, or do you think he’s happy where he is at the moment?
I don’t think Carlos is ever happy. [Laughs.] I think he always strives to be the best of himself, but he also gets in his own way. Carlos is young and the potential is there, but he needs to go through more things just as a police officer and [attain] a certain level of maturity. We need to see Carlos in different situations in order to become a detective, and there also needs to be other sorts of storylines that need Carlos to have a personal bond with becoming a detective. Sure, you can be a detective, but logistically, how would Carlos become part of the 126? At the end of the day, this is a show about first responders—firefighters, medics and then there’s Carlos and dispatch Grace (Sierra McClain), the two lone stars. [Laughs.]
I think this show needs to mature [to the point] where, [when] we get to storylines where there is the presence of a detective and that detective happens to be Carlos, it has to be justified. We’re not there yet, but it would be fun to see Carlos ride a horse and be a Texas Ranger or whatever, and just explore more of the Texan lifestyle. Texas [has a] very cowboy culture, it’s Tejano, it’s Latine, it’s very diverse, and it’s fun, so we need to explore more of that.
It seems like only a matter of time until Carlos and T.K. will get engaged, and I’m sure this has crossed your mind every once in a while: Who do you think would propose first? Or would it be one of those situations in which they end up proposing at the same time?
Oh my God. When I think about two people proposing at the same time, it’s beautiful, and I think it’s a great moment of genuine affection, but it robs us of witnessing somebody else feel vulnerable and surprised. And both people are in the vulnerable position—the one that’s proposing and the one receiving the proposal. I think it would be more fun to see one of them propose. At this point, after episode 13, I could say either of them could to be honest. I think it would be a great moment for T.K. to revisit a past trauma that he’s had, which is proposing and being rejected, and then also Carlos putting literally everything on the line and revisiting that moment in which he bought the freaking apartment and the guy walked out, so I think that there are high stakes for both of them.
When the time comes, would you want to see them raise a family together?
Yeah, I definitely see it happening. I want it to happen, if I do say so myself. I think it’s important to portray not [just] a gay family, not a family with two men and one child. . . . No, it’s just a family that happens to consist of these members who are all just humans, and then they happen to be two men, and it happens to be a child or two children—and especially now with all these anti-LGBTQ+ bills that are trying to be passed. At the end of the day, if you take away all these ignorant labels being placed on the LGBTQIA+ community, you’re targeting children. The majority of these malicious, white, cisgender men are targeting children [by] giving unscientific reasons. It’s horrific. So to have that sort of imagery on network TV that is extremely accessible and may appear in households that don’t often get to encounter members of our community, to see that on their TV is extremely powerful. It’s the start of a conversation—if not with other members of that family, but with oneself. That breaks away any sort of norm that we’re trying to create and all these myths that families are [only] supposed to [look like] this, marriages are supposed to be this. Like, no, this is all a lie. So it’s extremely powerful and I think we should add it [in the show].
This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.
9-1-1: Lone Star airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on FOX.
Lynx draft two bigs, including Rogers native Hannah Sjerven
The Lynx added front court depth to their training camp roster Monday, drafting a pair of bigs with their two draft picks. It’s the second selection that will jump out to local hoop fans, as Minnesota selected Rogers High School product Hannah Sjerven at No. 28.
Sjerven helped South Dakota reach the Sweet 16 this season, while averaging 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals. The 6-foot-2 center scored 16-plus points in each of the Coyotes’ three NCAA tournament games this spring.
“Sooo happy to be coming HOME,” Sjerven tweeted after the selection.
The hometown connection wasn’t the reason for the selection.
“It had everything to do with Hannah’s efficiency, her analytics, positional fit, it was all of those things,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said. “It just makes it fun to obviously have that connection, but nothing to do with it. I hope it’s fun for her.”
With its late second round pick, Minnesota drafted North Carolina State forward Kayla Jones at No. 22 overall. Jones averaged 8.7 points and 4.9 rebounds in just 21 minutes a game this season for the Wolfpack. Reeve said she watched a lot of North Carolina State recently, and enjoyed Jones and her ability to be a distributor.
“It’s hard to find power forwards with the skillset that she has,” Reeve said.
Reeve said Jones came “highly recommended” by the Hart family — Farmington grad Sophie Hart was a freshman on the Wolfpack roster this season.
Sjerven and Adams — who Reeve called good players and good people — face uphill battles to earn roster spots in Minnesota. The Lynx are short on roster spots and cap space for the upcoming season, given their veteran-stacked roster designed to compete for a title in Sylvia Fowles’ farewell season.
“The road is tough,” Reeve said. “But I think both of these players are going to be very comfortable playing their games in our training camp, and hopefully positioning themselves that, if it’s not on opening day that an opportunity presents itself, then maybe it happens at a different time.”
On Sunday, Minnesota traded picks No. 8 and No. 13 in Monday’s draft to Las Vegas. With those selections, the Aces nabbed Colorado forward Mya Hollingshed and LSU guard Khayla Pointer.
“We were comfortable (with the trade Sunday), but it is interesting to see it play out,” Reeve said. “In order to do that trade prior to the start of the draft, thought should indicate we knew who could be there. We vetted that process, that there were a couple players that we liked, and we weighed the idea of those players being with us in camp, and subsequent decisions that would have to be made against having an opportunity to have another pick in the first round next year, when our roster would be in greater need, and that’s ultimately what we landed on.”
