News
Rachel Maddow going to once-a-week schedule on MSNBC
News
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
The South Florida Sun Sentinel continues its 10-part series looking at the top prospects in the upcoming NFL draft (April 28-30) with tight ends. The class has several prospects that should be drafted. With their first pick at No. 102, the Miami Dolphins will likely be able to find a formidable prospect that can compete for a role with either their late-third-round pick or their fourth-round selection.
Colorado State’s Trey McBride
McBride, who caught 164 passes for 2,100 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, has elite ball skills and the quickness needed to get open against NFL linebackers. He goes hard as a blocker, which gives him a chance to be a three-down tight end. But he has average speed and isn’t elusive with the ball in his hands, which will likely keep him out of the first round.
Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert
This well-rounded tight end was under utilized in the Buckeyes offense, where he only caught 54 passes for 615 yards and 12 touchdowns in his four seasons. He’s a high-motor player who can handle in-line blocking and is athletic enough to pull away from defenders.
Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson
Ferguson is a reliable, sure-handed target who could use some refining in his route running and in-line blocking. He’s caught 145 passes for 1,618 yards and 13 touchdowns in the 47 games he’s played the past four seasons. He’s got soft hands, and has the talent to be more than a get-in-the-way blocker for the right scheme.
UCLA’s Greg Dulcich
Dulcich flashes the ability to pressure defenses vertically, and has the savvy route running needed to excel in the NFL. He excelled in his last two seasons at UCLA, playing in a Chip Kelly offense, catching 68 passes in 18 games, and turning them into 1,242 yards and a touchdown.
Coastal Carolina Isaiah Likely
Likely is a well-coordinated athlete who has the potential to become a dangerous seam threat playmaker in the right offense. Last season he caught 59 passes for 912 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, but there should be some concern about the level of competition he’s faced. He’s undersized for his position (6-4, 245), but a willing blocker.
Best of the rest
At one point Texas A&M’s Jalen Wydermyer was viewed as the best tight end in this draft class, but his unimpressive combine numbers have cooled off the hype surrounding him. It’s possible that he could play better than he tests. Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar, Washington’s Cade Otton, UAB’s Gerrit Prince, San Jose State’s Derrick Deese Jr., and Nevada’s Cole Turner could carve out respectable NFL careers for themselves.
Class grade: C-
There is no Kyle Pitts in the 2022 crop of tight ends, but there are a handful of players who could become Day 1 starters, and another handful that might put together respectable 4- to 8-year NFL careers. Surprisingly, this class of tight ends features more likable in-line talents who simply need a decent investment.
Teams in need
Very few teams desperately need tight end upgrades this year, which could make this the perfect year to acquire one in Day 2 and stash him away for a season or two. The Commanders, Vikings, Texans, Broncos all have a glaring needs and could add another piece.
Dolphins’ focus
The Dolphins ensured that the tight end room remained intact this offseason when Mike Gesicki received the franchise tag, and Durham Smythe signed a two-year deal worth $7 million. That means Hunter Long, a 2022 third-round pick, must find a way to push for playing time, if not a starting role. Adam Shaheen is still around, providing versatility. If the Dolphins do select a tight end it will likely be in later rounds.
Previously addressed
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Quarterbacks
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Running backs
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Offensive linemen
()
News
RBI: Good News! Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without card, know here step by step complete process
RBI: Good News! Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without card, know here step by step complete process
RBI has announced the facility of cardless transactions through UPI at ATMs of all banks, after which people do not need to carry a debit card with them. At present, only select banks are providing it.
How to Withdrawal Cash without Debit
Card: Debit card is required to withdraw money from ATM but now it will not happen. Because the Reserve Bank of India has started a very special facility. Reserve Bank of India has announced that now you can withdraw cash from ATM machine even without debit card.
( Cardless Transaction ) i.e. even if you do not have a card, you will be able to withdraw cash without any problem. Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T. Rabi Shankar has given this information. At present, only select banks are providing the facility of cardless transactions, but in the coming times, all banks will provide this facility to their customers.
What is cardless facility
Let us tell you that now after the announcement of RBI, you can withdraw cash even without a debit card. That is, if you have forgotten your debit card at home and you need cash, then you can withdraw cash by going to the ATM machine without any hassle. For this, the user has to connect his smartphone with the registered mobile number and UPI ID
The post RBI: Good News! Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without card, know here step by step complete process appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
IPL 2022: In the Indian Premier League, the camera person never misses an opportunity to focus on the beautiful faces of female fans present at the stadium. Several female fans like SRH CEO Kaviya Maran, Malti Chahar- Deepak Chahar’s sister, and many others, were spotted on camera over the years during the matches and these faces shown on live TV gained immense popularity.
Recently, during the Sunday match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, the face of an unknown woman was focused on the camera many times during the crunch moments of the match. The picture of the woman soon went viral on the internet.
The woman was wearing a white-colored top and looked stunning. She was cheering for the Kolkata Knight Riders. She was constantly being focused on the camera and shown on the screen.
This new Mystery Girl in the stands took no time to become a sensation on social media. The curious fans on social media started reacting to it until they finally found out who that Mystery Girl was.
Who is this Mystery Girl?
The name of the Mystery Girl who cheered for KKR is Aarti Bedi. She is an actor by profession, as mentioned in her Instagram bio. The actress was also a face of brands like Himalaya Personal Care, Wildstone, Kingfisher, VLCC, ICICI Bank, Ola Cabs, Nestle, Streax, Center Fresh, and Clarke Gable and was seen in a number of ads.
Check out one of her Advertisements:
View this post on Instagram
As per sources, Aarti also loves to travel and is passionate about dance. Some of her Instagram posts and stories from her visits to Eifel Tower, Wat Pa Phu Hai Long, Oxford Street, Lumphini Park, La Sagrada Familia, and Phi Islands reveal the same. She is also an avid animal lover and has a beautiful pet cat named Fudge, whom she calls “the cutest member of the family”.
She also shared three stories on her Instagram from the Sunday match (KKR vs DC) which she attended to show her support for Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders. Before becoming an overnight sensation, Aarti notably had 30k followers on her official Instagram account which has now increased to 78.7k followers.
Here are some of the stunning pictures of Aarti Bedi:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The post IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match appeared first on MEWS.
Rachel Maddow going to once-a-week schedule on MSNBC
Miami Dolphins’ NFL draft options: Tight ends
Travel Insurance Buying Tips
RBI: Good News! Now you can withdraw cash from ATM without card, know here step by step complete process
IPL 2022: Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The ‘New Mystery Girl’ Spotted During KKR vs DC Match
Home Set: All Things Self-Care
Seychelles Incorporation Benefits
Chicago Cubs minor-league notes: Yohendrick Piñango’s swing, a new setup to challenge hitters and 2 pitchers to watch at Triple A
Kisan Vikas Patra Latest Interest Rate: Big News! Check latest interest rates of Kisan Vikas Patra, Know in how many days now money will be double
Insurance For Hedging
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas