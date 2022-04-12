News
TikTok’s Ad Revenue in 2022 is Projected to Top Snapchat’s and Twitter’s, Combined
TikTok, the popular video sharing app, is set to reach $11.6 billion in advertising revenue this year, surpassing that of Snapchat and Twitter combined, according to a new study. The report also projected that TikTok’s ad revenue will reach $23.58 billion in 2024.
TikTok’s ad revenue will triple this year, beating the combined revenue of Twitter ($5.58 billion) and Snapchat ($4.86 billion), according to Insider Intelligence.
Despite TikTok’s rapid growth, it is still far behind Meta, whose advertising revenues across all its platforms—which include Facebook and Instagram—was $115 billion in 2021. If TikTok reaches its forecasted revenues, it will own 1.9 percent of all digital advertising, compared to Meta’s 21.4 percent. Google leads them all with 29 percent.
The revenue total is another sign of TikTok’s rapid success in the social media world. In March it was revealed that Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is paying a conservative consulting firm to push an anti-TikTok agenda, a clear signal the tech giant feels threatened by TikTok.
“Advertisers want to reach a passionate, dedicated audience, and TikTok can deliver that,” said Debra Aho Williamson, an Insider Intelligence analyst, in the report. “Another factor that will drive growth in ad spending is TikTok’s unique take on social commerce. It pairs marketers with creators to help content go viral, and that can drive enormous demand for products that advertisers want to promote.”
TikTok is owned by the Chinese parent-company ByteDance, which is also home to the platform’s Chinese equivalent Douyin as well as other apps including Toutiao and Helo.
TikTok’s short-form video content and its algorithm have attracted at least one billion monthly active users to the app as of September. Its success has generated imitators, among them Meta’s Instagrams Reels, which was released in August 2020. Reels revises a successful strategy Meta tried with Stories, which duplicated Snapchat’s most popular features, and suggests Meta is intent on meeting the threat of TikTok head on.
News
Illinois sex offender sentenced for attempting to meet minors via dating app
URBANA, Ill. – A sex offender from Central Illinois will spend several decades in prison for attempting to lure underage children to meet him via a popular dating app.
Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois said Christopher Ohm, 35, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to a seven-count indictment accusing him of enticement of a minor, sex trafficking of a minor, and receipt and possession of child pornography.
According to court documents, Ohm met with a 13-year-old whom he discovered online in September 2020. Ohm arranged to met the minor at an abandoned railroad track in Janesville, Illinois, and even offered to pay the child money for sex. The 13-year-old escaped Ohm’s vehicle and Ohm was later arrested when he tried to meet the child again at a local cemetery.
When police searched Ohm’s phone, they discovered he’d been trying meet a 15-year-old at a park in Bloomington, Illinois, in July 2020 using the same dating app. Police also discovered a tablet that Ohm had left at the cemetery containing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.
Ohm was previously convicted of transporting child pornography in September 2012 and received a sentence of nearly 10 years. He was released from prison in September 2019 and had been serving a term of supervised release at the time of his arrest.
A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Ohm to 458 months in federal prison and will then spend the rest of his life under supervised release.
News
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
By KAREN MATTHEWS, JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK
NEW YORK (AP) — A gunman filled a rush-hour subway train with smoke and shot multiple people Tuesday, leaving wounded commuters bleeding on a Brooklyn platform as others ran screaming, authorities said. Police were still searching for the shooter.
Officials said the gunfire wounded at least eight people, and at least 16 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.
A train rider’s video shows smoke and people pouring out of a subway car. Wails erupt as passengers run for an exit as a few others limp off the train. One falls to the platform, and a person hollers, “Someone call 911!” In other video and photos from the scene, people tend to bloodied passengers lying on the platform, some amid what appear to be small puddles of blood, and another person is on the floor of a subway car.
“My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming,” eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS, saying he saw a gigantic billow of smoke pouring out of the N train once the door opened.
According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the gunman who fled was wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.
Investigators believe the gunman deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether he may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.
Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were “no active explosive devices at this time.” Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.
At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals. No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100.
Juliana Fonda, a broadcast engineer at WNYC-FM, told its news site Gothamist she was riding the train when passengers from the car behind hers started banging on the door between them.
“There was a lot of loud pops, and there was smoke in the other car,” she said. “And people were trying to get in and they couldn’t, they were pounding on the door to get into our car.”
President Joe Biden and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the incident, as was Gov. Kathy Hochul. New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is isolating following a positive COVID-19 test on Sunday, was briefed at the mayor’s residence.
The incident happened on a subway line that runs through south Brooklyn in a neighborhood — predominantly home to Hispanic and Asian communities — about a 15-minute train ride to Manhattan. Local schools, including Sunset Park High School across the street, were locked down.
Danny Mastrogiorgio of Brooklyn had just dropped his son off at school when he saw a crush of passengers, some of them wounded, running up the subway stairway at the nearby 25th Street station in panic. At least two had visible leg injuries, he said.
“It was insane,” he told The Associated Press. “No one knew exactly what was going on.”
Allan Lee was running his business, Cafe Nube, when a half-dozen police cars and fire vehicles suddenly converged on the block that contains the 36th Street station.
“Then they started ushering people that were on the block to the adjacent block and then closed off the subway entrance” near the cafe’s door, he told the AP. When he noticed bomb squad officers and dogs, he was certain it was no everyday subway problem.
A sea of emergency lights was visible from at least a dozen blocks away, where a police cordon was set up.
New York City has faced a spate a shootings and high-profile incidents in recent months, including on the city’s subways. One of the most shocking was in January when a woman was pushed to her death in front of a train by a stranger.
Adams, a Democrat a little over 100 days into his term, has made cracking down on crime — especially on the subways — a focus of his early administration, pledging to send more police officers into stations and platforms for regular patrols. It wasn’t immediately clear whether officers had already been inside the station when the shootings occurred.
___
Associated Press reporters Michael Balsamo in Washington and Michelle L. Price and Jennifer Peltz contributed to this report.
News
JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements
JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements
Notification 1:
Whereas, the JKSSB conducted Computer Based Written Test (CBT) examination for the posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), (Public Works(R&B) Department), Item No 130 (05 of 2020) and (Jal Shakti Department), Item no 001 (01 of 2021), UT Cadre, respectively w.e.f. 27.10.2021 to 30-10-2021 and;
Whereas, based on the performance of the candidates in Computer Based Written Test (CBT), the JKSSB, notified the Percentile Score of candidates vide Notice Nos. SSB/COE/CBT/2022/350-357, and;
Whereas, the JKSSB vide Notice No. SSB/COE/CBT/2022/1857-66 Dated: 02.02.2022, called the candidates for Counselling cum Document Verification who are falling under consideration zone.
Now, therefore, in order to fill up all requisitioned vacancies, all such candidates who have submitted multiple (two) application forms for aforesaid posts/items and are falling under consideration zone of more than one aforementioned posts/items, are hereby informed to indicate order of preference for all such posts / items, through the link provided on the official website of the Board http://www.jkssb.nic.in
from 15.04.2022 upto 18.04.2022.
Notification 2:
Filling up of various categories of posts of Junior Lab Assistant, (Skill Development), Divisional Cadre, Beekeeper/Field Assistant Grade-III/Equivalent, Beekeeper, Farm Supervisor and Plant Protection Operator Various District cadres, in pursuance of Advertisement Notification No 07 of 2020, seeking of preferences.
Notification 3:
Filling up of various categories of posts of Junior Supervisor /Sub Auditor, (Cooperative Department), Various District Cadres of UT of J&K, under Item Nos 498, 499, 500, 501, 502, 503, 504, 505, 506, 507, 508, 509, 510, 511, 512, 513, 514, 515, 516 and 517 (02 of 2021), seeking of preferences.
OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION: CLICK HERE
The Candidate(s) who fail(s) to indicate preference fully or partially in response to this notice, will be deemed to have agreed to allocation of Cadre(s), as shall be made by the Board.
The post JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements appeared first on JK Breaking News.
TikTok’s Ad Revenue in 2022 is Projected to Top Snapchat’s and Twitter’s, Combined
Illinois sex offender sentenced for attempting to meet minors via dating app
ETH 2.0 Testing Continues as Ethereum Devs Now Testing Upgrade on ‘Shadow Fork’
Gunman opens fire on Brooklyn subway; at least 16 injured
Common Challenges Entrepreneurs Encounter and How To Overcome Them
JKSSB seeks Preferences for various posts for different advertisements
32 Best Bar Soaps for Men in 2022
Analyzing a Commercial Mortgage Loan – Debt Service Coverage Ratio
Make the Most of Crypto Trading and the NFT Growth Story With Terraformer
Wednesday’s storm risks include wind, hail & tornadoes
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
Where next for Westbrook?
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas
Police: Man walks over the Hastings U.S. 61 Bridge — literally — on a 94-foot high steel arch
Forest Lake man jailed and charged in shooting of man during fight at Arden Hills bar
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News4 weeks ago
Family searching for St. Louis woman, missing since March 3
-
Sports4 weeks ago
Where next for Westbrook?
-
News4 weeks ago
The Best PR Firms in America 2022
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Top 3 types of virtual sex you should know in 2022
-
News1 week ago
Sisters ID’d as Collinsville murder victims
-
News4 weeks ago
3M vice president accused of stalking 24-year-old Hudson woman
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Sandra Bullock focused on Channing Tatum’s ‘left thigh’ during nude scene
-
Sports3 weeks ago
Tyson Fury Wants UFC Star in Las Vegas