SBI SCO Recruitment: Golden job opportunity in State Bank of India, notification issued for various posts

According to the notification, a total of 8 posts will be recruited. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website sbi.co.in/web/career.

The application process for these posts of Specialist Cadre Officers has started from April 8. Candidates can submit online application before 28 April.

important dates

Online application start date 8 April 2022 Last date for online application 28 April 2022 Fee payment last date 28 April 2022

Age Limit –

Candidates applying for the posts of Advisor in State Bank of India should be 63 years of age. At the same time, the age of the candidates applying for the posts of Senior Executive should be 32 years. Age between 25 to 25 years has been sought from the candidates applying for the post of Manager. As per the government rules, relaxation is given for the reserved category.

No. of Vacancies