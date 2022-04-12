News
St. Paul’s Freedom House to close May 8
Sitting against a side wall of a former West Seventh Street fire station now known as “a livingroom for the homeless,” tow truck driver Robert Pinto shook his head at the news that Freedom House would be closing its doors in less than a month, victim in part to a legal challenge brought by neighborhood bars, businesses and building owners.
“You think the business owners now complain?” said Pinto, 49, moments before helping to break up a heated verbal altercation between two guests. “All you’re doing is pouring gasoline on a fire that doesn’t need to be fanned.”
Since early January 2021, the drop-in day shelter at 296 West Seventh St. has offered guests free showers, television, games, crafts and access to computers and visiting social service partners, as well as three hot meals a day between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days per week.
That ends May 8, “and not by choice,” quipped Sara Fleetham, development director for Listening House. The nonprofit opened Freedom House as its larger satellite location at the request of city and county officials who approached them in November 2020.
At the time, a homeless crisis had spilled over into sizable clusters of tents parked on public property across from St. Paul City Hall and situated on other empty lots, woods and parkland throughout the city. In response, city and county officials used federal American Rescue Plan funding to relocate everyone they could into rented hotel rooms or new or existing shelters set up seemingly overnight.
PANDEMIC-ERA SHELTERS ARE CLOSING
As federal relief funding runs out, many of the temporary shelters set up in the early days of the pandemic are now closing. On May 31, Ramsey County will wrap up its lease at Bethesda Hospital, which the county rented from Farview Health Services for 100 traditional shelter beds and 32 beds dedicated to respite care for homeless residents with COVID.
That means dozens of residents will need to be relocated from that site alone.
“We are winding down operations at Bethesda and plan to have relocated our guests to other shelter spaces earlier in May,” said John Siqveland, a spokesman for Ramsey County. Fairview is eyeing the former hospital for a possible mental health specialty center.
In June, county beds that opened during the pandemic at downtown Mary Hall and Stub Hall at St. Paul’s Luther Seminary will also lose their county funding. Last November, Ramsey County ended its lease at hotel rooms leased at Best Western and other sites.
The closures have brought a literal chill to St. Paul’s homeless community.
“You leave a dog outside in the winter, you can go to jail for that,” said Dewayne Parker, 58, sitting alongside Assumption Parish outreach volunteer Joe Scanlan. “These are human beings. They’ve lost fingers, toes to frostbite.”
TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER
In late March, a Ramsey County District Court judge granted a temporary restraining order against Freedom House following legal action by the owners of Tom Reid’s Hockey Pub, Patrick McGovern’s Pub, Irvine Park Towers, Art Farm Advertising and a handful of other plaintiffs who said they had lost business due to nuisance activity.
In a legal affidavit, Patrick Boemer, owner of McGovern’s, said car break-ins at his parking lot had become a weekly occurrence since the arrival of Freedom House, and panhandlers had begged and harassed customers and used his bar bathroom for “legal and illegal activities.”
Tom Reid’s affidavit spelled out 121 incidents of open drug use, prostitution, loitering and other challenges. Given that various types of crime increased during the pandemic, skeptics have questioned whether all of those problems could be attributed to the drop-in shelter.
While acknowledging the “cumulative impact” of various public safety concerns, Judge Patrick Diamond noted the testimonies are mostly silent on “time, location and how the incident relates to Freedom House,” and some situations appeared to be hearsay reported secondhand by customers and neighboring business owners, or overlapping accounts of the same crime.
Diamond delayed his March 23 restraining order from taking effect for 45 days, granting the city until early May to host a public hearing on the use of the fire station as a homeless facility, which falls outside the zoning code that was in effect at the time it opened.
Among the various issues in the 43-page order, Diamond cited a lack of proper public notification in the St. Paul Legal Ledger, which is published by Minnesota Lawyer and carries the city’s official legal notices.
The next court date in the case is May 9, but instead of amending zoning to allow Freedom House to stay, city officials have shown little interest in fighting to keep the site open. Freedom House plans to shutter the day before.
The St. Paul City Council is scheduled to discuss the temporary restraining order during a private closed-door session on Wednesday, but council members privately acknowledged that by then, the discussion may be moot.
“I think that the council always was looking for a higher and better use of that public facility,” said Council President Amy Brendmoen on Monday. “Obviously, the (homeless) services are needed and appreciated, but perhaps there’s a better location.”
LISTENING HOUSE ISN’T ENOUGH
Listening House has for years maintained a weekday drop-in space in the basement of First Luthern Church on Maria Avenue in Dayton’s Bluff, but patrons on Monday called the church basement smaller and less well-equipped to handle their many needs.
Listening House, which currently opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, will extend service until 5 p.m. Pinto said he’ll soon start a job as a tow truck driver, working from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., so he’ll be heading to work well before the doors open and coming back after they close.
“I’m going to lose a lot,” said Pinto, who suffers from bouts of depression. “I won’t be able to wash clothes. I’m going to have to spend my food stamps. It’s nice to have a quality hot meal instead of cold crap. I can get mail here, get all my hygiene stuff. This is going to be a big impact on me.”
Dawone Boclair, 46, was equally skeptical that closing a facility for the homeless would boost foot traffic for business owners.
“Was it really having a financial effect, or was it because of COVID?” said Boclair, while eating a chicken sandwich from the Freedom House lunch line. “They could have helped out. They could have come down here and hired people.”
Based on recommendations from the city’s Planning Commission, the St. Paul City Council last year loosened zoning rules to allow drop-in day shelters for the homeless citywide, with certain conditions. Among those conditions, sites larger than 7,000 square feet would need to apply for a conditional use permit. Freedom House spans 17,000 square feet.
It’s unclear what the city will do with the former fire station, which once housed the city’s EMS Academy, a training program geared toward introducing young people to a potential career as an EMT-paramedic or firefighter.
Council Member Rebecca Noecker, who represents the area, said the St. Paul Fire Department has expressed interest in reclaiming the site for general emergency use, as well as its new CARES mental health and social service response. Looking out longer term, it could go on the market for sale, she said.
News
Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced
By RENATA BRITO
HOSHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Beneath the ancient beech forests of the Carpathian Mountains, a quiet monastery in the western Ukrainian village of Hoshiv has transformed itself into a giant playground for a dozen children who’ve been displaced by the war with their families.
Nuns at the Greek Catholic Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Family, 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Lviv, have granted refuge to some 40 people fleeing fighting with Russian forces in eastern and central Ukraine.
The sound of birdsong and the gentle drone of prayers are a relief for 59-year-old Ryma Stryzhko, who fled from Kharkiv. “It seemed that the planes were flying in the middle of the house. And you could hear the sound of bombing,” she recalled. She often had to duck behind cars as she was going to buy bread or medicines.
“After what we saw, (the monastery) is a paradise.”
The monastery is in itself a symbol of resilience, built after Ukraine’s independence in the early 1990s. The previous monastery in the village had been closed by communist authorities while the area was part of the Soviet Union, and the nuns sent to Siberia.
“All our prayers are now focused on peace in Ukraine, for our soldiers, for those innocent people who died, who were murdered,” said Sister Dominica, the head nun.
Before the war, the 17 nuns led a tranquil life. In addition to their religious duties and charitable work, they also grew mushrooms, made their own pasta and painted icons to decorate the chapel. Now, they run after young children, provide support and counseling to their mothers and cook daily for dozens of guests.
“Everything in the monastery is focused on prayer and order,” Sister Dominica explained. But when the Russian invasion began, they told local officials they could host up to 50 displaced people.
“We adjusted the prayer and work schedule to the people,” she said.
Many of the children who are now laughing and hugging the nuns arrived traumatized.
“In the beginning, they were a little reticent. This is a new place for them. They came from cities where (there is shooting), where there are constant (air raid) sirens,” she said.
But even among these peaceful surroundings, the nuns still get air raid alerts on their smartphones. They warn the rest of the residents by ringing the monastery bells — a less traumatic sound than the loud sirens in the cities — and direct them to the basement.
A makeshift chapel there is decorated with a painting of Mary and baby Jesus, a candle and a large cross made of branches. Mattresses, blankets and benches also line the basement. One of the walls had “The Prodigy” written in chalk, an apparent homage to the British dance-electronic band.
But even when there are no sirens, children happily use the cavernous underground space.
“We play, and read prayers,” said Rostyslav Borysenko, a 10-year-old, who fled besieged Mariupol with his mother. “It helps.”
His mother is still anxiously awaiting news of relatives and friends who couldn’t escape Mariupol, or were evacuated to eastern areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
Despite being thousands of kilometers from the frontlines, conversation at the dinner table mostly revolved around war.
While the families break bread in the dining room, the nuns dine separately in the library, at a long table under a painting of the Last Supper. Among them is 44-year-old Sister Josefa, who was evacuated from a Kyiv monastery on the first day of the war.
“It’s hard to leave the place you lived,” she said. “Although I can live here … my heart is there. And I’m waiting to go back.”
___
Associated Press photojournalist Nariman El-Mofty contributed to this report.
News
The truth behind Missouri’s ‘ghost deer’
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sighting of an albino deer is getting a lot of attention in the Ozarks.
A man in Marshfield was able to catch a glimpse of the white deer that was standing on the side of the road. Dale Richerson was able to get a quick video before the female ran off with her herd.
Francis Skalicky with the Missouri Department of Conservation said this wasn’t the first time someone has spotted this deer.
“This particular one around Marshfield we’ve actually got several reports of,” said Skalicky. “She has been around there for at least a few months.”
Piebald v. Albinism
Piebald deer are deer that have blotches of white coloration on portions of their hide that are usually dark in color. Albino deer are deer that lack pigmentation and have a completely white hide and pink eyes, nose and hooves. Piebald deer are much more common with some studies showing the trait may show up in one in 1,000 deer.
Albinism is much rarer and may only be observed in one in 30,000 deer. There is also a very rare melanistic condition that causes a deer’s coloration to be extremely dark and sometimes black. This condition is much rarer than albinism.
“One in 30,000 sounds like a rare ratio, which it is, however when you have over a million deer in Missouri, which we do, that means you will probably have a few albino deer a year,” said Skalicky. “We get reports of them around the state.”
Albinism is a congenital condition defined by the absence of pigment, resulting in an all-white appearance and pink eyes. Many plant and animal species exhibit albinism (including humans). It’s difficult to accurately determine how frequently this condition exists in wild animals because albino animals tend not to survive long. They have poor eyesight and are conspicuous, making them easy prey. Research suggests that albino alligators, for instance, survive on average less than 24 hours after hatching.
Skalicky said the greatest danger albino or Piebald deer face is predators. Because of their bright white fur, they can’t hide as easily as normal colored deer.
Legends of the “ghost deer”
One of the most persistent legends is that a hunter killing a white deer will experience a long run of bad luck, perhaps never bagging another deer. This idea seems almost universal among hunting cultures. Hunting writer Peter Flack notes in his book Kudu that hunters across Africa believe misfortune (sometimes including death) will befall any hunter who kills a white antelope.
Hunting albino or leucistic deer
Hunters who kill albino and leucistic deer often find themselves the targets of internet outrage. A hunter bagging a leucistic moose set off a firestorm of social media hate.
When game regulations were comprehensively enforced in North America in the early 1900s, conservationists believed that rare wildlife needed to be protected. White deer qualified as rare, so many state game departments prohibited hunters from killing them. This regulation remains in effect in at least three states and parts of two others.
One interesting example of white deer protection is Seneca Army Depot in New York. The military installation was surrounded by a fence in 1941, essentially creating a 10,600-acre deer preserve.
Skalicky says it is legal for a hunter to harvest an albino deer just like a regular deer. He stated it all comes down to preference. Some want the deer to add to their collectibles while others want to appreciate its uniqueness on the landscape.
No matter where you stand on the topic Skalicky said it’s a rare sighting and it should be enjoyed. He said it’s another reason to be outdoors in Missouri. You never know what you might find in Missouri’s wildlife.
News
11 finalists named for Education Minnesota’s teacher of the year award
Two South Washington County Schools teachers are among 11 finalists for Education Minnesota’s teacher of the year award.
The state teachers union will announce the winner May 1 in St. Paul.
In the running from the East Metro are Park High’s Younna Eiden-Giel, Cottage Grove Middle’s Andrea Welvaert and Matoska International’s (White Bear Lake Area) Kendall Gonzalez.
The other finalists are: Edward Barlow, Anwatin Middle (Minneapolis); Jon Fila, Northern Star Online (Intermediate District 287); Paul Houck, Southwest Metro High; Bradley Hubred, Lowell Elementary (Brainerd); Sarah Lancaster, Onamia Elementary; Rachel Volkmann, Gatewood Elementary (Hopkins); and Eric Zuccola, Robbinsdale Cooper High.
St. Paul’s Freedom House to close May 8
How Does a Whole Life Insurance Policy Work?
Ukrainian nuns open their monastery doors to the displaced
The truth behind Missouri’s ‘ghost deer’
11 finalists named for Education Minnesota’s teacher of the year award
GEICO Car Insurance Company Review – GEICO Auto Insurance Guide
Women charged in disappearance of 3 boys from Missouri
Patrick Peterson has always loved Ed Donatell. Now they’re together with the Vikings
Six Things For You To Do Prior To An Auto Accident So You Don’t Get Victimized By The System!
9 new lawsuits allege abuse, torture at Missouri boarding school
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas