Top 3 Cheap Altcoins With Massive Potential in April 2022

Metahero’s initial use case is the generation of 3D lifelike avatars by metascanning.

Polkadot allows for interoperability across different blockchains.

Let us look at the top 3 altcoins with massive potential in April 2022.

Every year, Metahero anticipates scanning more than 100,000 individuals and other objects in its planned global network of 12 Metahero 3D chambers. Metahero’s initial use case is the generation of 3D lifelike avatars by metascanning. Artists, entertainers, and other high-profile figures will be enlisted to assist spread the word about Metahero and its metascanner. Game firms may also use Metascanning to produce the greatest possible metaverse gaming experience.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Metahero price today is $0.039503 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $10,102,463 USD. Metahero is down 6.28% in the last 24 hours.

Kadena (KDA)

It’s a hybrid, public blockchain platform that provides consumers with a unique mix of scalability and security. In order to provide formal verification and upgradeable smart contracts, Kadena offers a new smart contract language called Pact. As a result, businesses and entrepreneurs may utilize Kadena to implement real-world blockchain applications. The Pact, a safe smart contract language with built-in bug discovery, is built on Bitcoin’s security with almost no gas costs and extremely cheap transaction fees.

According to CoinMarketCap, the Kadena price today is $5.56 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $100,149,177 USD. Kadena has been down 3.13% in the last 24 hours.

Polkadot (DOT)

As an open-source sharded multichain protocol, Polkadot allows for interoperability across different blockchains by supporting the transfer of any data or asset type, not just tokens. In order to provide the groundwork for a decentralized internet of blockchains known as Web3, Polkadot was created. Polkadot’s layer-0 metaprotocol is because it specifies the format of a layer-1 blockchain network known as parachains (parallel chains).

According to CoinMarketCap, the Polkadot price today is $17.75 USD, with a 24-hour trading volume of $967,880,193 USD. Polkadot has been down 2.87% in the last 24 hours.