Survive the Holidays
Can you believe it’s December already? Regardless of which holidays you celebrate, if you live in America, your life at this time of year is bound to be filled with activities, stress, and food. Here is my annual compilation of tips to help you survive the last month of the year in better shape than usual. Pick your favorites and don’t forget to feed every part of yourself during the holidays – mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical.
It will be harder to take care of others if you are not taking care of yourself. As much as possible, maintain your regular sleep, exercise, and eating patterns. This is not the time to go on a diet or make drastic changes to your lifestyle. It is also not a good time to be sleep deprived. Don’t skip meals, even if you have a big one coming up soon. It is so helpful to eat on time so that you’re not starving when you are surrounded by food. That makes it easier to stay calm and listen to your body, so you can eat when you’re hungry, stop when you’re full, rest when you’re tired, and relax when you’re stressed.
Recognize your limits and practice saying no. This includes when people offer you food. Never overeat because of pressure from others. If you eat more than usual at a holiday meal or party, remind yourself that overeating occasionally does not cause instant weight gain, and that your body knows what to do with that food. It is normal to eat more than usual during the holidays, and it really is okay. In all likelihood you will return to your normal eating habits the next day, and your body weight will, too. Think of activities the whole family can do instead of sitting around eating.
Be flexible about your expectations — almost nothing can turn out exactly as planned, so hoping for it will only lead to disappointment. Plan ahead how you will cope with difficult family members or situations by preparing your responses and picking a “safe spot” you can escape to if gatherings become stressful.
Try not to count calories or weigh yourself if either of these adds to your stress. If the thought of not weighing worries you, find a friend who will weigh you backward and reassure you as long as you are within a 5 pound range. This way you will know you are within your usual weight range without panicking over a 1 or 2 pound gain that could easily be due to water retention after a big meal.
Get as organized as possible so you don’t have to duplicate effort. Write shopping lists and errand lists and organize them by geography. Don’t schedule so many activities that you become exhausted. List all the parties to which you are invited, all your errands, etc. Prioritize, then cross off those that are honestly not necessary or that will only add to your stress. Determine what you enjoy most during the holidays and schedule time for it. Determine what you enjoy least and cross it off your list! If you are really honest with yourself, you may realize most of your time is scheduled to make others happy. A little selfishness goes a long way this time of year toward making you happy.
Find a prayer, affirmation, or saying that is meaningful to you, and carry it in your wallet or purse. Turn to it for comfort or a reality check when stress gets high. Try to look “on the bright side” whenever you can; laugh as much as possible, even (especially!) at your own mistakes. If you feel like you’re the only one who gets crabby at this time of year, make a pact with a friend or loved one to just vent to each other for 5 or 10 minutes each day.
Finally, find time to be spiritual and make this time of year meaningful in your own way, whether it is through religion, faith, meditation, giving thanks, art or your own expression of yourself. Taking care of your body, mind, and spirit is the best way to survive the holidays without sacrificing your health.
EB-5 Investor Visa Program Helps Small Business During Recession
Two years ago, there were only about 20 EB-5 regional centers in operation. Today, there are 23 EB-5 regional centers in California alone, and nearly 100 nationwide, which shows that many people have realized the mutual benefits that the EB-5 visa program presents to both investors and U.S. businesses.
Many of these new government approved regional centers, such as the newly opened California Wineries and Vineyards Regional Center, are seeking to revive flagging industries, according to the San Jose Mercury News. Others are looking to build hotels, hospitals, school buildings and restaurants. Regardless of the focus of the, the EB-5 visa program has helped them to do business during the recession.
“Basically, the banks are not lending, so if you really want to get things going, here is a tremendous opportunity,” John Loh, an Oakland real estate broker looking to put immigrant investments into local business projects, told the news source.
The EB-5 visa program gives foreign nationals a chance to become eligible for U.S. green cards if they invest $1 million in an American business and that investment leads to the creation or preservation of 10 jobs. Regional centers were created to manage the foreign investments and help investors fulfill the requirements of the EB-5 visa program.
Some EB-5 regional centers are located in Targeted Employment Areas (TEAs), which the Immigration Nationality Act defines as “a rural area or an area that has experienced high unemployment of at least 150 percent of the national average.” In these Target Employment Area(s) the investment is reduced to an amount of only a $500,000 from the foreign applicant to qualify for the program.
Each year the government sets aside 10,000 green cards for the EB-5 visa program, and although that number has never been reached, the number of green cards issued under the program has increased to 4,218 in 2009 from 1,443 in 2008, according to government statistics. It appears that foreign investors have realized the advantages of the EB-5 visa program and taken advantage of a higher demand for foreign investment among U.S. businesses.
“I think the real motivation for people who go for the EB-5 is because it is the fastest way to get a green card,” Christina Lau, the director of the California Wineries and Vineyards Regional Center, told the news source. “Once you commit your $500,000 into the U.S., you should be able to bring your wife and your children here in less than a years time.”
Many foreign investors use EB-5 consulting services from companies like Exclusive Visas, to help them find the EB-5 investment opportunity that best fits the needs of the investor.
Choosing a Mesothelioma Doctor – Tips For Finding the Right Doctor After a Mesothelioma Diagnosis
After you or a loved one has been diagnosed with mesothelioma, choosing which mesothelioma doctor you will trust your care to is one of several important decisions that must be made. The tips below offer guidelines for finding a mesothelioma doctor who can meet your needs, ensure that you get the best possible care, and help you through this difficult time.
Tip 1: Find a Doctor who has Experience Treating Mesothelioma and Asbestos Exposure Cases
Mesothelioma cancer is a relatively rare disease and not all doctors are knowledgeable regarding asbestos exposure, diagnosing mesothelioma, and the types of mesothelioma treatment. It is important for mesothelioma patients to find a doctor who has experience treating patients with this disease, particularly if they are interested in exploring some of the newer and non-traditional forms of mesothelioma treatment. There are several ways that you can find mesothelioma doctors, including the following:
- Ask your primary care physician to refer you to a mesothelioma specialist
- Contact an organization such as the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or the American Cancer Society and ask if they can provide assistance
- Ask any friends, family members, or coworkers who have dealt with a mesothelioma diagnosis if they can recommend a doctor.
Remember that every mesothelioma case is different and every patient has their own unique set of needs and concerns. You may have to consult with several mesothelioma doctors before you find one that you are comfortable with.
Tip 2: Ask the Right Questions
Before choosing a mesothelioma specialist, you should talk to the doctor and ask questions in order to learn about his or her background and qualifications. This can also help you get a sense of the doctor’s personality and character. Listed below are three key questions that you should ask a mesothelioma doctor that you are considering going to for treatment:
- How many cases of mesothelioma cancer have you treated in your career?
- What kind of specialized education, training, and certification have you received related to mesothelioma and asbestos cancer?
- What kinds of mesothelioma treatment options can you provide?
It is important to find a mesothelioma doctor who you trust to provide the highest level of care possible. You need to be comfortable communicating with your doctor about any questions or concerns you may have regarding your mesothelioma treatment. It can be very helpful if your family has a good relationship with the doctor as well, particularly if your family members are taking an active role in your treatment.
Motorcycle Accident Attorneys and the Hats They Wear
All too often you hear reports of a fatality due to a motorcycle accident. It is a common scenario for any accident attorney. Often, these fatalities are caused by negligent drivers, who have a variety of excuses from the sun was in their eyes to the biker hit their blind spot. It is a never ending story and one that is often, quite tragic.
As any motorcycle accident attorney will tell you, it is important, as drivers, that you are constantly aware of your surroundings and the other vehicles that are on the roadways. These vehicles include the sometimes hard to see, motorcycles. When drivers fail to know the other vehicles and their whereabouts on the roadways, then the result can be a fatality.
Both the motorcyclist and the automobile drivers must practice responsibility on the road. For the motorcyclist, taking simple measure such as wearing bright colors and driving defensively will help to ensure their safety. For the automobile driver, the simple fact of following road rules, such as the three second rule, knowing where vehicles are at all times on the road, and driving defensively, will all help to protect the safety of the motorcyclist on the road. It is the responsibility of the driver and the rider to help ensure the safety on the road, which might save the motorcyclist’s life.
Unfortunately, motorcycle accidents do occur, and often times they are quite serious. If you, or a loved one, has been injured in a motorcycle accident, then you definitely need to seek the services of a motorcycle accident attorney. You will find many advantages to retaining an accident attorney, which include that the attorney will properly direct you through the ordeal. Many riders may not have adequate insurance, and, therefore, put off proper treatment. The role of the accident attorney includes getting you the medical care that you need, without having to be out of pocket for the expense.
Other hats the accident attorney will wear are that they will deal with the insurance companies to ensure that your rights are fully protected. You will find, that when you are involved in it the pain and suffering is tremendous. The role of the accident lawyer is to be your advocate and your legal representation. It is their role to deal with all professionals such as medical experts that will be able to measure your injuries well into the future, and ensure that you receive compensation for not only the pain and suffering, lost wages, damage to your bike, and medical expenses that are in the present, but unforeseeable expenses that will be incurred in the future, as well.
A motorcycle accident attorney should have years in the courtroom representing victims and their families who been involved in them.
Although preventative measures are the best to avoid a collision, if you have been in an accident, with proper representation, you can be assured that your rights will be protected and that you receive full compensation.
