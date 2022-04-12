Blockchain
Terra Price Analysis: April 12
- On April 12, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.31.
- LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 12, 2022, is $79.03.
- Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.
In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 12, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Terra (LUNA)
Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.
Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies.
Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys.
Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis
LUNA price analysis on April 12, 2022, is explained below with a two hourtime frame.
A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline.
When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.
Currently, the price of LUNA is $84.31. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.31 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.07. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $79.07 and the sell level of LUNA is $84.11.
Terra (LUNA) Moving Average
The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below.
Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Blockchain
LBank Weekly Listing Report, 11th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on11thApril.
For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange
Project:BTFA
Listing date:11thApr.
Key words:NFT, Listed on Hotbit,uniswap,ERC20
Official Website:https://bananataskforceape.com
About:
Banana Task Force Ape is the native token to their highly anticipated NFT Collection. Benefits of being a BTFA token member includes being whitelisted to future NFT mint collections, airdrop of our governance token Banana Index, complimentary VIP access to tiered events, and guaranteed spots in future IDOs.
Project:FRZSS
Listing date:11th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Hotbit,Pancakeswap,BEP20
Official Website:https://frzss.com/
About:
The main purpose of the FRZSS token is to strengthen the solar energy industry and expanding this industry to help electricity supply for not a far future also with cooperation with companies, we have focused on reduce electricity generation costs.
Project:SHINJIRO
Listing date:11th Apr.
Key words:Education, Game,Listed on Uniswap,ERC20
Official Website:https://shinjirotoken.com/
About:
Shinjiro has come to build a bridge between children, adolescents, new investors and the many skeptics of the crypto world. Our platform will educate them on what will be the future as we know it in how to manage their money safely in this space where there is no protection.
With an elaborate NFT collection, regular involvement in financial education for the youth, and a play to earn game utilizing Shinjiro token within the platform.
Project:SHIBGOTCHI
Listing date:13th Apr.
Key words:GAMEFI,NFT , Listed on Uniswap,CET,ERC20
Official Website:https://shibgotchi.io/
About:
Shibgotchi was created by our love of Memes, NFTs, Gamefi, and the cult game Tamagotchi. Everything combined blends into SHiBGOTCHi, the biggest retro Gamefi token in the Metaverse. Explore the retro world with over 10.000 NFTs to individualize your very own SHiBGOTCHi.
A device to play SHiBGOTCHi will be released in the second stage of the project. Until then, you can pet your SHiBGOTCHi on Desktop and Mobile.
Project:CMSN
Listing date:13th Apr.
Key words:Listed on Uniswap, ERC20
Official Website: https://thecommission.xyz/
About:
The Commission is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency CMSN, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development. As of December 2020, the network has transacted an estimated $299 billion for over 2 million users.
Project: VMS
Listing date:15th Apr.
Key words: Initial listing,ERC20
Official Website: https://www.vmscoin.com/
About:
VMS stands for VEHICLE MINING SYSTEM. Vehicle is a word that means “automobile, rides, and transportation,” and includes cars, yachts, and bikes commonly known. VMS is a remarkable system that can mine cryptocurrencies by solving fundamental electrical problem of mining computers by supplying power to from operating alternator.
Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.4th to Apr.10th, 2022
Name:ASTO
Weekly gain:19%
Official Website:https://www.alteredstatemachine.xyz/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asto/usdt/#usd
Name:QUROZ
Weekly gain: 643%
Official Website:http://qfora.co.kr/
Trade here:https://www.lbank.info/exchange/quroz/usdt/#usd
Name:LGD
Weekly gain:2%
Official Website:https://logod.io/data.html
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lgd/usdt/#usd
Name:STAR(1)
Weekly gain:202%
Official Website:http://star-chain.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/star1/usdt/#usd
Name:BOBA1
Weekly gain:128%
Official Website:https://boba.network/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/boba1/usdt/#usd
Name:UM
Weekly gain: 98%
Official Website:https://unclemine.org/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/um/usdt/#usd
Name:FMT
Weekly gain: 50%
Official Website:https://fomoex.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fmt/usdt/#usd
Name:EWT
Weekly gain: 32%
Official Website:https://ecowatt.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ewt/usdt/#usd
Name:ETS1
Weekly gain: 28%
Official Website:https://ethersig.io/EN_home
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ets1/usdt/#usd
Name:CBX
Weekly gain: 26%
Official Website:https://www.cropbytes.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cbx/usdt/#usd
Name:PANDA1
Weekly gain:47%
Official Website:https://www.pandadao.info/zh
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/panda1/usdt/#usd
Name:LFT
Weekly gain:140%
Official Website:https://lendflare.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lft/usdt/#usd
Name:ASW
Official Website:https://adaswap.app/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asw/usdt/#usd
About LBank Exchange
LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.
Start Trading Now:
lbank.info
Visit Our Social Media：
Join Our Community:
Telegram
Contact Details:
For business cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
For marketing cooperation, please contact:
[email protected]
Blockchain
Bitcoin Price Plummets Below $40,000 As Crypto Market Tallies $440 Million In Liquidations
Bitcoin fell 15% in the last 24 hours, plunging below $40,000 for the first time since middle of March. Meanwhile, Ethereum was down 14%, retreating below the $3,000 level for the first time since March 22.
BTC was trading at $39,783 at the time of writing, while Ether (ETH) fell to $2,978.54, according to Coingecko data.
Investors are weighing the prospects of rising interest rates, skyrocketing inflation, and global commerce being disrupted as a result of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, among other factors.
Suggested Reading | What’s Next For Bitcoin As Prices Encounter Difficulty Reclaiming $43,000?
Bitcoin Retreats To Monthly Low
Faced with the threat of further rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve, Bitcoin, along with stocks, is sliding to a monthly low. Hundreds of millions of dollars worth of liquidations have occurred as a result.
Market experts believe that the central bank’s balance sheet reductions are exerting downward pressure on stocks and risk assets, with Bitcoin potentially losing allure.
Decentrader co-founder filbfilb concurred with these severe headwinds, stating that the Fed’s action will have an effect on the BTC price trend “for months to come.”
Lesser Exposure To Speculative Assets
Investors appear to be decreasing their exposure to speculative assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies, in response to fears about inflation and slowing economic development.
Additionally, the 10-year Treasury yield increased to a fresh three-year high of 2.77% on Tuesday, lowering the present value of high-priced technology equities.
Bitcoin, which has generally been reasonably connected with the pricing of other cryptocurrencies, has recently become more correlated with stock prices.
BTC total market cap at $765.42 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Suggested Reading | Price Of Bitcoin Retreats Under $42,000 As Enthusiasm From Miami Event Fizzles
Last month, the cryptocurrency asset’s price correlation with the S&P 500 reached 0.50, with -1 indicating that they move in complete opposition to one another and 1 indicating that they move in perfect sync.
According to Arcane Research data, it was the highest rate since October 2020.
Nydig, a Bitcoin-focused asset manager, noted in a note to investors:
“Bitcoin investors continue to be concerned about rising interest rates and the prospect of tighter monetary conditions.”
Looming Crypto Meltdown
On Sunday, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes warned of a “coming crypto carnage” and projected that both Bitcoin and Ether would continue to plummet far further.
The billionaire investment banker-turned-crypto mogul predicted that Bitcoin and Ether will “bottom well before the Fed moves” and reverses course on its tightening policies.
Hayes anticipated that the two leading cryptocurrencies would touch the $30,000 and $2,500 levels by the end of June.
Within 24 hours, Coinglass reports that roughly $440 million has been liquidated across the broader crypto market. This totals over 140,000 trades, one of which resulted in a $10 million loss on a single trade.
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain
Ethereum Breaks Key Support, Why Decline Isn’t Over Yet
Ethereum gained bearish momentum below the $3,100 level against the US Dollar. ETH price extended decline and settled below the $3,000 support zone.
- Ethereum started another decline and traded below the key $3,000 support.
- The price is now trading below $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,990 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could recover, but upsides might be capped near the $3,035 level.
Ethereum Price Extends Decline
Ethereum remained in a bearish zone below the $3,120 level. ETH broke the key $3,000 support zone to move further into a bearish zone.
The bears even pushed the price below $2,980. A low is formed near $2,951 and the price is now consolidating losses. Besides, ether price now trading below $3,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. On the upside, an initial resistance is seen near the $2,990 level.
There is also a connecting bearish trend line forming with resistance near $2,990 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The next major resistance is near the $3,035 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,308 swing high to $2,951 low.
A close above the $3,035 level might start a decent recovery wave. The next major resistance could be near the $3,130 level. The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $3,308 swing high to $2,951 low is also near $3,130.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $3,130 resistance could increase the chances of a trend change. In the stated case, the price could climb above the $3,150 zone.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to start a recovery wave above the $3,035 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,965 zone.
The next major support is near the $2,950 level. If there is a downside break below the $2,950 support, the price could resume its decline. In the stated case, the price could drop towards the $2,820 level or even $2,800 in the near term.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now correcting higher towards the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $2,950
Major Resistance Level – $3,035
