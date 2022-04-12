Senior Health Insurance Plan – Where to Get the Best Rate

Share Pin 0 Shares

Senior health insurance plans can be both expensive and confusing.

What does Medicare cover? Do you need an additional individual health care plan? If so, do you need full medical coverage or will a PPO or HMO suit your needs? And most importantly of all – will you be able to afford the coverage you do need?

Medicare and More

Once you’re 65 years old, Medicare covers some of your medical expenses, such as inpatient hospital care, nursing home care, hospice care, and some home health care, all with no deductible or monthly premium. Additional services such as prescription drugs, doctors’ services, outpatient hospital care, medical equipment, and physical and occupational therapy are also available but include a deductible and monthly premium.

Medicare beneficiaries may also choose to join an HMO or PPO as an alternative to traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Seniors must choose a physician from within the network, but the plans provide the full range of Medicare services at a lower cost.

While Medicare covers many health care expenses, it does not cover everything. In addition to Medicare, many seniors choose an additional health care plan to cover the gaps and help reduce out-of-pocket expenses.

The most affordable individual policies are HMOs or PPOs, in which seniors receive lower premiums in exchange for less flexibility in choosing a health care provider.

Finding an Affordable Plan

If you’re looking for an affordable senior health insurance plan, whether to supplement or replace Medicare, you should go to an insurance comparison website to run some quotes. On these websites, you can quickly and easily obtain quotes from multiple A-rated insurance companies.

You simply fill out a secure online form with information about yourself and your insurance needs. Once you submit the form, you’ll begin to receive quotes from insurance companies.

At the best insurance comparison websites, insurance experts are standing by to talk with you and answer any questions you have about senior health insurance plans.