Should I Use a Car Buying Service to Help Me Buy My Next New or Used Car, Truck, SUV or Minivan?
So, you are about to make an automobile purchase, and you think you might try a car buying service such as USAA or Costco. These are a few of the well-known car buying services which are frequently used by its members. Kudos! You have just made a great decision to get assistance. Why? Not because you lack the ability to negotiate on your own, anyone can learn that, or is already a self-proclaimed expert (just ask them!). Here is why assistance is a great idea: Car salespeople sell, on average, 8-10 cars/mos. This means that they are practicing and honing their skills at least 40 times/month or nearly 500 times/year as it takes about four or five clients to walk in the door or contact by phone or email to get one car sale. It is clear then, why it is beyond challenging to beat a car dealer at their own game.
However, what precisely do car buying services offer? By and large, they offer new car pricing, perhaps even some preferred interest rates or even a suggested trade in value for the vehicle you might be replacing. What do these services miss? Well, besides the fact that they don’t get you the absolute lowest price you may have qualified for on the vehicle you’ve selected, there are items that only a personal car buying service can guarantee are covered when it comes to overall savings with a new or used car, truck, SUV or minivan purchase. That said, commercial-sized car buying services do indeed help you get a competitive price, so in that way, they have great value.
To analyze often overlooked opportunities for saving money, here are some reasons you may need a new vehicle:
1. You just graduated from college – money saving opportunity: first time buyer’s programs that guarantee additional rebates and often a special low interest rate. *
2. You just totaled your vehicle – money saving opportunity: getting assistance with procuring a higher value for your total loss vehicle. Most Americans just accept the offer from the insurance adjusters, not knowing how to (or even that they can) ask for a larger settlement.
3. A family member or offspring “relieved” you of your current ride. Money saving opportunity: special conquest offers if you switch brands, even if you are not trading in a vehicle. Sometimes it is just as easy as showing your current car registration and you can save $2,000 or more, immediately off of your lowest price.
4. A mechanical problem with an associated expense that precludes making a repair. Or your common sense keeps you from entertaining the idea of yet another repair because you are out of factory warranty. Money saving opportunity: you may be able to trade in the vehicle, even with the unrepaired damage and have a sizeable down payment on your next purchase. This amount is often more than you think the vehicle is worth.
5. High mileage on your vehicle that causes you to think seriously about trading for better reliability and peace of mind. Money saving opportunity: high mileage cars are far from worthless, often you can get up to 25% more than a dealership says your vehicle is worth. Particularly with the shortages in the used car market at the time of the writing of this article, many used vehicles are worth more than ever!
6. You simply feel like having a new ride. No other reason. Money saving opportunity: you don’t NEED a car. Use this to your advantage! You can really take advantage of expert timing to get the lowest possible price (varies from manufacturer to manufacturer).
These are just a few of the many items that factor into overall money savings when you buy a new or used car, truck or SUV. A car buying service is a great idea, but now that you know about all the unchartered areas where you can save additional money, be sure to enlist the services of a company that will provide dedicated and personal assistance for you in each and every place where you can uncover hidden time and money wasters. These companies may not have big, fancy and expensive websites, but you can be confident that they know how to save you all those extra dollars and cents so that you can pad your own pocketbook rather than the car dealer’s.
* A commercial-sized buying service doesn’t have the staffing nor the depth of program to make sure a car dealer has failed to disclose the fact that the lower rate exists and is available (only if the buyer knows to insist), but they (the car dealer) is not motivated to tell YOU or your college graduate that they automatically qualify for Tier 1 financing once the client qualifies for the college graduate rebate money.
How Much Do Discount Dental Plans Cost?
In short, it depends on what plan you choose, where you live, and your family status. Here’s more about how much discount dental plans cost.
Individuals
Typically, discount dental plan costs for individuals range from $39 to $69 dollars per year. They are very affordable and are often less expensive than the monthly premium for a dental insurance plan for a month or two. An individual who doesn’t need minor or major dental work often can save quite a bit of money each year by using a discount dental plan instead of a dental insurance plan.
Families
Plan prices for families range from $149 to $199 per year. Prices vary a little more for families, because the annual costs are higher. However, the pricing is still very affordable and is often less than two months dental insurance premiums. If a family’s teeth remain healthy and maintenance free for the year, a family discount card can save you a lot of money. It’s like saving 10 or 11 dental insurance premiums each year.
Different Plans
On top of the cost, it’s important to know how the plan you choose will benefit you or your family in the event someone needs dental care. Different plans offer various discounts for specific procedures. Some plans offer excellent discounts for cleanings and preventive services, while others offer great discounts for minor and major dental work. Compare plans before you buy to make sure you find the discount program that’s best for you or your family.
Unbiased Spirituality
Compassion, Joy, Equanimity, Unconditional Love, Philosophical mindfulness and a balanced perspective of Psychology are the core attributes of unbiased Spirituality. Even ‘mainstream religions’ allow themselves to have these perspectives.
Even if one’s evolutionary stage of development can only relate to ‘Mythic literal’ perspectives…
these core attributes still ring of truth…
For so many folks meandering up the evolution of human growth stages, they are attracted to the distraction of religions based on the lure of the man-made up myths, the so-called miracles and magic that was once necessary to just gain the attention of the collective consciousness of the archaic mindset of millennia ago.
Some traditions have a way of keeping progressive progress from transcending towards Higher and Deeper realms of ‘personal’ Spiritual Awareness.
Even the concept of a ‘personal’ Spiritual Awareness, is still forbidden in most ‘religious’ traditions.
Fortunately, there are a few new ‘spinoffs’ of mainstream religions branching out with more progressive inspirations and are now beginning to expand their archaic traditions to include the sensibilities of our post-modern rational majority, thus ushering in many folks that would not have bothered with traditional out dated close-minded religions.
Transcending to Higher and Deeper perspectives of personal Higher Consciousness, while including the core beliefs, integrating the morals, virtues, philosophical mindfulness, and the psychologically balanced perspectives of an unbiased personally fulfilling Spirituality without the traditional un-rational requirements of believing the myths, magic, and miracles of their dogma as the literal truth and thus falsely assuming that is proof of “God”… thus “No personal experiencing” necessary and often banned.
These misconceptions of irrational beliefs that were traditionally demanded on otherwise rational people eventually backfired, causing a landslide of humanity to abandon not only religion, but also to abandon their own pursuit of a personally connected practice of Spirituality.
In other words…
The Spiritual baby was thrown out with the dirty bath water of outdated traditional church dogma.
One’s Spiritual Path is a personal “Journey” towards Enlightenment of one’s Soul.
Not a guilt trip.
Nor, a ‘divide and conquer’ bias of separating those that pray like they do and the rest of humanity that can be disenfranchised because they believe those wretched souls are going to hell.
This is traditionally why most of the wars were started.
Faith is not about fearing ‘God’… It’s all about love.
There are no words or Christian scriptures that explain ‘God’… to a point of attaining “heaven”.
Zen, Tao, Hindu Bhakti, and even the Buddha’s Noble Eightfold Path…
at best can only ‘point out’ a way to ‘experience’ the Divine Bliss for one’s self.
Until you ‘taste’ Divinity by personal experience, you will never know ‘God’.
Keep in mind, that ‘God’ really isn’t the old white dude, that we were taught to fear… egotistically perched on a golden throne, peering down on all us worthless sinners eager to smite us down for the petty projections of the archaic mindset once in control of church and state.
No…
“God” is a conceptual-less concept that is far and beyond the understandings of our conceptual minds.
Yet very simple…
If you want to Love ‘God’ you first need to love yourself.
If you want to know ‘God’, you must first know your True Self.
If you want to speak to ‘God’,
you must learn the language that ‘God’ speaks…
Silence is the language ‘God’ speaks.
Connecting to your inner Stillness in Deep contemplative meditation will open a door to your inner Silence.
Abiding in your inner Silence will open a door to the sacred and boundless Spaciousness that is the Ground of your True Nature of Being.
Meditate on the non-duel awareness of your inner stillness, silence and finally
the union with boundless spaciousness…
There within one’s ‘center’, lies a sacred space in which there are no thoughts, concepts, no ‘me’ or duality… No past, no future… just the perfection of the ever-present moments.
It simply just ‘is’.
And to rest there, in that… boundless space…
as if cradled in the arms of the Mother of one’s true Being… nourished, protected, calm clear light of Awareness…
this is about as close to bliss as one can get…
without liberation from the cycle of samsara and attaining Nirvana in this life.
Rest and abide in this boundless Space of your True Nature as long as it remains fresh… and repeat.
~ ~ ~
As the radiance of the sun ripens fruit…
radiate the virtues of Unconditional Love, Joy, Compassion and Equanimity
to all sentient beings everywhere.
Allow yourself to feel this radiance reflected back to you.
May this radiance fill your heart and soul with Bliss
while you find contentment in the ever-present moment…
Thus,
Enjoying Eternal Bliss…
and
making this world a better place for our
children’s, children’s, children…
Deductible And Excess Clause In Car Insurance
In any insurance policy, a deductible is any expense that the policy holder must pay out of his own pocket before the insurer steps up to pay the expenses. It is also used to describe any clauses that are used as a policy payment threshold. There are actually two types of such clauses in a car insurance policy, namely compulsory excess clause and voluntary excess clause.
The deductible or excess is an amount that the insured agrees to pay from his pocket with the balance being taken care of by the insurance company. This is in the event that any claim arises and the amount is determined beforehand in discussions between the insurance company and the insured.
To take an example of a claim, if the deductible in a car insurance policy is INR 5000, and a claim arises for INR 15,000, then the insurance company would pay INR 10,000 while deducting INR 5,000 from the insured.
The compulsory excess clause in car insurance is something that cannot be predetermined by the insured. This is deducted for every claim compulsorily by car insurance companies. The amount that is to be deducted is fixed beforehand depending on the type and condition of the car. Any claims that arise are paid after the deduction has been made first. If this type of clause is mandatory in a car insurance company, then the voluntary excess clause is entirely an optional matter as anyway an amount is deducted from the policy holder’s pocket for every claim. So taking a voluntary option is entirely up to the policy holder.
The advantage of opting for a voluntary deductible even after the compulsory clause has been evoked is that the premium paid is reduced on the policy. The premium has a part called ‘own damage’ on which the discount is applied. The more the voluntary deductible clause amount is, the more discount insurance companies give you on the premium. It is important to understand though, that even though the premiums are reduced when you opt for a high voluntary excess deductible, should any claim arise, then your out of pocket expense will also be higher. So it is better to choose an excess deductible clause that you can easily afford should any claim arise. The higher the deductible, the higher your expenses out of pocket will be should any claim arise, and if it is not possible to come up with a large amount at short notice, it could put you in an uncomfortable situation.
A deductible and excess clause has its pros and cons, both long term and short term, which should be taken into account before deciding on it.
