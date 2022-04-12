A - Z Health Guides
Things To Know About Bubba Kush Strain
Bubba Kush is an indica-dominant strain, and it is famous for its calming and relaxing effects. This strain of indica is generally made of 15-23% THC, which makes it a very potent and above-average strain. The Bubba Kush strain shows all the characteristics of an indica. It grows short in stature and has multiple branches and high tops. It tends to have a flowering period of 7-9 weeks.
Bubba Kush is a feminized flowering plant. This plant is very resistant to various environmental elements. You can easily manage these plants since they do not grow too tall. To get your hands on the Bubba Kush strain of indica, you can buy wholesale Bubba Kush seeds. It’s possible to grow them both indoors and outdoors if you buy wholesale Bubba Kush seeds.
Let us look at the different aspects of Bubba Kush to know more about this strain:
1- What are the appearance, smell, and taste of Bubba Kush?
Appearance
Dark green or black Bubba Kush flowers are common in appearance. They have buds that have orange-colored hairs arising from between the plants. It steers away from the typical look of a bud; still, it is frosty green and purple buds. The water leaves of this strain look green and deep purple in color quite often. It has a presence which quite detailed and bright.
Smell
The aroma of the Bubba Kush strain is fascinating. It has a scent of sweetness mixed with a savory flavor. It often reminds customers of coffee, which is why stoners get even more attracted to this particular strain. It has a coffee-like aftertaste. Since the smell can range from natural to earthy to sweet and floral, it is difficult to spot Kush based on its smell.
Taste
The flavor of Bubba Kush is quite fruity, earthy, and nutty, which is mixed with sweetness. It all ties together to make your taste buds go on a whirlwind ride of pleasure.
2- What are the effects of Bubba Kush?
Stoners typically enjoy the effects of Bubba Kush since they feel relaxed about smoking it. Below listed are the detailed effects of Bubba Kush:
2.1- Happiness
Smoking Bubba Kush can actually make you feel happy till the time you are high. You forget all the stress and issues of your life and just feel like enjoying the moment. This is how this strain helps to get people rid of their anxiety and helps them by providing happiness. You become giggly and happy.
2.2- Sleepiness
Bubba Kush is the perfect candidate for those who are suffering from insomnia. When you smoke it, your body relaxes, and with time, you feel to lie down and just sleep. People who are strong victims of insomnia prefer to smoke this strain to get enough sleep.
2.3- Increased appetite
When you’re planning to get high on Bubba Kush, expect to keep some snacks since it makes you very hungry. No matter how heavy a meal you had before getting high, you will feel hungry after 4-5 puffs of this strain. In this way, it helps to increase your appetite.
2.4- Keeps you concentrated
If you’re a person who gets distracted easily and cannot put focus on a thing for long, Bubba Kush is for you. It keeps you concentrated and focused. It tends to keep the mind clear, and your thoughts remain very vivid and simple.
2.5- Hits on emotions
Bubba Kush is not certainly a thought-provoking strain, but it hits harder on the body and emotions. If you are going through a difficult time and need some therapy, it could be a very helpful diversion from dark thoughts.
3- How to grow Bubba Kush?
Bubba Kush is one of the easiest and simplest cannabis types to grow. It is a suitable option for beginners if they want to grow a plant of their own. Since it does not grow too tall, it is very to manage. They can fit into small closets, cupboards, and cabinets.
3.1-Indoor plantation
Generally, the flowering period of Bubba Kush is 8-10 weeks; it depends on which method you are using to grow the plant. If you’re planning to grow them indoors, hydroponics seems to be the best cultivating method for Bubba Kush. You can deliver the nutrients to the plant roots. Another technique called Sea of Green helps to flower at an early period in the plant’s growth cycle.
3.2- Outdoor plantation
If your plant is healthy enough to grow outdoors, the conditions should be perfect for thriving in the outside’s temperature, which is neither too cold nor too hot. When the plant is grown outdoors, you can expect a yield of 21-28 ounces per plant. It harvests during the month of mid-October.
4- What are the medicinal benefits of Bubba Kush?
There are many medicinal benefits that Bubba Kush offers. A few of them are listed below:
4.1- Since Bubba Kush has strong indica effects, it becomes a great choice for cancer/HIV/AIDS patients.
4.2- When you’re fighting depression, it can make you feel relaxed and give you a good tight sleep.
4.3- It provides muscle relaxation and great pain relief.
5- What are the two different Bubba Kush Flowers?
5.1- Bubba Kush CBD Flower
The Bubba Kush CBD Flower comes in at 15.1% of CBD. It helps people with a true mind and relaxing effects. It has the aroma of chocolate and coffee, and the smoke delivers a nutty and earthy flavor.
5.2- Bubba Kush Delta 8 Flower
The delta 8 version comes with dark green buds and purple highlights. It has 14.85 CBD and 8.9% delta 8. It has the truest indica origins. It is the perfect strain for you when you’re trying to get a good night’s sleep after a long day at work. You may feel more buzzed because of the presence of delta 8. However, it will not interfere with your night of sleep.
To wind it up:
If you want to enjoy the Bubba Kush, you must know everything related to this strain. It is a good-natured killer who eliminates gloomy thoughts and physical tension.
It induces a happy and relaxing state, washing away all the pains and aches, be it mental or physical. Because of its relaxing qualities, it is ideal for those who suffer from sleep disorders too.
Overall, it is quite responsible for your happy state. It is a bundle of joy and euphoria. It requires moderate knowledge to get the best result. To grow them indoors or outdoors, you can buy wholesale Bubba Kush seeds, which will definitely come at an affordable rate.
Hence, make the purchase, grow them by yourself, and enjoy the heavenly experience of Bubba Kush.
Evaluating Your Physical Injuries From a Car Accident
The Illinois Department of Transportation reports that in 2018, there were 67,453 motor vehicle accidents which caused 94,164 injuries. That was in Illinois alone.
Your chances of being involved in at least one car crash in your life are still pretty high. One hopes that this will improve with the advent of electric vehicles that drive themselves.
However, that remains to be seen.
Car accidents cause serious injury to humans. We are not designed for a car accident’s forces and vicious impacts.
The body is subject to violent physical forces which can injure soft tissue in the neck, back and shoulders, as well as cuts and bruises, broken bones and lacerations.
Let’s look at what to expect physically after a car accident.
How to Deal with Apparent Injuries
Injuries that are immediately noticeable should be treated straight away by 911 or a visit to the hospital.
These injuries are easy to identify as they are accompanied by pain in the area of the injury.
Document all treatments and hospital visits, and follow up visits to the doctors.
Document pain and suffering and any other strange symptoms you have in the weeks and months following the accident.
If you require long term treatment, document these too, including meticulous records of all expenses. Keeping records of everything will help you claim compensation. Once you have everything in order, it’s important to head to the best personal injury lawyer in your area. They will then take over from there.
Abels and Annes Personal Injury Lawyers explains that “a car accident lawyer can deal with the insurance companies, properly file all paperwork and documents, accurately calculate your damages, and represent you in court, if necessary. At the time of settlement, often they will negotiate with your doctors to reduce the amounts of your medical bills. They do this to put more money in your pocket.”
Non-Apparent Injuries
The presence of adrenaline in your body immediately following an accident can mask pain symptoms so that you are not even aware that you have been injured.
You can generally expect soreness for up to six weeks.
Some pain will only appear days, weeks, or months after the accident. Be sure to document and date this.
Don’t tough it out and put off seeing a doctor even if the injury is not particularly painful. Instead, as soon as you are aware of issues, see a doctor and get diagnosed. The sooner treatment begins, the sooner you can get well again.
Soft tissue damage and whiplash injuries may only surface many days after the accident. Document and date these injuries and treatments received as well.
Whiplash injuries are challenging to prove and establish, so the more evidence you retain, the better.
The following symptoms may appear after the accident, so you should look out for them:
- Depression
- Abdominal pain
- Emotional distress
- Headaches and dizziness
- Changes in your personality
- Neck and shoulder pain
- Back pain
- Post-traumatic stress disorder symptoms
- Tingling, numbness and bruising
To Sum Up
Accident injuries range from minor to severe.
All of your injuries must be assessed and treated as soon as possible. In addition, emotional issues resulting from the accident and injuries that appear to be minor but have costs associated with them should also be assessed and treated.
Some injuries take a long time to manifest.
Do not sign any settlement agreements until you are satisfied that new injuries will not materialize.
If you do, and then new injuries surface, you will not be entitled to claim for them.
It is critical to consult with an experienced and highly specialized personal injury law firm. They will properly assess your claim and all settlement offers that may be presented to you.
Should your matter proceed past settlement, they will also represent you in court.
Understanding Spinal Stenosis and How It’s Treated
Spinal stenosis is a widespread cause of back pain. In fact, an estimated 250,000 to 500,000 United States residents have spinal stenosis symptoms.
Patients suffering from back pain and other symptoms of spinal stenosis have several different treatment options to choose from. Here, we’ll dive into the details of spinal stenosis and how it’s treated to help you find the appropriate care for your needs.
What is Spinal Stenosis?
Spinal stenosis is a condition that occurs when the spaces within the spine narrow. As these spaces tighten, the spinal cord and the nerve roots that extend out from the intervertebral foramen may become compressed, pinched, and/or irritated.
While spinal stenosis can affect any region of the spine, it most commonly occurs in the lumbar spine (lower back) and the cervical spine (the neck). It’s also possible for spinal stenosis to occur in multiple areas of the spine.
What Causes Spinal Stenosis?
Some individuals have a narrow spinal canal due to genetic factors. However, most cases of spinal stenosis are caused by factors that trigger a tightening of the spinal canal.
Potential causes of spinal stenosis include:
- Herniated disc
A herniated disc occurs when a crack forms in the firm exterior of a spinal disc. The jelly-like interior may then push out through the crack and come into contact with the spinal cord or nearby nerves.
- Bone spurs
Bone spurs (AKA bone overgrowth) are lumps of extra bone tissue that can develop on the end of a bone. Often due to osteoarthritis, which involves the deterioration of the cartilage in your joints and spine, bone spurs can form on the vertebrae. The bone spurs can limit space in the spinal canal, leading to spinal stenosis.
Bone spurs and herniated disc are the two most prevalent causes of spinal stenosis. Although less common, the following factors can also trigger this spinal condition:
- Thickened spinal ligaments
The ligaments that connect the bones in the spine can, over time, become thicker and inflexible. As the ligaments thicken, they may extend into the spinal canal, limiting space and potentially pressing on nerves.
- Injury/trauma to the spine
A sudden trauma to the spine may fracture or dislocate one or multiple vertebrae. This type of injury may occur in a car accident, for example. If the spinal fracture leads to bone displacement, it may damage the tissues within the spinal canal and trigger spinal stenosis.
- Tumor inside of the spinal cord
Though unusual, tumors (abnormal masses) can develop on the interior of the spinal cord. These tumors, as well as spinal cord cysts, can limit space in the spinal canal and cause spinal stenosis. A CT scan or MRI is required to identify a tumor in the spinal cord.
Spinal Stenosis Symptoms
It’s worth noting that not all patients with spinal stenosis will experience symptoms. However, the symptoms of this condition can gradually develop and/or get worse over time.
Symptoms of lumbar spinal stenosis and cervical spinal stenosis can vary. Lumbar spinal stenosis symptoms include:
- Lower back pain (the pain may be achy, tender, burning, or sharp)
- Pain that worsens with prolonged periods of standing or walking downhill and subsides with bending forward, leaning, sitting, or walking uphill
- Tingling, numbness, and a “pins and needles” sensation in the buttocks, leg, or foot
- Sciatica, which is pain that radiates down the sciatic nerve, starting at the buttocks, moving down the leg, and potentially into the foot.
- Heaviness and/or cramping in the leg(s)
- In severe cases, lost bladder/bowel control
Cervical spinal stenosis symptoms include
- Neck pain
- Tingling, numbness, and a “pins and needles” sensation in the arm, hand, leg, or foot
- Weakness in the arm, hand, leg, or foot
- Balance issues
- Lost function in the hands (i.e. having trouble writing)
- In severe cases, lost bladder/bowel control
How is Spinal Stenosis Treated?
In many cases, spinal stenosis can be effectively treated without the need for surgery. However, if the patient doesn’t respond to non-surgical methods, surgery may be recommended to alleviate pain, weakness, sciatica, and other symptoms.
Non-Surgical Treatment for Spinal Stenosis
Patients can often achieve relief from symptoms of spinal stenosis with non-surgical treatments alone. The most common non-surgical methods for this condition include:
- Physical therapy, which generally combines therapeutic exercise and static therapies to relieve pain, reduce inflammation, improve flexibility, and build strength
- Chiropractic care, which focuses on improving spinal alignment to support your body’s healing process, ease inflammation, and alleviate symptoms
- Pain medications, while generally not considered a long-term solution, can help patients find relief from chronic back pain
- Steroid injections, which can provide relief from pain and inflammation, but should be used no more than 4 times per year
- Lifestyle modifications, such as rest, adjustments to physical activity, diet modifications, supplements, etc.
Surgical Treatment for Spinal Stenosis
Spinal decompression surgery can be performed to create more space in the spinal canal and relieve spinal stenosis symptoms. There are multiple types of surgical decompression, including:
- Laminectomy, which involves removing the entire lamina of the injured vertebra
- Laminotomy, which involves removing just part of the lamina for targeted pressure relief
- Laminoplasty, which is only done for cervical spinal stenosis and forms a door with the lamina to increase space in the spinal canal
Spinal Fusion
Patients undergoing decompression surgery are often recommended to have spinal fusion. Fusion prevents spinal instability after decompression by permanently connecting two vertebrae. Fusing the affected vertebrae eliminates motion between them, which lowers the patient’s risk of re-injury.
Alternatives to Spinal Fusion
Spinal stenosis treatment with fusion can limit the patient’s range of motion while requiring extensive back surgery recovery time. So, spinal fusion alternatives are becoming increasingly popular among modern patients. A non-fusion spine device can retain the flexibility of the spine while providing support in decompressive laminectomy.
Wrapping Up
Spinal stenosis is a common yet potentially debilitating condition. However, patients suffering from stenosis-related back pain have several treatment options at their disposal. Talk to your doctor about the available spinal stenosis treatments to determine the right method of care for your needs.
Is it good to make a career in health care management?
Absolutely! Regardless of the branches, a career in management is always worth investing in. If we talk about health management, this sector has flourished over the past few years. Healthcare is one of the fastest-growing industries globally, creating significant job opportunities and stability for many aspirants. The healthcare industry needs you if you possess empathy, excellent communication skills, emotional strength, flexibility, problem-solving skills, and physical endurance with core management skills.
In this blog, you will discover numerous compelling reasons to take up a course in health management. Read on to make a well-informed decision for a bright future.
Top five reasons to study healthcare management
Check out the top reasons to consider making a career in the healthcare industry!
- This sector is booming worldwide
A report published by the Bureau of Labour Statistics (BLS) shows that the employment of healthcare professionals is expected to grow 32 per cent between 2020 and 2030, much faster than the average growth rate for all occupations. The BLS report further suggests that about 51,800 job openings for healthcare service managers are forecasted each year over the decade.
- Flexibility to work in a spectrum of industry
Admittedly, healthcare managers are in massive demand for plenty of reasons, such as quality enhancement, cost reduction, and improved operations. Thus, there is a vast demand for healthcare professionals in the USA, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom. With in-depth knowledge and skillsets in the healthcare industry, an ambitious professional can work with the top hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and nursing homes.
- Enjoy job stability
As life expectancies worldwide are rising compared to the early days, the need for experts in healthcare management is skyrocketing. This sector requires healthcare experts to discover more efficient and affordable techniques for patients on a large scale. So, a career in the healthcare industry will remain unaffected by the recession.
- Freedom to work across the world
If you love travelling and exploring the world, you are definitely going to love this job. Healthcare management is an internationally recognised degree, offering freedom to work globally. From developed countries to local villages, healthcare professionals are in massive demand. This sector provides professionals with the opportunity to travel the world and earn a high income.
- Access to above-average earning potential
The healthcare industry needs healthcare operational managers to improve management and reduce costs to help patients access affordable treatment. Thus, medicine and pharma companies offer big fat paychecks to health managers. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a healthcare manager in Germany is EUR 1,00,413 per year.
Winding Up
Pursuing a healthcare management degree programme helps ambitious professionals develop essential concepts in health management, such as leadership, health economics, time management, health strategy, problem-solving, and operations management. In this course, you will learn about the latest technologies used in the sector. So, transform the healthcare industry by signing up for the MSc in International Health Management now!
