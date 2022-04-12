Connect with us

The Diversity of NFTs: Beyond Digital Art

The Diversity of NFTs: Beyond Digital Art
NFTs are perhaps the most misunderstood blockchain-related product. Since they entered mainstream consciousness in 2021, they have been invariably associated with digital art. But NFTs have utility beyond the high-end art world. Digital collectibles are on the rise, with athletes especially interested in using NFTs to crystallize iconic moments in sports history. In the gaming world, many developers are working on incorporating NFTs in video games as playable items. Lastly, the greatest application of NFTs is yet to come in the metaverse. In this article, we will explore the world of NFTs beyond digital art and bring your attention to some of the coolest projects in this space, and perhaps more importantly, introduce the best platforms you can use to access NFT products.

Most people’s introduction to NFTs was in 2021, when digital artist Beeple, sold his artwork 5,000 days at Christies for a staggering $69million. Since then, NFTs have been a staple of mainstream culture, with digital artists increasingly using the technology as a way to directly interact with their clientele. But enough about art – what else are people doing with NFTs?

Digital collectibles are perhaps the second best-known NFT product. Everyone has of course heard of Bored Ape Yacht Club, a collection of computer-generated images of lackadaisical primates that totaled over $180 million in sales in a single week in February according to Business Insider. But NFTs are also big in sports. In 2021, Tyson Fury, the lineal boxing heavyweight champion partnered with FOMO labs to create an NFT collection. The creme de la creme of the collection, ‘Lineal’ by Tyson Fury sold for nearly a million dollars, becoming the highest-selling boxing-related NFT ever sold.

FOMO Lab,  the leading IP specialists, FomoVERSE architects and creation studio has brought to market a myriad of futuristic NFT collections to the space. Over in the auto world, the Miami Crypto Experience also partnered with FOMO labs to put the first-ever Porsche on the blockchain. NFTs are also disrupting the music industry through an innovative melding of blockchain technology and music: PVLACE of 808 Mafia also linked up with FOMO Labs to create a collection that included original musical compositions accompanying the NFTs.

But the full extent of NFT utility will be demonstrated through the metaverse. In a cross reality space, a myriad of use cases for NFTs appears as digital admission tokens and more. The applications are endless, but what the NFT space needs is a platform that can bring together these functions in an accessible and productive setting. FOMO Lab serves as a one-stop-shop for all aspects of the NFT ecosystem, from a launchpad for assisting in the growth of new crypto projects, to a multi-chain NFT marketplace – The Avenue Marketplace – which has interoperability across different blockchains. This type of holistic approach to creating an NFT ecosystem is the kind of forward vision needed to truly push the boundaries of what blockchain technology can achieve and to provide users with ownership over their digital assets.

 

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 12

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2022

Polkadot Price Analysis: April 12
  • On April 12, bullish DOT price analysis is at $22.99.
  • DOT’s bearish market price analysis for April 12, 2022 is $15.13.
  • Polkadot’s MA shows the downward trend.

In Polkadot (DOT) price analysis on April 12, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about DOT to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Polkadot (DOT)

DOT is the native cryptocurrency of polkadot. A blockchain interoperability system protocol established in 2016. It is a sharded blockchain, which means that many different chains are connected to the same network, which allows them to process and transfer data between chains in parallel without sacrificing security.

Polkadot (DOT) Price Analysis

DOT price analysis on April 12, 2022 is explained below with a two hour time frame.

DOT/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of DOT is $17.74. If the pattern continues, the price of DOT might reach the resistance level of $20.56 and $22.99 and the buy level of DOT is $17.44. If the trend reverses, then the price of DOT may fall to $15.13  and the sell level of DOT is $16.51.

Polkadot (DOT) Moving Average

The DOT’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, DOT is in a bearish state. Notably, the DOT price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of DOT at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Terra Price Analysis: April 12

1 hour ago

on

April 12, 2022

Terra Price Analysis: April 12
  • On April 12, the bullish LUNA price analysis is at $96.31.
  • LUNA’s bearish market price analysis for April 12, 2022, is $79.03.
  • Terra’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Terra (LUNA) price analysis on April 12, 2021, we use price patterns, and Moving Average about LUNA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Terra (LUNA)

Terra is a blockchain network built using Cosmos SDK specializing in stablecoin creation. Rather than use fiat or over-collateralized crypto as reserves, each and individual stablecoin is convertible into the network’s native token LUNA. It enables users to pay network fees, participate in governance, stake in the Tendermint Delegated Proof of Stake consensus mechanism, and peg stablecoins.

Stablecoins on the Terra network use a different method to maintain price parity than collateralized fiat-backes stablecoins and crypto-backed stablecoins. However, Terra’s stablecoins, use algorithmic methods to control their supply and maintain the peg. The LUNA token is integral to Terra’s algorithmic stablecoins as it absorbs the stablecoin’s demand volatility. with an elastic monetary policy, LUNA carefully controls the supply of Terra’s currencies. 

Terra Station is the official Terra crypto wallet and dashboard that allows LUNA holders to access their funds,take, and participate in governance. It’s available as both an app for mobile devices and as a browser extension. It is a non-custodial wallet, which means, only you have access to your private keys. 

Terra (LUNA) Price Analysis

LUNA price analysis on April 12, 2022, is explained below with a two hourtime frame.

LUNA/USDT Descending Channel Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

A descending channel is a chart pattern formed from two downward trendlines drawn above and below a price representing resistance and support levels. The descending channel pattern is also known as a falling channel or channel down. The upper line is identified first, as running along with the highs and is called the trendline. 

When the price is around the upper trend line, look for short opportunities, although aggressive traders could trade long and short at both trend lines looking for a bounce or pullback. Another way to trade this pattern is to wait for the price to break through either trendline. Descending channels, like ascending channels, are a tool for determining whether the trend in price will continue.

Currently, the price of LUNA is $84.31. If the pattern continues, the price of LUNA might reach the resistance level of $96.31 and the buy level of LUNA is $89.07. If the trend reverses, then the price of LUNA may fall to $79.07 and the sell level of LUNA is $84.11.

Terra (LUNA) Moving Average

The LUNA’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, LUNA is in a bearish state. Notably, the LUNA price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of LUNA at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 11th April 2022

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

LBank Weekly Listing Report, 11th April 2022
As a world class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week’s exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on11thApril.

For a more complete list please follow our twitter@LBank_Exchange

Project:BTFA

Listing date:11thApr.

Key words:NFT, Listed on Hotbit,uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://bananataskforceape.com

About:

Banana Task Force Ape is the native token to their highly anticipated NFT Collection. Benefits of being a BTFA token member includes being whitelisted to future NFT mint collections, airdrop of our governance token Banana Index, complimentary VIP access to tiered events, and guaranteed spots in future IDOs.

Project:FRZSS

Listing date:11th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Hotbit,Pancakeswap,BEP20

Official Website:https://frzss.com/

About:

The main purpose of the FRZSS token is to strengthen the solar energy industry and expanding this industry to help electricity supply for not a far future also with cooperation with companies, we have focused on reduce electricity generation costs.

Project:SHINJIRO

Listing date:11th Apr.

Key words:Education, Game,Listed on Uniswap,ERC20

Official Website:https://shinjirotoken.com/

About:

Shinjiro has come to build a bridge between children, adolescents, new investors and the many skeptics of the crypto world. Our platform will educate them on what will be the future as we know it in how to manage their money safely in this space where there is no protection.

With an elaborate NFT collection, regular involvement in financial education for the youth, and a play to earn game utilizing Shinjiro token within the platform.

Project:SHIBGOTCHI

Listing date:13th Apr.

Key words:GAMEFI,NFT , Listed on Uniswap,CET,ERC20

Official Website:https://shibgotchi.io/

About:

Shibgotchi was created by our love of Memes, NFTs, Gamefi, and the cult game Tamagotchi. Everything combined blends into SHiBGOTCHi, the biggest retro Gamefi token in the Metaverse. Explore the retro world with over 10.000 NFTs to individualize your very own SHiBGOTCHi.

A device to play SHiBGOTCHi will be released in the second stage of the project. Until then, you can pet your SHiBGOTCHi on Desktop and Mobile.

Project:CMSN

Listing date:13th Apr.

Key words:Listed on Uniswap, ERC20

Official Website: https://thecommission.xyz/

About:

The Commission is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency CMSN, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development. As of December 2020, the network has transacted an estimated $299 billion for over 2 million users.

Project: VMS

Listing date:15th Apr.

Key words: Initial listing,ERC20

Official Website: https://www.vmscoin.com/

About:

VMS stands for VEHICLE MINING SYSTEM. Vehicle is a word that means “automobile, rides, and transportation,” and includes cars, yachts, and bikes commonly known. VMS is a remarkable system that can mine cryptocurrencies by solving fundamental electrical problem of mining computers by supplying power to from operating alternator.

Summary of Last Week’s Listings –Apr.4th to Apr.10th, 2022

Name:ASTO

Weekly gain:19%

Official Website:https://www.alteredstatemachine.xyz/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asto/usdt/#usd

Name:QUROZ

Weekly gain: 643%

Official Website:http://qfora.co.kr/

Trade here:https://www.lbank.info/exchange/quroz/usdt/#usd

Name:LGD

Weekly gain:2%

Official Website:https://logod.io/data.html

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lgd/usdt/#usd

Name:STAR(1)

Weekly gain:202%

Official Website:http://star-chain.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/star1/usdt/#usd

Name:BOBA1

Weekly gain:128%

Official Website:https://boba.network/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/boba1/usdt/#usd

Name:UM

Weekly gain: 98%

Official Website:https://unclemine.org/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/um/usdt/#usd

Name:FMT

Weekly gain: 50%

Official Website:https://fomoex.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/fmt/usdt/#usd

Name:EWT

Weekly gain: 32%

Official Website:https://ecowatt.io/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ewt/usdt/#usd

Name:ETS1

Weekly gain: 28%

Official Website:https://ethersig.io/EN_home

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/ets1/usdt/#usd

Name:CBX

Weekly gain: 26%

Official Website:https://www.cropbytes.com/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/cbx/usdt/#usd

Name:PANDA1

Weekly gain:47%

Official Website:https://www.pandadao.info/zh

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/panda1/usdt/#usd

Name:LFT

Weekly gain:140%

Official Website:https://lendflare.finance/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/lft/usdt/#usd

Name:ASW

Official Website:https://adaswap.app/

Trade here: https://www.lbank.info/exchange/asw/usdt/#usd

About LBank Exchange

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from more than 210 regions around the world.

Start Trading Now:

lbank.info

Visit Our Social Media

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Join Our Community:

Telegram

Contact Details:

For business cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

For marketing cooperation, please contact:

[email protected]

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

