Blockchain

The Nightly Mint: Daily NFT Recap

Published

21 seconds ago

on

The Nightly Mint: Daily NFT Recap
After a brief hiatus, we’re back in action with the 5-day-a-week delivery of ‘The Nightly Mint,’ your daily digest of NFT action. There is plenty of discourse today on crypto Twitter around Coinbase buying the rights to use Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs from owners in the 5-figure range, but we’ll leave that to crypto Twitter and review some of today’s headlines – including a new Spike Lee NFT and one legacy gaming company that envisions NFTs as a major pillar in the future of video games. Let’s dive in.

The Nightly Mint

Latest Mint: The Spike Lee NFT

Spike Lee is slated to mint 3,945 new NFTs of still images from his 1986 debut film, She’s Gotta Have It. Spike owns the rights to the film, making the execution particularly easy for the legendary filmmaker. Spike joins the likes of Quentin Tarantino on the short-list of well-know filmmakers to release their own NFTs around heavy-hitting films.

Bitcoin has led the charge, as it often does, in the broader crypto movement this week - which has included a slide in prices across the board, including for many NFT projects. Spike Lee has been an avid crypto proponent for Bitcoin and beyond, and is now releasing NFTs. | Source: BTC-USD on TradingView.com

SEGA Sees NFTs In The Future Of Gaming

SEGA has reportedly been working on a new title, ‘SuperGame,’ that will encapsulate multiple games, and is now believed to incorporated cloud technology and/or NFTs. The historic gaming conglomerate has been cited to be expected to spend nearly a billion dollars over the next four to give years on the title. The individual titles are expected to be “interactive titles that go beyond the traditional framework of games.” Sega producer Masayoshi Kikuchi noted this about ‘SuperGame’ as well:

“It is a natural extension for the future of gaming that it will expand to involve new areas such as cloud gaming and NFT. We are also developing SuperGame from the perspective of how far different games can be connected to each other.”

The ‘Minty Fresh’ Take

Sometimes, that’s just how the game goes.

Featured image from Pexels, Charts from TradingView.com
The writer of this content is not associated or affiliated with any of the parties mentioned in this article. This is not financial advice.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 12

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

Bitcoin Perpetual Future Price Analysis: April 12
  • On April 12, the bullish BTC price analysis is at $42,648.5.
  • BTC’s bearish market price analysis for April 12, 2022, is $37363.5.
  • Bitcoin’s MA shows a downward trend.

In Bitcoin Perpetual Future (BTC) price analysis on April 12, 2021, we use price patterns, and the Moving Average of BTC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Perpetual futures are futures contracts with no maturity, as opposed to dated futures, which expire at a pre-set date and time such as every month or every quarter. Any position in a perpetual future stays open until the trader decides to close the trade by executing an offsetting trade, or until the trade gets liquidated by EQUOS. As perpetual futures have no set expiry they are, in a way, similar to spot exposure. To ensure that perpetual prices are kept in line with the spot market, the contracts have an exchange of payment between buyers and sellers depending on where the future price is trading relative to the underlying spot price.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin (BTC) operates free of any central control or the oversight of banks or governments. Instead, it relies on peer-to-peer software and cryptography. A public ledger records all Bitcoin transactions and copies are held on servers around the world. Every transaction is publicly broadcast to the network and shared from node to node. Every ten minutes or so these transactions are collected together by miners into a group called a block and added permanently to the blockchain. 

Bitcoin can be exchanged for cash just like any asset. There are numerous cryptocurrency exchanges online where people can do this but transactions can also be carried out in person or over any communications platform, allowing even small businesses to accept Bitcoin. 

When Bitcoin was first launched it was possible to almost instantaneously mine a coin using even a basic computer. Miners also choose which transactions to bundle into a block, so fees of varying amounts are added by the sender as an incentive. 

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis

BTC price analysis on April 12, 2022, is explained below with an hourly time frame.

A double bottom pattern is a technical analysis charting pattern that describes a change in trend and a momentum reversal from prior leading price action. It describes the drop of a stock or index, a rebound another drop to the same or similar level as the original drop, and finally another rebound. The double bottom pattern always follows a major or minor downtrend in particular security and signals the reversal and the beginning of a potential uptrend. 

Currently, the price of BTC is $40,506.77. If the pattern continues, the price of BTC might reach the resistance level of $47232, and the buy level of BTC is $42,648.5. If the trend reverses, then the price of BTC may fall to $37363.5.

Bitcoin (BTC) Moving Average

The BTC’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart below. 

Currently, BTC is in a bearish state. Notably, the BTC price lies below 50 MA (short-term) and 200 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of BTC at any time.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Blockchain

On-chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Miners Were Behind The Selloff

Published

4 hours ago

on

April 12, 2022

By

On-chain Data Suggests Bitcoin Miners Were Behind The Selloff
On-chain shows Bitcoin miner outflows have been elevated recently, suggesting miners were involved in the recent selloff that took the price of the crypto below $42k.

Bitcoin Miner Outflows Spiked Up Before The Crash Below $42k

As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC miners seem to have been one of the sellers behind the price drop to $42k.

The relevant indicator here is the “miner outflow,” which measures the total amount of Bitcoin exiting wallets of all miners.

When the value of this metric spikes up, it means miners are moving a large number of coins out of their wallets right now. Such a trend can be bearish for the price of the crypto as it may be a sign of dumping from these original whales.

On the other hand, low values of these outflows suggest a normal or healthy amount of selling from miners. This trend, when sustained, can prove to be bullish for the BTC price.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin miner outflows over the past several months:

Looks like the value of the indicator has shot up recently | Source: CryptoQuant

As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin miner outflows seem to have shown spikes in recent weeks, just before the selloff.

This would suggest that miners look to have played a role in the dump recently, sending the price of the coin diving below the $42k level.

A trend like this has been observed a few times in the past several months already, as the quant has marked in the chart.

Currently, it’s unclear whether Bitcoin miners have already calmed down or if more selling is coming in the next few days.

BTC Price

After around twenty days of holding strongly above the level, Bitcoin’s price is now once again revisiting the $41k mark.

At the time of writing, the coin’s price floats around $41.1k, down 11% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has gained 4% in value.

The below chart shows the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days.

Bitcoin Price Chart

The value of BTC seems to have taken a plunge over the past twenty-four hours | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Due to this sharp downtrend in the price of the coin as well as the wider market, crypto futures has collected a huge amount of liquidations today. In the last 24 hours, liquidations have amounted to more than $322 million, $175 million of which occurred in the past 4 hours alone.

Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain

Two New Carbon-neutral Crypto ETPs Added to the Swiss Public Exchange

Published

5 hours ago

on

April 11, 2022

By

Two New Carbon-neutral Crypto ETPs Added to the Swiss Public Exchange
12 mins ago |