Standoff continues between lawmakers over Missouri congressional map
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is the last state in the country to not be able to pass a new congressional map and it doesn’t sound like that will change anytime soon.
Each time the clock ticks without a new map in place, Missouri could face another lawsuit. Already a handful of them has been filed and lawmakers say the deadline isn’t until the session ends in May.
For some members like Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo (D-Independence), they won’t be backing down from this standoff.
“I have no intentions of going to conference,” Rizzo said. “I don’t believe people in my caucus have a different opinion.”
It’s been a work in progress for months inside the Missouri Capitol. At the end of March, the House rejected the Senate’s version of the congressional map and voted to send it to conference.
“It’s never over until you stop working on it, so we’ll continue to work on it,” said Senate President Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan).
The most recent version, a 6 Republican – 2 Democrat map, similar to what’s already in place. Unlike the House, the Senate put both military bases, Fort Leonard Wood and Whiteman Air Force Base in the same district.
It also puts more of St. Charles County in the same district. In the current map, the population in the county is split 65% to 35%. This new version would split the county 80% to 20% with the most population in the 3rd Congressional District.
The map also significantly changes the 2nd district, which contains St. Louis County, held by U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Senate Leadership said they hope that change makes it more Republican.
Another change, Jefferson Couty would move from the 3rd district to the 8th district which stretches down to the Popular Bluff, all the way to Branson. Franklin County also would be split in two. The county currently resides in all of the 3rd District, but under the Senate version is in the 2nd and the 3rd.
The Senate version also preserves U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s Democratic district in the Kansas City area, which at the start of debate months ago, was a point of concern for the Democrats. Representatives have stressed their frustration with the Senate saying senators waited until the last minute to get this done.
“It’s an absolute shame that something as important to the State of Missouri as these maps are that people are making it a self-interest to their future,” said Rep. Don Rone (R-Portageville). “It’s an absolute shame. We should be embarrassed for those people down there, and the people of Missouri should know it’s not our body that’s doing this. It’s the body on the other end.”
It’s a topic that has strained emotions and relationships. Rizzo said the maps are the “kryptonite” of the Missouri Senate.
“I had some House members that were a little prickly about when I said if you want the Senate to function, take these maps,” Rizzo said. “It was not a threat, it’s just turned into this issue that we have not been able to resolve over here outside of what we’ve passed.”
The state’s population after the census was 6,154,913, meaning that the increase in each of the eight congressional districts was 20,000 people. The 1st district, which represents St. Louis City, and the 8th district, southeast Missouri, both needed more people, while the 7th district, covering southwest Missouri like Joplin needed less.
The House voted 115-19 to reject the map and send it to conference, but it’s now up to the Senate to agree to that motion. “Conference” means a group of bipartisan members from both chambers work together to find a compromise.
“You start to get a lot of chefs in the kitchen when you reopen those maps and I don’t think any good comes from tinkering with it,” Rizzo said.
Senate leaders said they are communicating with the House in favor of going to conference and are optimistic the constitutional duty will get done.
“I don’t presume that the court is going to do any very overarching things until we are out of session,” said Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia). “I still think that’s very much true.”
Rowden and Schatz both said there are other “vehicles” for members to pass maps. There are additional bills in both chambers that members can bring up, debate, and send to the other body if need be.
“We’ll just have to play that out and at the end of the day, until May 13, we’re not done,” Schatz said.
Gov. Mike Parson said previously he’s disappointed in lawmakers for not getting this done before candidate filing closed at the end of March. This means that the 67 candidates who have filed to run for Congress don’t know their district lines.
Women’s basketball: Gophers assistant now head coach at Fairfield
Already looking for a large handful of players in the NCAA transfer portal, Lindsay Whalen now must find a new assistant coach.
Carly Thibault-DuDonis, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator for Minnesota’s women’s basketball team, has been hired as head coach at Fairfield University in Connecticut, the school announced Monday.
Thibault-DuDonis, who is from East Lyme, Conn., has worked with the Gophers’ guards and overseen recruiting efforts and scouting report under Whalen since she was hired in April 2018. She was promoted to associated head coach on May 14, 2020. The Gophers’ incoming freshman class, which includes Minnesota Ms. Basketball Amaya Battle of Hopkins, was ranked as high as No. 10 by ESPN.
When Whalen missed two games after having an emergency appendectomy in January, Thibault-DuDonis served as head coach for a 62-49 victory at Rutgers and 87-73 loss to Maryland.
“I have known Coach Carly for roughly 20 years. In that time, I have seen her grow into an exceptional basketball coach and person,” Whalen said in a release. “Carly’s work ethic, drive and compassion are second to none in this profession. I cannot wait to see all of the success she is going to have at Fairfield.”
Prior to joining the Gophers, Thibault-DuDonis spent two seasons (2016-18) on staff at Mississippi State, where she helped the Bulldogs advance to two NCAA tournament championship games. She played basketball at Monmouth College and her father is Mike Thibault, three-time WNBA coach of the year and currently the head coach of the Washington Mystics.
The Gophers finished this season 15-18 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten and won a first-round game in the WNIT.
‘It’s a holiday’: Orioles fans flock to Camden Yards for Opening Day, filled with cautious optimism
Three hours before first pitch, Kristen Swader, her husband, Mike, and their 4-year old son, Michael III, stood in line awaiting entry to Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
Mike, 28, has been to every Orioles Opening Day since he was a newborn, Michael III has yet to miss one, and Kristen’s passion is so permanent that she has a classic Orioles logo tattooed on her side.
“It’s a holiday,” she said of Opening Day, holding Michael III in her arms.
The Orioles have always held importance for the Swaders. Mike remembers skipping class in high school to go to games, and Kristen used to work as an usher.
“There’s something about it,” Mike said. “It’s an escape.”
Despite modest at best expectations for the Orioles in 2022 and a season-opening sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays to begin the season, fans remained fervent for Opening Day — the first untethered by attendance limitations since 2019.
There were some open seats in the upper decks for the game’s 3:05 p.m. first pitch, but it was officially declared a sellout with an announced crowd of 44,461 in attendance to watch as the Orioles earned their first win of the season, 2-0 over the Milwaukee Brewers.
As the Swaders and hundreds of other hopeful fans waited for the gates to open Monday afternoon, Clarence “Fancy Clancy” Haskett was inside the stadium, icing hundreds of beers. Haskett has been a beer vendor at Orioles games for 48 years, and the animated salesman greeted everyone — people in the stadium, people on the phone — with the same exclamation: “Happy New Year!”
He began Monday the same way he often does, with 50 push-ups in the vendors’ room, partially for exercise and partially to energize himself for the game. Haskett is known for his enthusiasm and for his sales pitches, which include remarks such as: “Hey folks, did you know it’s OK to drink a cold beer at a baseball game?”
The Orioles have seen attendance dwindle each year since 2014, including to just over 10,000 fans a game last year during a season affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Attendance this season could be hurt by the ongoing pandemic, as well as this offseason’s bitter 99-day lockout of the players by the teams’ owners, which potentially eroded baseball’s general popularity.
The last time there was an extended MLB work stoppage, from 1994 to 1995, attendance dipped 20% around the majors the following season. There is less animosity from fans this time, but even still, a recent AP-NORC survey found that 47% of baseball fans said the lockout had at least some impact on their view of MLB.
Recent lack of success — Baltimore has lost 108 or more games three of the past four seasons and has one of the lowest payrolls in the majors this year — has also caused disinterest from some fans.
“If they want me to spend my money, they need to spend some of their money,” Daniel Contesti, who used to attend Orioles games but hasn’t in several years, wrote in an email.
Of course, that sentiment wasn’t felt Monday, as fans eagerly did the wave for much of the fifth inning and cheered on Bruce Zimmermann, the Orioles’ starting pitcher and Maryland native who attended nearby Loyola Blakefield. Zimmermann pitched four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out four.
Childhood friends and Baltimore fans Eric Stout and Noah Kness also attended Loyola, and ahead of the game, the pair, wearing Jim Palmer and John Means jerseys, respectively, noted their excitement for fellow alum and their hopes for the season.
“More wins than last year,” Stout said. “I’d just like to see some improvement. I’m not expecting a World Series, but improvement.”
In 2008, a law student named Kevin Gracie happened to walk into Oriole Park at precisely the right moment. He became the 50 millionth fan to ever attend a game at Camden Yards, winning $50,000 and five years of season tickets for being the lucky attendee.
Now an attorney, Gracie hasn’t missed an Opening Day since 2005, and he was there Monday, wearing a jersey of Luis Montanez — a seldom-remembered Oriole who had 68 career hits in the major leagues.
Gracie called Opening Day “the best day of the year,” and said he’s optimistic for the Orioles’ future.
He’s a Ravens fan, too, but he doesn’t like that football teams play just once a week — it allows too much time for fans to stew on a loss. In baseball, the woes of yesterday can be made up for the following day; that’s why the Orioles’ sweep against the Rays didn’t bother Gracie.
“It doesn’t matter,” he said before Opening Day’s first pitch, “we’re gonna win today.”
Final Knicks report card, from Obi Toppin’s A to Leon Rose’s F
On the heels of an ugly season, that’s all team president Leon Rose could muster.
That’s all he could manage after falling from fourth in the East to out of the play-in: a pre-taped and edited interview with the in-house network, with Rose’s main message being, well, nothing in particular.
To be clear, interviewer Mike Breen did a fine job with the time allotted, at least the time that aired, which wasn’t much. Breen, a well-deserved Hall of Famer, was in a tough spot as MSG’s play-by-play voice interviewing a shy and reclusive executive, but he missed seven key questions: 1) Will Thibodeau be the coach next season? 2) Anything about Kemba Walker and the point guard situation, 3) Will the Knicks at least field offers for Julius Randle, 4) What about the reports of top executive William Wesley throwing Thibodeau under the bus, 5) Why trade for Cam Reddish when the coach didn’t see a spot for him in the rotation, 6) What was learned from the dreadful 2021 free agency, and 7) If not a symbol of running this squad back next season, why stay silent at the trade deadline?
These questions will never be answered by Rose because he declined, yet again, to hold a postseason press conference. In reality, he has never really answered questions from outside media since taking the job over two years ago. There was an appearance on a Zoom session to announce the hiring of Tom Thibodeau, which was dominated by Thibodeau’s voice. Then there was an in-person gathering in September that also included Thibodeau and GM Scott Perry. Again, Thibodeau commanded the room, mostly by default.
In Sunday’s interview, Rose was asked by Breen if he’d speak publicly more often and he sidestepped the question.
“I want to please the fans,” he said. “That’s very much important to me, important to this organization, from the standpoint of giving them something they can be proud of, they can root for, they can feel good about. Anything I can do to contribute to that, I wanna do it.”
Of course, this is the James Dolan way of dealing with the media and fans: keep the message insulated, vague and propagandist. The silence and nondisclosure agreement are stipulations to the large paycheck. Rose, who clearly isn’t so comfortable or polished as a speaker, has played the role better than his predecessors, even though we hope somebody at MSG understands that silence is a sign of weakness during the bad times.
With that being said, we offer our final Knicks Report Card of a disappointing 2021-22 season. Keep in mind, we don’t dismiss injuries or missed time in grading. And like Leon Rose, we won’t take follow-up questions.
ALEC BURKS
Stats: 81 games, 21.6 minutes, 11.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 39% shooting, 40% on 3s
Next season’s salary: $10 million
Breakdown:
Thrust into an unfamiliar role as the starting point guard for much of the season, Burks was reliably not a point guard. He just doesn’t possess the playmaking instincts, and his paltry three assists per game were indicative. That’s not his fault. Burks was signed as a backup two-guard and he’s fine in that role, sometimes exceptional when he’s scoring in bunches at the end of close games.
Final Grade: C
EVAN FOURNIER
Stats: 80 games, 29.5 minutes, 14.1 points, 2.1 assists, 2.6 rebounds, 42% shooting, 39% on 3s
Next season’s salary: $18 million
Breakdown:
The Knicks overpaid for a 3-point specialist but that’s not Fournier’s fault. He set the franchise record for 3-pointers in a season, eclipsing John Starks’ 1995 mark. He ditched playmaking earlier in the season and almost exclusively roamed the perimeter, with 3-pointers accounting for 72% of his shot attempts after the All-Star break. Defense remains an issue, but again, that doesn’t deviate with whom the Knicks signed. As an aside, Fournier wins this season’s Media Award for being so open and expansive in his sessions.
Final Grade: B
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY
Stats: 78 games, 23.1 minutes, 11.3 points, 3.5 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 39% shooting, 35% on 3s
Next season’s salary: $2.3 million
Breakdown:
Turned in a respectable season because of a late surge but early woes led to poor efficiency numbers. Exciting potential with flashes of orchestrating an offense — particularly when sharing the floor with best bud Obi Toppin — but Quickley still falls into the streaky category: If the shot is falling, he’s a big bonus; if he’s misfiring, Quickley doesn’t do enough otherwise to justify heavy minutes.
Final Grade: C+
JULIUS RANDLE
Stats: 72 games, 35.3 minutes, 20.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 41% shooting, 31% on 3s
Next season’s salary: $26.1 million
Breakdown:
An utter letdown season that included meltdowns directed at fans, officials, opponents and a team video coordinator. The big question now will be whether the Knicks can unload Randle for something worthwhile because Leon Rose totally screwed this up. To recap: Rose wasn’t sold on Randle so he drafted his replacement at power forward, Obi Toppin. Then Randle exceeded all expectations and Rose gave him a four-year extension. Then Randle imploded and Toppin flourished, leaving the fanbase eager to ditch the player who just signed a contract worth $106 million.
Final Grade: D-
OBI TOPPIN
Stats: 72 games, 17.1 minutes, 9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 53% shooting, 31% on 3s
Next year’s salary: $5.3 million
Breakdown:
It was cool to watch Toppin’s blossom from a deer in headlights as a rookie to the Knicks’ most exciting player in Year 2. We always knew he’s athletic phenom and potentially elite in transition, but he flashed a competent 3-point shot at the end of the season. It was a big change from earlier in Toppin’s career, when he struggled to hit the rim on corner 3s. Contrary to the coach’s critics, I don’t believe Toppin was so much held back this season than he developed exceptionally. This is not who Toppin was to start the season, but rather what he became. Also, he deserved better competition for his NBA Slam Dunk title.
Final Grade: A
MITCHELL ROBINSON
Stats: 72 games, 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 76% shooting
Next year’s salary: Unrestricted free agent
Breakdown:
Health was a major concern heading into the season and Robinson passed that test while playing 72 games. He was a force on the offensive glass and ridiculously efficient while exclusively operating in the paint. At this point, it’s easy to project Robinson’s path: He’s a tall and athletic center, perhaps susceptible to injuries, who will finish at the rim and protect it defensively, but diversifying his offensive game should be shelved. He doesn’t have the handle or the shot (he made just 49% of his foul shots) for much else. How much is that worth in free agency?
Final Grade: B
RJ BARRETT
Stats: 70 games, 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 41% shooting, 34% on 3s
Next year’s salary: $10.9 million
Breakdown:
Disappointing start transitioned to a confident end to RJ Barrett’s season, even if it was cut short by the knee sprain. Biggest takeaway was that he relishes being the go-to face of the franchise, embracing the burdens and responsibilities that come with the ball in his hands. Maybe it’s more illusion in a contract year (we’ve certainly seen that from other players), but Barrett positioned himself, in many ways, as the anti-Randle when dealing with the media and fans.
KEMBA WALKER
Stats: 37 games, 25.6 minutes, 11.6 points, 3.5 assists, 40% shooting, 37% on 3s
Next year’s salary: $9.2 million
Breakdown:
Became apparent quickly that Walker’s explosion wasn’t going to magically reappear by returning to New York, and Thibodeau gave up quickly. The long-distance shooting was good enough, but everything else — the defense, the ability to get to the hoop and finish — left Walker as a liability. Ultimately, Walker disappeared at the All-Star break and never returned. The Knicks, perhaps not coincidentally, were better after the break.
Final Grade: F
NERLENS NOEL
Stats: 25 games, 22.5 minutes, 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.2 blocks
Next year’s salary: $9.2 million
Breakdown:
Only managed 25 games without a major injury, leaving questions about his commitment after signing a $27 million deal in the summer. The Knicks also need an answer to those questions before deciding whether to pay Robinson.
Final Grade: F
QUICK GRADES
Jericho Sims (B+); Quentin Grimes (B); Miles McBride (C+); Derrick Rose (D); Taj Gibson (B-); Cam Reddish (D).
TOM THIBODEAU
Breakdown:
There were ugly moments, particularly right before the All-Star break, when RJ Barrett suffered an ankle sprain in garbage time and Thibodeau forgot he can’t challenge two plays. There were problems with enabling Julius Randle, who seemed to operate, often negatively, without guidance or punishment. There were misguided concerns about his point-guard rotation, which was more a product of the roster construction than Thibodeau’s assessments. But the Knicks also improved in the second half of the season, especially the young players, which meant Thibodeau still had them clutching the rope.
Final Grade: C-
LEON ROSE
Breakdown:
It’s hard to understate the disaster of the 2021 free agency. Rose made every wrong move. He had the most cap space in the NBA and failed to solve the glaring point guard problem. He gave Julius Randle a massive contract based on one season. He chose to splurge on Evan Fournier instead of DeMar DeRozan. He paid Nerlens Noel instead of Mitchell Robinson. He watched the team get pounded by the Hawks in the playoffs and thought the roster required only a few tinkers, rather than a repair. Rose’s highlight was the draft, where he picked up Quentin Grimes and Jericho Sims with late picks in both rounds.
Final Grade: F+
