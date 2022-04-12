News
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has issued notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO). According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited.
SBI SCO Recruitment 2022 Notification: There is good news for the candidates who wish to have a government job in the bank. State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Cadre Officers (SCO).
According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website sbi.co.in/web/career.
The application process for these posts of Specialist Cadre Officers has started from April 8. Candidates can submit online application before 28 April.
important dates
|Online application start date
|8 April 2022
|Last date for online application
|28 April 2022
|Fee payment last date
|28 April 2022
Age Limit –
Candidates applying for the posts of Advisor in State Bank of India should be 63 years of age. At the same time, the age of the candidates applying for the posts of Senior Executive should be 32 years. Age between 25 to 25 years has been sought from the candidates applying for the post of Manager. As per the government rules, relaxation is given for the reserved category.
No. of Vacancies
- Advisor (Fraud Risk): 4 Posts
- Senior Executive: 2 Posts
- Manager (Planning for Performance): 2 Posts
The post SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here
ADVERTISEMENT NOTIFICATION NO: SKIMS-MC (03) ACAD, OF 2022; DATED: 09-04- 2022
SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Srinagar invites applications on prescribed format from eligible candidates for Vacant / Likely Vacant
tenure posts as Senior Residents (Registrars / Tutor Demonstrators) in the following disciplines.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – TIMELINE:
The Application forms can be obtained from the Academic Section from 9th April to 23rd April, 2022 till 2 PM against Bank receipt of Rs.500/- paid to CD-10 account at JK Bank,
SKIMS-MCH Branch.
Last date for receipt of applications: 23rd April, 2022 up to 2 PM.
Interview dates shall be notified separately, and same shall be displayed on SKIMS MCH
Notice Board /Website.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – QUALIFICATIONS:
MBBS ith PG Degree/ PG Diploma (Recognized by NMC) in the relevant subject. Valid
resuit notification from the University/DNB exit certificate can be considered.
2. In specialties where MCl permits non-medico candidates possessing Doctorate in relevant
subjects to apply for Tutor-Demonstrator positions, preference would be given to those
candidates who possess basic MBBS degree with Medical PG degree recognized by NMG.
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022 – INSTRUCTIONS:
Prescribed Application form (affixed with recent passport size photograph) duly completed and
accompanied with self-attested copies of following certificates should be deposited in the Academic
Section of SKIMS MCH, Bemina.
1. Date of Birth Certificate (10th/Secondary School Exam.)
2. MBBS Degree Certificate.
3. Internship Completion Certificate.
4. Permanent / Additional Degree Registration Certificate of J&K Medical Council.
5. MBBS Marks Certificates.
Merit Certificate(s) of first three positions in University Prof. MBBS Examinations.
7. PG Degree / PG Diploma (or result notification) or DNB Exit Certificate.
8. Any super-speciality Degree (M. Ch/ DM) Certificate.
9. Reprints of Publications (First three Authorships) in Indexed Journals.
10. Character Certificate from the Institution last attended.
11. Medical Fitness Certificate.
12. NOC from parent department in case of PSC confirmed candidates (See details below).
The post SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare ›
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on July 17. While the exam date announcement has come as a relief, not everyone is happy with the timing of the exam. With a gap of only about two months between the exam date announcement and the actual exam, a large section of students is demanding postponement.
Students claim that they will not get adequate time to prepare. Some students also took to social media blogging site to demand change in NEET 2022 exam dates. Candidates claim that as NTA has postpend the engineering entrance exam JEE Main despite having two chances a year at JEE, then NTA should also postpone NEET, considering there is only one chance at taking the medical entrance exam.
A large section of NEET aspirants are trending #PostponeNEETUG2022, #ReschduleNEETUG2022 on Twitter demanding a new exam date.
Stating the same a candidate said,
Some candidates also highlighted that several other exams including CUET and JEE mains are clashing, which is why NTA should consider postponing of the exam
The schedule of the exam is available on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam till last date of NEET 2022 registration, May 6, 2022. This year, NTA has increased the duration of NEET by 20 minutes and has allowed students irrespective if age to apply for medical entrance.
The post NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare › appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
Attention: Ration Card Alert! Govt To Implement New Rules – Know More
Attention: Ration Card Alert! Govt To Implement New Rules – Know More
Now, there are standard rules set for the ration cardholders regarding the eligibility but the government is now changing it.
As per the Department of Food and Public Distribution, at present 80 crore people across the country are taking advantage of the National Food Security Act (NFSA). There are many people among them who are financially prosperous. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry of Public Distribution is going to make changes in the standards.
In this regard, the Department of Food and Public Distribution said that a meeting is being held with the states regarding changes in the standards. Incorporating the suggestions given by the states, new standards are being prepared for the characters. After the implementation of the new standard, only eligible persons will get the benefit, ineligible people will not be able to get the benefit. This change is being made keeping the needy in mind.
According to the Department of Food and Public Distribution, till now the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card (ONORC) scheme’ has been implemented in 32 states and UTs. Crores of beneficiaries i.e. 86 per cent of the population coming under NFSA are taking advantage of this scheme. Every month about 1.5 crore people are taking benefit by moving from one place to another.
The post Attention: Ration Card Alert! Govt To Implement New Rules – Know More appeared first on JK Breaking News.
SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts
What Is an FHA Loan and What Are the Requirements?
The Diversity of NFTs: Beyond Digital Art
Debt Settlement — Why the Critics Are Wrong
"Rommel I Read Your Book" – How Patton’s Preparation Can Help Your Business
SKIMS Medical College Recruitment 2022, check details here
Digital Marketing Training
NEET 2022 Aspirants Demand Postponement, Claim not Enough Time to Prepare ›
Consider These Tips on How to Maximize Autoflower Yields
All the Facts About Kratom That You Probably Didn’t Know
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas