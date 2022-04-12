News
Three safeties Jets could target on Day 2 of NFL Draft
The Jets improved at safety in free agency, but must do more in the NFL Draft.
Gang Green addressed the safety position by re-signing Lamarcus Joyner and adding Jordan Whitehead to upgrade the unit. But there will be an opportunity to select a difference maker in the top of the second round with picks No. 35 and No. 38.
Last season, Ashtyn Davis and Elijah Riley led the Jets’ safety position in snaps after Marcus Maye and Joyner suffered season ending injuries.
Riley joined the Jets on Nov. 9 after being on the Eagles practice squad and started the following week against the Dolphins. He was solid at times in the run game, but struggled in coverage. QBs had a passer rating of 143 when throwing in Riley’s direction.
The most notable play was when Tom Brady threw a game-winning touchdown pass in Riley’s direction in Week 17, which spoiled a potential upset over the Bucs.
Davis finished with two interceptions overall but struggled in the run game, giving up explosive runs.
It’s not Davis’ job to stop a 10-yard run; that’s the Jets front seven’s obligation to execute their run fits and penetrate their gaps to prevent longer runs.
But it’s Davis’ responsibility to prevent a 10-yard run from turning into a long run or touchdown. There were multiple times throughout the 2021 season when Davis took a bad angle, leading to explosive scores like Jonathan Taylor’s 78-yard run in Week 9 and Taysom Hill’s 44-yarder in Week 14.
And while Davis was tied for the team lead in interceptions, QBs still completed 84% of their passes when throwing in his direction with a passer rating of 125.
The Jets switched Jason Pinnock’s position from corner to safety in his rookie season and he played well in his first start against the Jaguars. Pinnock finished with a pass deflection and four tackles. Pinnock’s physical play style fits better at safety.
The Jets adding Whitehead and re-signing Joyner improves the run and pass defense. However, Gang Green must add another piece in the draft to eventually bring long-term stability to their safety position.
The Jets aren’t expected to go safety in the first round, but with two picks in the second round there will be an opportunity to snag a difference maker.
Here are three second round options who are expected to be Day 2 picks.
Lewis Cine, Georgia
Cine was a standout safety for the national champion Bulldogs and finished with 73 tackles, two tackles for loss and one interception.
Cine is a good athlete with at 6-foot-1, 200 pounds and ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine. He possesses good instincts and reacts quickly in the run game. He’s an aggressive tackler, which would bring a physicality to the Jets rush defense that was missed in 2021.
In coverage, Cine is more than capable of holding his own in man coverage but has the ability to play deep safety and prevent explosive plays over the top.
Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Pitre is an interesting evaluation because it would require projection. He played mostly in the box as a strong safety or nickel cornerback, not playing much deep safety. But his playmaking skills were undeniable.
Pitre’s football IQ allows him to diagnose and disrupt plays which is why he finished with 18.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and seven pass deflections.
One scout texted that his pro comps are “Budda Baker, Quandre Diggs and Honey Badger (Tyrann Mathieu).” The scout went as far to say, “He’s better than Kyle Hamilton.”
Notre Dame’s Hamilton is the No. 1 rated safety in this class.
Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
The 6-foot-1, 200-pound safety has versatility to play deep and in the box, something required in the Jets’ defensive scheme. In today’s NFL safeties must be able to guard tight ends, which Brisker did well for Penn State.
Brisker finished with 63 tackles, six tackles for loss, and two interceptions.
DJ Jazzy Jeff defends Will Smith, say he ‘should’ve smacked’ someone sooner
Bryan Batt Returns to New York Theater Leading the All-Gay Cast of ‘To My Girls’
Bryan Batt made his debut on Broadway in 1992 as Munkustrap—the storyteller/guardian of the Jellicle cat tribe in Cats—and, after a dizzying year of that, he thought he’d try his hand at an Off-Broadway non-musical. He picked Jeffrey, Paul Rudnick’s urbane rom-com about finding love in the age of AIDS, and auditioned for the role of Darius, a dancer in Grand Hotel.
“Are you really in Cats?” Rudnick asked. “Yep, now and forever,” Batt shot back. (Back then, Cats was known as “The Now and Forever Musical.”) That line got a laugh from Rudnick, made it into the play, turned Darius into a dancing cat and won Batt the role in the play and the film version.
Batt has spent most of his career cracking-wise—most memorably as Salvatore “Sal” Romano, a closeted art director at the Sterling Cooper agency until he was unfairly axed in Season Three of Mad Men for declining a client’s sexual proposition. The show’s writers promised him a vengeful return as a hot-shot movie director, but the series ended before that storyline ever materialized.
Movies, television and various writing projects have kept Batt missing in action on the New York theater scene for decades. But now he’s baaack—and no longer bound to the Now and Forever—in To My Girls, JC Lee’s tres gay comedy which opens April 12th at Second Stage’s Tony Kiser Theater. It’s his first Off-Broadway effort since Ascendancy at the Rattlestick Theater in 1998.
Counting the understudies and including Second Stage’s Broadway opus Take Me Out, the theater company is employing 26 actors—and not an actress among them. To My Girls has assembled the first all-gay cast since the Tony-winning 50th anniversary revival of Mart Crowley’s The Boys in the Band in 2018. Here, in addition to Batt, the lineup consists of Jay Armstrong Johnson, Carman Lacivita, Maulik Pancholy, Noah J. Ricketts and Britton Smith.
“It’s a wonderful, beautiful group of people,” declares Batt. “Right from the start, we have had so much fun. I knew Noah before, but the other cast members I did not know, and I adore them. We truly have a blast together. I’ve been wanting to work at Second Stage for a long time. Plus, this is a new play in New York, and I have not done one of those in a while. All the stars aligned.
“I’m a big fan of JC’s and a huge fan of the director, Stephen Brackett. Together, they have created a perfect environment for actors. It is heaven for us just to go to work every day.”
Batt plays the proprietor of an Airbnb in Palm Springs where a once-tight group of gay friends converge to reconnect or—when the turbulence gets too intense—disconnect. They come with wigs, gossamer frocks, and freshly honed zingers (“On my drive I saw an armadillo that looked like Kellyanne Conway—I almost ran over it out of spite”). This is The Boys in the Band with pool toys, the most imposing being a gigantic rubber swan named Rebecca after the Hitchcock flick.
Although he’s not above joining the boys occasionally in their little fun and games, the 59-year-old actor definitely looms over the proceedings like a senior cast member. “That I am, across the board,” Batt freely confesses. “It’s weird because I remember being the youngest, and it wasn’t that long ago. But with that comes responsibility. Sometimes, they look to you for some wisdom because we’ve been around a while. I lived through the AIDS epidemic, 9/11, Hurricane Katrina and now this. That brings some insight. They are very kind, these young men—and very loving.”
Batt is even allowed a strong scene where he can do some senior-assessing of the bad behavior he’s observing. It’s not about them throwing pillows around or putting their feet on the glass-topped table. What galls him is their interplay. “They’re bitching and tearing each other apart and tossing around these millennial words he doesn’t really understand. He’s seen the world change so rapidly. He has lost lovers to AIDS and a lot of friends, and it disturbs him to see the next generation doesn’t appreciate or take care of each other. They fight and intellectualize things that don’t matter because they’re afraid, underneath it all, they have nothing to say.”
This is very much a senior talking. “That’s what is so brilliant about JC,” insists Batt. “JC is not an old crank.” (The playwright is 39.) “I first read the play at the Zoom reading in March of 2021, and then we did a live reading up here in the summer of ’21. I was kinda taken aback by the character I was playing. He’s very different from me in many ways. In some ways, he’s similar.
“I thoroughly enjoyed it, but, with the rewrites and the edits, it’s changed a great deal from that first reading, which is par for the course and what should happen. A lot of times, a play takes on a different life of its own. JC’s been around making changes. He’ll make a big cut, then we’ll rehearse it, and he’ll say, ‘Only if you feel comfortable doing it tonight.’ Which takes off the pressure, but it also makes you want to do it. It’s created this environment where all we want to do is to serve the piece—make the play as best as we possibly can and have the audience like it.”
Playwright Lee does not use the word Covid. He says “plague,” leaving the door open for an AIDS reading, but he wrote the play during the pandemic and set it in the post-pandemic, perhaps a tad prematurely given the shows that have been temporarily shuttered because of the disease.
In point of fact, Batt came down with Covid the second day of rehearsal. “I’d been vaccinated—two shots and a booster—so, for me, it was very mild,” he reports. “I’d say it was like having a minor, minor cold—and, after five days, I tested negative and was back in rehearsals. Then, the symptoms started. I had aches and memory fog and lost my sense of smell and taste, but I think that now I’m pretty okay. It affects everyone differently, so it’s nothing to play around with.”
Getting back into New York theater scene has been exciting for Batt. “The other night we were at the opening of Take Me Out. What was great about it was that there was a lot of Broadway people and a lot of industry people, but it wasn’t one of those oh-look-at-me events. Really, everyone was just thrilled to be at a Broadway opening and see each other. It was just fantastic!”
It’s hard these days for Batt to say where he calls home. “That’s confusing,” he admits. “New Orleans will always be home because that’s my hometown and we live there now, but right now I’m in New York, and I’m feeling like I’m back home again. A friend of mine lives between New York and New Orleans, and she calls herself a New-New. I guess that would be what I am, too.”
An actor’s life was almost inevitable for Batt. His family founded the Pontchartrain Beach Amusement Park, and his mom was a dance/voice major he coaxed into doing community theater. “They needed an older woman who could tap-dance for 70, Girls, 70, and I said, ‘My mom can tap.’ They said, “Oh no, your mom is a social matron. She does parties and benefits.’ I said, ‘No, trust me. My mom can really tap.’ And she came in and knocked their socks off.”
Batt found his husband, Tom Cianfichi, on tour in Akron with Evita. He played Che, and Cianfichi understudied Magaldi. Together since 1989, they own and operate a home furnishing store-gift shop, Hazelnut, on Magazine Street in New Orleans “It’s been thriving and doing wonderfully.”
Of late, Batt has gone literary and authored three books, starting with his 2010 memoir, She Ain’t Heavy, She’s My Mother. His latest calling is playwriting. “I’ve written a one-man show called Dear. Mr. Williams. It’s my story growing up in New Orleans, but told through Tennessee Williams’ words. He had to leave St. Louis and come to New Orleans to find out who he was. I had to leave New Orleans to come to New York to find out who I was. His words guide me along.
“I’ve performed it in New Orleans at La Petit Theater in the [Latin] Quarter. Some New York producers happened to be down there, and now there is interest in bringing it to New York, so, fingers crossed, that all can work out and I’ll be back on the boards up here again soon.”
A tale of two cities continues.
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 10 shot
By KAREN MATTHEWS, JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Officials said the gunfire wounded at least 10 people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack that began on a subway train that pulled into the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood. Five people were in critical condition, New York Fire Department Acting Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said, but Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there were no life-threatening injuries.
Sewell added that the attack was not being investigated as terrorism, but that she was “not ruling out anything.” The shooter has not been identified.
A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the gunman who fled was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Investigators believe the gunman deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether he may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.
Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but Sewell said at a press conference just after noon that there were no known explosive devices. Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy.
No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100. Besides gunshot wounds, the injured were treated for smoke inhalation, shrapnel and panic.
Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood — predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities — about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told The Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block that contains the 36th Street station.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.
“We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized, even by a single individual,” Adams said in a taped video message from the mayor’s residence, where he was isolating. He did not offer any additional details.
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
