News
Ringo Starr will play at Mystic Lake Casino this fall
Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ringo Starr will return to the road with the latest version of his All-Starr Band for a tour that hits Mystic Lake Casino on Oct. 2.
Ticket prices start at $89 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Ticketmaster.
Starr was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the Beatles in 1988. In 2015, he became the final of the four bandmates to be inducted as a solo act.
The man born Richard Starkey Jr., now 81, provided lead vocals for a handful of Beatles songs, including “Yellow Submarine,” “With a Little Help from My Friends,” “Don’t Pass Me By” and “Octopus’s Garden.”
When the Beatles split in 1970, Starr quickly released his first solo albums, the standards collection “Sentimental Journey” and the country-inspired “Beaucoups of Blues.” He found his greatest success with 1973’s “Ringo” and its hits “Photograph” and “You’re Sixteen.”
Starr founded the All-Starr Band in 1989 with the idea that “everybody on stage is a star in their own right.” In the years since, he has toured with 14 lineups of the group, which has featured a long line of musicians including Joe Walsh, Billy Preston, Peter Frampton, Jack Bruce, Sheila E., Billy Squier and Richard Marx. During shows, Starr plays selections from his own back catalog as well as tracks from his various bandmates.
In 2019, Starr released his 20th solo album, “What’s My Name.” In an interview last year with Esquire, Starr said it was likely his final full-length album and has since issued a pair of EPs, “Zoom In” and “Change the World.”
The current All-Star Band lineup features Colin Hay (Men at Work), Steve Lukather (Toto), Edgar Winter (“Frankenstein,” “Free Ride”), Hamish Stuart (Average White Band, Paul McCartney), Warren Ham (Bloodrock) and Gregg Bissonette (David Lee Roth).
Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am.
The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent location.
Teen killed in weekend car wreck ID’d as Lakeville High sophomore
Authorities on Monday identified the individual killed Saturday in a car accident in Burnsville as Sydney Nicole Kohner, a 16-year-old Lakeville North High sophomore who was a passenger.
Two other teens in the car with Kohner were severely injured in the crash, which happened around 6:30 a.m. near Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue, Burnsville police said. Kohner died at the scene of multiple blunt-force injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office said.
Burnsville police said Saturday officers responded to a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn when they saw three people getting into a vehicle and fleeing the parking lot. They found the vehicle crashed less than a mile from the hotel, according to police.
The injured teens were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with severe injuries. They have not been identified by authorities.
A statement on Monday by Lakeville Area Schools said the high school is responding to “student needs in this time of grief.”
“We have been notified by law enforcement of the death of Sydney Kohner, a sophomore at Lakeville North High School,” the statement read. “We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family. This is an especially difficult time for our Lakeville North students and staff, and our community as a whole.”
Grief and mental health resources, including grief counselors, are being made available to support students, the school district said.
Rapper Pitbull added to Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup
Rapper Pitbull – aka Mr. Worldwide – will headline the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 28.
Tickets are priced from $84 to $39 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. Australian rapper Iggy Azalea, who was briefly popular in 2014 thanks to her hits “Fancy” and “Black Widow,” opens.
Born Armando Perez to Cuban immigrants, the 41-year-old Pitbull began recording in 2004, but his career didn’t truly take off until 2008’s “Krazy,” the first of a string of hits that include “I Know You Want Me (Calle Ocho),” “Hey Baby (Drop it to the Floor),” “Don’t Stop the Party,” “Feel This Moment,” “Timber” and “Time of Our Lives.”
He’s also a popular guest artist and has collaborated with Usher (“DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love”), Jennifer Lopez (“On the Floor,” “Dance Again,” “Booty”) and Enrique Iglesias (“I Like It”).
Over the past 15 years, Pitbull has performed a handful of local concerts, including last year’s KDWB Jingle Ball, Twin Cities Summer Jam in 2019 and Mystic Amphitheater in 2018.
