Ringo Starr will play at Mystic Lake Casino this fall

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr will return to the road with the latest version of his All-Starr Band for a tour that hits Mystic Lake Casino on Oct. 2.

Ticket prices start at $89 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.

Starr was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Beatles in 1988. In 2015, he became the final of the four bandmates to be inducted as a solo act.

The man born Richard Starkey Jr., now 81, provided lead vocals for a handful of Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden.”

When the Beatles split in 1970, Starr quickly released his first solo albums, the standards collection “Sentimental Journey” and the country-inspired “Beaucoups of Blues.” He found his greatest success with 1973’s “Ringo” and its hits “Photograph” and “You’re Sixteen.”

Starr founded the All-Starr Band in 1989 with the idea that “everybody on stage is a star in their own right.” In the years since, he has toured with 14 lineups of the group, which has featured a long line of musicians including Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton, Jack Bruce, Sheila E., Billy Squier and Richard Marx. During shows, Starr plays selections from his own back catalog as well as tracks from his various bandmates.

In 2019, Starr released his 20th solo album, “What’s My Name.” In an interview last year with Esquire, Starr said it was likely his final full-length album and has since issued a pair of EPs, “Zoom In” and “Change the World.”

The current All-Star Band lineup features Colin Hay (Men at Work), Steve Lukather (Toto), Edgar Winter (“Frankenstein,” “Free Ride”), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band, Paul McCartney), Warren Ham (Bloodrock) and Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth).