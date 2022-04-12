Finance
Ten Good Reasons why you need Car Insurance
It might seem a clever idea at the time but driving without car insurance is one of the stupidest ideas a person can have.
If you own a car don’t move it off the drive without taking out car insurance. You might be lucky and have years of accident free motoring but then again you might not!
Car insurance isn’t meant to be something you make regular use of. Like most insurances the hope is that you will never need to make a claim but if something goes wrong and you are involved in an accident you will certainly live to regret trying to cut corners and save some money through not having car insurance.
If you haven’t go car insurance and are wondering whether or not to get a car insurance quote just take a look at ten good reasons why you should never drive without car insurance again:
1. If you have an accident that is your fault and you don’t have car insurance you could leave a vulnerable victim without the care they need to recover from what is probably the worst ordeal of their life.
2. If you are hit by an uninsured driver and you don’t have car insurance yourself your medical care won’t be covered by any form of personal liability insurance that would have been part of your auto insurance package. Have you had a look at the cost of health care recently!
3. If you are driving without car insurance you are driving illegally.
4. If you don’t have car insurance it can leave you concentrating on who’s following you or who you are passing rather than on the road. Big accident risk.
5. Your inability to fund the one off cost of replacing your car if it was stolen or written off might leave you without transport for a considerable period of time.
6. Driving without car insurance and getting caught could loose you your license.
7. If you are considered high risk it could significantly increase your car insurance premiums. Being caught driving without insurance is likely to push you into the high risk category with most car insurance providers.
8. An unexplained break in your car insurance could impact your no claims discount leaving you with higher car insurance premiums in the future.
9. If you go for a period of time without car insurance you will probably have to lie when you next apply for car insurance. Proven falsifications could result in your car insurance provider revoking insurance cover and not settling a claim.
10. Driving without car insurance could leave you personally liable for significant third party claims in the event of an accident!
If you are still tempted to drive without car insurance just try and imagine how you would feel if you hit a child. Then imagine how much worse you would feel if you then left that child without the money to fund their health care or any form of financial compensation for the devastating impact an accident might have on their life.
Don’t ever drive without car insurance!
Auto Insurance Tips- 5 Car Insurance Tips to Save You Money
Here are some great tips that could save you money on auto insurance.
1. Raise Your Deductible
One way to save money on car insurance is to raise your deductible. A higher deductible will result in a lower premium. Just remember that you will need to pay the deductible in the event of the accident. So don’t raise it so high, that you can’t afford to pay it if you were ever to get in an accident.
2. Take a Driver’s Safety Course
Did you know that taking a course in Driver’s Safety could save you money on your policy? Many companies offer discounts to customers who complete an approved driving course. See if your insurance company could offer you a discount for this.
3. Choose your Car Wisely
You may not be in the market for a new car right now, but when you are thinking of a purchasing a new vehicle, choose wisely. Don’t just look at the sticker price on the vehicle when shopping. Certain cars are more costly to insure than others, so you could end up paying a lot more in car insurance than you expected if you buy that nice sports car instead of the four door sedan. Cars that are more likely to be stolen or that have parts that cost more to replace will be more expensive to insure. Keep that in mind when you decide to purchase a new car.
4. Drive Less
You may be wondering how driving less will save you money on car insurance. Well, many companies offer discounts to people who meet certain low mileage requirements. Start carpooling to work or school. Not only could it save you money on car insurance, but it will also save you money on gas!
5. Compare Quotes from Multiple Companies
Important Points to Ponder Before Buying a Health Insurance Plan
A health insurance plan is an essential part of financial planning in this era of skyrocketing medical costs. Medical inflation has been aggravating at its full spree which makes it all the more important to buy a Health Insurance plan which could sponsor the hospitalization and medical treatment bills or expenses.
It is important to evaluate and look for the following parameters to get a best health plan for you and your family.
1. Check for the Waiting Period Clause
You must be feeling care free after taking an insurance, but your health insurance comes with a waiting period clause for specific conditions. There is an initial period clause which says that any hospitalization claim will not be admissible in first 30 days of the policy commencement apart from accidental hospitalization.The pre-existing diseases or conditions are also not covered immediately after you purchase a policy.There is a waiting period ranging from 2 years to 4 years as per the plan conditions in the industry. Also, there are certain surgeries and treatments like hernia, cataract, joint replacement, etc. which can be treated after a specific waiting period of 1 or 2 years.
So,it is important to check the waiting period clause before you finalize the health plan.
2. Check for Sublimits
There are certain capping or sublimits in your health plan which says that the specific kind of expenses are paid by the insurance company upto a specific limit and beyond that the insured or customer has to bear them at his own. For example: Room rent charges are capped on per day basis for different health plans. Some health plans also come with a mandatory co-pay where the portion of the admissible claim is to be borne by the insured and the remaining is paid by the insurance company.
Check for the sublimits in your health plan to avoid any last minute surprises at the time of claim.
3. Check for Network Hospitals
The insurance companies offering health plans have certain empaneled network hospitals with whom they have a tie up. Any hospitalization or treatment taken in the mentioned or specified network hospital list is done on the cashless basis subject to policy conditions.
Check for the list of network hospitals of insurance company and ensure you have network hospitals of the insurer near your place of residence in case of any emergency hospitalization. Also, a treatment in non-network hospital may not offer cashless treatment and some insurers have a co-pay clause if you take a treatment in non-network hospital.
4. Check for the Claim Process
Different insurance companies have different claim procedures. Some settle or administer claims through Third Party Administrators (TPA’s) and some have their own in house claim settlement unit to foster quick and hassle free claim processing. Also, check the claim settlement ratio of the insurer you intend to buy a health plan from to have a clear picture on the number of claims settled by the insurer.
It is important to have a handy information on claims procedure to have a smooth and hassle free treatment in the times of hospitalization.
5. Compare & Buy Online
It is important to take a right buying decision which can be done by comparing the available health insurance plans online. You can compare the price, key features, policy benefits, value added benefits, eligibility, exclusions,etc. of multiple health insurance plans to make a right informed choice of your own without any interference of the agents. Buying online health insurance plan is a hassle free process which required least documentation and quick policy processing. There are certain online portals which will enable you to make an easy comparison and will assist you in choosing the right Health insurance plan.
Online buying of the health plan is economical as companies offer discounts on premium for buying a policy online. The reason for an insurance policy to be cost effective if bought online is because the intermediary cost of the premium component is removed. When there is no intermediary in between, Co.’s save on the commission and policy issuance cost, which the Co. transfers it to the customers.
Do evaluate your need and make a right buying decision by checking the above stated parameters.
How Does a Whole Life Insurance Policy Work?
How exactly does a whole life insurance policy work? Whole life policies are popular with some select groups of people but they are a little bit more complex than their plain vanilla easy to understand term life insurance counterparts.
The business of insurance has to be one of the most underrated services offered in the United States nowadays. Not many people think having life insurance is important and because of this we see that the industry is not as successful as the auto and homeowners insurance business. It is important to know however, that death comes at any age; and if a person wants to protect their family or other people after their death it is imperative for them to purchase a life insurance policy.
There are two basic types of life insurance in the United States that work in completely different ways and because of this have different premiums. One of these types of insurances is one that is called a temporary policy. This policy covers a policyholder for about 5 to 30 years and their premiums are most of the time stagnant. On the other hand we have the permanent policy in which members are covered for life as long as they pay all their premiums. Part of your premium will go toward a little saving portion of the policy that will accumulate over time and the other portion of the premium goes towards the insurance cost of the death benefit.
Whole life insurance is one of the three types of insurance polices that you can obtain if you want a permanent life insurance policy. This means that whole life will cover you for life and that your cash value (saving portion) will get higher as time goes by. However, whole life is different in that your cash value is tax deferred until the beneficiary withdraws it and you can also borrow against it.
A person should consider whole life insurance when the need for coverage is lifelong. Whole life may be used as part of your estate planning because it accrues money after a person pays the premiums, as mentioned before. Because premiums for this type of policy are much higher than those of temporary policies, a person must know that this is what they want after all. Whole life is a good choice if you want to make sure that your family or dependents have a good life after your death, and that the transition from the death of a person close to their lives is a close one.
Within the whole life realm, there are six different kinds that a person can choose from.
1. Non-Participating Whole Life Insurance: This type of whole life policy has a leveled premium and a face amount through the entire policyholder’s life. Since the policy has fixed costs the premiums will not be necessary high, but it will no pay you any dividends after the policyholder dies.
2. Participating Whole Life Insurance: This type is much different from the first type mentioned. One of its differences is that this one does pay dividends and because of this premiums can be said to be a little bit more expensive. These dividends can be used to reduce your premium payments because they can be paid in cash, they can be left to accumulate at a specified rate of interest or they can be used to purchase additional insurance which in turn will increase the value in cash that a beneficiary will receive after a policyholder’s death.
3. Level Premium Whole Life Insurance: This kind of insurance is one that has the same premiums with no significant drop or rise in the money paid monthly through the entire life of the policy. At first the premiums will be enough to cover the services given and a little portion of it can be put away to cover the premiums that will come in later years when the cost of insurance in the market rises. The insurer can also pay extra premiums that will go toward the cash value part of the policy one the policyholder dies.
4. Limited Payment Whole Life Insurance: This is the type of policy that will allow you to only pay premiums over a specified period of time. This means that if you only want to pay premiums for about twenty to thirty years or up until age 65 or 85; this is the type of policy that you want. Because premium payments are going to be paid over a specified period of time, your premium payments will be significantly higher, but after you get done with them you will be covered for life.
5. Single Premium Whole Life Insurance: This type of policy is one that is very common for people that select the whole life insurance type. This is a limited policy with a single relatively large premium due at issue. Due to the fact that the owner of the policy will pay the single premium payments when the policy is first signed, the life insurance policy will immediately have cash and loan value! This type of whole term life insurance is mostly an investment oriented type than some of the others.
6. Indeterminate Premium Whole Life Insurance: This is the easiest type of whole life policy to understand and also one of the most common ones in the life market. With this insurance the company will give you a premium based on how the company is doing economically and on expense costs. This means that while one year the premiums can be slightly lower than expected, in the next the company can charge more if they are not doing up to expectations. It is also good to note that there is a maximum guaranteed premium when you first sign your policy and that the life insurance company can never charge above the premium stated
While the cost of whole life coverage is substantially higher than a term life policy with the same death benefit it is important to keep in mind that the reason for the difference in price is that the death benefit for the whole life policy will almost certainly be paid out – after all everyone dies sometime! With the term policy of course the insurance company is counting on not paying the death benefit out on over 90% of the policies it issues.
The issue of life insurance should not be taken lightly if one has a family or dependents. While some people in the United States are fed up paying all the different kinds of insurances and they figure that they don’t need to pay extra for life insurance when they are young, it is important to understand that life insurance can be a life saver after a family member, husband or parent dies.
Whole life insurance covers you for life and it will allow a beneficiary to continue life only having to cope with the issue of death and not having to worry about the economic hits that come with it. Life insurance policies are a must for anyone that has someone that relies on them for support and it’s time for all responsible Americans to realize that.
