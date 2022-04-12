Finance
The Growing Private Investigations Market in Colorado
I love being a private investigator. It is a progressive career and always captures my attention. That is why I am still doing it and plan to make a long career out of investigating. I get bored very easy and this always has something new and interesting to teach me. I started doing insurance investigations. Mostly liability claims and workers compensation surveillance. I did the majority of my investigating in Colorado Springs. Once I learned the ropes of the trade I expanded my field and area of coverage. I now own my own firm in Colorado Springs and Denver. I conduct surveillance, cheating spouse cases, skip tracing, background checks, child custody cases, corporate investigations and more. I investigate in Denver and Investigate in Colorado Springs, Mostly. But I do cover the entire state of Colorado. I use all types of investigative tools in my trade. I have a 4k hand held camera, various hidden and covert cameras from, key fob cameras to pen cameras to blue tooth cameras. I also have a dash camera and stationary cameras.
I have my criminal justice degree from UCCS. I have been growing in investigating business slowly over the past 9 years and it progresses each year. I have seen my fair share of interesting cases. People claiming to be hurt with a broken ankle when I catch them skiing. My favorite types of investigating cases are child custody cases. I am blessed to help children get out of an abusive home or reunite children with their parents. Cheating spouse cases can be interesting but it does put our society in perspective on how hurtful we can be towards each other.
One of my most interesting cases was locating a homeless person in a large city. This was a large task as most homeless people are completely off the grid. Most people you can locate easily through social media or looking through our databases. Not the case trying to find a homeless person. It takes hours of leg work, talking with people doing private investigating the old school way. I thought it would take me 100 hours to locate this homeless person. However within 24 hrs I had him reunited with his mother. This business of people watching really opens your eyes to a different part of the world, one that is both cursed and blessed. I love helping people and hope to be investigating for years to come.
Investigators are used in a variety of situations. My company has a policy that we only take cases that have a legal stance. Are we going to provide a service that will determine which direction that case goes. Can we help bring new information to the case?Vetting clients is a part of the investigation process. There are people out there that want information for not all the right reasons. I have heard of past investigators taking on cases where they could have been held liable for giving out sensitive information. A great example would be a potential client wanted to know where his ex wife was to serve her papers for child custody reasons. After the investigations company did their due diligence they learned the ex husband and potential client had a restraining order for domestic violence. They declined to take the case, avoiding what could have been very bad for all parties involved.
The private investigator industry is a large part of our history. One of the first investigations company was the Pinkerton company in the late 1800’s. The company helped solve cases for top government officials and large corporations. They did take some controversial cases as well. One of the most notorious cases was the homestead strike. Pinkerton was hired for security at the factories where the strike took place. Shots were fired killing 7 Pinkerton workers and 9 people participating in the strike.
I believe the investigations field is only going to grow and be a more productive industry as our population grows. It helps hold people accountable and resolve issues of conflict. The investigation field has evolved with new technologies available making it easier and more time efficient to conduct certain types of investigations such as missing person investigations or background checks.
Finance
Tenants Insurance
Protection of your assets and the risks of third-party liability should be a primary concern to all renters simply because accidents do happen and we seldom have visibility to them until after the fact. An unwatched pot or overflowing bathtub can cause a great deal of damage to your unit and contents. Tenants insurance covers your contents against losses caused by fire, smoke damage, water damage, vandalism, theft, and many additional perils.
What is the specific protection that tenants insurance can provide?
- Contents – Protection for contents in the policyholder’s unit and other personal belongings worn or used by the resident on- and off-premises. If you were able to turn your unit upside down and shake it, whatever falls would generally be considered “contents” whereas whatever doesn’t is part of the building and is not covered. Contents can include, but are not limited to furniture, clothes, televisions, bedding, and dishes. Some restrictions may of course apply.
- Personal Liability – If a resident is found to be responsible for causing damage to the building or another person’s property (for example, if a resident accidentally started a fire in their room) or caused bodily injury to another person on the premises, coverage under the policy will respond up to the insured limit to pay legal expenses and compensatory damages subject to the Policy Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy.
- Additional Living Expenses – If as a consequence of an insured loss the tenant’s unit is unfit for occupancy or a resident has to move out their unit while repairs are being made, coverage under the policy will pay the increased expenses up to insured limit incurred by the resident to obtain temporary housing subject to the Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy. If a resident has to move to a hotel for a few days while their unit is being repaired, these additional costs and increased food costs for restaurant meals may be covered under the Policy subject to the Policy Terms, Conditions, and Exclusions of the policy.
- Other Coverages – Additional coverages may be available for earthquake, jewellery, and fine arts. Please check with your insurance broker as required.
Coverages may be subject to a deductible. Please check with your insurance broker for policy specifics.
Additional Benefits
Some tenants insurance policies offer access to value-added services, direct from the insurer, as an additional benefit of the coverage. Novex Insurance Company, for example, offers Novex Assistance – a program designed to provide tenants with services including:
- An unlimited legal information telephone help line for advice about property, landlord/tenant relations, employment, contracts, social benefits, licences and permits, inheritances, and family law.
- Home care services including housekeeping when property is damaged; babysitting for sick children or grandchildren; babysitting in case of hospitalization; homemaking on return from hospitalization; and visiting nurse.
Please note that home care services are subject to certain limits and conditions. Please ask for details.
Tenants Insurance Programs
Tenants insurance programs exist for a number of different types of tenants that may offer tailored coverage and pre-negotiated preferred rates for insurance. These preferred rates may offer cost savings over retail market tenants insurance offerings.
- Building Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of tenants living in certain buildings.
- Seniors Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of senior tenants living in certain retirement homes. May specifically include coverages for hearing aids, wheelchairs, or scooters.
- University/College Tenants Insurance Programs – For the benefit of their students while living in residence at certain colleges or universities.
In most cases, tenants insurance programs may be supplied without cost to the building owner, retirement home owner, or college/university. Improved property and general liability loss experience may result for the building owners due to the insurer’s ability to subrogate. This may in turn lead to lower commercial insurance rates in future.
Conclusion
Protecting your contents and yourself against liability risk is a prudent step to take regardless of whether you own your home or not. Tenants insurance is a risk coverage often overlooked by renters that can, in many cases, provide significant risk protection at reasonable rates. Ask your insurance broker about the benefits of tenants insurance and learn how little it can cost to cover your belongings and third-party liability risk.
Finance
New Surety Bond Requirements
Upcoming Surety bonding requirements this year. This year we will see a lot more new surety bonding requirements from a variety of obligee’s. The reason why this will occur is because of the influx of claims from business defrauding the public. As businesses are facing closure desperate companies are violating the laws to stay open.
More restrictions as well as new bonds have been on the rise. Not to mention higher bond amounts as well as changing of the bond form languages for certain bonds. This has caused many businesses to close their doors do to bonds that were once considered a soft bond form to a hard to place bond.
New bonds as well as higher bond amounts
California last month tried to increase the bond amount required for car dealers from $50,000 to $100,000 the law was struck down but motion to reevaluate the new bill was granted.
So far this year a $50,000 Medicaid bond has been required for DMEPOS suppliers. The Surety bond is being required to hopefully combat fraud performed by DMEPOS suppliers. Even Suppliers of durable medical equipment such as prosthetics, orthodontist must obtain the bond.
Also this year a $25,000 MVD bond has been required for Indiana dealers. I have not seen a surety bond form as of yet but I will keep you posted. Texas MVD bonds have increased from $25,000 to $50,000 as well; the bond will still remain a two year term. Tennessee has also followed the trend by raising there bonds for auto dealers from $25,000 to $50,000 it is also a two year bond. Currently there are talks of increasing contractor license bonds for California as well.
Finance
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Boost Your Closing Sales
Life Insurance Closing Techniques
If you were expecting another one line sales pitch to be written here, you definitely will not find it. Life insurance closing techniques have very little to do with sales pitches at all. The whole say this and all of a sudden you will get this kind of reaction from your prospect sounds like a crush sale to me.
If it ever came down to you giving a sales pitch, you are either trying to salvage the sale, or you are not in true communication with your client. Think about it, you are solely relying on some outdated script or pitch that was written who knows how long ago. Wouldn’t you rather know how to not perform a sales pitch and still close a deal?
I am one of those individuals that likes to know how things work. For example, if a doctor just ran some pitch on you, but he really didn’t know the science of his own work would you go with that doctor? I didn’t think so. The same concept goes with life insurance closing techniques, if you do not know the science of truly closing a deal, then why look for the quick way out.
This brings me to my very first point, you are in this business to sell yourself, not your products.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Always Sell Yourself
What exactly do I mean by “sell yourself”. A lot of individuals hear this but very few actually understand the science behind it. I am going to try and put it into the best perspective for you. Think of a time when you wanted to buy something, like a TV or Car. Do you remember the individual that you dealt with during the course of the sale? Maybe you do not remember his or her name, but you can definitely remember if they were knowledgeable, kind, informative, and helpful. Now, do you remember the guy you did not buy from?
What were the reasons you did not buy from that individual? Maybe he did not help out, he might have been rude or even ignored your questions or concerns about the product you were wanting to buy.
The reason why you did not buy from that individual, was because they did not sell themselves. Even though it was the same product, same price, same warranty, you still did not buy from that individual. Life insurance closing techniques are about getting to know your client.
They will not buy from a stranger, so you turn them into a friend. Friends have trust, and trust is what will get you the sale. The client must trust you with their money. If you are just out there doing some sales pitch about some product but have not really gotten to know who you are sitting across from, you are literally hiking up hill to close that deal.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – The Sales Presentation
After you have gotten to know your client, you then get to the product presentation portion of your visit. A majority of life insurance agents tend to have some type of sales presentation . These sales presentations are meant to educate your client on your products, and how they perform.
The biggest mistake that I see out there is that the presentation is incredibly overwhelming in information. Let me take a step back and show you what I mean by this. Life insurance products, and their complexities can really put a human brain to sleep. What I have noticed is some companies jam packing their presentation with so many complicated phrases that the average consumer would just not understand.
Do you know why people choose to read at night? It’s to get tired. Eventually during your reading session you will come across some word that you do not understand, and you will skip over it. Generally about 15-20 minutes later you will start getting drowsy and will fall asleep.
The same concept applies to sales presentations, if your life insurance closing technique heavily relies on your presentation to the client, I strongly recommend you keep it incredibly simple. Simplicity is a major factor in closing ratios in this business. Many individuals do not understand what a Mutual Fund is. I personally do not call it a Mutual Fund, instead I call it a collective pool of money. It is small things that really make a difference in a make or break deal.
Life Insurance Closing Techniques – Proper Communication
This concept of proper communication, although very simple is a concept that 90% of life insurance agents do not follow. That is why you do not see them making more then 100k+ a year. How exactly do you apply this concept to your life insurance closing techniques? Proper communication is really two way communication. What this means is that during your time of getting to know your client, and even during your sales presentation you must always listen and acknowledge. You must always acknowledge your clients concerns, if you have a solution wonderful, if you do not you must still acknowledge their concerns and take note to see what you can do to help them.
During the presentation, you must make it interactive. Do not by any means just sit there and ramble on and on without even getting an “OK” or “I understand,” from your client. After you explain a portion of your presentation to the client, turn that paper around and make them explain it back to you. They should have no problem doing it if you kept it simple, and if you were in proper communication from the get go of your appointment. Do not be afraid to ask open ended questions, anything that will involve more communication will make your client feel like you are a friend, and not someone just trying to sell them some product.
By applying what you have learned here in your day to day practice you will see great results in your personal production. Remember, keep that presentation as simple as possible, complexity is a deal breaker. Get to know who the person across from you is, they put food on your table for your family and friends. If you are truly providing a service to your prospect, and you utilize proper two way communication to help your client understand that, then you will greatly increase your life insurance closing ratio.
To Your Success,
Muris
